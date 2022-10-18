NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that some people really are “mosquito magnets” and it probably has to do with the way they smell.
The researchers found that people who are most attractive to mosquitoes produce a lot of certain chemicals on their skin that are tied to smell. And bad news for mosquito magnets: The bloodsuckers stay loyal to their favorites over time.
“If you have high levels of this stuff on your skin, you’re going to be the one at the picnic getting all the bites,” said study author Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York.
There’s a lot of folklore about who gets bitten more but many claims aren’t backed up with strong evidence, said Vosshall.
To put mosquito magnetism to the test, the researchers designed an experiment pitting people’s scents against each other, explained study author Maria Elena De Obaldia. Their findings were published Tuesday in the journal Cell.
They asked 64 volunteers from the university and nearby to wear nylon stockings around their forearms to pick up their skin smells. The stockings were put in separate traps at the end of a long tube, then dozens of mosquitos were released.
“They would basically swarm to the most attractive subjects,” De Obaldia said. “It became very obvious right away.”
Scientists held a round-robin tournament and ended up with a striking gap: The biggest mosquito magnet was around 100 times more attractive to the mosquitoes than the last place finisher.
The experiment used the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads diseases like yellow fever, Zika and dengue. Vosshall said she’d expect similar results from other kinds, but would need more research to confirm.
By testing the same people over multiple years, the study showed that these big differences stick around, said Matt DeGennaro, a neurogeneticist at Florida International University who was not involved with the research.
“Mosquito magnets seem to remain mosquito magnets,” DeGennaro said.
Out of the favorites, the researchers found a common factor: Mosquito magnets had high levels of certain acids on their skin. These “greasy molecules” are part of the skin’s natural moisturizing layer, and people produce them in different amounts, Vosshall said. The healthy bacteria that live on the skin eat up these acids and produce part of our skin’s odor profile, she said.
You can’t get rid of these acids without damaging your skin health too, said Vosshall, who is paid by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and serves as its chief scientific officer. The institute also supports The Associated Press’ Health and Science Department.
But the research could help find new methods to repel mosquitoes, said Jeff Riffell, a neurobiologist at the University of Washington who was not involved with the study. There may be ways to tinker with skin bacteria and change humans’ tantalizing smells, he said.
Still, figuring out ways to fight off mosquitoes isn’t easy, Riffell said, since the critters have evolved to be “lean, mean biting machines.”
The study proved this point: Researchers also did the experiment with mosquitoes whose genes were edited to damage their sense of smell. The bugs still flocked to the same mosquito magnets.
“Mosquitoes are resilient,” Vosshall said. “They have many backup plans to be able to find us and bite us.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A former New York City cab driver visited a bar in Ireland to collect the two pints of Guinness he was owed from an IOU given to him by a passenger nine years earlier.
John McDonagh was driving his cab in New York at 4 a.m. in 2013 when he picked up Shane Gaffney, a Dublin resident who did not have the cash to cover his ride.
"He said he owned a bar in Dublin and I said, 'Yeah, everybody owns a bar in Dublin,'" McDonagh told WNYW-TV. "But he says, 'No, I can get you some free pints of Guinness.'"'
The men determined the cab ride was worth about two pints of Guinness at the 2013 exchange rate between the dollar and the euro, so Gaffney wrote McDonagh an IOU promising two pints at the Gaffney and Son Pub in Dublin.
McDonagh finally made his way to Ireland nine years later, while touring Off the Meter, On the Record, his one-man play about his nearly 40 years as a cabbie.
Gaffney and his parents were at the bar to welcome McDonagh.
"It has been surreal the whole time I've been here, it's been unbelievable. When I arrived at the bar, there was a massive banner welcoming me," McDonagh told the Irish Independent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal care services officers in California responded to a shopping center where bystanders had directed a loose donkey found wandering in a roadway.
The Willits Police Department said it received multiple calls about a loose donkey wandering in South Main Street and animal care services officers responded to the area.
The officers found helpful residents had directed the donkey from the roadway to the parking lot of the Evergreen Shopping Center.
The department said the officers were able to locate the donkey's owner and the animal was returned home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina highway was partially closed Tuesday morning when a crashed truck spilled 22,000 pounds of fish into the roadway.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the truck overturned before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 95, in the Exit 61 area near Godwin.
