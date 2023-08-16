Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An Alberta-based restaurant chain came out on top in a bidding war for an unusual piece of the provincial government's property: a sandwich costume.
The latex, vulcanized rubber and synthetic materials costume depicts a donair, a gyro-inspired Canadian flatbread wrap featuring shaved beef, sauce, tomatoes, onions and lettuce.
The costume was made by Los Angeles-based special effects studio Alterian Inc. in 2015 for Alberta's planned video PSA about the dangers of driving while under the influence of marijuana, but the project was scrapped and the costume never had its TV debut.
The suit was listed by the province in an online surplus auction, sparking a bidding war between various organizations and restaurants -- as well as an online controversy about whether lettuce belongs on a donair.
Nicholas Nahas, co-owner of Nova Scotia-based King of Donair, bid on the costume in an attempt to bring it to Canada's east coast, where he said he planned to remove the lettuce in accordance with that region's style of donair.
The winning bid of $16,025 in Canadian currency ($11,854.65 U.S.) was placed by Edmonton-based PrimeTime Donair & Poutine, which said the costume will remain in Alberta -- and the lettuce will remain on the costume.
"We saw some of the guys who were from the other shops were bidding -- they're from the Maritimes -- talking about how lettuce doesn't belong in a donair," PrimeTime Donair & Poutine owner Adil Asim told CBC News. "The majority of people here enjoy lettuce."
Asim said he and his team are making plans to use the costume to promote the eatery chain.
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought 15 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 15 $50,000 prizes -- a total of $750,000.The winner, who has been a federal employee for 20 years, said the $750,000 prize will allow him and his wife to retire comfortably.
The 65-year-old Accekeek man told Maryland Lottery officials he has scored smaller jackpots from Pick 4 and other games in the past, but his Pick 5 jackpot is the largest by far.
The man visited Brothers Liquors on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington and bought 15 identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing and ended up hitting the jackpot, winning $50,000 per ticket.
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A large section of a New Jersey town was without power for several hours -- and utility officials said the cause was a fish dropped by a bird of prey."If you see him do not try to apprehend him. Although he isn't believed to be armed he may still be very dangerous. If you have any information in this case please contact Det. John Silver who handles all of our fish cases," the post said.
Jersey Central Power and Light said crews working to restore power during the weekend outage discovered a fish had landed on a transformer, causing it to explode.
"The hypothesis is that a bird dropped it," Sayreville Police Department Lt. James Novak told NJ Advance Media. "It just landed perfectly and destroyed the transformer."
A Sayreville Police Department Facebook post featured a sketch of the feathered "suspect," as well as a tongue-in-cheek memorial for the fish, dubbed Gilligan by the department.
"Please let us not forget the victim in this senseless death. Gilligan was a hard working family man. He was a father to thousands of children," the post said.
The department said the "suspect was last seen flying south."
Shawnee, Okla. (KOKH) — Part of a brand new $3 million park in Shawnee is back under construction.We will update you if we hear back from the city.
The city's Park and Recreation department says it's because they made the pickle ball court too small.
Caution tape is surrounding these brand new pickle ball courts.
Residents say they're not surprised by the mistake, referencing problems with other city parks.
They opened up in June and now the city says they need to redo them.
A serve and a miss for the city of Shawnee.
"It's the biggest mess you've ever seen in your life," resident Susan Greene said.
They're part of KidSpace park, a $3 million project.
According to the Shawnee Parks and Rec Facebook page, they made the courts too small.
We went to seek answers but when we went to city hall and the park and rec building during business hours, no one could talk to us.
It is still unclear how much this will cost taxpayers.
The city says they'll call us back next week.
"Mistakes happen but we shouldn't have to pay for it over and over again," Resident Grayson Williams said.
Residents say they're not surprised by the mistake, referencing problems with other city parks.
"The one at Woodland Park is going to be nothing but a homeless shelter," Greene. "Have you seen all the homeless people around here?"
