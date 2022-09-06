CLEVELAND (AP) — A wolf briefly escaped its habitat at an Ohio zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt, authorities said.
Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the female Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat” at about 10:20 a.m. Monday.
Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks, said the wolf “was able to access the guest path” for about five minutes. Gerling said staff “acted quickly to establish a perimeter around the wolf” and the animal was secured by the animal care team and reunited with the other wolves.
Gerling said the zoo has five of the wolves and the other members of the pack were secured in an off-exhibit holding area at the time. She said the zoo “takes these incidents very seriously, training for these types of scenarios on a regular basis.”
Gerling said officials are still gathering details on how the animal was able to escape.
The zoo’s website says the Mexican gray wolf, canis lupus baileyi, is the smallest of the gray wolf subspecies — 54 to 66 inches (137 to 167 centimeters) in length from snout to tail and weighing 50 to 90 pounds (22 to 40 kilograms). Their coat is a varied mixture of tan, red, white, and black fur, with darker colors on their head, shoulders and back.
(FOX) A climber was arrested after scaling a 1,000-foot skyscraper in London known as The Shard early Sunday, according to local reports.
Video posted on social media shows the climber making his way up the 95-story building just after 5:30 a.m. near London Bridge Station as police, firefighters and bystanders watched from the ground.
Police said three arrests have been made.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespass while two other men were both arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, a Metropolitan police spokesman told MyLondon.
While police have not yet named the climber, Adam Lockwood, a notorious 21-year-old free climber, posted a photo on Facebook that apparently shows himself standing at the top of the skyscraper overlooking the city.
Lockwood's previous stunts have included dangling from the 262-foot tall San Siro stadium in Milan and reportedly posing as a worker to climb a 1,200-foot crane in Dubai.
Trains were also delayed due to the incident, according to the outlet.
The Shard is a 1,016-foot skyscraper designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano.
It is the tallest building in Western Europe.
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee that escaped from a Ukrainian zoo was returned to the facility on a zookeeper's bike.
Officials at the Kharkiv Zoo said the chimpanzee, named Chichi, escaped from the facility in the Kharkiv city center on Monday and wandered nearby streets to a local park.
Zookeepers followed the primate and Chichi approached one of the workers when it started to rain. The zookeeper put a yellow raincoat on the chimp and wheeled her back to the zoo on the seat of a bicycle.
The chimp's bike ride was caught on camera by witnesses.
The method of Chichi's escape was unclear.
Chichi was one of numerous animals evacuated earlier in the Russian invasion from Feldman Ecopark, an outdoor zoo in the Kharkiv region that was determined to be dangerously close to targets of Russian shelling. More than 100 animals and multiple employees and volunteers died as a result of Russian bombs before the zoo was evacuated.
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman celebrated her upcoming 91st birthday by going skydiving for the first time.
Ida Shannon, who turns 91 later this month, said her skydiving plan began when friends from Heights Church in Columbia Heights asked how she was going to celebrate her 90th birthday after she impressed the congregation by going ziplining for her 80th.
"Someone asked me what I was going to do next, and without even thinking about it, I said, 'Oh, I'll just go skydiving,'" Shannon told WCCO-TV.
Shannon said she was surprised when the members of her church stepped up to put her plan into action.
"I didn't really think that was ever going to happen, but then they went ahead and raised money for me to do this," she said.
The sky diving trip had to be delayed until closer to her 91st birthday.
"Life would be pretty dull if you didn't embrace adventures," Shannon said. "I like taking risks I think I was born that way."
Shannon's church friends accompanied her to witness the tandem jump on Sunday.
"She's like the real Wonder Woman. She's strong and loves the people," church member Daisy May said.
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows.
According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight.
The motives behind the particular direction the middle finger is pointing are unknown - though it does appear to be motioning toward Whatcom County.
Watch an animation of the flight path and follow FOX 13 Seattle on TikTok:
This flight map appeared on Reddit in a post tilted "Looks like a Survey Pilot's last day today" and was first reported by the Bellingham Herald.
Some top comments on the Reddit post - which has more than 730 comments include: "Talk about detail, he even put a thumb nail on!" and "As a former survey pilot, this is definitely something that would happen at the end of a contract."
