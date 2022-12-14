MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.
Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.
Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.
“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo said. “We want people to slow down.”
Caputo said he portrays the fictional character created by children’s author Dr. Seuss to give motorists a “gift” but also to call attention in a nice way to the need to obey speed limits in school zones.
“It catches them off guard,” Caputo said.
“But when I give them a clear choice of a citation or the onion, they will take the onion. And I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”
Keys schools remain in session through Dec. 16.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a "Seusspicious-looking" green passenger.
While the gag may have caused the officer's heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.
The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver's face blurred on its Twitter account.
Officials say they appreciate the "festive flair" but that the driver's action was still illegal.
They are urging motorists to follow traffic laws.
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office came to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on a mangrove island in a creek.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that members of the Maritime Operations unit responded to a report of a dog stranded on a mangrove island in Oyster Creek.
The deputies used an airboat to reach the island.
"Deputies found the dog, which appears to be a black female pit/lab mix, perched on the mangrove's branches, as there was no solid ground on which she could stand," the post said.
The deputies were able to help the canine into the airboat for transport back to solid ground, near Green Key Park. The dog was taken to Pasco County Animal Services, where officials said they are now trying to find the dog's owner.
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Students at a school in Britain attempted a Guinness World Record by constructing an 18-foot hanukkiah -- the traditional menorah used for Hanukkah celebrations -- from 80,000 Lego bricks.
The Gesher School, a Jewish school for students with special education needs in Pinner, England, built the massive candelabra sculpture from about 80,000 Lego pieces over the course of a year under the instruction of teaching assistant Danny Cazzato, a former Lego employee.
The massive hanukkiah was officially unveiled in a ceremony attended by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, head of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth.
The school said the finished sculpture is being submitted to Guinness World Records for consideration as the world's largest Lego hanukkiah.
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said spotting his dad's car parked at a convenience store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize.
The Anderson resident told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was driving past MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson recently when he saw his father's car parked at the business and decided to stop in to say hello.
The man said he decided to buy a $5 Lady Luck scratch-off ticket while inside the store and scratched off a $200,000 prize.
"I was speechless," the son said. "I got my dad's attention to come and see."
The winner said his father's reaction was equally shocked.
"His eyes got big and his jaw dropped," the winner recalled.
The man said some of his winnings will go toward paying for a new car.
(Yahoo) After spiders bit a student and a teacher, a middle school in Wisconsin was forced to temporarily close, according to local news reports.
In a letter to families and staff of Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc obtained by WLUK, the school principal said a student was sitting in a classroom when she "brushed a spider off her arm" on Thursday, Dec. 8.
"There was no visible bite, but the student's arm became itchy and swollen," Principal Cory Erlandson wrote. "The school nurse provided medical attention and the student's parents were called. The student went home at the normal release time since it was close to the end of the school day."
A spider also bit a Wilson Middle School teacher, WBAY reported, who experienced pain, swelling and itching. The teacher also got medical attention.
In the letter to families, Erlandson said the school would temporarily be closed on Friday, Dec. 9 to address a yellow sac spider infestation, according to Seehafer News.
Over 30 spiders were found in multiple school classrooms, according to the letter obtained by WLUK. Manitowoc Public School District worked with a pest control company to eradicate the spiders.
Wilson Middle School reopened to students and staff on Monday, WBAY reported.
No other students or staff have reported any spider bites, according to Seehafer News.
McClatchy News reached out to Wilson Middle School on Dec. 13 and did not immediately hear back.
"The yellow sac spiders probably account for more human bites that any other type of spider," according to Michigan State University.
The bite is usually most painful right away, and a burning feeling can last for about an hour, according to PennState Extension. Some may experience a rash, blistering, muscle cramps and nausea.
Yellow sac spiders are described as "active hunters," meaning they search for their prey instead of capturing prey with a web, officials said. They will also bite "without provocation."
(Sky News) Police broke down the doors of a London art gallery to save a woman slumped unconscious over a table - only to discover she was made of packing tape and foam filler.
