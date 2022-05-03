A Maine driver said she was following her GPS navigation when she took a wrong turn and crashed into a local police station over the weekend, but authorities say she was just drunk.
The accident happened in Portland when a 26-year-old woman drove through the Portland Police Department garage, across its pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down the stairs to Middle Street, police said.
"She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level," the department said in a Facebook post.
Police said it was fortunate the woman didn't strike anyone during the incident. No injuries were reported, and police said the crash resulted in minor property damage.
The woman, whom police didn't identify, was issued a summons for operating while under the influence.
Facebook users poked fun at the suspected drunken driver's situation.
"I've been very drunk before but never 'drive through the police department' drunk," one user wrote.
Another said: "Perhaps her GPS knew she was drunk and figured it would bring her where she needed to be, rather than where she wanted to be."
"I wish all gps would navigate drunk drivers to jail," replied another user.
May 3 (UPI) -- A Texas school district's upcoming graduation ceremony will hold an unusual distinction when 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
Mansfield Independent School District held a special event at Vernon Newsom Stadium to celebrate the 36 sets of multiples in the senior classes at its five high schools and one early college high school.
Officials said the graduating class, which features 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets, represents the most multiples ever seen at one time in the district.
"It's great being a twin. We don't necessarily look alike but that bond is still there just as much as any of the twins here," Angela Morka, who attends Mansfield ISD with fraternal twin Anthony, told KTVT-TV.
Angela will be starting at Yale University in the fall, while Anthony will be attending the University of Houston.
"It will definitely be a change because we're not going to be together like we've always been, but we can always still call each other, text each other and that we're still there for each other," Anthony Morka said.
Mansfield ISD's graduation ceremony is scheduled for the end of May.
New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., earned two Guinness World Records in 2017 when the record-keeping agency verified that the school's sophomore class contained 45 sets of twins and one set of triplets. The school was awarded the records for most twins in the same academic year at one school and most multiples in the same academic year at one school.
May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man had to call wildlife authorities for help when a black bear closed itself inside his mother-in-law's car after searching for food in his truck.
Cody Gillotti said he noticed the lights were on in his mother-in-law's car outside of the family's Cornwall home, and when he went outside he discovered the door to his truck was open and his daughter's car seat was on the ground.
"I think he opened it up and there was no food in my truck. There was an empty McDonald's bag and a couple other things in her car so I think he kind of just moved things around my seat looking for stuff, couldn't find anything and then left and went into my mother-in-law's car," Gillotti told WVIT-TV.
Gillotti contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which dispatched an environmental conservation police officer to the home.
Gillotti used a rope to open the car door from a safe distance and the EnCon officer fired off a bean bag round to haze the animal and get it to flee the area.
"It was really, really scared when we got close to it. It was almost like a deer in headlights, it was stunned," Gillotti said.
He said damage to the inside of his truck was minimal, but the interior of his mother-in-law's car was destroyed.
"He definitely let loose in there," Gillotti said.
May 3 (UPI) -- A New York woman who bought a 120-year-old wash stand from a thrift store found a trove of decades-old family photos inside the furniture piece and was able to connect with the owners on social media.
Robin Bell, a Buffalo woman who regularly buys furniture from thrift stores and estate sales to restore and resell, said she recently purchased an antique wooden wash stand from Jennifer's Warehouse Emporium in Buffalo.
Bell said she brought the piece, which she estimated to be about 120 years old, into her home last week to begin the cleaning and restoration process.
"We opened the cupboard and there were all these family photos," Bell told the Buffalo News. "And I just sat there and I said, 'I can't throw these out.' Because, you know, prior to Facebook and digital cameras, unless you have the negatives, they're never going to be seen again."
The photos, which appeared to be from the 1970s and 1980s, included a framed wedding photo, high school pictures and a photo that appeared to show multiple generations of a family at a gathering.
Bell posted pictures of her discovery to Facebook, asking followers to share them in the hopes of finding the family.
Bell said a couple of initial leads turned out to be dead-ends, but she later heard from a woman who recognized a friend's relatives in the photos. That message led to her being contacted by a woman who identified herself in one of the high school photos.
"That was her graduation picture. And she's a young married woman now. And she wants those photos back," Bell said.
The woman offered to pay postage for the photos to be returned, but Bell said she was planning to hand-deliver them this week.
May 3 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for a pair of unusual runaway pets -- two peacocks.
Anje Kearney said four peacocks -- named Harry, Jack, Luna and Ginny -- escaped from her Topeka home on Friday, and she didn't realize the birds had gotten out until she saw a video on social media of the birds walking down a local street.
Kearney said Luna and Ginny came home on their own, but the other two birds remain on the loose. She said Harry was seen in a tree Monday, but refused to come down. Jack has not been seen since Friday, Kearney said.
