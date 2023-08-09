UNITED KINGDOM -- A "haunted" rocking horse that is said to have moved itself from room to room over the years is going up for sale.
The great-granddaughter of a medium named Dick Godden, who is said to have used it to help summon spirits, is selling the early 20th century wooden toy.
The owner, "Kelly," who did not want her full name used, said she cannot sell the rocking horse without warning potential buyers about its paranormal past, SWNS, the British news service, reported.
The gray dappled pony, she said, has been passed down through generations of her family — but her 10-year-old daughter isn't eager to ride it or play with it.
The mother recalled her own great-grandmother telling stories to others of leaving the house with the rocking horse on the landing — yet returning to find it in a completely different room, though no one else was inside at the time.
This "haunted" rocking horse toy is coming up for auction at the end of this month in the United Kingdom. (SWNS)
Spiritualism ran in the family, said the woman — who also said her mother took her to her first séance "at just 15 years old."
Now a holistic therapist in Ashford, Kent, in the U.K., the woman said she's since renounced spiritualism and found Christianity.
It is her new faith, she said, that's prompted her to remove the spooky pony from her home.
She said that while the horse has not moved from her landing lately, she often hears banging noises upstairs while she's working.
Her great-grandfather Godden apparently held séances at his home and believed a young girl named Angela was playing on the toy horse — after he reportedly "raised" the girl's spirit and she admitted to rocking on it.
This early 20th-century wooden toy is being sold by the great-granddaughter of renowned medium Dick Godden, who reportedly used it to help summon spirits. The gray dappled pony has been passed down through the generations — but the current owner's young daughter isn't eager to play with it, the mom said.
Recounting her supernatural upbringing, the woman said, "One day my great-grandma Irene came home to an empty house and the horse had been moved into the middle of the living room."
She added, "She assumed one of my cousins had been playing on it, as they used to let themselves in to take a shower after being to the beach, as they often did, but no wet towels were hanging in the usual place."
It turned out that the cousins hadn't been near the house at the time, she said.
She also told SWNS, "I remember going from our home in Hampshire to visit my great-grandparents when I was about seven. It was a three-story house and the top bedrooms always felt quite eerie."
She recalled "feeling uneasy going up and down the steep narrow staircase on my own to the top floor where the horse was kept," she said.
She'd had the rocking horse ever since her own daughter was an infant, she said — but as her child grew, she was "never drawn to it or interested in playing on it."
Wooden rocking horse toy is up for sale
The current owner of this rocking horse wants potential buyers to know about the toy's apparent paranormal past. (SWNS)
She said, "I've never seen the rocking horse move rooms." It stays on the landing, she said, but "there would often be the sound of someone walking around upstairs."
She noted, "On more than one occasion, I would hear a huge bang from one of the rooms upstairs. Thinking it was something falling off a window sill, I would rush up there and absolutely nothing would be out of place. It did make me wonder."
The woman said she's eager to flag the horse's past to potential buyers.
She said, "I really feel that whoever bids on it should know, even though I realize that might put some people off."
The woman's great-grandfather Godden was reportedly a well-known paranormal investigator in Folkestone, SWNS said.
"The vendor's great grandfather was a trance medium/ghost hunter in the 1940s, and the horse was used for séances."
During the early 1970s he investigated a frequently sighted apparition at a local theater. A boy was believed to have been killed in the theater by an extractor fan that fell from the roof in 1945.
Godden's Kent investigation features in "Phantom Ladies," a published collection of supernatural stories across Great Britain written by Andrew Green, who pioneered the application of scientific methods to ghost hunting, SWNS noted.
The rocking horse that's for sale is expected to fetch £200 to £300, or roughly $257 to $386 in U.S. dollars, at auction on July 30.
Along with the dimensions and cursory description, the lot summary from Canterbury Auction Galleries reads: "Note: The vendor's great grandfather was a trance medium/ghost hunter in the 1940s, and the horse was used for séances."
A spokesperson for the auctioneer's house said, "The supernatural element of this item has not determined the estimates put on it."
