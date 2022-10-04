Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British artist known as Mr. Doodle caused a viral sensation when he unveiled the result of a two-year project to cover every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles.
Mr. Doodle, aka Sam Cox, unveiled "The Doodle House" in a time-lapse YouTube video that showed the process of his transforming the Tenterden, Kent, mansion into an art project over the course of two years.
Cox's mansion is now covered inside and out in the artist's doodles, including surfaces such as the kitchen appliances and his bed sheets.
Cox said he used about 240 gallons of white paint on the inside of his house and 401 cans of black spray paint for the outside to create a surface for his drawings, which were made with 2,296 pens.
The artist said he will live full-time at the Doodle House with his wife. Alena, aka Mrs. Doodle, and their dog.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in California responded to a middle school to remove an unusual intruder -- a coyote in a bathroom stall.
Riverside County Animal Services posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when Officer Will Luna responded to Mission Middle School in Riverside on a report of a coyote in the bathroom.
The post said the coyote had been spotted near the school multiple times in recent weeks, but Monday morning marked the first time it had wandered onto school grounds -- and the first time it entered the building.
The video shows Luna encountering he coyote in a bathroom stall and successfully ensnaring the animal with a lasso.
"We are pleased that this incident was smooth and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Perth Now) Petrina Wilson is maintaining the rage as her son faces a fourth week barred from the grounds of John Paul College because he is in contravention of the school's policy relating to hairstyles.
Ms Wilson told the Kalgoorlie Miner her son had been denied entry to the school for the past three weeks because his hairstyle — a mullet and shaved head — was deemed "unsuitable" under its College Uniform and Personal Appearance Expectations policy.
The policy says: "Shaved hair, fads and extreme haircuts are unsuitable for school".
Mrs Wilson said her son's hairstyle was the result of post-football celebrations in which he and his friends gave each other "silly hair cuts", which she described as "good, clean fun".
"I do not believe that this situation is being handled fairly given the fact there are various versions of this hairstyle currently on the school grounds," she said.
"My son is being victimised and treated like he is a bad person. This treatment is clearly displayed by the entity that is to provide him with an education and (which) also supports and promotes individuality and acceptance."
The mother of another student who was a part of the football celebrations said the same thing happened every year at the school.
"The kids win a grand final or whatever it is, they celebrate by giving each other silly hair cuts and then when they get to school, they are told to either go home to fix their hair or wear their hat until it grows out," she said.
"The school has let every other one of the kids return to school as long as they shave their head or wear a hat but Petrina's son is being singled out now.
"My nephew, who is 24 now, had the same thing happen to him when he was at the school so the issue has been going on for a long time.
"I could understand if it was something to do with uniforms but it's not, it's a haircut.
"I don't get what the big deal is. The school needs to get out of the 1950s.
"Petrina is usually meek and mild but this has really rattled her. Her son isn't a bad kid, he's respectful and mostly flies under the radar."
JPC acting principal Keith Nicholas said Catholic Education Western Australia schools and colleges set uniform policy appropriate for their students, in consultation with school boards, parents and carers, and communicate with families regarding adherence to these policies where required.
"The college's uniform policy, which covers personal presentation, is intended to develop a sense of unity and belonging in the college community," he said.
"John Paul College's uniform guidelines are publicly available on the school website and made clear to parents and students.
"It is also communicated that the principal and dean of students reserve the right to determine the suitability of hairstyles and colours."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a curious calf that made a "miscowculation" and ended up with its head stuck in a pylon.
The Bollington Fire Station said in a Twitter post that an animal rescue crew responded to a field in Bollington, Cheshire, where a young cow got its head stuck through an opening in the metal base of a pylon.
"This calf made a slight miscowculation this morning," the tweet said.
Firefighters were able to help the cow get its head free of the structure.
"He was last seen mooving off to rejoin his herd," firefighters wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sometimes what it takes to get on the right track is to admit when your food was all wrong.
On Sept. 3, Taco Bell announced that it would be going on an apology tour of sorts. Tapping Pete Davidson to do the deed, the fast food joint brought the former "Saturday Night Live" and current "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Meet Cute" star on as their official "Brand Apologist" to deliver a message: "We're sorry."