The lifeless woman they had been trying to save was in fact an art installation entitled 'Kristina' which is on display at the London gallery.
The work was commissioned by Steve Lazarides, Banksy's former agent and the dealer behind Laz Emporium.
Mr Lazarides said: "Hannah who was working in the gallery that day had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea.
"She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers!"
London's Metropolitan Police were responding to a call about a "person in distress" at the gallery on the evening of 25 November.
"Officers forced entry to the address, where they uncovered that the person was in fact a mannequin," a police spokesperson told Artnet News.
The installation features a woman wearing trainers and a yellow hoody slumped face forward in a bowl of soup, her long blonde hair concealing her face.
The realistic sculpture is by American artist Mark Jenkins and is based on Mr Lazarides' sister.
This is apparently not the first time the installation, which sits in the gallery window, has caused trouble. In October, paramedics were called to assist the woman, Artnet News reported.
(Sky News) A businessman has been left with 18,000 useless T-shirts which wrongly herald England as World Cup champions.
Football fan Karl Baxter was so convinced the Three Lions were going to return home from Qatar as winners that he had the tops printed ahead of the quarter-finals.
Sprawled across the back of the shirts are the slogans 'England, Cup Winners 2022, It's Finally Home' and 'The Day It Came Home'.
But the gamble didn't pay off, with Gareth Southgate's side losing 2-1 to France in their quarter-final match on Saturday after Harry Kane missed the chance to score an equalising penalty.
"We had a load of blank football shirts that we bought a couple of years ago, which we had not done a great deal with, so I decided to take a gamble on the crest of the wave England were riding and get some shirts printed in anticipation of success," Mr Baxter, 46, told Sky News.
"Well over and above the shirts we have, as an England fan I am absolutely gutted we went out in the way we did," the managing director of Poole-based Wholesale Clearance UK said.
'Wear it with pride... or clean your windows'
In a message to customers on the website, Mr Baxter wrote: "We have reduced the price of these unique items as we certainly won't be getting any more.
"So wear it with pride, add it to your collection, use it to clean the windows...we don't know."
The father-of-three added that while the cost of making the shirts wasn't too expensive, and he has already sold a few, there are still "some more to get rid of".
"As they are England cup winners' shirts, we can always try to sell them not only as the cup that never was…but as celebrating the only actual English winners of a cup in 2022, our fantastic England ladies team," he said.
Asked if he had a message for England fans, Mr Baxter simply replied: "There's always the Euros."
The shirts were due to retail for £29.99, but are now being sold for £9.99.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight.
The theft was reported at a Cabela's parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus.
During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to be identified as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, travel around central Ohio taking pictures with children and their families.
Over the years, they've taken part in the Ohio Statehouse tree lighting ceremony with the governor and have made appearances at the Cabela's near Polaris, which is where this crime happened over the weekend.
"Somebody came in about 4:30 or 5 p.m. and said, 'There's glass in the parking lot. I think Santa's car has been stolen,'" Mrs. Claus said.
The vehicle is a 2017 red Kia Sportage with a handicap license plate.
The couple said they've had the car for nearly two years, and after filing a police report, they asked people online to be on the lookout.
The response has been incredible, with dozens of people offering support and rides to help them continue their work.
"The community here in Columbus has been awesome about it!" Santa Claus said.
"Just everybody — friends, family, people we don't know — have reached out with their condolences, and they're on the lookout for it," Mrs. Claus said. "The word has spread big time."
As for whoever stole their vehicle, both Santa and Mrs. Claus say they only want the car back, and hope whoever is responsible turns themselves in.
"Hold them accountable," Mrs. Claus said. "If nothing else, make them do community service. I'm not opposed to them doing community service to give back to the community because that's what it's all about."
Unfortunately, the parking lot's security cameras couldn't catch the person behind this.
Despite the theft, Santa Claus said he's receiving help from his family in order to get around.