Police in Georgia are looking for a man who they say threw a "temper tantrum" in a fast food restaurant's drive-thru.
The Waynesboro Police Department shared surveillance video of the man, who appears to reach inside the drive-thru window and throw several objects.
"This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too far after he decided his order wasn't to his liking (it didn't have anything to do with ice cream machines, I swear) and threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru of one of our local fast food restaurants," the police department said.
Surveillance video of the man shows him throwing multiple drink containers through the window of the drive-thru.
"Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Waynesboro," the police department said. "We would like to serve him a criminal charge combo."
Police in Georgia are looking for a man who they say threw a "temper tantrum" in a fast food restaurant's drive-thru. (Waynesboro Police Department)
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking members of the public to contact (706) 554-8030 if they have information about the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager participating in a surf ski race escaped injury when a suspected great white shark approached and bit a hole in his surf ski.
Nathaniel Drummond, 19, was competing in the race Sunday at Seacliff Beach in Adelaide, South Australia, when he was flung into the ocean by a sudden impact.
"The shark just came up and hit me from beneath," Drummond told 7News. "All of a sudden I felt my ski just lift above the water and next thing I knew I was in the air and then I was in the water."
Competitors rushed to Drummond's aid and he was given a ride back to shore on another surf ski.
Drummond's surf ski was recovered and he discovered a shark had bitten a hole in the bottom, near where his feet had been.
A shark tooth left behind after the bite is being sent for analysis to determine whether the shark was indeed a great white.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
Higel Harris said he was riding on a Mardi Grad parade float in downtown Mobile, Ala., when his 1990 and 1992 championship rings from Mattie T. Blount High School fell from his finger.
"After I got home, after the parades and stuff, I started looking everywhere and could never find them and I just had never found them," Harris told WALA-TV. "For me the hard work that I put in for them, they meant a lot to me."
Harris received a call recently from Jamie Malone, a stranger who said he had found some of Harris' lost property.
"I was feeling in my pockets like did I lose my wallet? So I'm like I haven't lost anything so I'm like why would they be calling me?" Harris recalled.
Malone turned out to have found Harris' rings while using his metal detector in downtown Mobile.
"I was sitting at home and decided I wanted to do a little metal detecting and so I got a signal on the ground and bent down, dug it up, and there was one ring," Malone said. "And dug a little deeper and there was a second ring."
Harris said he was overjoyed to get his rings back.
"It was like I won them again. It was like I won them again and he was presenting them to me to wear them," Harris said.
A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 had his own long-lost property returned to him in August.
Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
The ring's owner was identified as former student Mark Miller, who said he had lost the ring just two months after he graduated from the school.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood said they are keeping watch for a large snake caught on camera wandering the area.
The snake was photographed last week climbing on the side of a Briar Forest Drive townhome, and hasn't been seen since.
Resident Clayton Lee said the West Belt Townhomes board warned residents of the serpent's presence.
"I was told they came out, they searched for the snake, were unsuccessful in finding the snake then put snake repellent on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights," Lee told KHOU-TV.
Connie Vernon of the West Belt Townhomes management company, said steps are being taken to locate the snake.
"A wildlife removal company will be on the property tomorrow to try to locate and remove the snake. Every effort is being made to humanly relocate the snake to a more favorable living environment," Vernon told KPRC-TV.
Nic Louie, the owner of Houston Underground Animals, said the snake in the photo is a non-native carpet python.
"This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released," Louie said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) The first-ever Miss Sri Lanka New York beauty pageant held in Staten Island ended in a brawl.
The beauty pageant was marred by a physical fight involving several attendees at the pageant's after-party in South Beach on Friday.
The event was held at The Vanderbilt venue on Staten Island, which is home to a large Sri Lankan diaspora. As Sri Lanka faces medicine and equipment shortages amid a dire pandemic economic crisis, organizers planned the pageant to raise funds for the nation's national cancer hospital.
"Sri Lanka is not in a very good situation at the moment. We thought we have to do something for the community and the girls here. To bring out their talent and collect something and send it back to Sri Lanka," Miss Sri Lanka New York 2022 committee member Sujani Fernando reportedly said.
More from NextShark: Danny Glover, Al Sharpton Call for Solidarity, Denounce Anti-Asian Violence in NYC Chinatown
At the event, Angelia Gunasekara was crowned Miss Sri Lanka New York.
Videos of the brawl have since gone viral on social media. The footage shows men and women, including the contestants, engaging in the physical altercation.
Although it is not clear what led to the fight, the brawl reportedly resulted in damage to property and multiple arrests.
On social media, Sri Lankan netizens expressed disappointment at those involved, denouncing their behavior and saying that they have tarnished the nation's image in the U.S.
"Utter disgrace and embarrassing," one user reportedly wrote. "All of them should be arrested and punished according to the law."
More from NextShark: K-Pop Stans Reportedly Troll Trump Campaign Rally With Fake Ticket Reservations
"This is the typical behavior of village Sri Lankans," another user said. "Every event ends up in a brawl. From elders to children to women. They hit at each other with plastic chairs, umbrellas. It's quite exciting to watch."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway.
"We couldn't even get out of here, this was all full," Marlies Gross said, pointing at the tower of tumble lurking at her front door.
"I looked out of my bathroom window and a tumbleweed kept on jumping up on the window!"
This isn't personification, Gross soon realized her home was actually enclosed by tumbleweeds.