Pickleball players say they're ready to get back to it.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – The Toledo Public Schools system recently informed a woman in Ohio she never actually graduated high school when she received her diploma in 2007.She said the school district suggested Tatum get her GED, but she does not think that is fair. Tatum is hoping this can somehow get resolved soon and she can move on with her life.
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster but said she still has a blurry picture of it from the graduation ceremony.
She only learned it wasn't valid after trying to apply for some college classes.
"It's like a slap in the face for my mom and dad because she worked hard to get her kids to graduate. That was her one dying wish before she left this earth," Tatum said.
Tatum said the school system claims it has no records stating she was part of any graduation ceremony.
They did, however, have records showing she was half a credit short from graduation – which isn't good enough for any college Tatum said she's hoping to attend.
"It's not my fault. I did nothing but come to school, learn, get my diploma, and go off to college to better myself," Tatum said. "I want to continue to better myself, but they're holding me back, and I don't appreciate that. I don't and I need them to fix that."
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. —"It is with great embarrassment that we have to report this incident, and Hardy has been terminated from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Matthew Wade. "He has tarnished our agency and the image of all law enforcement. As Sheriff, I promised to be transparent and hold my staff accountable to a standard higher than average citizens."
A Calhoun County correctional officer was arrested Saturday after he was caught stealing Pokémon cards while in uniform.
After completing his shift Saturday night, Officer Josh Hardy left the Calhoun County jail and proceeded to Walmart, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
While there, Walmart's loss prevention division witnessed Hardy remove several Pokémon cards from their packets, placing them inside his pockets.
Walmart employees confronted Hardy as he attempted to leave without paying, after which he fled the store on foot.
Oxford police located Hardy at a nearby restaurant, where he was arrested, taken to Oxford City Jail and charged with theft.
The mysterious attacks began on July 11.Authorities have not made any arrests related to the attacks, nor named the alleged assailants or their organization directly. However, the prosecutors office claimed that they had destroyed 110 dredging operations and 10 illegal mining camps in the area already in 2023.
"Strange beings," locals said, visiting an isolated Indigenous community in rural Peru at night, harassing its inhabitants and attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.
"These gentlemen are aliens. They seem armored like the green goblin from Spider Man. I have shot one twice and it didn't fall. Instead, it elevated and disappeared," Jairo Reátegui Ávila, a local leader of the Indigenous Ikitu group living in the northwestern Maynas province, told Peruvian radio station RPP Noticias on August 1. "We're frightened by what is happening in the community."
"Their color is silver, their shoes are round in shape and with those, they rise up. They float one meter high and have a red light on their heel," said Ávila. "Their heads are long, their mask is long, and their eyes are sort of yellowish."
News of the alleged extraterrestrial attackers quickly spread online as believers, skeptics, and internet sleuths around the world analyzed grainy videos posted by members of the Ikitu community. The reported sightings came on the heels of U.S. congressional hearings about unidentified aerial phenomenon that ignited a global conversation about the possibility of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth.
Members of the Peruvian Navy and Police traveled to the isolated community, which is located 10 hours by boat from the Maynas provincial capital of Iquitos, to investigate the strange disturbances in early August. Last week, authorities announced that they believed the perpetrators were members of illegal gold mining gangs from Colombia and Brazil using advanced flying technology to terrorize the community, according to RPP Noticias. Carlos Castro Quintanilla, the lead investigator in the case, said that 80 percent of illegal gold dredging in the region is located in the Nanay river basin, where the Ikitu community is located.
One of the key pieces to the investigation was related to the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on July 29.
Cristian Caleb Pacaya, a local teacher who witnessed the attack, said that they "were using state of the art technology, like thrusters that allow people to fly." He said that after looking the devices up on Google, he believed that they were "jetpacks."
Paris (CNN) — Two American men were discovered on Monday after spending a drunken night up the Eiffel Tower, the monument's management told CNN on Wednesday.As a result of the men's overnight stay, the tower opened late on Monday, SETE confirmed.
The two men, who had Sunday evening tickets for Paris' famous iron tower, were "allegedly trapped there due to their excessive alcohol consumption," the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN.
