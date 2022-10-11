FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again.
She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
“I just accepted that it was gone,” Garner said. “It was only a thing. It’s replaceable, and I just let it go. We knew the hurricane was coming, so we just kind of said goodbye.”
The family stayed at their home during the storm and went outside to clean up as soon as it had passed.
“We’re about 10 minutes into cleaning, and my husband is cleaning up the brush and the trees right next to the garage door,” Garner said. “There’s a pile of brush and trees, and he moves over one pile, and the ring was right there.”
Garner said she couldn’t believe they found the ring. Her neighborhood didn’t experience the destructive flooding that many parts of the state did. But 150 mph winds left massive piles of trees and brush throughout the area.
“I just sat on the curb, and I prayed to God and thanked him for providing and giving us a sign that there’s hope for the community,” Garner said.
Garner posted about finding the ring on Facebook earlier this week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin got an unusual gift for his 70th birthday on Friday: a tractor.
As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.
Lukashenko, an autocratic leader who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades while cultivating a man of the people image, told reporters he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin.
It wasn't clear how the Russian leader responded to the gift, which Lukashenko's office revealed.
Putin didn't mention the gift in televised remarks at the start of the meeting when he talked about the need to discuss ways of settling conflicts between ex-Soviet nations.
He also emphasized the need to exchange information to fight terrorism, illegal drugs and other crime.
The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a loose alliance of ex-Soviet nations, have another gathering to attend next week in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A woman in Noosa Australia has won AU$25,000, roughly the equivalent of $15,823 in American dollars, from an AU$2 Instant Scratch-its ticket her husband purchased for her birthday.
The woman has told lottery officials that her birthday celebrations will now continue and that she couldn't believe her eyes at first "there were a few moments of complete confusion before I realized that I'd actually won."
The Lottery's media center is reporting that 139 people have won Instant Scratch-its top prizes in the 2022 financial year so far, adding up to AU$14.51 million in winnings, the equivalent of approximately $9.18 million American dollars.
The winning ticket was purchased from the Noosa Junction Newsagency and employees reported that they are elated with the outcome.
The Lottery's media center reports that the winning woman is unsure what she will do with the money "I don't know what I'll do yet, but I know I'm going to enjoy it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
The League City Historical Society and the Clear Creek Independent School District said the purse was recently found during renovation work at the League City Community Center, which formerly served as the League City School.
"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with," League City Historical Society Vice President Richard Lewis said in a video posted to Facebook.
The purse contained the name "Beverly Williams" and numerous photos dating back 50-70 years.
Officials said they were able to contact the family of Williams, who attended the school in the 1950s. Williams, who was born in 1945, died in September 2016.
The officials said they were able to speak to Williams' daughter.
"She was blown away by what we said to her," Lewis told the Houston Chronicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said an emergency call came in about 1:03 a.m. Saturday reporting a donkey wandering loose on Brooke Road.
Deputies A.J. Deasy and D.J. Ferrell responded to the neighborhood and were able to wrangle the loose animal.
The donkey was not injured and was returned to its owner's property.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a British family's home when they discovered a tiny frog that stowed away from the Dominican Republic in a bag of bananas.
The RSPCA said Iain Holloway and his family arrived at their Tamworth, Staffordshire, home after shopping at the local Asda store and discovered more than just fruit in a bag of bananas.
"We were unpacking the shopping in the kitchen and my wife turned to me and said, 'Look, there's a frog in the bananas,' and I said 'Sorry, there's a what in the bananas?'" Holloway told the RSPCA.
Holloway's son did research online and identified the 1.5-inch amphibian as a Hispaniolan common tree frog, which hails from the Dominican Republic, the same country in which the bananas originated.
"It was a complete surprise to see this little creature in our kitchen so far from home, and we've all had a bit of a chuckle about it since," Holloway said.
Jonny Wood, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, visited the family's home to take the tiny frog to receive specialist care.
"The little frog was bright and alert and has since been feeding well. The Holloway family did exactly the right thing by not touching the amphibian, given the uncertainty about what sort of frog we were dealing with," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(euronews) New Zealand has proposed a tax on burping and peeing farm animals in a bid to combat climate change.
A world first, the farm levy could support the country's pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become carbon neutral by 2050.
Farmers unhappy with the proposal have been advised they could recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.
Under the government's proposed plan, farmers would start to pay for emissions in 2025, with the pricing yet to be finalised.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says all the money collected from the proposed farm levy would be put back into the industry to fund new technology, research and incentive payments for farmers.
