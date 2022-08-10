RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home.
The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks, Nevada, valued at $594,481. However, the Washoe County (Nevada) Assessor and Washoe County Recorder’s Office had records showing the buyer gained not just the property she was buying but also 84 extra house lots – and two additional parcels – in Toll Brothers’ Stonebrook development just northeast of Reno.
The properties include several home sites that have already been built on and sold. At least 64 of the lots were put under the buyer’s name as of Saturday.
The transaction was flagged by the assessor’s office, which says it quickly notified the title company involved about the issue. The culprit? Apparently, all it takes is four keystrokes to accidentally give someone the title to properties worth millions of dollars.
“It appears Westminster Title out of Las Vegas may have copied and pasted a legal description from another Toll Brothers transfer when preparing (the homebuyer’s) deed for recordation,” said Cori Burke, chief deputy assessor for Washoe County, when reached on Monday.
“Because it was pretty clear a mistake was made, our assessment services division reached out to Westminster Title right away so they could begin working on correcting the chain of title for the 86 properties transferred in error.”
The Washoe County Assessor’s Office updates ownership information for such transactions based on the legal description provided in the recording as opposed to the parcel number, according to Burke. In this case, the legal description in the transaction that was officially recorded on July 25 specifically stated that it encompasses “lots 1 through 85 … and Common Areas A and B.”
Flagging errors caused by incorrect legal descriptions actually happens “fairly often,” largely due to copy-and-paste mistakes, according to Burke.
“This particular case is just a little more interesting because of the number of lots involved,” Burke said.
What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day
Correcting the mix-up will require the homebuyer in question to transfer the title back to Toll Brothers. Once those documents are recorded, ownership can transfer from Toll Brothers to any new property owners through our normal process, Burke said.
Just how easy the process will be is going to depend on how cooperative the other party is. With several of the properties involved already sold to other buyers, any extended delay in getting back the title could cause potential headaches.
“I think someone could tr to make things difficult," Burke said. "However, the title company also has the offer and acceptance for the purchase on file so intent is pretty clear. I would think it would be a loser in court and doubt it happens often, if at all.”
The Reno Gazette Journal has reached out to Toll Brothers for comment. The RGJ has also reached out to a Sparks resident with the same name as the buyer and received a “no comment” response with a smiley face emoji.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY (AP) — They call him “El Jefe,” he is at least 12 years old and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides.
“El Jefe” — or “The Boss” — is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
That assessment is based on photographs taken over the years. Jaguars can be identified by their spots, which serve as a kind of unique fingerprint.
The rare northern jaguar’s ability to cross the border suggests that despite increased impediments, there are still open corridors and if they are kept open “it is feasible (to conserve) the jaguar population in the long term,” said Juan Carlos Bravo of the Wildlands Network, one of those groups in the initiative.
But some fear for the jaguars’ future. Although it was the government of President Donald Trump that reinforced and expanded the border wall with Mexico, the Biden administration has announced plans for closing four gaps between the U.S. state of Arizona and the Mexican state of Sonora — the two states the jaguars traverse.
Conservationists do not know how many jaguars there are in the Sierra Madre Occidental, but of the 176 that have been identified over two decades by the Northern Jaguar Project — another group in the initiative — only two others besides “El Jefe” are known to have crossed the border, Bravo said. In one case, conservationists are not sure if the jaguar crossed the border alive or dead since only its skin was found.
The first photograph of “El Jefe” was taken by a hunter southeast of Tucson, Arizona, in 2011, Bravo said. The jaguar became famous in Arizona and a local school named him “El Jefe.” Motion sensor cameras installed in transit areas photographed the jaguar in Arizona again in 2012 and in 2015.
Conservationists were stunned when they confirmed that a photograph taken by another member of the coalition, Profauna, last November in the center of Sonora was “El Jefe.” The discovery meant not only that jaguars could still cross the border but that other jaguars they had lost track of could also still be alive, the initiative said in a statement.
Hunted in the southwestern United States for rewards offered by the government to promote cattle ranching, they were thought to have disappeared from the U.S. by the end of the 20th century. Jaguar populations are currently concentrated on Mexico’s Pacific coast, southeastern Mexico, Central America and central South America.
A sighting of jaguars in the United States in 1996 prompted studies that found a reproductive point in the center of Sonora.
The NGOs banded together to operate on both sides of the border to track the cats, create sanctuaries, understand where they moved and seek the support of landowners in the U.S. and Mexico to protect them, Bravo said.
Besides the difficulty of determining where to put cameras to record the animals and the subsequent analysis of the images, conservationists in Mexico face another problem: drug cartels.
“There is a presence of armed groups and drug traffickers” who pass through the same isolated areas as the jaguars, Bravo said by telephone from Sonora. “It is important to move carefully, work with the people in the communities that tell us where not to go. ... All of this is making it very, very complicated.”
The border is the main challenge for hopes to repopulate the American Southwest with jaguars, with walls impeding movement by those animals as well as the American antelope, the black bear and the Mexican wolf, Bravo said. Light towers and the roads used by the Border Patrol also are a problem, he added.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly hurling a piece of meat at her boyfriend of 20 years during a fight.
Rochelle Wright, 42, is facing a charge of domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.
Police said Wright and the male victim, with whom she has been in a relationship for 20 years and shares a child, got into an argument and were "intoxicated" inside their Tarpon Springs, Florida, home Sunday.
Wright became angry and threw a piece of uncooked steak at the man while he was sitting on a chair, police said. The steak missed and hit the armrest of the chair and the wall directly behind him, police said.
Wright eventually admitted to throwing the steak because she was tired of his behavior and their arguing, the criminal complaint said.
