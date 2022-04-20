ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Inside Greece’s Orthodox churches, candles are a symbol of faith and simplicity, slender and traditionally made of beeswax, and placed in large candleholders filled with sand.
Outside, buyers are looking for a wow-factor to go with Easter gifts: They are sold with dolls, watches and karaoke microphones, or fashioned using dyes and molds in eye-catching designs that include beer bottles, smartphones and action heroes.
High-selling designs this Easter include pandemic-themed candles that resemble COVID-19 test kits, vaccination syringes and even red-colored representations of the ball-and-spike shaped virus itself.
“This year, the COVID-test candle is definitely our best seller,” says Giorgos Souliotis, who runs an online Easter candle store and a seasonal goods store in Athens’ blue collar Korydallos area, one of the city’s most popular outlet for novelty candles.
“People like to make light of something that has affected us all so badly. Last year, the top seller was a vaccination syringe-candle,” he said.
His store carries more than 100 designs, with candles that resemble ice cream cones, sticks of dynamite, wrenches and kebabs. He works with a team of graphic designers, artists and workshops, the more intricate candles taking up to eight hours to make and selling for up to 20 euros ($22).
Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter this Sunday ‒ with a combination of church and family traditions that Americans might relate to as a fusion of Christmas and Thanksgiving. It’s marked with family meals, candlelight church gatherings, fireworks, and gifts to godchildren that must include the Easter candle.
About three-quarters of Greeks have completed their initial vaccination requirements and this year’s Easter celebrations will go ahead with the fewest restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic. That still includes mask and vaccination mandates at churches and many other shared indoor areas but stores and markets selling Easter goods are open.
“We went through two Easters selling goods through our e-shop, but this year it’s different,” Souliotis said. “People like to come into the store. Hold the candles and just talk to us ‒ It’s much better now.”
April 20 (UPI) -- An Iraqi man with a talent for balance broke a Guinness World Record by assembling seven M&M's into a tower.
Ibrahim Sadeq, 29, attempted the feat, which has become an unusually competitive Guinness World Records category, with a Guinness adjudicator on hand in Nasiriyha.
Sadeq was able to stack the candies into a tower of seven M&M's, beating the previous record set by Australian Brendan Kelbie, 22, who stacked six of the candies.
Sadeq previously earned a Guinness World Record by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand.
April 20 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Indiana said they were left scratching their heads when a ball python was found "chillin' on a shelf" at a Walmart store.
City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that personnel responded to the Walmart store in Bloomington when a young python was spotted on a shelf.
"This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin' on a shelf. It's unclear how he got there, but it was a good thing a good Samaritan saw him and notified county officers to come pick him up," the post said.
A follow-up post said the snake, dubbed Wolverine, has been adopted into a new home.
The snake's origins are still under investigation.
"We realize snakes can be quite alarming for some and we can imagine finding one in a public space may cause discomfort. We would love to know how our little pal ended up in Walmart, but Wolverine isn't talking," Animal Care and Control said.
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its rare "corpse flower" is blooming for the first time in seven years and emitting its signature foul odor.
Grand Valley State University said the corpse flower, officially known as Amorphophallus titanum, is blooming at the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse in Allendale.
The plant, native to Indonesia, earned the nickname corpse flower due to the foul odor it emits while blooming. The smell is frequently compared to that of rotting flesh.
The endangered flowers can take up to 10 years to grow large enough for their first bloom, and often take even longer periods in between blooms. Officials said the current bloom is the first since the flower was brought to GVSU seven years ago.
April 20 (UPI) -- A woman's tense encounter with a territorial goose was caught on camera in a Florida parking lot.
Victoria Willard, who posted the video to TikTok, said she started recording the bird in the parking lot of the building where she works in Jacksonville after her supervisor reported the territorial bird had attacked him while he was walking to the building.
Willard recorded as a woman apparently came too close the goose's nest, causing the bird to attack and chase her.
The woman dropped numerous items while fleeing the goose, but another driver pulled their vehicle in between the woman and the bird, allowing her to recover her belongings.