"Horrible! Look at that from the deck!" she says, noticing all of her exits are blocked. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds. It was full of tumbleweeds."
Gross says she tried to leave her driveway, but she couldn't see the road in front of her.
"I almost ran into the neighbor's fence because I didn't know where I was," she said.
Her neighbors spent hours Sunday morning, helping clear the road for Gross and her husband.
"You had to fight yourself through the tumbleweeds, which were above the car. You had to push yourself into it."
But even after the help, the sight from her back porch is a sea of tumble.
"You kind of almost, you know, you feel helpless," she said, "I thought it was a bad dream."
It's not a dream though, it's her reality. It's a reality with unknown next steps and a whole lot of tumbleweeds. Gross says she and her husband are working on contacting their insurance provider and also El Paso County to get help clearing them out.
But, now they're just hoping the wind doesn't blow even more tumbleweeds into this area, making the situation even worse.
"We still can't walk anywhere. I don't know how what we're going to do, how we get rid of those tumbleweeds. Oh, it's horrible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Washington state woman escaped a bear attack outside her home with injuries on Saturday morning after she hit it in the face, according to a wildlife official.
The unnamed woman in Leavenworth was charged by an adult female black bear as she was letting her dog out, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.
She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The bear was killed later than morning by wildlife officers, and two cubs were captured and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility, the statement said.
State wildlife biologist Rich Beausoleil told Seattle's KING-TV that the woman made the right call by attacking the bear after she was knocked to the ground.
"She didn't see it coming, so she could not make herself big, clap her hands, you know, yell at the bear, wave her arms," Beausoleil told the station. "Those are the things we usually tell people to do."
"If the bear knocks you down, then yes, your solution is to fight."
"It was just instinct for her," he added. "She just turned around and popped it right in the nose."
The woman reportedly told authorities that after she hit the bear, it "shook" and took off.
Wildlife officials said the bear was put down because it was overweight, indicating that it had likely been eating leftovers and trash, KING-TV reported.
Washington hasn't had a fatal black bear attack since 1974, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. They've recorded 19 encounters with humans resulting in injuries since 1970.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.
Drew Godfrey, owner of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, said he was summoned to a block in Urraween, Queensland, on a report of a yellow monitor lizard roaming the area.
Godfrey's video, posted to Facebook, shows the reptile wrangler attempting to capture the lizard in a flower bed, but the monitor flees into a nearby cafe.
The lizard darts under tables and counters before Godfrey is finally able to catch it by the tail in the cafe's kitchen.
"It's bloody hilarious. I think I physically completed more athletic events than an Olympian to get it," Godfrey wrote in the Facebook post. "There was running, diving and of course wrestling!"
Godfrey said the lizard was released into a more suitable habitat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Slate) A former police officer who was arrested for dealing drugs less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department will be sentenced next month on more than a dozen criminal charges.
Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing drugs, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on 14 felony charges in Machias at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
Bishop was arrested in February 2021 after he was seen giving drugs to a 17-year-old girl in the parking lot of Narraguagus High School in Harrington. The drugs, which were inside an unmarked prescription pill bottle and were intended for the girl's mother, included 27 acetaminophen and hydrocodone pills and three baggies of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than heroin, police have said.
When police executed a search warrant at his home a few days later, they found and seized 15 guns that had been reported stolen in Hancock and Washington counties over the previous four years. Two of the recovered guns, both of them police-issued Glock pistols, had been stolen in a 2016 burglary at the Gouldsboro Town Office, where Bishop was previously employed as a police officer.
In all, 35 different charges were filed against Bishop. Of those, 21 charges are being dismissed as part of a plea deal with the state attorney general's office, including several theft charges related to the guns. Among the charges Bishop pleaded guilty to is a charge of stealing oxycodone that was in possession of the Calais Police Department
Twelve of the charges Bishop pled guilty to are class B felonies, each of which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The other two are class C felonies, which each carry a punishment of up to five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.
Bishop was never charged with burglary in connection with the gun thefts because there wasn't sufficient evidence to connect him with the break-ins where the firearms had been stolen, Assistant Attorney General John Risler has said.
Prior to the Feb. 1, 2021 incident at Narraguagus High School, Bishop on multiple occasions allegedly gave drugs to the girl's mother in exchange for what police euphemistically describe in court documents as "a non-monetary form of payment" in his cruiser while he still worked for Calais Police Department.
Defense attorney, Chris Largay of Bangor, couldn't be reached for comment on his client's plea deal.
Bishop, a Cherryfield resident, worked in law enforcement in Maine for 25 years before retiring on Jan. 30, 2021 from Calais Police Department.
Prior to that, he served as a police officer in Ellsworth, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Milbridge, Jonesport, Baileyville, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department. He was fired from the Winter Harbor Police Department in October 2015, though the reason for the firing has not been disclosed. He also worked for more than a year as a corrections officer at the Downeast Correctional Facility state prison in Machiasport.
In 2006, while employed as a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff"s Department, he lost a bid to be the Republican Party nominee for sheriff after the incumbant, Joseph Tibbetts, decided to retire.
Days after the primary loss, Bishop was seen throwing a political opponent's campaign sign into the Narraguagus River in Cherryfield. He later was convicted of attempted criminal mischief and fined $100. But after months of legal wrangling between his union and the county, he was given a separation agreement and $10,000 in back pay.