Kearney said she is going out every day to search for the missing birds, which she said had never escaped before. She is asking anyone who spots one of the birds to contact her.
Shanna Simpson, animal curator at the Topeka Zoo, said members of the public should not chase the birds if they are spotted wandering loose.
"They can be dangerous," Simpson told KSNT-TV. "And they aren't going to obviously seek out people and hurt them and hunt them. However, they can be aggressive if they're threatened. So it is recommended that you don't chase them or try to catch them."
May 3 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina were called out to capture a loose emu that wandered more than 30 miles from home and approached a family.
The City of Lenoir said in a Facebook post that the female emu, named Kevin, was spotted alongside Eastwood Park Drive in Lenoir and settled down to rest next to a father who was outside with his three children.
The father contacted the Lenoir Police Department, and officers were able to get a dog leash around the neck of the friendly bird. The officers fed Kevin snacks and led her to a nearby fenced-in yard.
Kevin was turned over to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division, which was able to locate the flightless bird's owners.
Officials discovered Kevin had escaped from her owners in Moravian Falls, more than 30 miles away from where she was captured.
A four-year-old boy has been likened to F1 star Max Verstappen after taking his mother's car for a drive in the Netherlands.
Police in the city of Utrecht said the child crashed into two parked cars and was found alone by a bystander walking around in his pajamas and bare feet on Saturday.
The child had taken his mother's car keys, "to go for a drive", after he had woken up on Saturday when his father went to work, according to police.
On Instagram, the force said they had discovered a "new Max Verstappen" and that no one was hurt in the incident.
Police contacted the boy's mother and while he spoke to her on the phone, the boy gestured steering a wheel which led police to think he may have been driving.
Taken to the scene, the child was asked if he knew how the car worked.
Police said he opened the car with the keys, put the key in the ignition and went to the clutch with his left foot and stepped on the gas.
"Fortunately, the adventure of this mini-driver ended with a bang", police said.
The child was checked by paramedics and taken to a police station where he was given a hot chocolate and asked where he was from.
Max Verstappen is the current Dutch world champion Formula One driver.
(Sky News) A cat has been reunited with his owner after being discovered on an offshore oil rig - five years after he went missing.
The adventurous feline was found in a shipping container by bamboozled workers and flown back to the Scottish mainland by helicopter on Friday.
His microchip was subsequently checked by staff from the Scottish SPCA - unmasking the cat's true identity as Dexter.
It's also emerged that he had been living as a stray around Peterhead Prison in Aberdeenshire in recent years.
Dexter had even earned the nickname "one-eyed Joe" from the prison staff who kept him fed and watered.
Aimee Findlay, an animal rescue officer at the SPCA, admitted she has "no idea how the cat ended up" in the container.
She said: "We are so glad that he was well looked after for the time he was missing but were even more delighted to be able to reunite him with his original owner, thanks to his microchip being up to date."
Anyone who finds an animal injured or in distress is being urged to call the Scottish SPCA's helpline on 03000 999 999.
(The Guardian) A gregarious Florida alligator seemingly could not wait for a family's birthday party to begin, so it slipped into a garage where supplies were being stored and chugged down a slab of Diet Coke.
The uninvited guest surprised Naples homeowners Karyn and Jamie Dobson when they opened the connecting door from their house after hearing a crash, WINK News reported.
"I open the door about a quarter way, peek my head in, and there's the alligator," Jamie Dobson said. He said the 8ft crocodilian was backing away, with froth from the cans all over the floor.
The couple had purchased several slabs of sodas for Karyn Dobson's party a few days later.
"There was Diet Coke spewing everywhere because the gator tore open the box and had a few cans, probably thought it was beer maybe," she said.
"We were all standing there like a scaredy cat. People have sent me texts and emails … they have all these comments like 'What a great birthday present.'"
The alligator is believed to have sneaked in after the couple returned from walking their dog and neglected to close the garage door. The Dobsons said they had recently moved to the area from Chicago and were not aware of the danger of leaving the garage door open.
"It's something that being from the midwest I really haven't experienced before," Jamie Dobson said.
A trapper caught the alligator and relocated it to a non-residential area.
Alligator encounters in built-up communities are more frequent during mating season, which began in April and lasts until June as the reptiles emerge from the swamps and go looking for a partner.
Wildlife officials say they rarely pose a direct threat to humans.
"Alligators seldom bite people for reasons other than food," the Florida fish and wildlife commission says in its human-alligator incidents fact sheet, which notes the state has a "healthy" population of about 1.3 million of the reptiles.
"Female alligators may protect their nests by hissing and opening their mouths to frighten intruders but rarely bite people. Alligator bites are most likely to occur in or around water."