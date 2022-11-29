WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — A celery stalk sighting and a little luck came together to help a New Hampshire man find his wife’s wedding rings in a 20-ton trash trailer, the jewelry wrapped in a napkin he had accidentally thrown away.
Kevin Butler had taken the trash to a transfer station in Windham last Wednesday. Unwittingly he had tossed the napkin into the white trash bag, not realizing his wife had cleaned the rings and wrapped them in the napkin to dry.
Several hours later, he returned and asked for help in finding the rings amid the piles of garbage.
“He said, ‘I’m pretty sure I threw the rings out,’” Dennis Senibaldi, the transfer station supervisor, said Tuesday.
Senibaldi and his crew reviewed surveillance video to see what time Butler first showed up at the transfer station and where he threw it out. They used an excavator to start scooping up trash from the trailer.
After about five or six scoops, they saw a white bag with a telltale clue.
“One of the things he said was (inside) was celery stalks, and I could see a celery stalk sticking out the side of the bag,” Senibaldi said.
They started going through the bag, but there was no sign of the rings.
But at the very bottom, underneath some carrot or sweet potato peelings, there was a napkin. “Literally, I opened up the napkin, there were the two rings,” Senibaldi said.
“I wouldn’t recommend doing that,” Butler told WMUR-TV of searching through the trash, “but to get the rings back, I would do it a thousand times over.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — "Gaslighting" — behavior that's mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.
Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740% in 2022 over the year before. But something else happened. There wasn't a single event that drove significant spikes in curiosity, as it usually goes with the chosen word of the year.
The gaslighting was pervasive.
"It's a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us," said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of Monday's unveiling.
"It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year," he said.
There were deepfakes and the dark web. There were deep states and fake news. And there was a whole lot of trolling.
Merriam-Webster's top definition for gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that "causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator."
More broadly, the dictionary defines the word thusly: "The act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage."
Gaslighting is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships — and by politicians and other newsmakers. It can happen between romantic partners, within a broader family unit and among friends. It can be a corporate tactic, or a way to mislead the public. There's also "medical gaslighting," when a health care professional dismisses a patient's symptoms or illness as "all in your head."
Despite its relatively recent prominence — including "Gaslighter," The Chicks' 2020 album featuring the rousingly angry titular single — the word was brought to life more than 80 years ago with "Gas Light," a 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton.
It birthed two film adaptations in the 1940s. One, George Cukor's "Gaslight" in 1944, starred Ingrid Bergman as Paula Alquist and Charles Boyer as Gregory Anton. The two marry after a whirlwind romance and Gregory turns out to be a champion gaslighter. Among other instances, he insists her complaints over the constant dimming of their London townhouse's gaslights is a figment of her troubled mind. It wasn't.
The death of Angela Lansbury in October drove some interest in lookups of the word, Sokolowski said. She played Nancy Oliver, a young maid hired by Gregory and told not to bother his "high-strung" wife.
The term gaslighting was later used by mental health practitioners to clinically describe a form of prolonged coercive control in abusive relationships.
"There is this implication of an intentional deception," Sokolowski said. "And once one is aware of that deception, it's not just a straightforward lie, as in, you know, I didn't eat the cookies in the cookie jar. It's something that has a little bit more devious quality to it. It has possibly an idea of strategy or a long-term plan."
Merriam-Webster, which logs 100 million pageviews a month on its site, chooses its word of the year based solely on data. Sokolowski and his team weed out evergreen words most commonly looked up to gauge which word received a significant bump over the year before.
They don't slice and dice why people look up words, which can be anything from quick spelling and definition checks to some sort of attempt at inspiration or motivation. Some of the droves who looked up "gaslighting" this year might have wanted to know, simply, if it's one or two words, or whether it's hyphenated.
"Gaslighting," Sokolowski said, spent all of 2022 in the top 50 words looked up on merriam-webster.com to earn top dog word of the year status. Last year's pick was "vaccine." Rounding out this year's Top 10 are:
— "Oligarch," driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
— "Omicron," the persistent COVID-19 variant and the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.
— "Codify," as in turning abortion rights into federal law.
— "Queen consort," what King Charles' wife, Camilla is newly known as.
— "Raid," as in the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
— "Sentient," with lookups brought on by Google canning the engineer who claimed an unreleased AI system had become sentient.
— "Cancel culture," enough said.
— "LGBTQIA," for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual, aromantic or agender.
— "Loamy," which many Wordle users tried back in August, though the right word that day was "clown."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A California man's home security camera captured footage of an apparently confused bear that attempted to make a meal out of an inflatable Rudolph holiday decoration.
Dave Lester of Zephyr Cove, in the South Lake Tahoe area, said in a Facebook post that he woke Saturday morning to find the inflatable Rudolph he had put out for Christmas had been shredded by an early-morning visitor.
"Sad news," Lester wrote, "Woke up this morning to Rudolph laying on the ground unresponsive. No amount of CPR or duct tape could revive him."
