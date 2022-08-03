RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it.
The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but their return has generated health and safety concerns, he said.
Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, Mayberry said.
Firefighters and rescue workers based at the station dating to the 1950s will be relocated until the bats are gone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A rural South Korean town is getting roasted over its video ad on garlic that some farmers say stinks of obscenity and has even sexually objectified the agricultural product.
The controversy surrounds a 30-second video that had been posted on a YouTube channel for Hongseong County, a small central-west South Korean town of about 100,000 people known for its local "Hongsan" garlic, for about two years.
The video shows a woman touching the thigh of a man named "Hongsan" with a full garlic head mask and saying words like "very thick" and "hard" to apparently describe the quality of the local garlic. It's also a parody of a famous scene from a 2004 hit Korean movie titled "Once Upon a Time in High School."
The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views, had been largely kept underground, but began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards at a Seoul express bus terminal and a downtown street in the central city of Daejeon last month ahead of the garlic's release.
One farmer who saw the video notified some farmers' groups, while South Korean media also began reporting about it, leaving a bad taste in people's mouths.
"We can't repress our astonishment," said a joint statement issued by the local branches of two major farmers' organizations — the Korean Peasants League and the Korean Women Peasants Association. "The video offended the people who watched it and dealt a big blow to the image of the agricultural product that farmers have laboriously grown."
Calling the video "suggestive" and "inappropriate," the statement said it "sexually objectified" garlic.
The farmers' groups asked Hongseong to apologize, punish those responsible for the video production and formulate steps on how to prevent similar incidents. Shin Ji Youn, an official at the Korean Women Peasants Association, said the farmers' groups asked Hongseong to respond to their requests by Aug. 10.
Hongseong officials said Wednesday they've withdrawn the video from their YouTube channel and had stopped airing it on the billboards last week. The county hasn't issued any official statement on the issue, and officials said they are discussing how to respond to the farmers' requests.
County officials said they formally changed the name of their local garlic to "Hongseong" after their county name in January.
Many South Koreans believe garlic, one of the essential ingredients in Korean cuisine, boost stamina. Some think it can improve men's sexual functions as well.
During the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the country's women's curling team earned the nickname of "Garlic Girls" — four of the team's five members came from another rural town known for its own famed garlic — as they had a fairy-tale run to win the silver medal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Canadian library said a book recently returned to a drop box turned out to be nearly 50 years overdue.
The Winnipeg Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Baseball by Daniel E. Jessee, was returned via the drop box at the St. James-Assiniboia branch.
The card inside the book revealed it had been due back June 18, 1974 -- 48 years before it was returned.
Stephanie George, the head librarian for the branch, said it was not the library's first encounter with long-overdue items.
"I've been at the branch for three years, and it has happened three times," George told told CTV News. "While I've been here, we had a very late magazine returned during the height of COVID. And before that, it was another book called Sarah Binks."
The Winnipeg Public Library system eliminated late fees last year, so no fines will be levied in the case of the long-overdue book.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida town are on the lookout for an unusual animal after locals reported seeing a monkey on the loose.
Chris Ledford of Cape Coral said he and a friend were on his front porch when they spotted a monkey that ran into some bushes and jumped out moments later.
"He was about two feet," Ledford told WBBH-TV.
Ledford and other witnesses on social media said the animal appeared to be a capuchin monkey.
Ledford said he has been leaving food out for the primate in the hopes of getting another look. He said the food has been disappearing, but he hasn't been able to confirm that the animal that took it was a primate.
Similar unconfirmed sightings were reported in early July in Portland, Maine. Anna McMurchy said she spotted what she believes to be a monkey running across Congress Street and climbing a fence on the other side.
At least two other residents reported spotting the suspected monkey in the Deering Oaks area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
Investigators said the kangaroo did not escape from Bigham Farms and Exotics. The sheriff's office is working to identify the animal's owner.
"Do not try to approach it," Deputy Martha Hocutt told the Tuscaloosa News. "These are wild animals; these are not the cute little fuzzies. They can hurt you; kangaroos can hurt you. We don't know what food and water source he has had, so that can make him a little more dangerous."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.
Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn't explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Deputies found a jar of marijuana in his belongings, but he didn't appear to be high, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
There is no evidence to suggest he intentionally started the blaze, said Cannon, but he called it a reckless and puzzling decision. This area and most of Utah are bone dry amid extreme drought conditions.
"What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don't know," Cannon said. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court documents show.
He was in the Utah County jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.
The wildfire quickly spread up the mountain and had burned less than 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) as of Tuesday, according to fire officials. No homes had been damaged.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that earned her a $25,000 lottery prize came from an unusual source: her sister's dream.
The 68-year-old Cockeysville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she often uses numbers from her own dreams to play Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, but she recently decided to use some numbers from a dream her sister described to her to buy a Pick 5 ticket.
