WASHINGTON (AP) — Most octopuses lead solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of octopus huddled together, protecting their eggs at the bottom of the ocean off the central California coast.
Now researchers may have solved the mystery of why these pearl octopus congregate: Heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano helps their eggs hatch faster.
"There are clear advantages of basically sitting in this natural hot tub," said Janet Voight, an octopus biologist at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago and co-author of the study, which was published Wednesday in Science Advances.
The researchers calculated that the heated nest location more than halved the time it took for eggs laid there to hatch — reducing the risk of being munched by snails, shrimp and other predators.
The nesting site, which the scientists dubbed an "octopus garden," was first discovered in 2018 by researchers from the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and other institutions. The team used an underwater remote vehicle to film the throng of nearly 6,000 octopus nesting 2 miles deep.
The octopus — about the size of a grapefruit — perched over their eggs laid on rocks heated by water seeping up from the sea floor.
"It was completely incredible – we suddenly saw thousands of pearly-colored octopus, all upside down, with their legs up in the air and moving around. They were pushing away potential predators and turning over their eggs," for an even flow of water and oxygen, said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine biologist Andrew DeVogelaere, a study co-author.
Only the hazy shimmer of escaping hot water meeting the frigid sea alerted the researchers to the hydrothermal seep. But they still didn't know exactly why the octopus had gathered there.
For three years, scientists monitored the site to understand the hatching cycle, recording both the developmental stage of eggs at 31 nests and the inevitable deaths of octopus moms.
"After the hatchlings come out of the nest and swim off immediately into the dark, the mothers, who never left their nest and never appeared to feed during nesting, soon die," said James Barry, a biologist at the Monterey institute and co-author of the study.
The researchers found that eggs at this site hatch after about 21 months — far shorter than the four years or more it takes for other known deep-sea octopus eggs.
"Usually, colder water slows down metabolism and embryonic development and extends life span in the deep sea. But here in this spot, warmth appears to speed things up," said Adi Khen, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who was not involved in the study.
Mike Vecchione, a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History zoologist who was not involved in the study, praised the researchers' tenacity "to gather so much detailed data about such a remote location."
Such octopus gardens "may be widespread and really important in the deep sea, and we just previously knew very little about them," he said. "There's still so much to discover in the deep sea."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas police officer responded to an unusual call when a woman reported a loose snake was preventing her from reaching her car in a parking lot.
The Irving Police Department said Officer Steve Burres responded to a report of a loose snake in a parking lot.
"Our officers have many hidden talents. Officer Burres is our snake whisperer. His hidden talent is handling any wildlife call that may come our way, especially the snake calls," the department said in a Facebook post.
Burres collected the snake and turned it over to Irving Animal Services.
The snake was later identified as an escaped pet named Ms. Bonnie. The serpent's owner was informed of a local law banning pet snakes over 6 feet long. The owner agreed to surrender Ms. Bonnie to a wildlife sanctuary.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Police in a Florida city are warning members of the public about an unusual animal on the loose -- a monkey.
The Orange City Police Department said in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of a monkey on the loose in the city.
The post included a photo of the primate, which police identified as a rhesus macaque monkey.
Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been informed of the sightings. The department warned residents not to attempt to capture the animal.
Kimberly Bialobos, an employee at the Popeye's eatery on Enterprise Road in Orange City said she spotted the monkey outside the drive-through window about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"I look over and I'm like, 'Is this real? This cannot be possible,'" she told WOFL-TV. "The monkey's smart because he looked at the traffic and he knew not to go that way."
"This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen. Not only working here. In my life. This is pretty crazy," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A family cleaning up trash on a New Jersey beach discovered a message in a bottle that was apparently thrown into the water in Ireland about four years earlier.
Frank Bolger said he was visiting the 14th Street Beach in Wildwood with his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Autumn, when they found a bottle with a slip of paper inside.
"We found the bottle in some seaweed right at the water's edge," Bolger told IrishCentral. "We had to take it home to get note out it was jammed in the bottle so tightly."
The note was dated July 17, 2019, and was signed, "Aoife."
"Greetings from Ireland," the note reads. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it's traveled down to Africa or to Iceland! I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!"
The family shared their discovery with The Wildwood Sun by the Sea Magazine, which posted photos of the message to Facebook in the hopes of finding the sender.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Swedish man participating in a contest organized by the Disgusting Food Museum ate 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute, earning him a Guinness World Record.
