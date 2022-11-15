For nearly 20 years, the Elf on the Shelf has been a Christmas tradition in houses across the U.S. and beyond. The holiday custom, that a tiny little elf reports on naughty and nice behaviors of Santa’s subjects from Thanksgiving to Christmas, has had many fans as well as detractors (for inviting North Pole surveillance into our homes, of course). Now, there’s a new tiny friend in town and they simply want to spread joy — and a little ranch dressing, too.
On Nov. 14, Hidden Valley Ranch introduced a new collectible based on a brand new character invented for the Christmas holiday: Ranch on a Branch.
The limited-edition collectible comes in a boxed set that includes a stuffed plushie Hidden Valley Ranch character it's named Ranchie, as well as an artfully illustrated storybook depicting the character’s dream: to become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch. A dream many of us share, to be sure.
“Sparked by the magic of the holidays, Ranch on a Branch was created to remind everyone to spread joy throughout the season,” wrote Hidden Valley Ranch in a press release, adding that in the story, Ranchie achieves this through simple acts of kindness, like playing frisbee with their dog and helping someone in need.
“Those who purchase the collectible are asked to help Ranchie become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch by moving them to a new spot each day as a reminder to spread joy to the people (and animals) in their life,” Hidden Valley wrote.
In addition, Hidden Valley is donating $30,000 to Feeding America to provide 300,000 meals to people facing hunger in honor of the collectible.
“We were inspired to create Ranch on a Branch by the happiness we see Hidden Valley Ranch bring to ranch fans,” said Deb Crandall, Hidden Valley Ranch’s Marketing director in a press release. “This Collector’s Edition set is a perfect, and adorable, way to help put a little more joy out there this holiday season.”
Fans of Ranchie (or ranch dressing in general) can purchase a Ranch on a Branch set for $30 while supplies last by visiting the Ranch Shop on Hidden Valley’s website. The collectible set comes with Ranchie, the book, a matching themed lounge set and a blanket for fans to snuggle under as you read this new holiday tradition.
If you’re delighted by the tangy dip and looking for a saucier version of Elf on a Shelf, it seems like a no-brainer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Customs officers at New York's Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced.
The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren't turning, agency officials said.
The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an "anomaly" in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release. Officers checked the tires and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.
A total of 28 pounds (12.7 kilos) of cocaine with a street value of $450,000 was removed from the wheels, officials said.
The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment.
"CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods." Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP's New York field operations, said. "CBP's mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple attending a birthday party at a restaurant found their own reason to celebrate when they won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The Kingsville couple told Maryland Lottery officials they were out celebrating a friend's birthday at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall when the husband decided to buy a few scratch-off tickets.
"I figured there would be no line because the Powerball excitement was over," the man said.
The couple scratched off the tickets and discovered one was a $10 winner, but another was difficult to understand.
"I was looking at the bonus part and didn't focus on the instructions at the bottom," the wife said.
The couple put the tickets aside until a bartender passing by spotted the $5 Holiday Ca$h instant ticket and alerted them that it was a $50,000 winner.
The pair said they don't have any immediate plans for their winnings, but they will continue to play scratch-off games.
"We've already bought more," the husband said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Alabama responded to an area near a highway when 10 black Angus cows were spotted wandering loose.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the 10 cows were spotted wandering Monday in the 28000 block of Highway 99, near the Salem Springs Baptist Church in Elkmont.
The sheriff's office put out a plea on social media for information on the origins of the cows.
The post was later updated to say the owner of the cows had been identified and was successful in returning the bovines to their pasture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lad Bible) A Chinese man has gone viral after running a marathon in a more than respectable time whilst chain-smoking his way through a packet of cigarettes.
Obviously, we're not condoning this – smoking is really bad for your health and if you're a runner then you should certainly know that.
Still, the pictures of this bloke rattling his way through both a packet of cigarettes and the Guangzhou marathon are quite compelling, if utterly bizarre.
We know fairly little about the man behind the photos, other than that he's known as Uncle Chen and that he was pictured running around the marathon track with a tab constantly hanging out of his gob.
In the end, the group that organised the whole marathon spotted that he'd gone viral and shared a picture of his final running time.
On the certificate to state that he'd completed the race, it showed that he'd actually managed to go around the whole 26.2-mile course in just three hours and 28 minutes, which is a more than respectable time.
I mean, how quick would you be able to do it? Let alone whilst filling your lungs with unhealthy chemicals and smoke.
Chen's time was good enough for a 574th place finish out of around 1,500 competitors on the day, so he's well into the top half of all finishers.
And it's not even the first time that Uncle Chen has done something like this.
In fact, he is believed to have taken part in both the 2018 Guangzhou marathon and the 2019 Xiamen marathon whilst smoking through a pack of cigs as well.
He ran 3:36 and 3:32 respectively in those races, so the 50-year-old. – we believe he is 50, anyway – seems to be getting better as he goes.
One report – though we can't possibly comment on the veracity of it – suggests that he only smokes when he runs.
That would really be silly, though.
Chen is apparently also an ultra-marathon runner, taking on distances of 50km and times of up to 12 hours.
Since he went viral on Weibo, some have seen the weirdly funny side of it, but others have complained that he shouldn't be allowed to spark up whilst he's in an actual race.
"This type of behaviour should be banned from the race," one said.
"I feel bad for the runners around him," another commented.
