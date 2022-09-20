Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An animal rescue organization in New York said personnel are trying to locate a 750-pound cow that escaped from a farm and has been on the loose for more than three weeks.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the cow, dubbed Vienna, escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road in Manorville on Aug. 27, and has been on the loose ever since, despite numerous sightings.
The group shared a video to Facebook showing the most recent Vienna sighting, at the Pine Hill Golf and Country Club in Manorville late last week.
"We hope we can locate where she is. We're asking everyone to please stay back, let the professionals do what they have got to do," Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League told News12.
Rescuers said a new home is being prepared for the cow at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he's accused of biting a man's nose, officials said.
Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey has been accused of a road rage attack outside Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Fayetteville television station KNWA.
A police report says the 53-year-old Fayetteville man attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey's sport utility vehicle. A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find "two males with bloody faces," the report states.
After speaking with Ramsey, the other man and a witness, the officer determined that Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and "punched through the back windshield" of the other car. The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Ramsey "pulled him in close and started punching his body" and also "bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer reported.
That man and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey "threaten to kill" the man.
Beyond Meat has not responded to messages from the station and The Associated Press seeking comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Peru came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded amid the dangerous cables at the top of a utility pole.
The British Fire Brigade Victoria 8 Volunteer Fire Company said the kitten was spotted stranded atop the utility pole near the Gamarra Commercial Emporium in Lima's Victoria district.
"Animals also deserve our attention," firefighters said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters used a ladder to reach the top of the pole and bring the kitten back to solid ground.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who lost the diamond engagement ring given to her by her fiance shortly before he died was reunited with the precious item weeks later by a man who found it in the mud.
Raquel Aiken said she had just finished a game of tennis in Denver a few weeks ago when she apparently dropped her ring on the ground while fishing her keys out of her purse. She said she didn't realize what had happened until much later.
Aiken told KDVR-TV about her missing ring, and the story came to the attention of Dude Olguin, an employee at Brewery Bar II in Denver, when he overheard some customers talking about it.
Olguin said he wondered if the woman from the story was the owner of the ring he recently found.
"I was getting ready to go to my third job the next day. I was just going to my car, and I just happened to look down," Olguin told KDVR-TV.
"My first reaction, you know, temptation -- maybe go pawn it or to find a jeweler to tell me more about it," he said. "But really, my faith told me just to hold onto it and just wait and listen."
Olguin asked Aiken to meet him at the restaurant.
"He went to his car, he came back and there was the ring," Aiken said. "Immediately I was in tears, I couldn't believe it. I mean, it's just, it's a miracle."
Aiken hailed the reunion on Facebook as a "good story ending."
She said the return of the ring was especially meaningful, as her fiance, Tim, was especially fond of Brewery Bar II before his death.
"It definitely reconnected me again with my fiance," Aiken said. "The fact of where it was found and how it was found and an employee that works here at a place he loves. The whole connection is really, really amazing and a true blessing."
Olguin declined a reward for the ring's return.
"I told her, the payment for me is our friendship, like that's all I really needed was her to know that she had a ring and we're going to be lifetime friends," Olguin said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An alligator found in the middle of a Texas road was so large that authorities ended up getting help from a tow truck to lift the reptile into the bed of a pickup truck.
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said officers responded to an Atascocita neighborhood early Monday morning after a 12-foot alligator was spotted wandering the area.
Officers arrived to find the large gator occupying the middle of the road.
A specialist wrangler responded to the scene with a pickup truck and was able to capture and restrain the gator.
The trapper and police ended up soliciting the help of a tow truck to lift the massive gator into the back of the trapper's pickup.
Police said the alligator was turned over to local animal control officials.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
Kewaskum Police Department Chief Tom Bishop said in a Facebook post that officers received a report Sunday of an alligator swimming in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
"We received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, but were unsuccessful in locating the alligator," Bishop wrote.
Bishop said investigators suspect the animal could also be a black caiman, a South American species related to the American alligator. He said the reptile was likely raised as a pet before being set free by its owner.
"If anyone sees this reptile, try to get a photo so we can positively identify the animal and contact our department or the DNR," Bishop wrote. "There is an animal rescue that the DNR will use to relocate the alligator to if found."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A far-right German political party's plan to attract voters instead attracted unflattering attention on social media.
Der Spiegel editor Ann-Katrin Müller on Wednesday shared an image of a pack of gummies that she said were sent out by the German state of Lower Saxony's Alternative for Germany party ahead of an election.
The party is aligned with far-right rhetoric, the BBC reported, and features a co-chair who once called for the "invasion of foreigners" and a party leader who once called the Berlin Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame."
The AFD gummies' package includes messages such as "there is an alternative" and "you just have to choose them," according to Google Translate. The package features the party's upward-pointing arrow logo.
But the gummies, apparently meant to represent the arrow, looked decidedly risque.
Müller later shared that the word "gummibärchen" — gummy bear — was trending in Germany on Wednesday.
Antonin Brousek, an AFD parliamentary leader in the Berlin House of Representatives, wrote on Facebook that the gummies were "completely unsuitable to seriously advertise our party," according to Google Translate.
"Is that supposed to be put in your mouth? We're just deeply ridiculous with this," wrote Brousek, according to a translated post.
The gummies are set to be phased out, Der Spiegel reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A surprised couple traveling on a British highway captured video when they encountered some unusual oncoming traffic -- a running llama or alpaca.
James Tadman, who posted the footage to Twitter, said his girlfriend recorded the video from the passenger seat while he was driving on the A66 near Darlington, County Durham.
"Not every day you see an alpaca galloping down the A66 near Darlington," he tweeted.
It was unclear whether the animal in the video was a llama or an alpaca.
"We were driving and the car in front slowed down, so we pulled over thinking police car, ambulance, or fire engine was coming past, and then saw thing white, horse-like animal running past," Tadman told the Northern Echo. "As it was in such close proximity, we worked out it wasn't a horse, it was a llama. It was running down the road with cars slowly following it."
The origins of the animal were unclear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Business Insider) A Georgia woman found $543.10 under her KFC sandwich after the restaurant misplaced its daily deposit, authorities said.
After getting lunch at KFC and discovering the cash, JoAnn Oliver called the police and returned the money to the restaurant, the City of Jackson Police Department said in a statement.
"Mrs. Oliver had gone to a local restaurant drive through on her lunch break and returned to work to enjoy her lunch. When she opened her lunch, and removed her sandwich, she was surprised to find $543.10 in cash under her sandwich," the department said on Facebook.
Authorities said their investigation found that the "restaurant's daily deposit had accidentally been placed in her sandwich bag," according to the statement.
"Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing but she saved the managers job," the department said on Facebook. "Mrs. Oliver thank you for reminding us that we have amazing Citizens in Jackson and it's people like you that make us great!"
KFC refunded the value of Oliver's lunch and gave her a free meal, WSB-TV reported. Oliver told the outlet that her family could have used the money since her husband is living with cancer, and the family is facing about $2 million in medical bills.
Oliver told the outlet she considered keeping some of the money "for a second," but ultimately, she called the police instead.
"If you don't do the right thing it's gonna come back on you," Oliver said. "I mean It wasn't mine. I didn't need to keep it. I'll get mine in the future."