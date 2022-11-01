(FOX) A Texas woman made a spooky discovery about her rental home in Gainesville after several renters claimed it was haunted.
Linda Hill, owner of Hill House Manor, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday she was taking a shower when she heard someone say "looking good."
"I thought it was my husband. I mean, he and I were the only ones in the house," she said.
However, it was not her husband making the comments – it was a ghost, she added.
"I spoke to him, you know, he told me I was looking good. I said thank you and I asked him what he had been doing that day, and we had a conversation, and he left," Hill explained.
She added that she believes the home has many different types of ghosts. "We’ve got kids, and we’ve got old people, old guys, and we’ve got hookers," she told host Jesse Watters.
The most common type of ghost that comes around are "hookers," Hill claimed. Male renters, she said, have told her they have felt somebody stroking their face, stroking their arm or touching their shoulder.
Host Jesse Watters quipped that the good thing about a "hooker" ghost was that you do not have to pay it.
"That's right," Hill responded. "They try to stir up business, but they can’t figure out a way to conclude the transaction, so nothing ever happens."
The Hill House Manor owner said a ghost did follow a renter home one time, but eventually got tired. She said she told the man to tell the ghost to come home. "And they did, she came back up here."
The rental home reportedly has been a popular spot in recent months for paranormal investigators staying the night to figure out the alleged phenomena.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — You might think a beaver dam, where there's no water isn't worth a lot, but you'd be wrong.
An adorable baby beaver at a wildlife rescue center in Massachusetts has gone viral with her dam building.
Nibi, an orphan living at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts, doesn't get along with another female beaver named Zibbi.
So when Zibbi was moved to another enclosure, Nibi became a busy beaver.
Rescue center founder Jane Newhouse says as soon as Zibbi left the rehab room, Nibi instantly began damming up the door through which her nemesis had departed.
She even went back for a stick she'd dropped.
And when she got the foundation laid, she left with a spring in her step that captivated the internet.
The hippity hop is rare enough that biologists contacted Jane.
"They asked if I had raised Nibi with a rabbit or some animal that hops a lot," said Newhouse.
Nope, that's just something Nibi does when she's excited.
As for the dam building, that's instinctual behavior for baby beavers, even without parental instruction.
"It's so ingrained in them they'll take anything," said Newhouse.
Toys, blankets whatever.
She is more inspired to build dams when she hears rain or when a faucet is running.
Nibi is still hopping mad about Zibbi, and this is one baby beaver who really gives a dam.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A famous 1941 work by Dutch abstract artist Piet Mondrian has been hanging upside down for the last 75 years, an art historian has discovered.
But the work, "New York City I" — which features bright lines of red, yellow, black and blue tape on a white background — will likely continue to be displayed the wrong way, because to change it now could damage it.
"The adhesive tapes are already extremely loose and hanging by a thread," art historian and German museum curator Susanne Meyer-Büser told The Guardian. "If you were to turn it upside down now, gravity would pull it into another direction. And it's now part of the work's story."
The work was first publicly displayed in New York's Museum of Modern Art in 1945. Since 1980, it's been part of the art collection of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Düsseldorf.
Meyer-Büser discovered the error while researching a new show for the Düsseldorf art collection. She noted that the lines were thicker in the lower portion of the Mondrian work, rather than at the top ― the way she says they were intended by the artist.
"The thickening of the grid should be at the top, like a dark sky," Meyer-Büser explained. "Once I pointed it out to the other curators, we realized it was very obvious. I am 100% certain the picture is the wrong way around."
A photograph of Mondrian's studio, taken a few days after the artist's death and published in Town & Country magazine in June 1944, shows the same work sitting on an easel the right way up, with the thicker lines up top, the BBC noted.
A similarly named oil painting by Mondrian ― "New York City," on display at the Centre Pompidou in Paris ― also has thickening lines at the top of the work.
It's not clear how the mistake was made, but "New York City I" doesn't bear Mondrian's signature, which would have given a clear indication of how the work was meant to be displayed.
Mondrian is regarded as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, and a pioneer of the modern abstract style, minimalism and expressionism.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Commuters at a train station in India were unexpectedly joined by a curious money that wandered into the building and went through a security checkpoint.
The video, filmed by a witness at the Nawada Metro Station in Delhi, shows the monkey walking through the turnstiles and strolling right through a security checkpoint, appearing to escape the notice of station personnel.
It was unclear what happened to the monkey once inside the station.
A monkey was previously caught on camera boarding a metro train in Delhi in July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A sculpture outside of an Ohio art center was transformed into a scene from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by unknown pranksters, officials said.
Officials with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton said they arrived at the facility this week to find the sculpture "First Ride," which depicts a young boy riding a bicycle with the help of his father, had been redecorated to recreate a scene from the 1982 Steven Spielberg film.
The boy was dressed up as Eliot, played by Henry Thomas in the film, and a homemade E.T. in a milk crate was affixed to the handlebars. The father was dressed in a hazmat suit, representing the government agents who pursued the boy and his extra-terrestrial friend.
"This is amazing," Fitton executive director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley said on the center's website. "When I was driving into work this morning I noticed the red jacket and thought, 'That's nice. Somebody put a raincoat on the rider.' But when I got closer and saw the whole thing, I almost swerved off the road."
MacKenzie-Thurley said there are security cameras outside of the center, but officials have no plans to unmask the pranksters.
"Honestly, I wish we had thought of this ourselves," MacKenzie-Thurley said. "This is so, so good. Just wonderful. I feel like we won Halloween."
