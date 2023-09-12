COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At first, the Norwegian man thought his metal detector reacted to chocolate money buried in the soil. It turned out to be nine pendants, three rings and 10 gold pearls someone might have worn as showy jewelry 1,500 years ago.
The rare find was made this summer by 51-year-old Erlend Bore on the southern island of Rennesoey, near the city of Stavanger. Bore had bought his first metal detector earlier this year to have a hobby after his doctor ordered him to get out instead of sitting on the couch.
Ole Madsen, director at the Archaeological Museum at the University of Stavanger, said that to find "so much gold at the same time is extremely unusual."
In August, Bore began walking around the mountainous island with his metal detector. A statement issued by the university said he first found some scrap, but later uncovered something that was "completely unreal" — the treasure weighing a little more than 100 grams (3.5 oz).
Associate professor Håkon Reiersen with the museum said the gold pendants — flat, thin, single-sided gold medals called bracteates — date from around A.D. 500, the so-called Migration Period in Norway, which runs between 400 and about 550, when there were widespread migrations in Europe.
The pendants and gold pearls were part of "a very showy necklace" that had been made by skilled jewelers and was worn by society's most powerful, said Reiersen. He added that "in Norway, no similar discovery has been made since the 19th century, and it is also a very unusual discovery in a Scandinavian context."
An expert on such pendants, professor Sigmund Oehrl with the same museum, said that about 1,000 golden bracteates have so far been found in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
He said symbols on the pendants usually show the Norse god Odin healing the sick horse of his son. On the Rennesoey ones, the horse's tongue hangs out on the gold pendants, and "its slumped posture and twisted legs show that it is injured," Oehrl said.
"The horse symbol represented illness and distress, but at the same time hope for healing and new life," he added.
The plan is to exhibit the find at the Archaeological Museum in Stavanger, about 300 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Oslo.
A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said.
Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a store in Burlington on Aug. 24, impeding and assaulting two police officers, and the theft of a sailboat and vehicles, police said.
"Because of the unusualness of Mr. Edson's various modes of flight, from cars to bikes to paddle boards to sailboats to tractors, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that Mr. Edson is a dangerous person," Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday.
On Aug. 30, Burlington police responded to a man passed out in a running vehicle that matched the description of one used in a robbery a week before, they said. When officers roused him, he fled at a high rate of speed, assaulting both officers with the vehicle, police said.
That evening, he fled police on foot and then on a stolen bicycle before stealing a sailboat on Lake Champlain, police said. Edson was intercepted by the Coast Guard. But after the sailboat rain aground at the base of lakeside cliffs, he fled, authorities said.
Vermont State Police received a tip Thursday that he was spotted in a kayak on the Lamoille River in Georgia, Vermont, about 21 miles (33 kilometers) away from Burlington. Edson landed the kayak, ran away and then jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore, where he was arrested by troopers and game wardens, police said.
Edson was taken to the hospital for evaluation of his injuries from being on the run, state police said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.
An email was sent to police seeking to find out if Edson is being represented by an attorney.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts wrangled an escaped emu after the bird was on the loose for over two weeks.
Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates, who first warned residents to be on the lookout for the loose emu Aug. 27, said the bird has now been safely captured.
He posted a picture to Facebook showing the emu in a crate.
Frates said the emu was captured on the property vacated by the animal's former owner, who moved out of the state. He thanked the new owners of the property for allowing searchers to operate.
Lakeville Animal Control told WLNE-TV the emu will have a new home with a "local species expert."
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Drivers on a stretch of highway in the Jacksonville, Fla., area reported a mysterious yellow line weaving through lanes, and officials said they are still trying to determine its origins.
The yellow line was discovered this week on a 23-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 95, starting at the Acosta Bridge and ending at St. Johns County Road 210 in St. Augustine.
Drivers said the yellow line, which would usually denote a barrier vehicles aren't supposed to cross, weaves in and out of lanes.
"You couldn't not notice it," driver Richard Campbell told First Coast News.
Some travelers raised concerns about safety.
"It's a yellow line with a yellow line on the other side," Richard Albandy told WJXT-TV. "Most people like, especially if they are out of town, they're not really too much looking at if that's the line that goes where they're supposed to go. They are trying to get to their destination."
Florida Department of Transportation officials said they believe the line is the result of paint spilling from a truck, but they have yet to identify the source.
