PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.
“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.
Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.
The small northwest Iowa city of Sheldon planned to make the opening of a time capsule one of the centerpiece events of its 150th anniversary this weekend, but it ran into a slight problem.
No one is sure where the time capsule is buried.
"We're trying to find instructions on exactly where it's at before we just start digging," said Sheldon Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Nordahl. "We think we know where it is, but to dig up concrete in the park when we have such a big event going on, we're just postponing that to a little bit later in the year."
The time capsule was buried 50 years ago during Sheldon's centennial celebration and over time its specific location became a bit fuzzy. Event organizers had planned to open the time capsule during a town birthday celebration Friday morning featuring birthday cake and coffee. They then planned to place new items inside the capsule and rebury it.
The other events will go on as planned, with the time capsule unveiling delayed until workers can find it. To do that, the city will hire a company with an underground radar system that helped the nearby city of Sibley find its time capsule earlier this year.
"We still have every intention of finding it and digging it up," Nordahl said. "It's just a little more involved than what we originally had planned."
Sheldon, a city of 5,178 people about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines, was founded in 1872.
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An "unusual smell" that prompted five fire trucks to respond to a plane at a North Carolina airport turned out to be a bottle of nail polish, officials said.
American Airlines Flight 563 arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Philadelphia at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, and an airline representative said passengers were off-boarded as normal.
The spokesperson told Queen City News the ground crew members opened the luggage compartment about 8:15 a.m. and immediately noticed an "unusual smell."
The Charlotte Fire Department dispatched five trucks to investigate the odor.
"Firefighters arrived, checked out the hold and discovered one of the containers inside the hold contained a bottle of nail polish that had broken," the spokesperson said. "The smell was from the broken bottle of polish. No one was injured, and the plane is back in service."
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $325,000 lottery jackpot using a set of numbers that he copied from the address of a house he walked past with a friend.
The 57-year-old Upper Marlboro man told Maryland Lottery officials he and a friend were out walking recently when they spotted a house for sale with the address number 10916.
"It was my friend's exact address, too," the player said. "So, I knew I had to play those numbers."
The man bought six $1 tickets and one 50-cent ticket for the Aug. 27 Pick 5 drawing, using the numbers 1-0-9-1-1.
"I checked the numbers on my phone and said, 'Wait a minute,' when I saw I matched the number," he said. "I was shocked it really came out."
The man won a total $325,000, but reduced his own prize to $275,000 by giving one of his $50,000 tickets to his friend.
"I thought it was a joke at first," the friend said. "And then, he gave me one of the tickets to claim for myself."
The winners said their plans for their prizes include paying bills, taking a vacation and putting the remainder in savings.
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A revitalization group doing work on a narrow building in Georgia made a surprising discovery: a mural that could date back as far as the 1930s.
DREAM Streets Sparta, a branch of the Hancock County Historic Preservation commission, revealed in a Facebook post that work was being done recently on a narrow building between the Hattaways and Dickens buildings on Broad Street in Sparta when the mural was found.
Karen West, project manager for DREAM Streets Sparta, said the building was created in 1909 by covering a narrow alleyway. She said the building was a barber shop owned by three generations of the same Black family until it closed in the late 1970s or early 1980s.
"I had to sit down and cry -- happy tears! It was so beautiful and so unexpected," West told WMAZ-TV of the mural's discovery. "It could've been done as early as the 1930s, it could've been done as late as the 1970s."
West said she is not sure if the mural, a folk art rendition of a landscape, is complete, but it covers both walls of the building.
West said DREAM Streets Sparta has identified three possible artists who may have been behind the mural, and two are still alive.
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway near downtown Memphis, Tenn., was closed for hours after a truck hit a retaining wall and spilled its load of alfredo sauce across the roadway.
Memphis police said the truck crashed into a retaining wall about 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, near McLemore Avenue, and spilled its load of alfredo sauce.
Images from the scene show broken jars of Bertolli alfredo sauce scattered around the roadway.
All southbound lanes were closed for clean-up and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane when some of the sauce spilled into the other side of the highway.
One person was reported to have been treated for minor injuries.
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The principal of a Florida elementary school known as the "home of the Gators" arrived for work to find a real-life version of the school's mascot near her parking space.
Polk County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Lacey Golden, principal of Spessard Holland Elementary School, arrived for work Tuesday morning and found a 7-foot, 11-inch alligator near her parking spot.
"If you're an alligator trying to enroll in a PCPS school, there's one obvious choice: Spessard Holland Elementary, home of the Gators," the post said.
The Bartow Police Department sent officers, including a former wildlife trapper, to the school.
"'Spessie' was taken into custody without incident. Go Gators," the district said.
MAYFIELD, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio say a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a middle school football field in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the football field was behind Mayfield Middle School.
According to the school district, no students or staff were impacted by the landing.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said three people were in the plane, all of whom sustained minor injuries.
Troopers said the plane was involved in a training session where an engine stall was simulated.
During that exercise, the plane malfunctioned, and the engine powered off and would not restart. The trainer took over and attempted an emergency landing that resulted in a crash.
The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time.
Officials said the matter remains under investigation.
A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State.
Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older.
These canisters are often found inside cans of whipped cream, and recently, a "misinterpretation" of the law led some grocery stores to start asking for identification when customers bought the dessert topping.
An Albany area grocery store put up a sign, saying it would only sell cans of whipped cream to people 21 and older and the story was picked up by media outlets across the country.
After that law began making headlines, Senator James Addabbo Jr., a democrat from Queens who sponsored the law sent a statement to clear up the confusion:
There has been a misinterpretation of the language and intent of the bill. My bill is not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream dispensers, but the small, individual charger or cartridge inside the whipped cream canisters that is the target of this law.
Nitrous Oxide is commonly used by dentists and anesthesiologists, but when the canisters are used recreationally to get high, it can be dangerous, even deadly, according to Dr. Marc Libman, a psychiatrist who works with youth and adults with substance use disorders.
"When it is huffed, it is a quick high but someone taking it in that manner is doing straight Nitrous Oxide not mixing it with oxygen, so there is a lack of oxygen to the brain which is part of the high but it is more dangerous than people realize," he said. "It has a quick onset, and it produces a high it is a very brief high, but it is euphoric high and then it dissipates quickly that is reinforcing, that is what makes something addictive."
He said the "whippets" are also popular among young people.
"For teenagers it is very accessible and it is hard to get in trouble with it and it produces a very quick high, it kicks in quickly, there is a euphoria and a dissociative property and then it wears off quickly so as soon as it wears off they have a desire to do another one, keep it going," Dr. Libman
Addabbo said the "whipped cream chargers" are a problem with youth in his region and are often found littered in the street. This law was meant to address that problem, not ban the sale of whipped cream to young people.
Still, there seems to be confusion among retailers. Several Twitter users reported being carded for whipped cream cans at their Rochester area stores.
A representative from the New York Association of Convenience Stores said this has caused chaos, and hopes for clarification within in the law as soon as possible.
Due to communication and tracking breakdowns there has been a lot of confusion over the last week regarding the whipped cream cartridge bill. NYACS had advised our members to require ID for whipped cream can sales until we could clear up the intent of the law. Yesterday, the Senate sponsor released a statement saying the law was not meant to restrict sales of whipped cream and only applied to stand alone cartridges.
After reading the Senate sponsor's statement, NYACS has no position on the law. However, we do believe the law as written needs to be clarified officially and we will work with the Legislative sponsors to make sure this happens as soon as possible.