The woman said her sister described a dream where she was riding on a bus with the number "23815," so she decided to buy a 50-cent ticket for the July 29 midday drawing with the numbers 2-3-8-1-5. Her ticket was purchased from the Food Lion store in Cockeysville.
The player said she was stunned when she checked the drawing results on the lottery app.
"I was excited. I saw nothing in my Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets, but when I checked the Pick 5 it was straight across. I couldn't believe it," she said.
The ticket earned her a $25,000 prize.
The winner said her prize money will go toward paying bills.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARATHON, Fla., Aug 1 (Reuters) - Florida's sea turtles are grappling with a gender imbalance made worse by climate change. Recent heat waves have caused the sand on some beaches to get so hot that nearly every turtle born was female.
"The frightening thing is the last four summers in Florida have been the hottest summers on record," said Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, a city in the Florida Keys, a string of tropical islands stretching from the southern end of the state.
"Scientists that are studying sea turtle hatchlings and eggs have found no boy sea turtles, so only female sea turtles for the past four years," Zirkelbach said, whose turtle center has operated since 1986.
When a female turtle digs a nest on a beach, the temperature of the sand determines the gender of the hatchlings. Zirkelbach said an Australian study showed similar statistics - "99% of new sea turtle babies are female."
Instead of determining sex during fertilization, the sex of sea turtles and alligators depends on the temperature of developing eggs, according to the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
If a turtle's eggs incubate below 81.86 Fahrenheit (27.7 Celsius), the turtle hatchlings will be male, whereas if they incubate above 88.8 F (31C), they will be female, according to NOAA'S National Ocean Service website.
"Over the years, you're going to see a sharp decline in their population because we just don't have the genetic diversity," said Melissa Rosales Rodriguez, a sea turtle keeper at the recently opened a turtle hospital at the Miami Zoo. "We don't have the male-to-female ratio needed in order to be able to have successful breeding sessions."
The two turtle hospitals are also battling tumors in turtles known as fibropapillomatosis, also known as FP. These tumors are contagious to other turtles and can cause death if not treated.
With climate affecting the future of turtles and the disease being so widespread, Zirkelbach sees the need to save every turtle she can and open more rehab centers.
"The Turtle Hospital was the first. But, sadly and fortunately, there's a need all throughout Florida."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A self-described Red Bull addict led Las Vegas police on a chase, which reached speeds of around 100 mph, after officers said she pepper-sprayed an employee during a robbery.
Police arrested Eugene Davis, 35; and Angela Sharp, 27, on Thursday, July 21, records showed.
On July 20, two employees at the Costco on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Alta Drive witnessed a woman, later identified as Sharp, steal a "shopping-cart full" of Red Bull cases, estimated to be worth about $100, police said. An employee attempted to intervene when Sharp threatened to pepper-spray her, police said.
A man, later identified as Davis, then got out of a car and dragged the cart full of Red Bull closer to the vehicle, police said. The woman then pepper-sprayed the employee. The two suspects then drove off.
Police obtained surveillance video of the incident, which showed the man was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, they said. An employee then told police the same suspects had stolen Red Bull from the store the week before.
In that case, about 25 cases of Red Bull, estimated to be worth about $2,500, were stolen, police said. In that incident, an employee had taken photos of the getaway car, police said.
The car appeared to be the same in both incidents, police said.
Police later learned about a third case that reportedly happened on July 14 at another Costco. In that case, a man matching the same description as the two other incidents was "acting suspiciously with a cartful of Red Bull cases, a Dell laptop computer, and a security camera," police wrote in an arrest report.
The man attempted to leave the Costco with the merchandise through a side door, police said. When an employee approached him, the man reportedly said, "You want some of this?" and then hit the employee's face with his elbow.
At one point during the altercation, the suspect reportedly "flashed a bit of something black," saying, "I will blast you guys and shoot you," police said. The suspect ran without stealing anything in that incident.
In a fourth incident, police learned on July 13, a man with the same description entered a business on Charleston and Valley View boulevards and stole 20 cases of Red Bull. When an employee confronted the suspect, he reportedly said, "Don't approach me. I have a firearm. I will use it if you approach," police said.
Last Thursday, an officer noted a car that matched the description of the one used in the robberies near Arville and Blue Diamond roads. The driver failed to stop for police and a chase ensued.
The driver, later identified as Sharp, reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour on the highway, police said. Sharp later stopped the car after about 15 minutes, parked it and both she and Davis got out.
Police found a Pittsburgh Steelers' jersey matching the one seen in surveillance video near the car, police said. Police also found nearly 200 cans of Red Bull inside the car and trunk, they said.
While in custody, Sharp told police she was the suspect in one of the robberies. She said, "she did it because she is addicted to Red Bull."
Davis faces charges of attempted robbery, burglary and robbery. He was being held Tuesday without bail due to a prior felony charge, records showed.
Sharp faces a charge of a driver disobeying a police officer and robbery. She was being held Tuesday on $25,000 bail.