"I don't believe that anybody has taken responsibility for it yet. But we're going to work with whoever we can make sure that that's identified," FDOT Community Outreach Manager Hampton Ray said.
FDOT officials warned operators of self-driving vehicles to switch the feature off while traveling in the area to avoid their vehicles becoming confused.
"We're going to have an operation, where we take a street sweeper, with a wire brush, and we will be going and doing our best to dislodge some of the yellow paint from the roadway," Ray said. "We do not expect this to be the end-all solution."
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Public works officials in Houston said they do not know how an electronic construction sign came to display a profane message.
Drivers passing by the corner of Montrose and Westheimer captured photos Monday of an electronic sign bearing an unusual message for commuters.
"Due to weather," the sign's first message reads, before switching to a message reading: "Go *expletive* yourself."
Witnesses said the sign displayed the message for hours before being shut off by a city inspector.
Houston Public Works said it does not operate the sign and officials are still trying to identify its owner.
A public works employee said the part of the sign that controls its message is locked inside an attached box, indicating the person responsible for the message either has clearance to unlock the box or has enough experience with the equipment to know how to open it without being granted access.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.
Lily Eaton said her mother, Lea Eaton, was driving the car on Interstate 15 in Lehi when the chair base flew into the windshield.
"We could see it looked like a rock, something flying toward us," Eaton told KSL-TV. "We're like, 'Oh, that's weird, oh that's going to hit us!'"
Eaton said the chair piece struck the windshield directly in front of her sister, Anabella, who was in the front passenger seat. Eaton said she was riding in the back with her partner and her 3-year-old sister, Charlotte.
Eaton said Anabella had some minor cuts from the glass, but no one in the car was seriously injured.
"It was kind of the luckiest unlucky thing because it didn't go through the windshield," Lily said. "We're just really grateful everyone is alive and well."
Eaton said the chair base had apparently been in the road a couple lanes over and was thrown into the air when another car ran over it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A family's game night turned scary when they found pennies inside of a couple of local McDonald's chicken McNuggets.
"Wintersville police were dispatched to the Wintersville McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. and took a statement from a customer about finding change/pennies inside their chicken nugget. They found three pennies inside their food," said Capt. Jason Fabin of the Wintersville PD. "Management was made aware of it. We made a case on it. We are continuing to look into it. Management is also looking into it as well."
Beth Rupert-Warren says it was her family that found the money.
"Looked at it, looked like it was fine, but then when they broke it open, they could see this brown object inside of it that looked like a penny," she said.
"This is no reflection on our local McDonald's. This appears to be manufacturing," she said.
NEWS9 reached out to the Wintersville franchise, as well as corporate communications and public relations for McDonald's. We have yet to receive a response.
Rupert-Warren says she is sharing the story, not to point fingers, but to keep others safe.
"My biggest fear was that someone was going to hand their child a chicken nugget in the back seat of their car in a chair seat and they could choke on something like this," she said.
A mummified corpse up to 800 years old was found in a food delivery bag in Peru, authorities in the South American country have said.
Photos released by the Directorate of Culture in the southeastern city of Puno show a skeleton in the fetal position, lying in a red bag with a reflective inner lining, commonly used by food delivery companies. It bears the logo of Pedidos Ya, a Uruguayan takeout company popular across South America.
The directorate said in a statement Sunday that the body of "an adult mummified male individual," with a "relative chronology of 600 to 800 years old," was discovered during a joint operation with the Peru National Police.
The body has become a property of the state under national heritage laws.
Local media company Noticias Sin Filtro Puno TV published an interview with Julio Cesar, who said the body belonged to him.
"It sleeps in my bedroom, with me. There's my bed, the TV set and next to it, there's Juanita. I take care of it. It's like, if you'll pardon the expression, as if it were my spiritual girlfriend." he told the media outlet, using the name he has for the body.
Cesar had been taken into custody, the AFP news agency reported. The Peruvian newspaper Diario Cajamarca Noticias reported that the body was in the possession of Cesar's family and that he had taken it out to show his friends.
The Peruvian Culture Ministry urged people to assist "in the defense and protection of our precious heritage, communicating to us any finding or attack on movable or immovable cultural heritage."
NBC News has contacted the Peruvian National Police for comment.
Peru is rich with archaeological discoveries and boasts the ancient city of Machu Picchu, which was reopened two weeks ago after weeks of anti-government protests.
