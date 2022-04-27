April 27 (UPI) -- Tropicana announced breakfast fans will soon be able to try a new product combining a pair of early morning favorites: cereal and orange juice.
The fruit company said followers of its Instagram page will have the chance to win a box of Tropicana Crunch, described as "the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last).
The honey almond cereal is designed to be eaten with orange juice instead of milk.
"Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience," the company said on its website.
Tropicana said the specifics of the giveaway will be unveiled May 4 on its Instagram page.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home.
The footage shows a bear walking up to the home and opening the storm door, but leaving after being unable to open the wooden door behind it.
The post featured a quote from Jurassic Park: "Yes, unless they figure out how to open doors."
The department did not identify the specific location of the home, but said the video should serve as a reminder that bears are becoming more active as temperatures warm and residents should take steps to ensure their homes are secured from the animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway.
Police said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and the vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes of Route 309, near West Rockhill Township in Bucks County.
The truck, which had been carrying 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets, spilled its contents into the roadway and shoulder area of the highway.
The driver was not injured.
Police said the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning while the chicken nuggets were cleared from the scene.
The Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department shared photos from the crash scene on Facebook.
"The cause of the incident is under investigation," the fire department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- Members of a student organization at Georgia Tech attempted a Guinness World Record by creating and taking on a 4.2-mile hopscotch course.
Members of SEE(k) D(iscomfort), or SEED, a first-year organization aimed at helping students overcome their perceived limitations through unique experiences, drew up plans for a 4.2-mile hopscotch course that would traverse the Atlanta school's campus.
"It was one of those ideas that comes to you and in hindsight you can't remember how you got it," organizer and physics major Ashleigh Henning said in a news release.
Henning and her team designed and created stamps that would allow them to quickly and efficiently apply chalky squares to sidewalk surfaces.
The team said they have been in contact with Guinness World Records since October and took measures to ensure their record attempt would abide by the organization's rules. The current record for longest hopscotch stands at 4 miles and was set in Basking Ridge, N.J., in 2019.
Henning said she expects to hear back from Guinness about whether the attempt was successful within a few weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Engadget) Add Jack in the Box to the list of fast food chains experimenting with robots. The company is launching a pilot program that will test Miso Robotics' Flippy 2 (frying) and Sippy (drink-prepping) robots in a San Diego restaurant. Jack in the Box wants to see how much help the automatons can offer to busy staff who may want to spend more time with customers and less time in the kitchen.
The companies didn't say how long the pilot might last. Jack in the Box said it was open to "further integration" in coming months, however.
The restauranteur joins Chipotle, Panera, White Castle and others in using Miso's technology. As with those companies, efficient meal-making isn't the only goal. The robots promise more consistent quality, so there's less risk of receiving an undercooked burger or the wrong drink.
The same perks and pitfalls remain. This could alleviate stress for workers who might be overwhelmed, particularly in an era when restaurant staff shortages are all too common. At the same time, there's a concern operators might use robots like these to automate staff out of jobs or avoid hiring more people. Miso's machines can't completely replace humans at present, though, so a larger automation crisis isn't likely in the near future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- A Florida highway was temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an unusual traffic hazard -- an 11-foot alligator.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Oviedo Police Department responded Wednesday morning when an alligator wandered into traffic on State Road 417, near the north end of the bridge over Lake Jesup in the Oviedo area.
Police surrounded the alligator with their vehicles and were able to open a lane of traffic for drivers to pass before the gator moved to the shoulder of the road, allowing the rest of the road to reopen.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper was called to the scene to relocate the gator away from the highway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said they used snacks to capture a loose pig that was creating a traffic hazard by wandering out into a busy road.
The Portland Police Bureau said an officer was driving just after midnight Tuesday when she noticed traffic in front of her on Southeast Division Street was slowing and drivers appeared to be going around something in the roadway.
"As she approached, the officer saw that the object was actually a pig standing in the eastbound travel lanes of Southeast Division Street," police wrote in a news release.
Police created a "human perimeter" to keep the pig and drivers safe from one another.
"In an effort to keep the pig calm and contained, an officer arrived with snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies (he was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos)," the news release said.
Personnel from On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived on the scene and the rescuers were able to corral the pig into a crate.
"At this time, the pig remains known as John Doe, though many other creative names were suggested including one after a famous actor whose last name is Bacon," the release said.
Police are now attempting to identify the pig's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Would you like decades-old fries with that?
Rob Jones of Crystal Lake, Illinois, was renovating the front half bathroom of his home on April 16 when he made a peculiar discovery inside one of the walls. Jones found what appeared to be an ancient bag of McDonald's complete with burger wrappers and half-eaten very, very old fries.
Jones and his wife were removing the old toilet paper holder from the wall when they noticed a rag inside, he told FOX TV Stations.
"We pulled the rag out and could feel something wrapped inside it. We were happy to find just the McDonald's bag and not something worse," Jones said.
The particular logos on the bag and wrappers that Jones found appeared to be from the first and original logo from the 1950s, with Speedee, McDonald's original mascot before Ronald McDonald, holding a sign reading: "I'm Speedier" and "Custom built hamburgers."
Coincidentally, Jones said his home was built in 1959 and it was just down the road from one of the original McDonald's in his area.
An additional and somewhat frightening bonus: the leftover fries did not smell, according to Jones.
"Had we not been renovating they probably would've sat there another 60 years," Jones joked.
Jones posted the photo of his new discovery on Reddit and comments poured in with jokes asking Jones to let them know how the nearly 70-year-old leftover fries tasted and even going so far as to tell Jones he should save the fries for someone to examine.
"The way it crumbles into petrified potato dust. So good. I recommend pairing them with ketchup," one commenter joked.
"You, sir, are officially an archeologist," another commenter said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- The City of Charleston, Ind., announced a loose chicken dubbed "Charleston's Most Wanted" has been safely apprehended after several days on the lam.
The city posted a "Charleston's Most Wanted" poster to Facebook on Monday seeking information about a fugitive foul dubbed "Chicken Sue" after being spotted in locations including fast food restaurant parking lots and a local car wash.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges told the Courier Journal newspaper that the "little booger" had been seen crossing a busy highway and officials were concerned Chicken Sue could end up as roadkill.
Hodges said the chicken was safely apprehended Tuesday evening and spent time in a cage in the mayor's office on Wednesday before being turned over to New Washington Animal Services.
The city said in a Facebook post that Chicken Sue will be held as a stray "for a period of time" to give her owner the chance to come forward before the hen is rehomed.