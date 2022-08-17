COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus, Ohio man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered.
The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9.
"I was scared at first but then again, I wasn't very surprised," said the man who ordered his dinner from DoorDash.
He snapped a photo of the bottom of his bag where he found a fork and a bag filled with marijuana.
A Columbus man found a bag of marijuana next to a fork at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered. (WSYX)
"Did this start with the driver?" he said. "Or did this start in the restaurant that I ordered this from?"
A Columbus Division of Police spokesperson said authorities are working to find out more information from those involved.
The man who received the order said the driver left and then came back and asked for the bag of marijuana.
"He would give me my money back and refund me my order if I gave him my entire bag back, cause he claimed that it was medicine in the bag for his friend that was to be used for medical reasons," he said.
The man told the driver he could not give him the bag back. Then, he called police and submitted a complaint to DoorDash.
A DoorDash representative called and emailed the man to discuss the incident.
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver.
"We do not condone this type of action and have therefore taken the step of removing them from our platform," The email from DoorDash read. "This Dasher will no longer be able to deliver future orders on DoorDash."
DoorDash sent this statement.
What happened is not acceptable, and we have removed the Dasher from our platform. We appreciate the customer for reporting the incident.
"It's scary, because I'm a health care worker, and I see how this affects people every day," the man who received the delivery said. "I even have a close friend whose nephew actually passed away due to smoking some marijuana that was laced by fentanyl."
The man who received the unwanted side of marijuana said he's worried about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands.
"I think about the kids," he said. "I have a nephew. I think about my coworker. He has granddaughters and grandsons."
Now, he's feeling hesitant about ordering dinner to be delivered again.
"I really feel like I question everything now, and I just want certain companies like Door Dash or Grubhub or others," he said. "I just want to question what kind of background checks they're taking for their employees. And do they really know the people who are working for them, because I mean clearly, this one fell through the cracks."
According to DoorDash's website, the company runs both motor vehicle and criminal background checks on all its drivers.
Columbus police said this is the first time they've heard of drugs being discovered in a bag of delivered food.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILAN (AP) — Two foreign tourists who sped down Venice's Grand Canal on motorized surf boards Wednesday have been heavily fined and the boards have been confiscated, city authorities said.
The mayor's office said in a statement that the two were fined 1,500 euros ($1,530) each over the incident, and the city's attorney is preparing further action against them for damaging the city's image.
Earlier, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted a video on social media showing a pair of surfers heading down the famed waterway as the sun rose in the distance. The mayor asked for help in apprehending what he called "two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city," and promised dinner for anyone who identified the scofflaws.
Venice has long suffered over-tourism, and has a long list of rules governing the behavior of visitors.
The city fined two German travelers $1,000 in 2019 for making coffee on the 430-year-old Rialto Bridge. Visitors also are prohibited from swimming in the canals and from eating on the steps of monuments. or face fines.
From next year, day-trippers will have to pay a visitor's tax to help offset the elevated costs of providing services in the canal city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri City, Texas, man was forced to wrangle an alligator after it blocked his front door ahead of his daughter's first day of school.
Mike Trinh, who owns a seafood restaurant when he is not wrestling wildlife, told Houston's KPRC-TV that his daughter found the alligator right outside of their home, preventing her from getting in the car to go to school.
"I woke up this morning groggy. I'm ready to just take my kids to school. It's my daughter's first day in middle school," Trinh told the news station. "So she runs back saying, 'Dad! There's an alligator in the front door!' I'm thinking she's joking, not wanting to go to school. I say, 'Just stop! We're going to school today. Just stop it.'"
Upon further investigation, though, Trinh found that his daughter was telling the truth -- there was indeed a large alligator laying on their driveway.
Trinh called multiple wildlife rescue facilities, but none of them were able to make it out to tend to the alligator, he said.
Determined to get his daughter to school, Trinh said that he channeled the late Steve Irwin, whose show The Crocodile Hunter he would watch consistently, to figure out a solution.
Knowing that covering the alligator's eyes would help calm it down, Trinh threw a towel over the animal's head.
"First one, missed! Second one, kind of a miss!" he said. "And you could see the alligator was angry -- its mouth was open."
Following this, he was able to get around the alligator to get his daughter to school, but when he returned home, the creature was still there.
Trinh then held the alligator's mouth closed while his other daughter, just 19 years old, taped the reptile's powerful jaws closed with duct tape.