The item is listed along with many other lots on the auction house's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FLORIDA -- A Florida woman discovered a surprise when she reviewed footage from her doorbell camera after it captured an uninvited visitor.
Lucia (last name omitted), of Wesley Chapel, said she did not regularly look back at the video recorded on her doorbell camera, but one June morning was the exception.
"I initially got the Ring doorbell camera for dog poop bandits in my yard," said Lucia in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.
"I also receive a lot of motion alerts from cars and people walking by on the corner lot," she said.
"The reason why I did check it was because my dog barked while I was sleeping at 4:30 and when I woke up later, I looked to see what got her riled up," Lucia told a Ring representative.
A Florida woman was in for a surprise when she saw an alligator after reviewing the footage captured on her front door doorbell camera.
Lucia was reportedly left in shock when she saw that an alligator had been approaching her front door.
This was the first time she had seen the alligator on her property, according to Ring.
After the gator's appearance, Lucia started consistently reviewing the footage, looking out for the large reptile.
This was the first time a Florida woman had seen the alligator, but after its first appearance she said she will regularly check her camera.
"I've been diligently checking it in those morning hours and up to about a week prior," Lucia added.
She reported there have been "no further sightings other than armadillos and possums."
Her neighborhood has several ponds close by, including one behind her home and across the street, Lucia told Ring.
"Alligators are an important part of Florida's landscape and play a valuable role in the ecology of our state's wetlands," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted.
"The growing number of people living and recreating near water has led to a steady rise in the number of alligator-related complaints," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated online.
The organization has tips for people to follow: Never feed an alligator, keep pets away from the water's edge, swim during the day and only in designated areas and keep your distance if you see an alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission "Living with Alligators" brochure.
Alligators are intimidating to those who may unexpectedly encounter them, but they play a large role in Florida's ecosystem.
"Alligators are an important part of Florida's landscape and play a valuable role in the ecology of our state's wetlands," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission added.
"Alligators are predators and help keep other aquatic animal populations in balance," the organization also noted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family's home security camera captured the moment a black bear approaching the area where a 4-year-old boy was playing ended up chased off by the family's dog.
Gregory Grant of Sherman shared video showing his young son, Gavin, spotting a black bear in the yard and fleeing.
The footage shows the family's 8-year-old golden retriever, Jake, run into action and chase the bear away from the property.
Grant said Jake was rewarded that evening with a bath and multiple treats, including ice cream.
Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it is investigating the bear encounter.
Jake is not the first family pet to defend his owner's property from a bear this week. Mark Lacroix of Thornton, N.H., shared security camera footage of his 18-pound Maine coon cat, named Bruno, chasing a bear that wandered into his driveway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Texas-based company broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 891 people to make s'mores at the same time.
Solo Stove said it brought 500 Mesa tabletop fire pits to attempt the record for most people making s'mores simultaneously in Grapevine.
The previous record was set by the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, which gathered 801 people to make toasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiches on graham crackers in 2018.
Solo Stove's event, dubbed S'moresapalooza, featured 891 making s'mores. A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to verify the record.
The record was attempted in advance of National S'mores Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 10.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A NEW INVASIVE species has been spotted in the Florida Keys. It's not a fish, it's not a python, it's giant floating blocks of cocaine.
One such block was caught by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and her family during a late July fishing trip near the city of Marathon. According to the Tampa Bay Times, which originally reported the mayor's surprising haul on Tuesday, the family had been fishing for mahi mahi when they spotted a large black object in the water.
Castor, who spent 31 years working for the Tampa Police Department, immediately identified the plastic-wrapped package as cocaine. The family hauled their catch on board, cut through the wrappings, and found more than $1 million dollars worth of drugs inside.
The 70-pound haul was taken to shore, where it was handed over to federal agents. The Miami Border Patrol posted a photo of the drugs on social media, and originally attributed the find to a "recreational boater."
The anonymous "boater" was not identified until the Times reported the mayor's identity, but Castor is not the first fishing enthusiast to accidentally reel in some drugs. Earlier in July, boaters stumbled across 62 pounds of cocaine and 87 pounds of hashish near the Florida Keys, according to Border Patrol reports.