FOX 13 News looked into other recent flights taken by this aircraft and found a flight on Aug. 24 lasted 4 hours and 20 minutes, following a similar back-and-forth pattern. 4:20. Huh.
And this isn't the first time something interesting has appeared in the sky over Washington.
Back in 2019, two U.S. Naval officers decided to create a phallic drawing in the clear blue skies.
Stay classy, Washington.
(Yahoo) After Costco released misprinted UC Irvine sweatshirts and removed them from stores in less than a day, students and alumni are now seeking to purchase the defective merchandise.
The sweatshirts designed for the University of California, Irvine, which were being sold at three Costco locations in Orange County, misspelled the school's name as "UC Urvine Anteaters." After recognizing the mistake, the Costco stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."
Many current and former students, however, are actively seeking the defective sweatshirts, with one Twitter user stating that they would "go to LENGTHS" to acquire one.
Vivian Le, a 2010 alumna, stated that she has never purchased UC Irvine's merchandise, but would "definitely buy this" and expressed confidence that other students would be interested in buying the defective sweatshirts as well.
Le checked eBay for possible listings of the sweatshirt but was unable to find any.
Others have begged those who managed to purchase the sweatshirts to list them for resale.
"It's definitely a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student told CBS. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."
A spokesperson for UC Irvine stated the university "was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County."
"UCI regularly works with vendors and on merchandising, design, manufacturing and retail. Although there are different places in the merchandising chain where a defect may occur, it is a rare occurrence," the spokesperson said per East Bay Times.
Maryland (WJZ) -- A group of middle schoolers made a surprising discovery while "enjoying the outdoors" at river in northern Maryland over the weekend. The kids were exploring Winters Run, a 14-mile river in Harford County, when they opened a clam and found a pearl inside, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.
Corbicula clams, like the one seen in Winters Run, are part of an invasive species that does not originate in Maryland but has been found there before. The mollusks are also called Asian clams or golden clams, and can live "on the muddy or sandy bottoms" of lakes and streams, according to the Maryland State Archives.
"Like all clams, it has the capacity to produce pearls," the department of natural resources wrote in posts announcing the kids' "cool find" on social media. "This is obviously very rare, so these kids got lucky!"
Native to Asia, Africa and Australia, Corbicula clams were initially seen in the U.S. in the 1930s, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The clams were found in Washington state at the time, and the department said they may have first arrived as imported food. Today, their presence is "widespread" throughout the country, and they can reproduce in large quantities that have been known to clog pipes and waterways. The clams typically have an outer shell that is yellow-green in color with white spots, and an inner shell that is purple.
ORLANDO, Fla. – That's one way to show Florida pride.
A Floridian on the road this weekend captured what appeared to be a real alligator tied to the rear bumper of a vehicle.
The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen Kress.
The gator appeared to be real, and was tied up snout to tail, and did not appear to be alive.
It is currently alligator hunting season in Florida, which began on Aug. 15 and ends on Nov. 1. But in order to hunt a gator, you must have a permit through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The only other time you're allowed to trap a gator in Florida is if it is considered a nuisance and you are a licensed trapper.
(NY Post) He kept cool under pressure.
A Brazilian fisherman miraculously survived 11 days at sea in shark-infested waters by floating inside of a freezer after his boat sank, according to reports.
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues' vessel began taking on water while he was traveling in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of northern Brazil — and then it started sinking.
He frantically climbed inside of an oversized freezer and floated inside the appliance for 11 days until another boat picked him up off the coast of Suriname, according to CNN.
"I was desperate," Rodrigues told Record TV, CNN reported. "I thought my end was coming. But thank God, God gave me one more chance."
Rodrigues, who doesn't know how to swim, said he noticed that the freezer was bobbing in the water as the rest of the boat slipped out of sight.
"I jumped inside it, it fell to one side and kept normal," he said.
Rodrigues said sharks circled the freezer but never attacked — and that he had to scoop out water with his hands whenever it began to fill up.
"I didn't sleep," he said. "I saw the dawn, the dusk, asking God to send someone to rescue me. I was thinking about my kids, my wife. Every day I was thinking about my mother, my father, all my family. It gave me hope."
Just as his fight for survival began to fade, the boat arrived and saved him.
"I raised my arms and asked for help," he said. "That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle."