Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire department teamed up with animal care and control officers to rescue a kitten that became stuck inside the dashboard of a vehicle.
The Richmond Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 17's A shift crew responded to the Dollar Tree store on Corwardin Avenue on a report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.
The crew removed several panels from the dashboard to allow a Richmond Animal Care and Control officer to reach the trapped feline.
The cat was turned over to the vehicle's owner and the Facebook post said firefighters suggested the kitten be named Audi in honor of the rescue.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
The deputies relocated the small gator to the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton.
"Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators," Sheriff Julian Whittington said in the Facebook post. "Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.
The Long Grove Fire Department said the crew responded to the Long Grove home on a report of a fawn trapped in a window well.
"The crew arrived and quickly came up with a plan to rescue the struggling and scared animal," firefighters said in a Facebook post.
The deer was rescued from the hole and released in a safe area nearby.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CDL Life) A couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a truck driver after luring him out of an Oklahoma casino, police say.
The robbery happened over the weekend near Miami, Oklahoma, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday, August 21st.
According to Four States Homepage News, the truck driver told Denton Ward, a Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Bureau of Indian Affairs agent, that a woman approached him inside of Buffalo Run Casino and asked for a lighter. For reasons that are not clear, the driver then walked the woman to his semi truck and let her inside of his cab, where she requested $20. The driver then handed over $20, the woman left, and he went to sleep.
Some time later, the driver says he was woken up by a knock on his passenger door. The driver opened the door to find the woman, later identified as Karla Lassen, standing outside. Lassen then reportedly forced her way inside of the truck and was followed by Kalen McRay who was holding what the truck driver described as a "machine gun."
McRay stood at the door while Lassen collected the victim's belongings, and the two then fled the scene. After the incident, the trucker says he discovered an unfamiliar cell phone and a pair of women's underwear inside of his truck cab, and contacted police.
Lassen and McRay were caught on surveillance video getting out of a car and approaching the semi truck, giving police enough evidence to search for the vehicle. Several hours later, officers located the vehicle driven by the owner, who was unaware of and uninvolved in the robbery. The driver was not arrested, but authorities seized a semi-automatic DPMS AR-style rifle, methamphetamine and a cell phone with a missing SIM card from the trunk of the car.
"The follow-up investigation led the officers to the Grove area and with the assistance of the Grove Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the suspects were taken into custody without incident at the Grove Best Western Motel," said Eason.
In the motel room, officer seized a destroyed cell phone, multiple backpacks, a ghillie suit, multiple magazines for an AR-style rifle, and ammunition for a variety of different guns.
McRay and Lessen and being held in the Ottawa County Jail for first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Lassen is also facing possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Both Lassen and McRay have a history of crime. Lassen served five months in the Kansas Department of Corrections on burglary convictions back in 2019, and has faced legal trouble in California for child cruelty and drug violations. McRay has previously served 22 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for burglary, evading a roadblock and vehicle moving violations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
According to Hendersonville Police, the couple confessed to the crime, claiming they broke into the church because they wanted to play the piano and they knew churches have pianos.
It all goes down at 12:50 Thursday morning—Surveillance at the Indian Lake Peninsula Church captured a 2004 orange Mustang pulling into the parking lot.
According to Hendersonville Police, the two people, now identified as 19-year-old Danielle Salvato and 20-year-old Sebastian Spencer were on a first date. "The young male and female ended up meeting on a social app and they were going on a date that night," said Det. Stephan Fye.
In the video, you can see the surprised smile on Spencer's face as the couple finds an unlocked door and enters. According to police, they enter the sanctuary where the couple claimed they played a piano for about 30 minutes.
"Both subjects admitted to detectives that they were looking for a piano to play because they both play the piano, they knew churches had pianos so they were looking for an unlocked church to play the piano," said Fye
As the couple exited the sanctuary, police say they had stolen four bibles and two drum sticks. In the surveillance footage, you can see Salvato pick up a church collection plate. Police say she took it as a souvenir.
On the way out of the church, you can hear the couple talking:
Salvato: "I found a piano. I'm so shocked we found one at the first church."
Spencer: "I know right?"
Salvato: "And there were so many more churches I was ready to go to."
Spencer: "Oh my god."
The next morning, the pastor noticed there was a break-in and called the police.
Detectives and patrol officers worked in tandem, quickly accessing the church's crystal clear surveillance and pulling footage from an LPR camera that identified Salvato's orange Mustang.
From there, police quickly found both suspects, who police say confessed, and surrendered the stolen church items.
"They just admitted it was dumb, probably should not have done it. They knew it was a mistake inherently," said Fye, "they did not apologize."
Indian Lake Peninsula Church Administrative Pastor Drew Altom said he would counsel the young people this way. "I would tell them don't let this one incident define you. Learn something. And together, let's continue to grow. We all make mistakes, but we are all held accountable for those mistakes as well."
Altom said he is very grateful to the HPD for the quick response and resolution to the case.
The couple has been charged with misdemeanor theft and felony burglary.
Church officials told News 2 that the unlocked door was repaired immediately.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sci-Nature.com) Scientists used data from more than 30 years ago to learn more about Uranus' magnetic field. Scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology reported that the planet's magnetosphere turns on and off like a light switch every day. They used the data from the Voyager 2 spacecraft flyby in 1986.