In the announcement, Taco Bell singled out two of their previous innovations that the brand said went a step too far. First, the Naked Egg Taco, released in August of 2017. Filled with cheese, potatoes and bacon or sausage in a shell made entirely of fried egg, one review of the item called it the "worst fast food breakfast of 2017."
The other item singled out was 2014's Waffle Taco, which consisted of a waffle wrapped around a sausage patty or bacon, filled with scrambled eggs, cheese and served with a side of sweet syrup you could pour right on top.
The Waffle Taco lasted a year, unfortunately becoming, as one article deemed the item, "one of the biggest flops in Taco Bell history."
Taco Bell says it is now ditching the wild ideas for now and embracing the comfort and familiarity of the morning breakfast routine by offering eggs, cheese and hash browns "the Taco Bell way." And this is where Pete Davidson enters the picture.
Taco Bell said that Davidson will star in an upcoming ad campaign in which Taco Bell will pledge to tone things down before 11 a.m., the taco chain's breakfast cutoff time.
This will come in the form of two upcoming 30-second television ads featuring Davidson that are expected to be released in October and will run until Christmas Eve. In advance of the ads release, Davidson gave a taste of what's to come.
"I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings," said Pete Davidson, Taco Bell "Brand Apologist" in a press release.
"Taco Bell got too caught up with today's hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they're called," Davidson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A new California law allowing pedestrians to legally jaywalk "as long as it is safe to do so," goes into effect Jan. 1.
The Freedom to Walk Act, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), says police officers may continue to cite pedestrians crossing a street outside a crosswalk "only when a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision."
Instead of enhancing pedestrian safety, jaywalking laws often ended up allowing cops to racially profile people and mired low-income residents in fines, backers of the new measure say.
"No longer will law enforcement be able to stop people who are safely crossing the street and burden them with citations and heaps of debt," Zal Shroff, senior staff attorney at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, told KTLA.
"For too long, our jaywalking laws were used as a pretext to stop and harass people, especially low-income people and people of color. The reforms enacted in the law will put an end to that and, in doing so, make all of California safer for pedestrians."
State Rep. Phil Ting (D), a sponsor of the legislation, said it shouldn't be a "criminal offense to safely cross the street."
"When expensive tickets and unnecessary confrontations with police impact only certain communities, it's time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians," Ting said in a statement.
"Plus, we should be encouraging people to get out of their cars and walk for health and environmental reasons."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who donned a unicorn costume to run the London Marathon earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male).
Jeremie Maillard of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, dressed in a unicorn costume and ran the London Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 38 seconds.
Guinness World Records confirmed in a tweet that Maillard earned the record for fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male). The previous record was set by Australian runner Alistair Kealty, who donned a Bigfoot costume and ran the Waterford Viking Marathon in Ireland with a time of 3 hours, 44 minutes and 48 seconds.
Maillard said his costume was inspired by his daughter's love of unicorns.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON — A car with a powerful engine used for joyriding will now be used for patrolling the streets.
The Texas Department of Public Safety debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet in a Facebook post. The department now boasts a 1,080 horsepower Dodge Hellcat in its collection.
Photos accompanying the post show the Hellcat's trademark logo on the car's grill, with the paint and lights indicating a police car added to the vehicle's exterior.
The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seized in April 2021 after a chase that reached speeds of 160 mph, KRTK reported. The driver was arrested after running out of fuel.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for felony evading and faced other charges after officers found a loaded Glock 22, .40-caliber pistol in the front passenger seat, KPRC reported.
In the Facebook post, police said the "fast & devilish-looking car" was awarded to the department by a judge in the case.
A used 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has an estimated value between $64,000 and $72,771, according to Edmunds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Some morning commuters in England were delayed for about an hour when a swan was spotted on the train tracks.
Passengers on Network Rail's Wessex route said they were delayed for about an hour Monday morning and were told the cause was a swan spotted on the tracks in Staines, Surrey, at about 8 a.m.
The Wessex route posted a photo to Twitter showing an employee carrying the swan after it was safely captured and put in a bag for restraint.
"If you swan around on the railway, you get The Bag," the tweet said.
Network Rail said the swan was taken to a sanctuary.