The tractor-trailer lost its load of 22,000 pounds of catfish into the northbound lanes, sparking an hours-long clean-up operation.
The driver was examined at the scene by Emergency Medical Services and was found to be uninjured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
The 59-year-old Ingham County man told Michigan Lottery officials he received an email saying he had won $100,000 in a lottery second chance drawing, but he was suspicious because he didn't remember entering any such drawing.
"I got an email that said I won $100,000 in a lottery second chance game," the player said. "I thought it was from some college buddies who were playing a trick on me. Even after I talked to someone at the lottery, I was skeptical about everything. Now, sitting here holding a check, I know that it's very real!"
It turned out the player had used the Michigan Lottery app to scan a non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch-off ticket, which automatically entered him in the Sept. 28 drawing.
"I've been a Lottery player for a long time and I've won a little here and there, but you never think it will be you who wins the big one," he said. "I've dreamed about what this would be like, but never imagined it would be a reality."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois resident captured a photo of an unusual visitor to their back yard -- a loose emu.
The emu was caught on camera during the weekend in the back yard of a Vermilion County home, but the animal had fled by the time Vermilion County Animal Control could respond.
The photo shows the emu and the property owner's dog looking at one another through a fence.
The flightless bird is believed to be one of several emus that escaped from their Danville pen in late July. Multiple emus were later recaptured, but at least three of the Australian animals remain unaccounted for.
The owner of the emus said he believes his fence at 4D Farms in Danville was damaged by some kids, allowing the emus and a few cows to escape.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside condoms packaged within pumpkins.
On Tuesday, officers with the CBP Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, and officers discovered 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside 136 condoms that were packaged inside four pumpkins.
The drugs and vehicle were seized and the driver and passenger of the vehicle were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff's Office.
"Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins," said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry in the release. "They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process."
The meth was worth an estimated $402,196, the release stated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) -- It's not unusual for police dispatchers to answer 911 calls, only to have the caller hang up. It happened in Pueblo earlier this month. But what happened next may strike some as a little spooky.
On Aug. 11, the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center got what they refer to as an "abandoned 911" call at 3:28 a.m.
According to police, the call came from Imperial Memorial Gardens, a funeral home and cemetery located at 5450 West State Hwy 78.
"An Emergency Services Dispatcher answered the phone just as the line disconnected but received no response from anyone on the line. police stated.
An officer was sent to check it out and the dispatcher called the number.
Police documents show the call was answered -- but no one spoke. It was "just static." You can listen to the call here.
Officers went to check out the funeral home, but it was locked up and dark -- with no one in sight.
"Probably just line trouble, right? Let's go with that," Capt. Tom Rummel told the Pueblo Chieftain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Manchester Evening News) A café owner charges customers more than TWICE as much if they don't order politely. Chaii Stop, in Preston, Lancashire, has introduced a new rule to help customers remember their manners - charging them more for their drink.
Usman Hussain, 29, opened the shop selling chai, doughnuts, street food and desserts in March this year. He recently introduced a sign explaining that customers will pay different prices for the same drink depending how politely they order.
The sign explains that saying "Desi Chai" will cost you £5 while "Desi Chai please" will cost you £3. But "Hello, Desi Chai please" will cost you just £1.90.
Usman said that while the shop have never particularly experienced bad-mannered customers, he hopes the rule will encourage people to open up and reinforce the cafe's culture of "good vibes only." Soon-to-be dad-of-two Usman said: "I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners, because unfortunately sometimes we do need reminding.
"We've never struggled with rude customers but since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us. To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated."
Usman got the inspiration years back from a post he saw on Facebook of an American café who had implemented the same rule. He had kept the picture in his camera gallery for two years before stumbling across it recently - and he decided to trial it in Chaii Stop.
He said: "I decided to bring the idea into our shop because it fit perfectly into our concept." As soon as he put up the sign, the staff at the shop found people coming in and being much more friendly.
People even have a laugh about the sign - but it works, as it still reminds them to use their manners. Usman confessed they have yet to actually charge someone £5 for their drink - because it's rarely necessary.
He said: "If a customer doesn't use their manners I point to the sign, and they immediately ask again more politely. A lot of people can be quite rude in the mornings while they're waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think.
"At the end of the day you never know what someone is going through to make them act rude, but it helps them to drop their guard. It gets them talking - like an icebreaker - and that's what we're all about. Any negativity gets left at the door."