The tourists were found asleep early on Monday morning by Eiffel Tower security staff doing their rounds ahead of the monument's opening, according to the prosecutor's office and SETE (Société d'Exploitation de la tour Eiffel), the operator that runs the site.
The tourists were then "quickly removed" and handed over to Paris police, SETE said in a statement to CNN. SETE will press charges for the intrusion, the operator said, although they admitted that the two men presented "no threat".
"As no damage was found, the fine for trespassing on a historic or cultural site was dismissed," the Paris prosecutor's office added.
Apartments next to Formula One's iconic Silverstone track have gone up for sale for £2.2million.As well as including free tickets to all events, the homes include priority access to the tracks for your own use.
F1 fanatics now have the chance to live out their dreams and move in trackside - with free tickets to all the car races included.
Silverstone has announced new apartments up for sale, overlooking the famous racetrack.
Due to the sheer size of the circuit, which runs across 14 acres of land, residents can choose a variety of living conditions - from countryside flats to being right up against the track, or a mix of both.
Located in the heart of Motorsport Valley, the residence - dubbed Escapades - sits 90 minutes away from London and has easy access to the A43, M1, and M40.
There are currently 60 apartments available, ranging from £850,000 to £2.2million.
With two, three and four-bedroom apartments available, the flats feature a large sitting room, ensuite bedrooms, and a balcony overlooking the revered Copse, Maggots and Becketts corners.
Residents also have unlimited access to the Escapades Clubhouse with its swimming pool and sauna, as well as a restaurant, bar and roof-top terrace.
There is also a driver-focused gym designed by Formula One experts where you can keep fit.
It may be impossible to calculate the time spent and the financial and emotional costs of combating the bad guys lurking around the web, but one thing is for sure: Users and website operators both are getting fed up with all the obstacles they must deal with daily.
One of the leading nuisances for users are CAPTCHAs.
Developed 20 years ago to thwart hackers seeking to steal content, insert malicious posts, make fraudulent transactions or slow website traffic to a crawl, the acronym for this omnipresent line of defense clearly spells out its mission: Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.
It's a laudable objective, but there are a few problems. One, they're not foolproof. Two, they are time-consuming. Three, they can be a tremendous nuisance. Is that zoomed-in mirror considered a bus if it's attached to a bus? Is a cropped photo of the bottom of a traffic light pole still a traffic light? Is an elevated crosswalk a bridge?
As one anonymous pundit once suggested, "We thought it was our ability to love that made us human. But it turns out it is our ability to select each image that contains a truck."
And now there's a fourth reason to pull our hair out over the nuisance of CAPTCHAs. Bots, it seems, are better at solving them than humans are.
That's according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine, who tested 1,400 subjects on several types of CAPTCHAs. They found that bots are not only better at solving various forms of CAPTCHAs such as image recognition, puzzle sliders and distorted text, they're faster, too.
They suggest it's been a game of cat-and-mouse.
"CAPTCHAs have evolved in terms of sophistication and diversity," said Andrew Searles, an author of a paper titled "An Empirical Study and Evaluation of Modern CAPTCHAs," "becoming increasingly difficult to solve for both bots [Notes:machines] and humans." The study is published on the arXiv preprint server.
"But advances in computer vision and machine learning have dramatically increased the ability of bots to recognize distorted text [Notes:with more than ] 99% accuracy … and bots often outsource solving to CAPTCHA farms—sweatshop-like operations where humans are paid to solve CAPTCHAs," he said.
In their study, researchers found bots cracked distorted-text CAPTCHAs correctly just under 100% of the time. Humans achieved between 50% and 84% accuracy. And humans required up to 15 seconds to solve the challenges; the bots dispatched the problems in less than a second.
"We do know for sure that [Notes:the tests] are very much unloved," said Gene Tsudik, another author of the paper. "We didn't have to do a study to come to that conclusion. But people don't know whether that effort, that colossal global effort that is invested into solving CAPTCHAs every day, every year, every month, whether that effort is actually worthwhile."
Bots excelled at other varieties of CAPTCHAs, struggling most with image-based tests, on which they did slightly better than humans in accuracy and speed.
For Searles, the conclusion is clear.