Lester shared security camera footage showing the decoration being mauled by a bear that visited his yard about 5 a.m. He said the animal showed no interest in any of his other decorations.
The homeowner said a group of bears are known to frequent the area and are usually spotted about once a week.
"They have a little route they use where they walk right in front of the houses," Lester told KTVU-TV.
He said the bears occasionally showed interest in the inflatable Rudolph last year, but never damaged it before.
"There were a couple stare downs last year but for some reason he just figured he was going to make a meal out of Rudolph," Lester said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
Gregory D'Alessio of Alexandria said he was fishing near Maryland's Solomons Island and having very little luck on Thanksgiving Day.
"I was on my way back to the launch site after a pretty unlucky day of fishing," D'Alessio told Newsweek. "I broke one of my favorite rods while I was reeling in a big Rockfish and lost the fish."
The angler said he was almost back at the launch site when he found a glass bottle bobbing in the water.
"I saw this big bottle floating just off the dock of Bunkys Charter boat rental so I went over to it to get it out of the water so I could throw it away when I got back to shore," he said.
The bottle turned out to contain an obituary and several small, rolled-up notes. The obituary was for Maryland woman Emma Jean Ennis, who died at the age of 82 in January 2021.
"I didn't actually open the bottle because I assumed the letters were personal and didn't want to pry, it didn't seem respectful," D'Alessio said.
D'Alessio, who posted photos of the bottle to Reddit, said he called a phone number on the obituary that was marked as being for anyone who found the bottle.
The person that responded was very grateful, told me I 'made their Thanksgiving,' which made me pretty happy about having a bad fishing day," D'Alessio said.
D'Alessio said he returned the bottle to the water in accordance with the family's wishes.
"It hasn't traveled far but I'm sure it has a long journey ahead of it," he said. "Hopefully it makes its way back out to the bay and maybe even the Atlantic ocean. No telling where it could end up honestly."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A skunk was spotted in the stands during the Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the animal was caught on camera by surprised fans.
Fans captured photos and video Sunday when the skunk was spotted wandering in section 141 of FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
It was unclear how the skunk found its way into the stadium and its ultimate fate was unknown. It was also unclear whether anyone was sprayed by the animal.
The animal was branded the "rally skunk" by some fans after the Browns came back from behind to defeat the Buccaneers in overtime.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Thousands of people stripped off for a mass nude photo on an Australian beach to raise awareness about skin cancer.
Sydney's Bondi Beach saw a sea of swimsuit-less individuals being directed via megaphone by US photographer Spencer Tunick on Saturday.
Mr Tunick, known for staging mass nude photo shoots at world landmarks, had attendees organise themselves in several poses on the beach before many took a skinny dip in the ocean.
The New York-based artist collaborated with a charity on the naked art installation in a bid to raise awareness about melanoma, Australia's fourth most common form of cancer.
The federal government estimates that this year more than 17,000 new cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed in Australia, and more than 1,200 Australians will die from the disease.
On a crisp spring morning in Sydney, Mr Tunick said: "We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I'm honoured... to come here, make my art and just celebrate the body and protection."
About 2,500 people took part in the photo.
A participant, Robyn Lindner, said she overcame nerves to strip for the shoot.
"I was secretly terrified (and) last night I have to confess I was thinking, 'What have I done?'
"But it was great, everyone was a really good vibe, everyone was really respectful and it just felt really fun," Ms Lindner told Reuters.
Mr Tunick last directed a mass shoot in Sydney in 2010, when 5,200 Australians posed naked at the Sydney Opera House.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) A Buddhist temple in central Thailand has been left without monks after all of its holy men failed drug tests and were defrocked, a local official said Tuesday.
Four monks, including an abbot, at a temple in Phetchabun province's Bung Sam Phan district tested positive for methamphetamine on Monday, district official Boonlert Thintapthai told AFP.
The monks have been sent to a health clinic to undergo drug rehabilitation, the official said.
"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," he said. Merit-making involves worshippers donating food to monks as a good deed.
Boonlert said more monks will be sent to the temple to allow villagers to practice their religious obligations.
Thailand is a major transit country for methamphetamine flooding in from Myanmar's troubled Shan state via Laos, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
On the street, meth pills, called Yaba, sell for less than 20 baht (around $0.50).
"Meth and particularly Yaba can be easily found in every corner of Thailand — supply is up everywhere, and at this point a tablet is cheaper than a beer," UNODC's Jeremy Douglas told Thai Inquirer.
Authorities across Southeast Asia and around the globe have made record meth seizures in recent months.
Last month, Hong Kong reportedly made its biggest ever seizure of meth, finding 1.8 metric tons of liquid meth hidden in cartons of coconut water en route for Australia.
In August, authorities found 2 tons of meth hidden in marble tiles shipped from the Middle East to Sydney in what police describe as the largest-ever seizure of the illicit drug in Australia.
Also in August, Mexican soldiers seized almost 1.5 tons of meth and 328 pounds of apparent powdered fentanyl at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora.