Wight was arrested and booked into county jail on a misdemeanor charge. She was released from custody Monday on her own recognizance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A naked Florida man threw a machete at another man and tried to rob him of his clothes on Monday, authorities said.
Deputies responded to an area near the Volusia County Fairgrounds shortly before 10 a.m. after a surveyor reported that a naked man approached him with a large machete-style knife, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
The victim told deputies that the suspect was picking palmetto berries in the woods and ran out of the brush brandishing the machete and demanding his clothes, wallet and phone.
He said he began to give the items over to the suspect when the naked man hurled the machete and a handful of berries at him. Deputies said the handle of the machete hit the victim in the chest and he wasn't injured.
The suspect fled into the wooded area and took off in a white Dodge Challenger, the sheriff's office said.
A responding deputy realized the circumstances and suspect description were similar to another incident in August 2021 involving a man named Brandon Wright, who was found running naked in the same area, according to authorities.
Deputies soon received another report of a naked man outside a gas station in DeLand.
The sheriff's office released aerial video showing a police helicopter spotting the man, whom authorities identified as Wright. The suspect is seen laying down on his stomach in the parking lot as officers took him into custody without incident.
Wright, 34, was charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.
His prior convictions dated back to 2009 and include kidnapping/false imprisonment, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon and battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff's office said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A snake that escaped from its owner's Montana home during moving day was found five days later in a neighbor's garden pot.
The ball python's owner, identified as Rae, said her 17-year-old snake, named Lucille Ball, escaped on the same day she moved out of her Bozeman home.
"We relocated her to a different enclosure for the day," Rae told KBZK-TV. "She got a little curious and snuggled her way out of it. I went to grab her after a couple hours and she was just nowhere to be found."
Rae said she was unable to locate Lucille, so she filed a report with the Bozeman Police Department before returning to her move.
"It's one thing when your dog is missing, but when your snake -- which is longer than you are -- goes missing you wonder, what are people going to do when they see her," Rae said.
Rae's former roommate, Miles, was contacted by police five days later when neighbors found Lucille curled up in a garden pot.
"It was pretty funny because they were like, 'She's in the pot,'" Miles said. "I saw all these cop cars outside and they said, 'Are you the snake boy?'"
The Bozeman Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing Miles and the snake posing with two officers.
Miles said Lucille has been returned to her tank and is awaiting Rae's return trip to bring the pet to her new home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of beer cans spilled onto a highway median when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light overturned on a ramp.
Louisville Metro Police said the truck overturned about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday while traveling on the Interstate 71 ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The truck spilled its load of Bud Light, with most of the cans and boxes ending up on the median between the freeway and the ramp.
Police tweeted the crash was "a non-injury incident" and clean-up efforts were underway.
Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River City, or TRIMARC, said the right shoulder of the freeway was blocked during clean-up efforts.
#TrafficAlert: Crash I-71 S Ramp to I-265 S. Ramp Blocked. #Traffic pic.twitter.com/4c3nzkkqQK— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) August 10, 2022
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent.
Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
"I was driving and I saw it on the side of the road. At first I thought it was a dog or cat but when I circled around I saw that it was a capybara," Ziarkowski told LakeExpo.
Capybaras are the world's largest living rodents and are native to South America.
Ziarkowski's husband, Bruce, posted about the sighting on Facebook, and received a comment from Anetka Borowski, the animal's owner.
Borowski said the capybara escaped from a pen on her property.
The female pet, named Capy, had left the area before Borowski could attempt to recapture her.
Borowski asked anyone who spots Capy to message her on Facebook instead of trying to capture her themselves.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area.
Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
"At the age of 5 years old, she knew that she wanted to be a doctor," Busbee told WPVI-TV.
The billboard came as a surprise to Smalls.
"She typically goes above and beyond for me and my brother whenever we, like, have any type of accomplishment," Smalls told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "She kind of outdoes herself each time."
Busbee said the billboard was aimed at congratulating her daughter as well as inspiring local youngsters to achieve.
"We once heard that nothing good comes out of the city of Camden, and we just wanted to let them know this is something good that comes out of the city of Camden," Busbee said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager.
The odd play occurred in the top of the fourth inning of the 6-4 loss Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Pirates trailed 2-0 when Castro took a walk in the third at-bat of the frame. Pirates designated hitter Oneil Cruz then hit a slider for a line-drive single to center field. Castro flew around second base and left his feet for a dive into third.
His phone then shot out of his left pocket as he hovered above the ground. The phone then bounced through the infield dirt and hit the base. Third base umpire Adam Hamari pointed to the phone on the ground to alert Castro.
The Pirates infielder then picked up the device and handed it to third-base coach Mike Rebelo, who had a surprised look on his face.
This is a first... Rodolfo Castro's phone fell out of his pocket in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/qaPd34qroF— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 10, 2022
"You stay around the game and you see things you haven't seen before,'' Pirates manager Derek Shelton said in his post-game news conference. "This was just a kid who made a mistake. It's just one of those things we move forward from and tell him, 'You can't do that.'"
Castro, 23, went 0 for 3 with a walk in the loss. He is hitting .189 with a home run and four RBIs through 22 games this season. He was promoted from the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate just hours before Tuesday's game.
The Dominican Republic native also address the situation, through an interpreter, in his post-game interview. He said that he forgot the phone was in his pocket and didn't feel it when he put a sliding pad in the same pocket.
"To be honest with you, I don't think there's any professional ball player that would ever even go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone," Castro said. "It's horrible that it happened to me.
"Obviously, it was very unintentional. ... The last thing I wanted was to be the center of attention in this form."
The Pirates (44-66) will face the Diamondbacks (50-59) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Phoenix.