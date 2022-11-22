Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters and wildlife officials in Alaska responded to a home where a young moose was found trapped in the basement.
Firefighters with Central Emergency Services said they responded alongside Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologists and Alaska Wildlife Troopers when the moose was found to have fallen through a window at the Soldotna home and became trapped in the basement.
The responders determined the moose had fallen into a window well and crashed through the glass, ending up trapped in a basement bedroom.
The moose was sedated and the rescuers used a people mover, a tarp used to transport unconscious patients, to carry the animal through the house.
"Luckily, he was conscious enough to honestly help us out a little bit," CES firefighter Gunnar Romatz told the Anchorage Daily News. "Luckily, it wasn't a full-grown moose."
Wildlife biologists treated the moose for minor lacerations on its legs and administered medication to reverse the sedative's effects once the animal was outside.
Romatz said the moose trotted away from the area after about 10-15 minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Officials with a national monument in Florida said an unusual object washed up on the beach this week: a vintage streamer trunk from the 1930s.
The Fort Matanzas National Monument said in a Facebook post that the trunk was found washed up on a park beach near St. Augustine late last week.
"While nothing of interest was found within this trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history," the post said.
The post said the trunk was from an aptly-named brand called Neverbreak Trunks.
The black trunk dates from the 1930s and was manufactured by L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey, monument officials wrote.
It was unclear how the trunk came to be in the water or how long it was in the ocean before washing up on the beach.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) While fishing in France, a British man caught a monster-size carp nicknamed "the Carrot," which weighed nearly 70 pounds.
Andy Hackett, 42, made the find while fishing Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. The 20-year-old female carp weighed 67.5 pounds.
The fished is prized by anglers because of her coloration, as most giant carp are pale or brownish, USA Today reported.
"I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it," Hackett told the Daily Mail. "Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out, and I saw that it was orange."
"It was brilliant to catch it, but it was also sheer luck," he added.
He said he spent 25 minutes reeling in the fish.
Bluewater Lakes is a premier carp fishery, according to the newspaper. It's so popular that guests have to book well in advance.
"The Carrot" was released back into the lake. A video posted by the fishery shows Hackett holding the giant fish before putting it back in the water.
The behemoth fish was stocked 15 years ago "as something different for the anglers to try to catch," Jason Cowler, a spokesman for Bluewater Lakes, told FTW Outdoors.
"It's not the biggest resident in the lake, but by far the most outstanding," he said.
The orange-colored carp was caught around nine times last fishing season, Cowler said. In February, she broke the 60-pound mark.
"I always knew The Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it," Hackett said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) Belgium has seized so much cocaine from smugglers operating through the port of Antwerp that it needs more incinerator space to destroy it, officials have said.
Authorities are concerned that depots used to store the drugs could become targets for robberies by powerful gangs seeking to recover their lucrative cargoes.
"There's a problem with incinerator capacity," Belgian customs service spokesperson Francis Adyns told AFP, confirming reports in the local press, promising that "a structural solution is on the way".
Officials in the Flanders regional government said a plan could be announced as soon as Tuesday.
Belgium's latest problem stems from the astronomical quantities of cocaine from Latin America that are intercepted in Antwerp, Europe's main port of entry for the illegal trade.
Belgian authorities are on course to seize more than 100 tonnes in 2022, a new record after 89.5 tonnes was seized last year.
According to local media reports, suspected gang members have been seen using drones to scout around customs depots housing seized cocaine worth millions of euros.
Authorities are working quickly to destroy the seizures but, Adyns said, to incinerate cocaine "there are environmental standards to be met".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight.
At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car's battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
Officers took the man into custody after a short foot chase.
The 42-year-old suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery.
Officers gave the victim's vehicle a jump start so they could get home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Mail) A cheeky schoolboy fooled his dad into getting a puppy by impersonating his mum in WhatsApp messages - even calling him 'hun' and hilariously signing off 'just get one, the kids are crying'.
Little Noah Ley, nine, from Newport, South Wales, was desperate to welcome a puppy into the family after learning his parents had discussed the possibility of getting a pal for 18-month-old cocker spaniel Jet.
Kevyn Ley rang wife Janine Ley on Sunday November 6 mentioning that an eight-week-old puppy was available to rehome immediately.
The dental nurse, 40, said she wanted time to think about it, but while her back was turned as she did housework, Noah swiped the phone and carried on the conversation with his oblivious dad over WhatsApp.
Noah effortlessly convinced the steel worker, 43, he was continuing the chat with Janine by peppering pet names 'love' and 'hun' into the chat messages.
The cheeky lad even said 'they all want one', hilariously signing off 'Kev, just get one, the kids are crying'.
It was only two hours later that the mum-of-three, who's also mum to Ethan Ley, 15, and three-year-old Nellie Ley, checked her phone and realised the mini mastermind's plan had worked perfectly.
Noah was delighted to set the meeting between the two pups into motion and, after the pair hit it off, golden cocker spaniel Lulu is now a new permanent member of the family.
Noah said: 'I really wanted a dog and I went on Mum's phone and wrote "hi hun", it's a phrase Mum uses.
'I was very pleased and excited when we got Lulu. I really love her, she gets on with Jet.
'I feel really happy and excited that she's staying.'
Janine said: 'I do say "hun" a lot, Noah's absolutely nailed it, the impersonation is spot on.
'When I read "Kev just get one, the kids are crying" it sounds exactly like something a grown-up would say, not a nine-year-old.
'He's a monkey. It's naughty but he's really funny. It's middle-child syndrome, he's cheeky but gets away with it because he's funny.'
Janine and Kevyn first discussed a new canine addition to the family a few months ago after going on holiday.
Janine said: 'A few months ago when we were on holiday Jet went to our dog carer and she said Jet would benefit maybe from having another dog as a companion.
'Me and Kev discussed getting another dog a couple of months ago and just went back and forth.
'He must have secretly mentioned it to his friend who breeds dogs, I had no idea about it, who messaged him and said "I've got a puppy available if you like her".
'At 10am on Sunday, Kev rang me from work and he was really coy, he said I've got a question to ask you.
'He took me aback when he said we've been offered a puppy. I was like "what? Are you kidding me? We only talked about it". He said she was ready now if we wanted her.
'I said I needed to think about it and he texted me at 11am badgering me about it.
'I shouldn't have said anything to Noah but I said "you won't believe what Daddy's just said, he's asked if we want another puppy".
'I wrote a message to Kev saying "Noah wants another dog". Kev then asked what the kids thought.
'That's when I go off - I was in the room, but was busy pottering around cleaning so just left the phone on the side.
'Noah's then immediately gone onto my phone, he uses my phone quite a lot to play games and look at Instagram, and he's obviously gone on WhatsApp.
'Noah grabbed it and continued the conversation, Kev really did think it was me.'
It was only two hours later that Janine checked her phone and realised what had happened - and confronted a smirking Noah.
Janine said: 'I didn't realise until 1pm that Noah had got hold of my phone and that we were getting a new dog.
'I said "Noah why have you been texting dad?' He smirked and then said "I really do want the puppy though Mummy, please can we have her?".
'I said to Kev "it was Noah, I'm not ready for this". He just said "I really did think it was you and I've said we'll have her now".
'I couldn't believe he'd fallen for it because Noah's done it on my phone before.
'We went away for a break at my mum's caravan and I'd arranged for Kev to pick us up at around 12pm.
'Noah wanted to go home early so he texted "hey hun can you pick us up at 9am?".
'Noah was absolutely thrilled he got his own - and his dad's way.
'I think Kev had made his mind up anyway that we were going to have her.
'His friend brought her over on Monday to see how she got on with Jet. She's not left and now she's staying.
'She's so cute. Our main concern was how our other dog would take to her but he's been amazing. They're both absolutely bonkers.
'Kev's happy as Larry, he's really excited, he thinks it's funny and 'it's just Noah'. I reckon he's plotting more for the future.'
Kevyn said: 'He had me, I was convinced it was Janine.
'I was in work and the way he put it I thought 'it's her then', he proper had me.
'I got the messages and thought nothing more of it even the spelling was ok, apart from one word I noticed when I read back, but when you read it quickly you don't notice anyway.
'He had a lot of kisses in his messages, I thought "oh my god she's being nice to me for a change".
'When I finally realised it was Noah, I probably swore. I just thought "he's had me". I said to Janine 'I thought it was you, he's proper done me there.
'To make sure I'm definitely talking to Janine in future I'm going to have to ring her first and say "is this you?" or have a code word.'