Willard said in a follow-up video that the goose's egg has hatched and the gosling has been seen wandering around the parking lot with its parents.
"Finally! Now we can get to work safely each morning," Willard wrote in the video caption.
(News.MIT.edu) When you twist open an Oreo cookie to get to the creamy center, you're mimicking a standard test in rheology — the study of how a non-Newtonian material flows when twisted, pressed, or otherwise stressed. MIT engineers have now subjected the sandwich cookie to rigorous materials tests to get to the center of a tantalizing question: Why does the cookie's cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?
"There's the fascinating problem of trying to get the cream to distribute evenly between the two wafers, which turns out to be really hard," says Max Fan, an undergraduate in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering.
In pursuit of an answer, the team subjected cookies to standard rheology tests in the lab and found that no matter the flavor or amount of stuffing, the cream at the center of an Oreo almost always sticks to one wafer when twisted open. Only for older boxes of cookies does the cream sometimes separate more evenly between both wafers.
The researchers also measured the torque required to twist open an Oreo, and found it to be similar to the torque required to turn a doorknob and about 1/10th what's needed to twist open a bottlecap. The cream's failure stress — i.e. the force per area required to get the cream to flow, or deform — is twice that of cream cheese and peanut butter, and about the same magnitude as mozzarella cheese. Judging from the cream's response to stress, the team classifies its texture as "mushy," rather than brittle, tough, or rubbery.
So, why does the cookie's cream glom to one side rather than splitting evenly between both? The manufacturing process may be to blame.
"Videos of the manufacturing process show that they put the first wafer down, then dispense a ball of cream onto that wafer before putting the second wafer on top," says Crystal Owens, an MIT mechanical engineering PhD candidate who studies the properties of complex fluids. "Apparently that little time delay may make the cream stick better to the first wafer."
The team's study isn't simply a sweet diversion from bread-and-butter research; it's also an opportunity to make the science of rheology accessible to others. To that end, the researchers have designed a 3D-printable "Oreometer" — a simple device that firmly grasps an Oreo cookie and uses pennies and rubber bands to control the twisting force that progressively twists the cookie open. Instructions for the tabletop device can be found here.
The new study, "On Oreology, the fracture and flow of 'milk's favorite cookie,'" appears today in Kitchen Flows, a special issue of the journal Physics of Fluids. It was conceived of early in the Covid-19 pandemic, when many scientists' labs were closed or difficult to access. In addition to Owens and Fan, co-authors are mechanical engineering professors Gareth McKinley and A. John Hart.
A standard test in rheology places a fluid, slurry, or other flowable material onto the base of an instrument known as a rheometer. A parallel plate above the base can be lowered onto the test material. The plate is then twisted as sensors track the applied rotation and torque.
Owens, who regularly uses a laboratory rheometer to test fluid materials such as 3D-printable inks, couldn't help noting a similarity with sandwich cookies. As she writes in the new study:
"Scientifically, sandwich cookies present a paradigmatic model of parallel plate rheometry in which a fluid sample, the cream, is held between two parallel plates, the wafers. When the wafers are counter-rotated, the cream deforms, flows, and ultimately fractures, leading to separation of the cookie into two pieces."
While Oreo cream may not appear to possess fluid-like properties, it is considered a "yield stress fluid" — a soft solid when unperturbed that can start to flow under enough stress, the way toothpaste, frosting, certain cosmetics, and concrete do.
Curious as to whether others had explored the connection between Oreos and rheology, Owens found mention of a 2016 Princeton University study in which physicists first reported that indeed, when twisting Oreos by hand, the cream almost always came off on one wafer.
"We wanted to build on this to see what actually causes this effect and if we could control it if we mounted the Oreos carefully onto our rheometer," she says.
In an experiment that they would repeat for multiple cookies of various fillings and flavors, the researchers glued an Oreo to both the top and bottom plates of a rheometer and applied varying degrees of torque and angular rotation, noting the values that successfully twisted each cookie apart. They plugged the measurements into equations to calculate the cream's viscoelasticity, or flowability. For each experiment, they also noted the cream's "post-mortem distribution," or where the cream ended up after twisting open.
