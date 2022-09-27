Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials at a Kansas library received an unusual surprise when a patron returned a VHS tape that had been checked out 19 years earlier.
The Johnson County Central Resource Library said the tape, Russian film Burnt by the Sun, was checked out on a 7-day loan in 2003.
"It's a blast for the past for us," Amy Field, web content developer for the Johnson County Library, told the Shawnee Mission Post. "Sometimes they have old library stickers on them or the old ways of categorizing items, and that's always fun for librarians to see again."
It was unclear whether the patron will be fined for the return. The library imposes a 30-cent-per-day fine on late materials, but the fees are capped at $6 per item.
Field said the unusual return should serve as inspiration for any other library patrons to return their long-overdue items.
"In this particular instance with the VHS, we just don't happen to use that format anymore," Field said. "But if it's just an older book, we may be able to put it right back into circulation and that's always great."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle dropped into Lake Michigan was found about three months later after traveling more than 100 miles.
Joanie Giusto said she and her husband were boating off the coast of Racine, Wis., earlier this year when they spotted something in the water.
"We were on our boat in the harbor and my husband looked in the water and he said: 'Oh my gosh, it looks like a message in a bottle,'" Giusto told WKOW-TV.
Giusto said the message inside was badly faded and she could only make out "miss you" and a few other words.
"I said to my husband, I wish I knew how long this has been in the water, and I wish I know where it came from," Giusto said. "I felt bad because whoever wrote it, obviously lost somebody that they loved, and they were hurting."
Giusto decided to write her own message and use the same bottle to toss it into Lake Michigan.
"Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know. Do something nice for someone today," she wrote.
The bottle turned up three months later on a North Muskegon, Mich., beach.
"When I picked it up and looked at it. I just raised my head and thanked the lord for letting me find it," finder Toni Machuk said.
"Of all the places where it could have came up to the shoreline, and of all the people that go down there to the beach, it was me that God chose to find it."
Machuk posted about her find on Facebook, and the post eventually came to Giusto's attention, allowing the pair to connect.
"I was scrolling through Facebook, and all of a sudden, I see a picture of my note with the bottle," Giusto said. "I couldn't believe it."
The two women said they are hoping to be able to meet up in person next summer.
"I just hoped that the person that found it would need those inspirational words and appreciate the message, and it seems like Toni did," Giusto said.
A woman walking on a Prestatyn, Wales, beach with her 2-year-old son found a message in a bottle in July. Lauren Couchman-Graham said the message was undated and did not reveal its point of origin, but she found the message meaningful.
"To Dad. We will continue to tell Olivia about you. Lots of love from Diddy and Jen," the message read.
Couchman-Graham said the note resonated with her because she had also lost her father and would often talk about him to her son.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets.
Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
The tickets Ghaemi bought from the Safeway store on Anderson Road in McLean all bore the numbers 0-2-6-5, which represent the month and year of the player's birth.
Ghaemi's numbers came up in the drawing, earning him 200 $5,000 top prizes -- a total of $1 million.
The player said he remained calm when he discovered his big gamble had paid off.
"I must tell you, I really haven't hit the ceiling," Ghaemi said. "I can't tell you that I jumped up."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing.
The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
The man said his wife, unaware that he had already purchased tickets for the drawing twice, bought him a third ticket for the same drawing.
The man's numbers -- 5-1-3-5-9 -- came up, earning him a total prize of $150,000 from his three tickets. He said the winning number is based on his wife's birthday.
"The one time that I accidentally buy three tickets, the number hits three times. It was unbelievable," the player said.
The man said he previously won a big jackpot from a Pick 3 drawing, and he scored a top prize earlier this month in the Sept. 2 midday Pick 4 drawing. He said a lucky mistake also played a hand in that incident.
"I went to play my daughter's birth year -- 1979," he said. "The clerk at the store got it wrong and gave me the wrong number -- 1997. When I got home later, guess what four digits hit that day? 1997!"
The winner said he plans to share his prize with his two daughters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Peninsula woman vacationing in California captured video of the moment a bear fled from the back of her SUV after spending up to seven hours inside the vehicle.
Vicky Costantini, 49, of Redwood City, Pa., said she was visiting her vacation home in Arnold, a small community in Calaveras County, Calif., when she made an early morning discovery about her Range Rover SUV.
"There were lots of lights going off, the hazards were on. The car was honking. We need to open it to figure out what was in there," Costantini told KTVU-TV.
Costantini and her friends used the key fob to open the hatch and a bear emerged from the back of the vehicle. Costantini posted a video of the bear's emergence to TikTok.
"It was foamy at the mouth when it came out. It was probably very dehydrated from having been in there so long. It was pretty desperate to get out," Costantini said.
Costantini said the vehicle, which had been left unlocked the night before, was destroyed inside. She said there was a can of Altoids in the SUV when the bear entered, but the animal didn't touch it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A South African woman earned a Guinness World Record by eating 4.26 ounces of chicken feet in 60 seconds.
Vuyolwethu Simanile, competing against her colleagues from the Mashamplanes Lounge restaurant and bar in Umlazi, Durban, downed about 3 1/2 chicken feet in the one-minute time period to win the competition and set the record.
"Vuyo beat the other participants by some margin. She was the most unassuming and quiet of all participants so it was really touching to see her achieve this title," Guinness World Records official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre said in a news release.
The record attempt was filmed for Stumbo Record Breakers, an e.tv show that celebrates the unusual accomplishments and talents of South Africans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A bakery in Scotland has been closed for two days due to the presence of an unusual burglar -- a protected red squirrel.
The Greggs bakery in Pitlochry was closed Sunday after a red squirrel was found living in the roof the previous day, and the squirrel was photographed through a window wandering around the closed business.
The bakery remained closed Monday after initial attempts to safely extract the squirrel were unsuccessful.
The Scottish SPCA confirmed it was contacted about the squirrel Saturday.
"As the squirrel was very high up in the rafters, we advised the member of the public to leave an exit for the squirrel in the hope the animal would come down of their own accord," a representative told the BBC.
"Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case and a member of our animal rescue team is now in the process of trying to gain access to the shop to assess the situation."
Specialists are working to safely extract the squirrel, which is a protected species in Scotland. Greggs officials said the store will be thoroughly cleaned before reopening once the animal is safely outside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A person may take knowing the local time for granted, but an official review revealed that there is no single, accurate map showing the nation's time zones and local observance of Daylight Saving Time.
Federal transportation officials are now at work creating an accurate map of the nation's time zones, according to a report by the inspector general for the Department of Transportation.
The issue came up, the inspector general's office said, after the US Senate passed legislation this year to end the biannual time turn by making Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Investigators found no single map accurately showing the boundaries nationwide and said several sources of time information on the DOT website contained errors, such as inaccurately noting the time practices in some localities. For example, one map incorrectly identifies a deviation in Nevada: "Elko County, NV is shown as the location that changed time zones rather than the correct location, the city of West Wendover."
"The official boundaries are narratively described in federal regulations with various types of coordinates and geographic features such as lines of longitude, State or county lines, and rivers," the report stated.
Inspector general investigators presented the findings to the Department of Transportation. The department's top lawyer, John Putnam, responded in a memo that officials are fixing the issues and are "developing an official DOT time zone map."
The inspector general report said the Transportation Department is responsible for keeping the clock because of the importance of time to travel. It said the original five time zones have expanded to nine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Some California high school students were hoping this year's homecoming would be a return to normalcy.
But that wasn't the case after the dance had to postponed because of bats in Davis Senior High School's North Gym.
"I was just kind of like, bats? That's kind of crazy," said student Gavin Mark.
The district announced it learned Friday about the furry critters.
After consulting with wildlife experts, the district said it could not get the bats to leave in time for Saturday's dance.
Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group Northern California Bats suspects the school is dealing with Mexican Free-tailed Bats.
"These guys tend to be the culprits in the buildings," especially during migration in the spring and fall, said Corky Quirk of Northern California Bats.
The recent weather whiplash may have thrown them off track.
Perhaps they wandered in the gym looking for food or possibly shelter.
Whatever the reason, Yolo County's animal services can't remove them from the rafters, though it usually does remove bats from people's homes.
"Where people are sleeping is the biggest concern. Or young children, pets - things that can't tell you that they've come in contact with it," said Stephanie Amato of Yolo County Sheriff's Office.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that bats are one of the most reported rabid animals in the U.S. and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in Americans.
While the school waits for the bats to leave, students anxiously await when they'll hit the dance floor.
"So many things just have been kind of thrown at us that now it's just kind of like we need to go with the flow and find the best in every situation," Mark said.
Wildlife experts say if you see a bat in your home, try to confine it to one room.
And don't touch the animal without gloves. Rabies is transmitted through saliva.