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paris (CNN) — After several squeaks, the rusty wheel was finally wrenched from the tarnished white pole that once stood proudly on the mountainside.
Watching from the sidelines, roughly a hundred people gathered in the small French Alpine village of Saint-Firmin to bid farewell to their ski lift as a small team worked to dismantle it late last month.
The reason? It hasn't been in use for years -- because there was no more snow.
"Global warming happened, and that's what changed our view of this site," Didier Beauzon, 63, a life-long resident of Saint Firmin and an elected official serving the village, told CNN.
"Well, we had to give it back to nature," he added.
The ski site was originally built in 1964 to help kids from the village learn how to ski somewhere close to home before they tackled more challenging trails all around the Alps.
While it once enjoyed regular winter snowfalls, things had deteriorated in recent decades. It's a situation currently being experienced in other French and European ski resorts as climate crisis is blamed for shortening ski seasons and reducing mountain snow and glacier cover.
"The lack of snow meant that the last time it ran was about 15 years ago and for just one weekend. Since then, it has not been used again," Beauzon said of his village's ski lift.
But things were not always like this, Beauzon remembers his youth, when activities were organized by the village during wintertime for kids at the ski site.
The local sport association would hold competitions at weekends, and open fun events for all comers on Wednesdays, followed by prize ceremonies in the village's center square.
"Everybody could win a prize, all you had to do was get to the bottom, regardless of how," Beauzon said.
The prizes were usually modest -- a pair of socks, a chocolate bar -- yet are joyful, he said. At the end of each skiing season, trophies would be awarded to the village's strongest skiers.
"Personally, I've never won a trophy," Beauzon said. "But it was always a good laugh for everybody because it was always a good atmosphere."
Unfortunately, such traditions melted away along with the snows. And with the lift silently rusting away as a sad reminder of the good times gone by, the village decided to get rid of it -- a challenge that proved to be trickier than any downhill ski run.
"Inside the pylon, we found that it was much more reinforced than we expected," said Olivier Bustillo, manager of environmental group Mountain Wilderness, tasked with breaking down the ski lift.
"We spent maybe half an hour, maybe almost an hour more per pylon," Bustillo added.
It took the team of roughly 20 workers two days to finish dismantling the entire ski lift system -- the group has already dismantled around 10 similar ski lift systems in France, according to Bustillo.
The cost of the entire Saint-Firmin lift dismantlement is around 20,000 euros ($20,691), financed mainly by the local government with help from charities. The recovered metal was collected by a company specializing in scrap metal and will be recycled, Bustillo said.
It's unlikely to be the last lift dismantled. This year saw a record-breaking heatwave sweep through France and most of western Europe, pushing temperatures close to or above 40° C (104° F) for a sustained period during summer. Wildfires burned through the southern and western parts of the country.
Currently 62% of France's population is exposed to either "significant" or "very significant" climate risks, according to data from the French Environment Ministry.
France could also be facing a much more challenging future as temperatures are expected to rise by 3.8 C by 2100, and even 6.7 in the worst-case scenario, according to a study published by researchers from the French national meteorological service Météo France in October.
"Comparing our results with those based on previous generations of climate model ensembles reveals that our assessed ranges are substantially higher than previously reported," the study said in its conclusion.
Earlier this month, French ski resort Val Thorens, the highest altitude resort in Europe, announced it was delaying the opening of its ski season by a week to November 26 because of "warm autumn weather."
In Saint-Firmin, locals have decided to build something at the old site of the ski lifts, to remind their children of this piece of history. Many were glad that the village can finally move on and make the site useful again. Yet the sense of loss also remained.
"I think that people are becoming aware of the evolution of the climate. Indeed, it's all about that. When we talk about the ski lift, people talk about the climate," Beauzon said.
"I felt a little nostalgic. We had to mourn a whole era that will never return."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsweek) Joseph Cook was filming himself metal detecting at the beach in Florida's Anastasia State Park on November 14 when a small plane made a crash landing nearby.
Cook posted the footage on his TikTok account, @joedigger, where it was viewed more than two million times.
According to News4JAX, the plane experienced engine failure, and Cook said in a second video that the pilot was surveying the damage from Hurricane Nicole.
Richard McSpadden Jr., the senior vice president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, told Newsweek that engine failure does not happen very often, but all pilots are taught how to address such a situation.