The Disgusting Food Museum in Malmö organized a speed eating competition for surströmming, a traditional Swedish delicacy consisting of fermented herring that has been salted just enough to prevent it from rotting.
The smelly fish is famous for causing vomiting from the smell alone, the museum said.
"The biggest part of the challenge will be to not vomit during the attempt, over actually eating a large amount in a short time," a museum representative told Guinness World Records.
Vomit buckets were placed nearby during the contest, which was won by Swedish man Sune Valentin Norlin, 71, who managed to eat 13.85 ounces and keep it down.
Norlin detailed his eating strategy to the Sydsvenskan newspaper: "You've just got to swallow it."
Norlin's victory earned him the Guinness World Record for most fermented herring eaten in one minute.
The museum spokesperson hailed Norlin for having "astonishing focus, an ironclad stomach, and a tenacious spirit."
"Sune has cemented his place among the legends here at the museum for this awe-inspiring accomplishment. His name will be etched in our halls and stories of his determination retold for years," the representative said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A teenager fishing in a Minnesota lake reeled in a prize catch -- a cash-stuffed wallet that turned out to have been dropped by an Iowa farmer one year earlier.
Connor Halsa, 14, of Moorhead, said he was fishing with family on Lake of the Woods when his line went taut.
"I thought I had a huge fish, so I set the hook really hard," Halsa told WDAY-TV.
He reeled in his line and discovered the catch was actually a soaked wallet containing $2,000 cash.
A business card inside the wallet helped them track down the owner, Iowa farmer Jim Denney, who said he lost his wallet while fishing on the lake a year earlier.
"The odds of ever finding or hooking a billfold in 20 feet of water -- I don't think there's a number," Denney said.
Denney made the drive from Iowa to Moorhead to retrieve his wallet. He offered Halsa a cash reward, but the teenager refused it.
"I would take Connor as a grandson any day, and I would fight for him any day," Denney said.
Denney ended up gifting Halsa a personalized cooler and taking his family out to dinner as thanks.
Another young man was recently dubbed "St. Simon" by the Sunapee Police Department in New Hampshire after retrieving a stranger's valuable item from the bottom of a lake.
Police said Dianne Bonfiglio accidentally dropped her cellphone into Lake Sunapee in the dock area during the weekend.
The department said a young man named Simon was on a pontoon boat with friends nearby and offered to take a dive into the lake to look for the lost phone.
Simon donned a pair of goggles donated by a worker at the nearby Harborside Trading and was able to retrieve the phone on his first dive.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a raccoon that found itself in double trouble when it became stuck in a tree with a mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
Marion County Fire Rescue said in an Instagram post that a crew responded to SRM Concrete in Belleview on a report of a raccoon "with a jar on his head, stuck in the tree."
The responding crews used a platform to reach the raccoon, which rescuers dubbed "Ricky."
"Ricky was extricated from the jar, placed in a safe carrier and turned over to Animal Control. We are pleased to say that he didn't suffer any major injuries," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Austria have drawn criticism for a scheme offering residents a year of free nationwide public transportation in exchange for getting a tattoo.
The country placed pop-up tattoo shops at the Electric Love Festival in Salzburg and the Frequency Festival in St. Polten to offer residents the chance to ride public transportation anywhere in the country for free for a year if they get a tattoo reading "Klimaticket," the name of a recently launched annual pass that fills the same purpose.
Klimaticket, which translates to "climate ticket," is aimed at discouraging "motorized individual transport" and bringing the country closer to its climate change goals under the Paris Agreement.
Campaign officials said six people have thus far taken the offer and gotten Klimaticket tattoos in exchange for free tickets. They said several more people received free tattoos with various environmental themes, but all they received for them was the tattoo itself.
Leonore Gewesseler, a member of parliament with the Green party and the country's climate minister, was criticized by some for promoting the tattoo offer at the Frequency Festival.
Henrike Brandstötter, a member of parliament for the NEOS party, said on social media that "offering people money for putting advertising under their skin reveals an unacceptable view of humanity from a government minister."
Gewessler said the tattoos are only offered during the daylight hours, when festival-goers are less likely to be intoxicated, and the tattoo artists ensure that every recipient is over age 18.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------