In July, more than 5,000 pounds of meth was found in a record-breaking seizure in Southern California.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three teens at Bingham High School made an especially festive gingerbread creation, of towering proportions.
When senior students, Ethan Williams, Namoa Tuikolongahau and James Southworth were assigned to either write a three-page paper or create a gingerbread house, they chose the gingerbread house.
The giant cathedral was actually built for the teens' personal finance class.
Southworth said the teacher gave three options for the end of the semester, a large multiple choice test, a three-page essay on how to start a mortgage or build a gingerbread house.
"We're like, 'Easy we'll just go to Costco and pick up a little gingerbread,'" Southworth said, "And then when he said the requirements we're like 'Oh no, we're making this big.'"
All of the boys agreed that when they started, they had no idea it would turn out as big as it did.
"Obviously everyone had the idea of making a gingerbread house, so we were like, 'Let's do something big!' So we're thinking like (the) Taj Mahal or the Russian Cathedral but Ethan had the idea," Southworth said.
"Last year I was given the opportunity to go on an American Sign Language trip to Washington, D.C., and we got to visit the National Cathedral and I just fell in love with it there, with all the architecture and everything," Ethan Williams said.
And with that, the cathedral idea was born.
"Teacher just said, has to fit through the doorway and has to be mostly edible," Southworth said. "As soon as we heard that we were like, 'let's max this out.'"
"I didn't think it was that crazy. I didn't think it was going to be that big either. I thought we were going to make a miniature one until I saw the foundation that was created. I was blown away." Tuikolongahau said.
Ethan Williams' mother, Julie Williams, said she was excited when she heard about the project.
"I was totally excited because that's my jam…" Julie Williams said. "I didn't realize the scale and how much it was going to be, how many pounds of frosting I would have to make, and how many boxes of graham crackers I would have to buy."
Ethan Williams' father is a contractor, and the teen said he learned a lot of the woodworking skills from working with his dad.
"Obviously we had to gather our materials first and cut wood to certain lengths, but we had to mark out on plywood first so we knew how the structure would go and how the building was shaped and everything. Once that happened then we started building up and getting the roof angles and all the spires on there," Williams said.
"That and some hot glue to hold the graham crackers in place are all that's inedible," Julie Williams said.
Then they began to attach the exterior graham crackers – which are cheaper in bulk than gingerbread, they explained.
"We were going to make the biggest one so we have like no competition, but we didn't realize it was going to be like…that big," Southworth said.
The cathedral features a number of treats on its exterior including graham crackers, frosting, pretzels, chocolates, Hershey kisses, Sixlets, Jolly Ranchers and gumdrops.
"I couldn't give you hours, but it took us about nine days to build it and on the tenth day we moved it in," Ethan Williams said.
"My favorite part was when we finished," Tuikolongahau said jokingly.
Tuikolongahau explained this was actually his first gingerbread house ever.
When asked if it was worth skipping the essay both answered, "100%."
"Honestly, I thought that I wouldn't finish in time you know I started building the structure and I was like man this is huge," Ethan Williams said. "We had neighbors coming over and looking at it saying, 'wow I can't wait to see the final project!' and I'm like yeah, me too."
"It just shows a lot of hard work and dedication and perseverance," Julie Williams said. "Because we did pull some really late nights."
"It's a big flex. I told like half the kids I know that me, Ethan, and James — we made that gingerbread house," Tuikolongahau said. "Nothing is so beautiful."
The cathedral will be on display in the Bingham High School library until Dec. 25.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) Around 200 people have been rescued after they were stranded on a large chunk of ice that broke away in a Minnesota lake.
The local sheriff's office said the people adrift on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota were fishing when the ice broke.
Anglers were surrounded by up to 90ft (27 metres) of open water, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.
They added that all those who were stranded have been safely rescued.
The incident occurred at a popular ice fishing destination in Minnesota, said Adam Studniski, one of the owners of JR's Corner, an ice fishing resort in the area.
"The ice with the south-west wind just shifted, and it broke away in some spots," he said.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that they received 911 calls from those on the iceberg at around 11:34 local time (17:34 GMT).
Mr Studniski said his team, with the help of emergency responders, were able to safely evacuate anglers using an ice bridge over a narrow part of the open water.
Everyone was safely rescued by 14:37, the sheriff's office said.
Mr Studniski said incidents like this occur every once in a while at the lake during this time of year, and that anglers were calm as they were evacuated.
"Part of our job is monitoring and looking at cracks and watching the ice and making sure we have bridges ready when needed," Mr Studniski said.
The sheriff's office warned in its press release that "early season ice is very unpredictable."
"Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice," they said.
Ice fishing season in Minnesota begins as soon as it is cold enough for the ice on the lake to harden and stay put, Mr Studniski said.
Guidelines reposted by the sheriff's office on Facebook state that ice needs to be a minimum of 4in thick to be safe enough for anglers.
Mr Studniski said his resort had opened for the season last week, but it would be closed for the remainder of Monday and on Tuesday so that staff can monitor the ice.