Not only do pilots have to demonstrate that they can handle an engine failure to get their license, but they also must be tested on those skills every few years. McSpadden said planes go through an annual inspection and have a preflight inspection to examine the engine and the quality of the fuel.
When such an emergency takes place, it is vital to take others into account.
"You don't make your emergency someone else's emergency," McSpadden said. "You move to a place you can limit the potential damage to other people. That's why it's rare for someone on the ground to be impacted by an aviation accident."
He said pilots need about 1,000 to 2,000 feet of open space to safely land a plane in the event of an emergency.
Cook opens his video with the camera pointed at the ground as he is digging through the sand.
He spotted the plane as it crashed into the water and immediately began sprinting toward the aircraft.
"Are you OK?" Cook yelled out to the pilot, who had already gotten out of the plane and was surrounded by other people on the beach.
The plane was upside down, but the pilot assured him he was unharmed. Police with the St. Augustine Police Department said in a Facebook post that the pilot was not injured.
"The plane crashed literally while I was on the beach digging," Cook wrote to Newsweek. "I heard it and saw it flip over."
He said that his initial thought was to run over to help the pilot because they were in the water.
Officials with the state park were the first to respond before the police arrived. A tractor was used to remove the plane from the beach.
Cook said the plane's front nose and the propeller were badly bent.
"Looking back I find myself extremely lucky because the pilot said he hit the water because of pedestrians," he said. "I had my back turned at the exact moment of impact and turned to see it flip over."
He did not hear the plane coming down until it landed in the water.
Viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video.
"Metal detecting is crazy, bro found a whole plane in the sand," a viewer commented.
"That's gotta be your biggest find yet, right?" another asked.
Emergency landings are uncommon, but not unheard of.
Almost a year ago, a commercial flight from New York to Israel made an emergency landing due to a malfunction "out of an abundance of caution."
Around that same time, one pilot was forced to deploy his aircraft's parachute as he landed in a tree.
In April of this year, a small airplane crash-landed onto a homeowner's lawn in New Jersey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Food and Wine) To the tidy types among us, the orange dust that sticks to your fingers while eating Cheetos is a messy nightmare. But to Cheetos fans, it's the source of the snack's amazing flavor — and it has a name: Cheetle. Last year, the brand even hosted a cheese dust exhibition at Art Basel featuring works made from Cheetle.
Now, Cheetos is making it easier than ever for the Cheetos-obsessed to get their hands on that sweet, sweet Cheetle, launching what's being called the brand's "first-ever cooking gadget," the Cheetos Duster.
Now, we're all adults here so we can admit that the Cheetos Duster isn't much more than a heavily-branded miniature blender billed as perfect for grinding up Cheetos. But at the same time, for $19.99, a mini-Cheetos blender in all of its intense orange glory might be exactly the new appliance you've been looking for.
"From Cheetos-coated mozzarella sticks and Flamin' Hot Turkey Legs to Cheetos-rimmed cocktails and even Cheetos-dusted ice cream, fans have incorporated Cheetle into recipes to elevate dishes to epic proportions," the brand explains. "Now, Cheetos has decided to level up the process and introduce a new fun and easier way to achieve cheesy goodness!"
Using the device is simple. Cheetos says fill the jar with any Cheetos snack, screw it into the base, and press the button to blend. "From there, dust Cheetle on all your favorite foods to bring an unexpected cheesy bite to any dish and wow your guests this holiday season," the brand continues. "Cheetle can be mixed in with breadcrumbs, added to spice mixes, sprinkled on as a garnish, and so much more!"
The Cheetos Duster was created in partnership with Amazon and is available exclusively through the online retailer. (CheetosDuster.com provides a direct link.) But act fast: Cheetos says only a limited number will be available.
Not convinced? Amazon and Cheetos even offer up an entire Cooking with Cheetos recipe page. From the aforementioned Cheetos Flamin' Hot Turkey Leg to Cheetos Gyros, Cheetos Poutine, even a Cheetos Flamin' Hot Donut, they're all there, and many, many more. The page features over a dozen savory recipes along with nine uses for Cheetle in sweet treats as well.
That said, a debate could be had amongst Cheetos diehards: Are blended up Cheetos really "Cheetle?" Or is Cheetle only technically the flavored dust on the outside of a Cheetos snack? It's a great thing to ponder while you sip your Cheetos-rimmed cocktails.