As for the mayor and her family, the white whale they caught and released (into custody) was nearly matched in size by the amount of lobsters they brought in — about 60, according to the Times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Texas woman is rattled but recovering after being viciously attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.
Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her lawn with her husband at around 8pm in the evening on 25 July in Silsbee, Texas – less than an hour from the Louisiana border – when a large snake fell from the sky and landed on her.
The snake, which had been dropped by a hawk, wrapped itself around her arm – and was then promptly joined by the hawk, which was keen to retrieve its lunch, and began to attack Jones, the local community newspaper The Silsbee Bee reported.
Jones told the paper: "I was violently shaking my arm to try and get the snake off. He just wrapped and squeezed tighter and tighter."
All the while, the snake was striking her in the face, causing her eyeglasses to chip and spewing a liquid she assumes was venom, Jones recalled.
"The hawk was darting in and out grabbing for the snake," Jones told the Bee. "His wings were slapping me while he was clawing at the snake and that is where the deeper cuts and rips came from."
Jones said the hawk retreated and returned to its prey about four times, slapping her in the face with its wings.
"I'm screaming during this whole time, 'Help me, Jesus! Please, help me, Jesus!'" Jones told the Bee .
Hearing his wife's screams, her husband Wendell rode over to her on his mower. He was shocked by what he saw.
Jones was crying and running towards him in a zigzag pattern, her arm bloodied with stab wounds from the hawk's talons. The snake was four and a half feet long by Wendell's estimate.
Eventually, the hawk flew off with the snake for good.
Jones was immediately taken to the emergency room by her husband following the bizarre incident. She said the doctor asked her if she was on drugs after hearing her story.
After assuring them this story was true, she was given antibiotics and her arm was bandaged. Luckily, her doctors determined she was not bitten by the snake.
Although she is healing physically, Jones called the attack "scary and traumatic". But she is grateful to be alive.
She told the Bee: "I feel it was by the grace of God I am still alive and able to tell my story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A community in South Florida has an adorable problem on its hands.
Dozens of domesticated bunnies have overrun parts of Wilton Manors, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Two years after a resident let loose lionhead rabbits from their backyard, according to local lore, the number of rabbits now outnumber the 81 homes in the Jenada Isle neighborhood.
The furry invasion has divided the neighborhood's residents. Some have allegedly threatened to shoot the animals or feed them to their snakes. Some want to let the bunnies roam free. Others, concerned about the rabbits' safety, are racing to raise money to save them.
East Coast Rabbit Rescue, a nonprofit organization, is spearheading an effort to rescue and rehome the bunnies. The group managed to rescue 19 rabbits on Friday, three of which are pregnant.
The volunteer-run outfit began rounding up the rabbits after partnering with city police to complete the mission.
The big challenge in trapping the rabbits has been the residents, says ECRR President Monica Mitchell.
"Our hope was to rescue up to 45 — that was our goal yesterday," she said on Saturday. "But, unfortunately, we encountered lots of issues there ... because the residents were so hostile. Some residents didn't want us to take the bunnies."
An officer from the Wilton Manors Police Department was present during the mission to provide protection, but Mitchell is asking the city to do more.
"The city needs to approach the residents in a different way," she said, and "say, hey, you guys need to allow the rescue to come and get the rest of the bunnies. They haven't done that."
The lionhead rabbits, a fluffier species noted for their thick mane (or double mane or full mane) circling the head, aren't built for suburban Florida, Mitchell says.
Rabbits gather on a lawn on July 11 in Wilton Manors, Fla. A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets.
The animals, which are prone to heat stroke, she says, have been digging holes in the ground to escape the oppressive heat, to the irritation of some residents. Lacking a proper source of clean water or food, the rabbits have been grazing on lawns that could be treated with toxic pesticides. The rabbits are also at the mercy of the area's predators and cars.
The West Palm Beach-based group says it will need at least $40,000 to be able to capture, neuter and spay, vaccinate and microchip the over 100 rabbits-and-counting. So far, it's raised over half of that goal. The WMPD has not yet committed funds toward the effort, a spokesperson told NPR.