By reducing agricultural emissions, she adds that New Zealand's biggest export market would gain a "competitive advantage… in a world increasingly discerning about the provenance of their food."
"New Zealand's farmers are set to be the first in the world to reduce agricultural emissions" - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.AP Photo
Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor hails it as an exciting opportunity for New Zealand and its farmers.
"Farmers are already experiencing the impact of climate change with more regular drought and flooding," says O'Connor.
"Taking the lead on agricultural emissions is both good for the environment and our economy."
Agriculture accounts for almost half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions.
There are just 5 million people in the country, but some 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep.
Farm animals produce gases that warm the planet, particularly methane from cattle burps and nitrous oxide from their urine.
The government has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the country carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that plan includes a pledge to reduce methane emissions from farm animals by 10 per cent by 2030 and by up to 47 per cent by 2050.
The new farm emissions pricing system proposals were put forward by He Waka Eke Noa, a partnership between the government, the primary sector, and iwi/Māori. The initiative aims to "equip farmers and growers to measure, manage, and reduce on-farm agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change."
Farmers quickly condemned the plan. Federated Farmers, the industry's main lobby group, says the plan would "rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand" and see farms replaced with trees.
Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says farmers have been trying to work with the government for more than two years on an emissions reduction plan that wouldn't decrease food production.
"Our plan was to keep farmers farming," Hoggard says. However, if the farm levy goes ahead, he believes farmers will be selling their farms "so fast you won't even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute (pickup truck) as they drive off."
Opposition lawmakers from the conservative ACT Party say the plan would actually increase worldwide emissions by moving farming to other countries that are less efficient at making food.
While farmers have decried the new proposals, some environmental activists argue that they do not go far enough.
Greenpeace lead climate campaigner Christine Rose says the Government's proposals would favour the agriculture sector's worst climate polluter - intensive dairy - and disadvantage less-polluting extensive beef and sheep farming and Māori-owned farms.
"Action to reduce agricultural emissions means tackling the dairy industry - New Zealand's worst climate polluter. And that means far fewer cows, it means cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and backing a shift to more plant-based regenerative organic farming."
Consultations on the proposals are now open and they will be finalised next year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots signed Sebastian Gutierrez, who worked at a pizza parlor in North Dakota, to their practice squad, the team announced.
The Patriots signed Gutierrez on Wednesday in a series of roster moves. They also signed offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to their active roster from the practice squad and added quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
Gutierrez, 24, played at Minot State University in Minot, N.D. He signed in May as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos, but was released in August.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman worked for Uncle Maddio's pizza restaurant in Minot while waiting for another opportunity to play football.
"Well, never thought in a million years I would have a NFL player working for me," Losson Leonard, the owner of the restaurant wrote Wednesday on Facebook.
Leonard said Gutierrez interviewed with other teams while working at the restaurant.
"So now he will stop working for me and begin working for Bill Belichick," Leonard wrote. "Best of luck Sea-bass! We will miss you!"
The Patriots (1-3) will host the Detroit Lions (1-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Texas Pete hot sauce isn't as Texas as one Los Angeles man thought, according to a class-action lawsuit.
Los Angeles resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising after he believed the brand was "a Texas product," according to North Carolina news station WGHP-TV.
White bought a bottle of the hot sauce — which has a label featuring a white star (like the Texas flag) and an all-red cartoon cowboy — and "relied upon the language and images on the front label" before his purchase, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit alleges the man believed the label's look made it appear to be "distinctly Texan." However, the hot sauce originated at a Winston-Salem barbecue restaurant in 1929.
WGHP-TV reported that the lawsuit wants the hot sauce brand, which has until Nov. 10 to respond to the complaint, to "change its name and brand and to pay up."
"There is surprisingly nothing Texas about them," the complaint claims.
Texas Pete hot sauce, a condiment introduced by Sam Garner, is not directly tied to the Lone Star State but rather a result of Garner and his sons attempting to concoct a name for their sauce at their barbecue restaurant, according to the brand's website.
A marketing adviser floated the idea for the name "Mexican Joe" hot sauce "to connote the piquant flavor reminiscent of the favorite foods of our neighbors to the south," the brand's site says.
Garner, however, allegedly wasn't feeling the name.
"Nope, it's got to have an American name!" the website claims Garner said.
The Texas Pete name was a combination of the Lone Star State's name along with "Pete," a nickname for Garner's son Harold, according to the website.
The complaint alleges Texas Pete, a Louisiana-style hot sauce, is a product of ingredients from "sources outside of Texas" and the hot sauce producer "admits that Texas's reputation was one they were trying to mimic and capitalize on."
The hot sauce brand did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.