A federal judge has tossed a proposed class action lawsuit against Kellogg's after a customer from the Bronx complained that the company misled customers about the amount of strawberries in its frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts.
The judge's straight forward message: read the label!
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said any reasonable shopper shouldn't expect strawberries to be a main ingredient in the "pre-packaged sugary treat."
"No reasonable consumer would see the entire product label, reading the words 'Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts' next to a picture of a toaster pastry coated in frosting, and reasonably expect that fresh strawberries would be the sole ingredient in the Product," Carter wrote.
He also said that the labeling, including the word "frosted," describes a flavor, not a source of that flavor, and that the customer did not sufficiently prove that the box is misleading.
The lawsuit alleged that the box, which contains an image of a strawberry in front of the toaster pastry, gives "the impression the fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does. The lawsuit also claimed that the label leaves out pears and apples, "even though these fruits are stated elsewhere on the label — in he small print in the ingredient list."
A Florida cowboy and his horse have become local celebrities after repeatedly turning heads with their weekly trips to the local Dunkin' Donuts drive-through.
David Bosselait, a retired bull rider, has become well-known to employees and regulars at the Dunkin' Donuts in LaBelle after he started making weekly treks to the drive-through atop his horse, Jackson.
Bosselait said the round-trip is about 12 miles.
"It's a half-a-day event. Once we make it over the bridge, we head right to Dunkin' Donuts to get our coffee," Bosselait told WBBH-TV.
Bosselait, who has documented some of Jackson's Dunkin' runs on social media, said he always gets a coffee for himself and treat for Jackson.
"His order is just a plain donut hole," he said.
The employees are always happy to see Jackson, Bosselait said.
"They like to pat him, they scratch him, they hand him his donut," Bosselait said.
He said the weekly treks have a positive impact on the horse.
"It's a good experience for Jackson to be around the vehicles and whatnot," he said. "Really shows him patience and, you know, to stay focused."
Police and firefighters in Maine came to the rescue of a driver who apparently made a wrong turn at a garbage dump and ended up suspended over a trash compactor.
The East Millinocket Police Department said police responded alongside personnel from the Millinocket Fire Department on a report of a driver stranded in a vehicle that was stuck over a trash compactor at the Millinocket Transfer Station.
The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle because their door was directly above the trash compactor's opening, police said.
Firefighters were able to rescue the driver, who was not injured, and the responders were then able to remove the vehicle with help from Bouchard & Sons Towing.
An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers.
Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
He then won on March 29 with the numbers 2, 6, 6, 6 and 4. Big Fish said that he checked the numbers multiple times and spoke to Maryland Lottery officials to confirm that he had won.
Big Fish, who plays the lottery often, said he has no concrete plans for his prize money. The winner mentioned paying bills, getting work done on his car and giving some money to his five siblings.
The Liberty Wine & Spirits store who sold Big Fish the winning ticket will receive a $250 bonus.
Recently, a man from Missouri won $77, 777 from a scratch-off lottery that he accidentally purchased.
The U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust charity is accepting applications for positions at its Port Lockroy base located on the frigid continent that includes running a post office and monitoring penguins.
The Port Lockroy base, located on Goudier Island in the Palmer Archipelago that is west of the Antarctic Peninsula, is also looking for a base leader, shop manager and general assistant who will work at the gift shop and post office from November 2022 to March 2023.
The post office receives roughly 80,000 pieces of mail every season and the penguins are being monitored for the British Antarctic Survey with a report due after service is completed.
The base, which helps with conservation efforts and offers information to visitors, will be open to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Workers will be living in conditions that include limited power, no running water or internet access. Applications must be sent in by 7:59 p.m. EDT on April 25.
Those outside the U.K. can apply but must have the right to work in the U.K. Training for the jobs will take place in Cambridge in October.
A New Jersey borough celebrated its centennial by collecting 38,743 pairs of socks in a single day, breaking a Guinness World Record.
The Paramus Centennial Committee organized the sock donation drive Monday, the 100th anniversary of the borough's founding, and ended up breaking the Guinness record for most socks collected in eight hours.
Donna Perkosky, co-chair of the Paramus Centennial Committee, said the number to beat was 37,556, which was set in Colorado in 2019, and the Paramus successfully captured the record by collecting 38,743 pairs.
"We picked socks because we figured socks could be used everywhere and socks are the No. 1 thing that shelters look for," Rosa Rizzolo, co-chair of the Paramus Centennial Committee, told News 12.
The centennial committee said the collected socks will be donated to local charities including Paramus Friendly Neighbors, Greater Bergen Community Action, Center for Hope and Safety, Eva's Village and CUMAC. Officials said some of the socks might also be donated to Ukrainian refugees.
A driving instructor in Pasco County was arrested overnight for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP, Gregory Sorensen, 54, was pulled over driving on US 19 south of Pasco Way in a vehicle used to teach student drivers.
Troopers said Sorensen failed multiple sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.
Troopers also located an open 24-pack of Natural Lite Beer in the back seat.
"Hopefully this isn't part of the driving curriculum!" the FHP wrote on its Twitter account "#ArriveAlive and #dontdrinkanddrive"
Could you tell the difference between tortilla chips made by humans and chips that have been made by a disembodied robot arm? Chipotle Mexican Grill is putting that question to the test. Earlier this week, it announced that it is testing an AI kitchen assistant called "Chippy" to see if it can replicate the flavor, texture, and crunch of one of its signature side dishes.
Chippy, which was created in partnership with Miso Robotics, has been trained to follow Chipotle's "exact recipe" when making the chips and will use the same trio of ingredients (corn masa flour, water, and sunflower oil) as his two-legged counterparts. But according to the restaurant's execs, Chippy isn't supposed to make perfect tortilla chips: in fact, they've taught it not to.
"Everyone loves finding a chip with a little more salt or an extra hint of lime," Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle's Vice President of Culinary, said in a statement. "To ensure we didn't lose the humanity behind our culinary experience, we trained Chippy extensively to ensure the output mirrored our current product, delivering some subtle variations in flavor that our guests expect."
Chippy is currently being put through his lightly salted paces at the Chipotle Cultivate Center, the fast-casual chain's innovation hub in Irvine, California. Later this year, Chippy will get the chance to work in an as-yet-unnamed Southern California Chipotle location, and a further rollout will be determined after the company analyzes feedback from its employees and its customers.
Regardless of Chippy's chip-frying performance, Chipotle said that it isn't meant to be a replacement for actual human workers. "We asked our team members if we could find a better mousetrap for anything in the restaurant, and what that would be, and up at the top of the list was a better way to make chips," Chipotle's Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner told CNBC.
"We approached it from a lens of what would make it easier, more fun, more rewarding, and how do we take away some of the tasks that team members don't like and give them more time to focus on the tasks that they do," he added.
This isn't Miso Robotics' first venture into a fast-food kitchen. In February, the California company announced that White Castle would be installing Flippy 2, its next-gen burger-flipping robot, in 100 of its restaurants. (Its original Flippy had been working in a Chicago-area White Castle since September 2020.)
And last October, Miso Robotics revealed that Buffalo Wild Wings had begun testing Flippy Wings, the restaurant world's "only robotic chicken wing frying solution" at its Inspire Brands Innovation Center. A Flippy Wings unit — which is colloquially known as "Wingy" — will be tested in one of Inspire Brands' ghost kitchens before being integrated into a standalone Buffalo Wild Wings later this year.
Honestly, it kind of sounds like it's Chippy's and Flippy's and Wingy's world now. The rest of us are just eating in it.