There aren't any rules around smoking on marathon courses generally, not least because it's outside, but also largely because everyone sort of accepts that it's a fairly dim idea.
But imagine the kinds of times that Chen might be capable of if he stopped smoking, right?
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Live Science) An 8-year-old boy recently killed a venomous cobra in India after recieving a venom-free "dry bite" from the snake and then biting back in retaliation.
A venomous snake has died after being bitten by a small boy. No, you didn't read that wrong.
In a bizarre reversal of nature, an 8-year-old boy in India killed a cobra after biting it in retaliation. The child bit back at the dangerous animal after receiving a rare venom-free "dry bite" from the serpent, according to reports.
The boy, identified in reports as Deepak, was playing outside near his house in Pandarpadh, a village in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh state, when he encountered an unknown species of venomous cobra ("cobra" can refer to any snake in the Elapidae family, most of which have hoods). After coiling its body around Deepak's hand, the cobra bit Deepak, which left the young boy "in great pain," The New Indian Express(opens in new tab) reported.
"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice," Deepak told local media. "It all happened in a flash."
Deepak's family rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was treated with anti-venom, but doctors say the bite likely did not contain any venom, even though the snake was probably venomous.
Every year, around 5.4 million snakebites — from venomous and nonvenomous species — occur worldwide, according to a 2020 review published in the journal Toxins(opens in new tab). Approximately 2.7 million of these bites inject venom into the victim, which causes around 138,000 deaths.
It is hard to tell exactly how many snakebites from venomous species are dry bites, because victims can often misidentify which type of snake bit them; and because dry bites can still cause inflammation, which can be misdiagnosed as an envenoming, according to the study.
Experts believe that venomous snakes choose to use dry bites as a defensive mechanism to warn off larger animals that they have no intention of killing; this was probably the case when the cobra bit Deepak. Venom is energetically expensive to produce, so snakes will often choose not to use it unless they have to, according to the study.
India is home to around 100 species of venomous or mildly venomous snakes, according to the Indian wildlife organization Wildlife SOS(opens in new tab). It also has the highest number of snakebite deaths in the world, with venomous bites killing an estimated 46,000 people every year, according to the study.
Fortunately for Deepak, his encounter with the cobra had a happy ending — for him, if not for the snake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Fact: No one likes warm beer.
With the holiday party season already in full swing, Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer to avoid an unpleasant surprise.
Option one: just touch the glass of beer with your finger. But where's the fun in that?
Option two: use "Chill Polish."
That's a new silver colored nail polish that, once applied, can turn blue if the beer is cold enough to chill the glass and then your hand. (And it works with any beer, not just Coors.)
If nail polish isn't your thing, Coors Light already famously has color-changing beer cans that feature the San Juan Mountains that switch from white to blue to signal when the beer reaches optimal drinking temperature (which the brand says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.)
"Coors Light should always be served as cold as the Rockies, but sometimes it's hard to know when you're drinking from a pint glass," Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for Coors Family of Brands. "We've brought our cold-activated technology to nail polish to ensure your pint of beer is just the right temp for drinking."
The company co-developed the $7 Chill polish with San Francisco-based nail polish brand Le Chat and launched it on Tuesday for sale on its website while supplies last.
This isn't a pitch only to women, according to the company. Coors Light, is targeting "any beer drinkers" who prefer cold to warm brew.
After all, plenty of younger men wear nail polish today – thank you Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly, both of whom have their own nail polish brands.
Plus, blue is a smart gender-neutral color.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rural police in England said they captured a "naughty" llama that jumped over a fence and spent about 24 hours on the loose.
Knowle, Dorridge & Balsall Common Police said its rural team managed to capture the llama Monday after the animal was spotted running loose in Marston Green.
The llama had escaped from its enclosure in Marston Green on Sunday by jumping over a fence, police said.
"After jumping from his enclosure this llama had a good run round Marston Green luckily the rural team have managed to detain the naughty llama," police tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KENOSHA, Wisconsin -- This could be a dental patient's worst nightmare.
What began as a routine visit landed an Illinois man in the hospital after he inhaled the dentist's drill bit, WISN reported.
The CT scan tells the shocking story: An inch-long dental drill bit had lodged deep in Tom Jozsi's lung.
"I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool, so I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough," Jozsi said.
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the metal object deep into the 60-year-old maintenance worker's airways.
It was so deep, pulmonary expert Dr. Abdul Alraiyes said, that normal scopes couldn't reach it.
"When I saw the CAT scan, and where that object is sitting, it was really far down on the right lower lobe of the lung," said Alraiyes, intervention pulmonary director at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
"What happens if he can't get it out? And really the answer really was, part of my lung was going to have to get removed," Jozsi said.
That's when Alraiyes and the Aurora Kenosha team decided to try a newer device, one not designed for removing foreign objects.
"It's more for early detection of cancer, especially lung cancer," Alraiyes said.
He said it's the size of a catheter.
Video of the scan showed the medical team was able to navigate the narrow airways, reach the drill piece and pull it out, without any harm to the patient.
"I was never so happy in my life when I opened my eyes and I saw him with a smile under that mask, shaking a little plastic container that had the tool in it," Jozsi said.
It's a souvenir Jozsi said he now keeps on a shelf at home.
The drill bit was in the man's lung for four days.
The doctor who removed it said he has heard from colleagues in Michigan and Ohio who reported seeing cases nearly identical to this one.