Trinh and a friend then drove the alligator to a nearby pond and released it into the wild.
"Once we removed the tape. It didn't do anything," Trinh said. "It hissed. I crossed it off the list. I'm going to wrestle an alligator today."
Assuming that nobody would believe them, Trinh had his daughter filmed the entire ordeal, adding, "I think if my daughter told her friends at school, they probably wouldn't believe her."
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the American alligator is a commonly found reptile in the state.
The department noted that, while alligators typically shy away from humans, they can "become perceived as a nuisance when they establish territories around people."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a book returned to the facility after 50 years was more than merely overdue -- it was stolen.
The Cincinnati Public Library said the book, Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins by Edgar Rice Burroughs, was mailed back to the library recently with a note explaining its long absence.
"To whom ever receives this, I am returning this book, which was not checked out, but was 'taken' from the Cincinnati Public Library (downtown, main branch) in or about 1972-1973. I was a young teen then. Anyway, I trust you will find it in good condition," the note reads.
Brian Powers, reference librarian at the Cincinnati Public Library's downtown branch, said the staff is just happy to have the book back.
"The confession note says the date he took the book out, but doesn't say why he returned it," Powers told WCPO-TV.
"Obviously he felt bad -- and probably heard that there's no late fees here at the library, we don't charge late fees. So this was probably a good opportunity this year to return the book."
Powers said the book will be returned to the library's stacks.
"It will get back into circulation -- this book came out in 1963 and it's been not in our collection for 50 years, but now it's going to be a part of our collection again after all that time," he said. "It's fantastic that this is now back for somebody else to enjoy this book."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia zoo said multiple wolves escaped from their enclosure in an incident officials believe to be "suspicious."
The British Columbia Environment Ministry said the Conservation Officer Service joined in the search for the Greater Vancouver Zoo's missing wolves on Tuesday and all but one of the animals were safely recaptured.
The zoo said multiple wolves -- the exact number was not released -- escaped Tuesday morning in an incident officials determined to be "suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent."
The zoo's statement said the incident has been reported to law enforcement and an investigation is ongoing.
Officials said the wolves escaped from their enclosures, but they do not believe any of the canines left zoo property.
The zoo was closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A man and woman were arrested at Cedar Point after four witnesses told police they saw the couple engaged in sexual intercourse on one of the amusement park's rides on Sunday.
David Davis and Heather Johnston, both 32-years-old, were allegedly seen having sex while aboard the Giant Wheel, according to a police report. The two were confronted by a Cedar Point police sergeant and security before the Sandusky Police Department was called.
The group of witnesses included two juveniles who were in the cart below the couple on the Ferris wheel. Witnesses told police that they could "feel the cart shaking" and saw the man and woman both expose themselves on the ride, according to the police report.
The couple initially denied any accusations. According to the police report, Johnston told officers that she had shorts on under her dress, dropped her cigarette pack out of them and when she bent over to pick them up Davis helped her.
The couple later admitted that they were engaged in sexual intercourse.
Davis and Johnston were both arrested and transported to the Erie County Jail where they were charged with a misdemeanor of the first degree.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in a Fairfax County storm drain.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the Mount Vernon-based crew of Engine 409 responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
Firefighters removed a manhole cover and probationary firefighter James Gupton climbed into the storm drain to find the feline.
Gupton "made the grab to get kitty to safety," the department tweeted.
The kitten was taken to the county animal shelter and will eventually be made available for adoption, the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Ontario Premier Doug Ford created quite a buzz on Friday when a bee entered his mouth and got down his throat.
Ford was taking questions from reporters in Dundalk, Ont., about the provincewide health-care staff shortage and the possibility of privatization when the bee flew into his mouth.
"Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee," he said, coughing violently.
Members of the audience could be heard expressing their concern for Ford.
After taking a sip of water from a bottle, Ford made light of the situation, saying: "This is going to be played over and over again."
But the discomfort the premier was experiencing was visible.
"Sorry guys. The little bugger got away in there," he said.
Someone from the audience asked if he was all right to continue, to which Ford responded: "I'm OK. It's buzzing in there."
"Man, he went right down the hatch," he said, laughing.
Ford told reporters he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered.
Ford said Friday that "everything is on the table" when asked if Ontario is considering further privatization of the health-care system.
"I'm not gonna do anything without consulting with the experts out there," he said. "There's one thing we'll guarantee: you'll always be covered by OHIP, not the credit card."