In all, the team went through about 20 boxes of Oreos, including regular, Double Stuf, and Mega Stuf levels of filling, and regular, dark chocolate, and "golden" wafer flavors. Surprisingly, they found that no matter the amount of cream filling or flavor, the cream almost always separated onto one wafer.
"We had expected an effect based on size," Owens says. "If there was more cream between layers, it should be easier to deform. But that's not actually the case."
Curiously, when they mapped each cookie's result to its original position in the box, they noticed the cream tended to stick to the inward-facing wafer: Cookies on the left side of the box twisted such that the cream ended up on the right wafer, whereas cookies on the right side separated with cream mostly on the left wafer. They suspect this box distribution may be a result of post-manufacturing environmental effects, such as heating or jostling that may cause cream to peel slightly away from the outer wafers, even before twisting.
The understanding gained from the properties of Oreo cream could potentially be applied to the design of other complex fluid materials.
"My 3D printing fluids are in the same class of materials as Oreo cream," she says. "So, this new understanding can help me better design ink when I'm trying to print flexible electronics from a slurry of carbon nanotubes, because they deform in almost exactly the same way."
As for the cookie itself, she suggests that if the inside of Oreo wafers were more textured, the cream might grip better onto both sides and split more evenly when twisted.
"As they are now, we found there's no trick to twisting that would split the cream evenly," Owens concludes.
This research was supported, in part, by the MIT UROP program and by the National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Program.
(FOX 9) - A man named Aaron Burr -- not that Aaron Burr -- is facing charges in Dakota County stemming from the investigation into a gun-pointing incident in Minneapolis last winter.
Burr was charged last week in a separate case out of Dakota County in which prosecutors say he threatened an officer investigating the gun-pointing incident. According to the charges, the officer texted Burr trying to speak with him about the case. Instead of calling, police say Burr threatened the officer. In his text, according to the charges, Burr warned the officer he had the officer's address and "that might not be Santa on your roof… one eye open… just got a new trigger guard Lazer (sic) sight."
He was arrested after police tracked down his location to Hastings.
Historically, Aaron Burr was never charged with shooting and killing Alexander Hamilton during a duel back in 1804. However, he was later accused of treason but ultimately acquitted.
April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and an animal control officer in Kansas came to the rescue of three kittens that became trapped inside a wall at a hardware store.
Workers at Westlake Ace Hardware in Garden City said they heard the kittens mewling from inside a wall near the exit door and they were able to locate the animals by looking down from the attic, but were unable to reach them due to a piece of sheet metal in the way.
The Garden City Fire Department responded to the scene alongside a Garden City Police Department animal control officer.
The rescuers cut through the sheet metal and were able to extract the trio of kittens.
The felines are now in foster care and workers at the store said they are trying to locate the mother cat for a potential reunion.
(Huffington Post) A parent dressed as the Easter Bunny inadvertently handed out colorful eggs stuffed with condoms at an elementary school in Austin last week.
Most of the eggs were filled with candy, but a handful contained packages of condoms, The Houston Chronicle reported.
One father took to Twitter to discuss the incident:
According to a tweet thread among parents, it appeared to be an innocent error, per the Chronicle.
One of the parents, who works at a pharmacy, had been dressed as the Easter Bunny for a safe-sex presentation at an area clinic. She kept the costume on when she arrived at the school to pick up her second-grader and was immediately mobbed by the children.
In response, the woman handed out eggs filled with candy. When she ran out, she asked her husband to get more and he apparently brought back some bad eggs.
"Chaos ensued," Jenson noted in a tweet.
The school district is now reviewing its safety protocols.
George P. Bush, a candidate for Texas attorney general, went down a rabbit hole over the incident, calling it "disgusting" and illegal:
One parent told Bush that he should have read more about the incident before inappropriately blowing up, when he tweeted "Please do not be part of the far right misinformation campaign to pander to your base. This was not sanctioned in any way by school admins. Civic responsibility is even more important for public officials, @georgepbush".