MacKenzie-Thurley said pranksters previously dressed the same sculpture up as a scene from the movie adaptation of Stephen King novel It last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Thesmokinggun.com) A Halloween reveler dressed as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky was arrested early today for drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges, according to California jail records.
Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into the county lockup at 3:20 AM on an assortment of felony, misdemeanor, and vehicular counts. Salazar, who lives in Madera, a city in central California, is being held in lieu of $55,000 bond.
As seen above, the 6', 293-pound Salazar was wearing his Halloween costume when photographed by jail personnel.
The whisky outfit, which retails for about $45, is 100% polyester and "intended for adults of legal drinking age," according to the Fireball website, which notes that, "Halloween is all about letting your wildest dreams come true, so this year, become a human-sized bottle of Fireball. You're welcome."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KHOU) PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl.
The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people."
Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the southern part of Pasadena, it's a sign that's hard to miss.
"They don't think they're stupid so they came in to apply," owner Walter Parsons said.
Outside the resort is a job posting like no other.
"We're trying to weed out the people that do come in. We hired one last week that lasted three days," Parsons said.
Parsons said the resort has been trying to fill positions for a while. They've made postings online, but haven't had many applicants and the employees they've hired haven't worked out.
"Repeatedly, 'get off your cell phone, you've got dogs to watch. OK, put the cell phone up, go back out there.' Twenty minutes later, she's back on her cell phone," Parsons said. "At least be as smart as I am."
So they tried another approach, one they found on Amazon.
"This was the very first one at the top of the page. We got a good laugh out of it. My wife says get it, and I said alright that's fine," Parsons said.
Parsons said the main reason they got the sign was to grab people's attention. He said within 24 hours, they got three solid applicants and really have no more use for the sign.
But not everyone is happy.
"What does it say to prior employees? 'Oh, we think you're stupid so we're trying to hire somebody that we think is smarter than you?"' Taylor N. said.
As a Pasadena resident, Taylor said she was appalled when she saw the sign, saying there are other non-offensive ways to grab attention.
"The fact that they felt so emboldened to put something up there like that, it's disgusting, it's distasteful and it's unprofessional," Taylor said.
Others said it gave them a laugh.
"And I thought, 'well that's quite different.' And I thought it was kind of cute. Attention drawing," another customer, who asked to be identified as Sue, said.
Parsons said it's just his effort to find the best employees possible.
"Come through here and take a tour and take a look at the responsibility that we have. Would you put your child somewhere that wasn't dedicated, that didn't have smart people in it?" Parsons said.
Since they have found the employees they need, he said they will probably take the sign down at the end of the week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway announced it is giving away 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat on National Sandwich Day in a new sweepstakes*. With air travel demand hitting record highs ahead of holiday travel season, Subway is making flying a bit better for those passengers in the dreaded "sandwich seat".
Participants can visit www.SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat on November 3, 2022, for a chance to win one of 10,000 electronic gift cards that can be used to purchase their favorite Subway Series footlong. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4, 2022, full terms can be found at www.subwaysandwichseat.com
"From new ingredients and sandwiches to fun and rewarding experiences, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests," said Carrie Walsh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Subway. "We have all experienced a ride in the sandwich seat, so offering free, mouthwatering Subway Series footlongs is the perfect way to celebrate sandwiches and our new menu and provide a little relief to sandwich-seat air travelers."
Sandwich lovers who aren't traveling on National Sandwich Day can still celebrate at Subway with a special promotion† on Subway's signature footlongs. Starting November 1, guests can buy any footlong sub, and get one free with the promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app.
The Subway Series, unveiled in July, introduced a whole new way to Subway with 12 signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, allowing guests to stand back and relax as Subway's Sandwich Artists take care of the rest. The Subway Series marked the biggest change to the brand's menu and ordering experience in its nearly 60-year history and the next step in Subway's transformation journey, which began in 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is under fire after a video of an officer doing what appears to be donuts went viral.
We know all too well the issue of reckless driving and the need for police to fight it, but was this officer doing it himself?
Sirens wailing, blue lights flashing, a video of a Memphis Police officer doing what appears to be donuts in a police cruiser is making its rounds on Facebook, garnering more than 69,000 views and more than 17,000 shares.
"Nowadays, if you say you gonna call the police, people don't care," said Marquise Mayhorn of Frayser.
And. judging from the video, Marquise Mayhorn sees why.
It happened in a parking lot on Thomas Street in Frayser. The man who posted this video said it happened Saturday night.
"The Best Way. they were doing donuts over here. The bumper was knocked off. They used to leave the trucks out overnight, but not anymore," said Mayhorn.
Mayhorn said the tire marks in the parking lot reveal how common reckless driving is here.
"Some lady, she was riding, doing a donut, hit the front end, knocked it down and she just stopped, got out, drinking her little Corona and it was like she didn't care she tore her car up," said Mayhorn.
A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department gave FOX13 the following statement regarding the video.
"The officer in the video has not yet been identified; however, an internal review is underway. Without knowing what the circumstances are surrounding the incident, we cannot speculate. We will advise once additional information is available."
On Friday, MPD released another statement, saying the officer was not driving recklessly and was using a 'visibility tactic' to deter drag racing:
On Saturday, October 22nd, at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the Northgate Shopping Center regarding cars drag racing in the parking lot. While attempting to clear the lot, an officer drove in circles and throughout the parking lot with his lights and sirens activated. He did not operate at a high rate of speed, nor did he drive recklessly or out of control. Using lights and sirens while driving in the parking lot is a visibility tactic and a deterrence for drag racing.