When asked if patients would have to pay anything if they had surgery at a private clinic, Ford said it would be "100 per cent" covered.
"We're never gonna waver from that," he said.
"Are we gonna get creative? Absolutely. As I mentioned, we just can't as a province keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result."
Earlier this week, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government is looking at all options to improve the health system, sparking fears of further privatization. She later said what is not under consideration is asking people to pay out of pocket for services currently covered by OHIP.
Several emergency departments across the province have closed for hours or days this summer due to a severe shortage of nurses. The shortage has affected smaller rural hospitals more than larger urban ones.
Ford said his government is talking to health-care experts across the sector in an effort to figure out how to solve the staffing problem. But he and Jones have thus far refused to specify what options they are looking at.
The premier on Friday pointed to a private hernia surgery clinic that was grandfathered in when the health-care system became public as a good example of how the private sector can help.
NDP health critic France Gélinas criticized the idea of further privatization.
"They'll bleed staff away from our public hospitals and urgent care centres, making the health care crisis much worse," she said in a written statement.
"If private surgery clinics accept your OHIP card for your procedure, they bill you for your room, the painkillers you take,
your meals, the physical therapy you need and more."
As for the bee, who stole the spotlight Friday, Ford said: "This is a good one … I can't remember what we were talking about. I'll be rushing to the hospital to get this bee out of here."
It was not immediately clear if the premier indeed went to a hospital.
Later, he said the bee "is working hard building a hive down there."
"That sucker is still buzzing away," he said as the news conference ended.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) Legendary hockey star, Wayne Gretzky, has been served a massive lawsuit.
The former Los Angeles Kings player and his wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, are being sued for multi-millions after promoting a weight loss gum.
The couple have been promoting a weight loss gum called "Overeating Management Gum" aka 'OMG.'
Court documents were filed on Monday, August 15, and obtained by The Blast.
The plaintiff, Steven Sparks, claimed that the couple told a lie about the product which caused him to lose millions of dollars. He is suing both Gretzky and his wife for "fraud" and "negligent misrepresentation."
Sparks alleges that he hired Gretzky's wife, Janet, to promote the gum he says he created.
His lawsuit states that the NHL legend falsely claimed he lost 35 pounds after just two months of chowing down on the gum.
Sparks also alleged that Gretzky used the weight loss claim to boost the company's stock before admitted that he'd lied about the results, which led to the company losing a ton of value.
Due to Gretzky's alleged weight loss lie, Sparks is now suing the hockey star for 10-million-dollars.
Per the legal documents, "On or about June, 2014, Plaintiff founded and caused to be established BuChew, LLC. Plaintiff was one of BuChew's managers, and an investor. BuChew was developed to distribute and market 'OMG gum,' a natural gum used to manage weight. 'OMG gum' was created by Plaintiff."
In May 2017, BuChew "engaged the services of Janet Marie Gretzky as a spokesperson to assist in the marketing, sale and distribution of BuChew's products."
The lawsuit claims she asked her husband to assist with marketing and "promised the Defendant would personally use and endorse 'OMG gum.'"
Gretzy reportedly claimed that "he chewed multiple pieces" of the gum every day and "loves the taste" in 2018.
He furthered his claim by stating he "lost 35 pounds in 6 to 8 weeks" as a result of chewing the gum.
Janet's collaboration with 'OMG gum' was announced in a March 2018 press release about the product.
"After three years in development working closely with a team of scientists and companies engaged in nutrition and weight control, I am extremely excited to unveil OMG powered by SuperCitrimax," she said in the statement. "OMG is an outstanding product specifically designed to fit into the lifestyles of today's fast-paced, multi-tasking adults. Overeating is often at the core of weight gain and a real epidemic. … Our great-tasting gum helps eliminate the feeling of being hungry. Plus, I have always disliked taking pills!"
Things took a turn for the worst in February 2020.
The lawsuit states, "on or about February 20, 2020, Defendant stated to Plaintiff that he 'really did not lose 35 pounds.' This admission was not repeated to those investors who had invested expressly based upon their belief in 'OMG gum' because it had been endorsed by the 'Great One.'"
Sparks states that Gretzky and Janet colluded to remove him from his position at BuChew, and instructed the new managers to not use the former NHL player's image or name to promote the product.
In addition to the $10 million, Sparks is asking for his attorney fees in the amount of $500k to be paid by Gretzky with an added. 10% interest.