The planet is in what could be defined as an "on" state, allowing solar wind to flow into it. The planet tightens up and deflects solar wind in its "off" position. The scientists claim that the process occurs on a daily basis. In contrast, the Earth's magnetosphere typically only changes from open to closed in response to changes in the solar wind.
Associate professor from Georgia Tech, Carol Paty, who was part of the study, said:
"Uranus is a geometric nightmare. The magnetic field tumbles very fast, like a child CARTWHEELING down a hill head over heels. When the magnetized solar wind meets this tumbling field in the right way, it can reconnect and Uranus's' magnetosphere goes from open to closed to open on a daily basis."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BUDAPEST, Hungary -- The two top officials of Hungary's meteorological service were fired Monday after an inaccurate rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display on the country's most important national holiday.
The firings of the head and deputy head of the National Meteorological Service prompted accusations of political interference from Hungary's nationalist government.
The annual St. Stephen's Day fireworks show along the Danube River in Budapest — billed as the largest display in Europe — was called off Saturday afternoon based on forecasts that said extreme weather was likely around the 9 p.m. start time.
By evening, the storms had not materialized in the capital, but the show, which typically draws more than a million spectators, already had been rescheduled for the next week due to safety concerns.
The firings were announced in a brief statement by Minister of Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics, a top cabinet member in the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The fired weather service chief, Kornelia Radics, had served in her post since 2013 and her deputy, Gyula Horvath, since 2016.
While the minister did not provide a reason for the dismissals, the meteorological service had received harsh criticism in Hungary's government-aligned media, which charged that the service's "gravely wrong" forecast had caused a needless postponement of the fireworks display.
The Ministry of Technology and Industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Critics of Orban's government, which has been accused of corruption, nepotism and anti-democratic tendencies, charged that the firings were politically motivated and reminiscent of Hungary's communist past.
In a Tuesday statement, the meteorological service demanded the reinstatement of its fired leaders. The agency described coming under "political pressure" concerning its assessments of weather models on the holiday and that those applying the pressure "ignored the scientifically accepted uncertainty inherent in meteorological forecasts."
"It is our firm view that, despite considerable pressure from decision-makers, our colleagues ... provided the best of their knowledge and are not responsible for any alleged or actual damage," the service wrote.
Independent lawmaker Akos Hadhazy wrote in a Facebook post Monday that the meteorological service had "never before had such a responsibility. They can choose to remain silent, or they can choose to strike until the chief, who was fired in a communist-style move, is reinstated."
"Their decision could change the fate of the whole country," Hadhazy wrote.
The planned St. Stephen's Day display, held every Aug. 20, was to present "a condensed chronicle of a thousand years from the birth of Christian Hungary to the present day, focusing on the lessons of national values," according to the event's website.
It was billed as a "tableau of the great periods and significant moments of Hungarian history, emphasizing the important national values that can also provide a moral lesson for everyday life."
While the display is a popular annual event, some Hungarians oppose its scale and cost in the country of fewer than 10 million inhabitants. A petition against holding the display gathered nearly 200,000 signatures, arguing the money should be used to support Hungary's floundering economy.
"In a country where the currency is weakening day by day while prices are rising, there is no place for such a luxurious spectacle," the petition reads.
The postponement of the fireworks came 16 years after a deadly St. Stephen's Day event in 2006, when strong storms with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) hit Budapest as around 1.5 million people had gathered to view the display.
Five people were killed and more than 300 were injured amid the panic that ensued.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KTLA) – Snoop Dogg's "next episode"? The breakfast business.
The rapper, actor and entrepreneur is launching a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz." The whole-grain cereal looks similar to Kellogg's Fruit Loops, but it also includes marshmallows.
Fellow rapper and mogul Master P unveiled the new breakfast treat on Instagram over the weekend.
"Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game," the No Limit Records founder wrote in the caption. "Snoop Dogg we're taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com. The more we make, the more we give. Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!"
2 bars and 'bottle store' planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, is the founder of Broadus Foods. Master P, real name Percy Miller, is the brand's chief executive officer.
Broadus Foods already has a number of breakfast items under the Momma Snoop brand, which includes grits, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup. The company also boasts its charitable donations to organizations including Door of Hope, a Christian non-profit that helps people dealing with homelessness.
"Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities," according to the brand's website.
It is not yet known when "Snoop Loopz" will be available in grocery aisles or only online.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsbreak) Porsche and Pixar teamed up to create a real version of one of the most recognizable "Cars" characters, and it was just sold for $3.6 million at RM Sotheby's Monterey Auction on Saturday.
The one-of-a-kind Sally Carrera car, the 911 Sally Special, attracted significant interest from bidders. The final offer came from a telephone bidder.
According to the auction house, the price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction.
The Porsche is factory-customized with input from the creative team at Pixar, in a unique color that's spot on.
It also includes special touches from the film, including Sally's somewhat famous tattoo and even a "Kachow!" (Lightning McQueen's famous expression) mode on the drive selector.
Every dollar of the sale price for the one-of-a-kind 911 Sally Special will be donated to two charities: Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
Girls Inc., provides mentorship and learning programs for young girls to help them thrive and lead better lives.
USA for UNHCR helps displaced refugees.