The costs are quickly adding up, Mitchell says.
Care for each rabbit costs between $200 to $300, she says, not including any extra medical attention she says several bunnies need.
The rabbits require care from exotic veterinarians, which are rarer and costlier than vets who treat the common pet. Rabbit Rescue is preparing for high vet bills, which in some cases will include surgery to treat the animals, the group's president said.
"Sometimes the vet that is willing to or capable to do the surgery is like 3 to 4 hours away from us," she added.
During an April 25 city council meeting, Wilton Manors councilmembers were concerned that drafting policies to solve the problem would set a precedent for the need to curb other invasive animals, including iguanas and ducks.
Mitchell says that according to neighbors she's spoken to, the rabbits descend from pets kept by a former resident who illegally let them loose when she moved out of state two years ago.
Naturally, they've since reproduced, multiplying like rabbits.
Mitchell's rescue group is calling on the community to help with donations, supplies and fosters to care for the captured rabbits.
"Please contact us if you can foster some bunnies and live in West Palm Beach area," ECRR wrote in a post on its Facebook page. "We will provide everything, you just need to love them."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An otter in California is on the run from local and federal authorities, wanted for aggressively confronting locals and stealing surfboards at a popular beach. But its outlaw status has turned the slippery sea otter into an international icon, with growing support to leave her in the wild.
The 5-year-old female otter, known officially as otter 841, has been deemed a public safety risk by state and federal wildlife officials because of her "unusually aggressive" behavior along the Santa Cruz coast. As a result, wildlife officials and Monterey Bay Aquarium staff are attempting to capture and rehome the otter to an aquarium or zoo, according to a joint news release. But support for a live-and-let-live approach is growing with each unsuccessful attempt.
Mark Woodward is a local Santa Cruz photographer who has chronicled 841's adventures for over a month on Instagram. Last week, he snapped a photo of an activist dressed as an otter holding a surfboard that read "Keep 841 free." Another local, Ann Stadler, voiced her support for otter 841 in a letter to the editor in the Santa Cruz Sentinel published on Thursday.
"I don't have all the facts and history of the incidents but it just seems to me to be yet another example of humans feeling that they have the right of way on the earth and that other contemporary species and their rights to their native habitats are expendable," Stadler wrote.
There are several petitions circulating online in support of 841's freedom, one of which has gathered over 50,000 signatures.
"She's the hero Santa Cruz deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt her. Because she can take it," the meme reads. "Because she's not our hero. She's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark night."
Inclement weather has proven advantageous for Otter 841, which has evaded capture for over a week. Scientists want to bring her to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for an evaluation before rehoming her to a zoo or aquarium.
Laird Henkel/California Department of Fish and Wildlife
However, the agencies charged with catching 841 have maintained their stance that capturing and rehoming her is best for the otter and humans alike. Biologists say catching the otter could take days or weeks because of environmental conditions like water clarity. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) told NPR that capture efforts could be "suspended or halted entirely" if the otter continues to elude officials and stops interacting with people.
Wildlife experts remain uncertain about why the otter is behaving this way. Monterey Bay Aquarium spokesperson Kevin Connor previously told NPR that otter 841 was born in the aquarium approximately five years ago, where she was raised by her mother and minimally cared for by staff disguised in black rubber suits and welding masks to hide their human appearance.
She was successfully released into the wild in June 2020 and appeared to be doing well, until last September, when her interactions with humans were first documented in the area.
The CDFW says the otter could be behaving this way because of positive interactions with people, such as feeding, which would explain why she's not exhibiting a healthy fear of humans. Officials want to catch the otter so she can be thoroughly examined at the Monterey Bay Aquarium before finding her a new home, all but certainly in an approved zoo or aquarium.
Like her current summer escapades, otter 841 was caught harassing surfers in Santa Cruz last September. CDFW and aquarium staff were able to drive her away from the area, but she returned to her stomping grounds and resumed her unusual behavior last month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------