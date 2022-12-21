Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's home security camera was recording when a bear wandered onto her porch and stole a package filled with bagels.
Mary McClear said her doorbell camera captured footage of the bear when it wandered onto her Hendersonville porch, apparently tempted by the smell of the bagel box and a box of snacks she leaves out for delivery drivers.
The footage shows the bear taking snacks from the treat box before fleeing with the box of bagels
McClear said the package was filled with bagels, cream cheese and salmon sent to her by a friend in New York City.
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials said the message "smoke weed every day" on an LED display sign at the side of a road in India's largest city was the result of a "technical glitch."
Akshat Deora posted a video to Twitter after spotting the unusual roadside message while traveling on Worli-bound Road in Mumbai.
The message "smoke weed every day" can be seen scrolling by on the sign, which had been placed on the road to give traffic instructions amid construction.
Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner for traffic with the Mumbai Police, told India Today that L&T, the company responsible for the sign, blamed "some technical glitch" for the "wrong message."
Padwal said the sign was shut down while L&T's information technology team works on the issue.
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in South Africa were summoned to wrangle a seal that wandered into traffic and guide the animal back to the water.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife Department said personnel responded Wednesday morning to a report of a cape fur seal attempting to cross Jakes Gerwel Drive, a busy road near the Vangate Mall in Athlone, a suburb of Cape Town.
SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse and Inspector Lwazi Ntungele worked to wrangle the seal into a crate while Cape Town police directed traffic around them.
The rescuers drove the seal to the closest beach for release.
The SPCA said it was unclear how the seal came to be so far from shore.
"One theory is that it had swum into a canal and was washed further away by strong currents, or that it was intended to be an unusual Christmas gift for someone's mother-in-law and then merely dumped when its captor saw the price of fish," the SPCA said.
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
Public Health Madison & Dane County said in a Facebook post that officers from its Animal Services department responded to a report of a coyote in distress at a home under construction in Dane County.
The officers found that the coyote had fallen into the basement and was unable to climb out.
The post said the coyote appeared to be "frozen in fear" when the officers arrived.
The rescuers "got the coyote's hind end in a net and pulled her out," the post said.
The coyote was examined for injuries and set free.
(NY Post) The case left doctors shell-shocked.
A French hospital was partially evacuated Saturday after a senior citizen arrived with a World War I artillery shell lodged in his rectum.
The 88-year-old patient visited Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon to have the antique explosive removed — but instead sparked a "bomb scare," French publication Var-Matin reported.
"An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies," a hospital spokesperson stated.
"We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework," the rep added. "When in doubt, we took all the precautions."
The World War I weaponry measured almost 8 inches in length and more than 2 inches in girth.
Bomb disposal experts at the scene determined there was little possibility the shell would explode inside the man.
"They reassured us by telling us that it was a collector's item from the First World War, used by the French military," the hospital stated.
Stunned doctors subsequently began the process of trying to remove the object — which measured almost 8 inches long and more than 2 inches wide — from the man's rectum.
It's believed the pervy patient inserted the item up his anus for sexual pleasure.
"An apple, a mango, or even a can of shaving foam, we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn't be," one doctor declared. "But a shell? Never!"
Medics were forced to take the elderly man into surgery, cutting open his abdomen in order to remove the relic.
According to the hospital, he is now in "good health" and is expected to make a full recovery from the surgery.
(Tampa Free Press) A California man has been arrested after being spotted by a keen officer that noticed the man's tattoos.
According to police, on December 17th, 2022, at 1:54 PM, an officer with Redding Police Department in California was on patrol in the area of Oasis Road at Cinder Road.
Investigators say the officer "observed" a male subject identified as 58-year-old Harrison Branum, of Redding.
The officer recognized Branum from his distinctive tattoos and knew the man was on parole.
The officer called out to Branum, intending to speak with him, but the man fled into his nearby residence.
While the officer waited for additional officers to arrive, investigators say that Branum voluntarily exited his residence.
Branum, who is on Parole for Domestic Violence related charges, was detained in handcuffs without incident.
Once detained, the officer found Branum had a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine.
Inside Branum's residence, officers located additional suspected methamphetamine in various quantities, packaging materials, and a digital scale.
In total, Branum was found to be in possession of nearly 8 ounces of methamphetamine.
Branum was arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail for charges related to Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales.
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A llama spotted running loose on a Virginia highway was corralled by police and taken to a shelter before being reunited with its owner.
The Fairfax County Police Department shared video of the chase that unfolded involving officers both in the air and on the ground when a llama was found running loose on the Fairfax County Parkway, near Popes Head Road.
Police eventually corralled the animal in a resident's back yard.
"The helicopter had its spotlight coming down on our house. My assumption was there a take-down of some bad people," the resident told WTTG-TV.
The man said he was shocked to learn the police were chasing an animal.
"They asked us to bring out a blanket to cover its eyes, so it would calm down just like a horse," he said.
The llama was taken to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, which posted photos to social media in an attempt to find the animal's owner.
"Are you missing a llama?" the shelter tweeted.
The owner of the llama got in touch with the shelter Tuesday and identified the animal as a lost pet named Kolby. Kolby was released into her owner's care.
(English.NV.UA) While conducting defensive earthworks on the banks of Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian border guards have uncovered remnants of an ancient Roman settlement, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said in a message on its website on Dec. 20.
"In Kherson Oblast, while fortifying the bank of Dnipro (River), border guards came across the remains of an ancient Roman settlement," the message says.
"About one meter deep, fragments of amphoras and clay jars started to appear."
The servicemen reported their find to local archaeologists. No further engineering work was done at the site, in order to preserve the valuable artefacts.
"After the victory, an archaeological expedition will begin work here," the message added.
(The Verge) Have you ever sat on the toilet, pondering your day, using your phone even though that's kind of gross to do on the john, avoiding everyone in the house, and thought, "I wish Alexa was in here with me?" That is, what I assume, the designers of the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet were thinking when they made this $11,500 toilet that has Alexa inside.
Kohler first showed off the Numi 2.0 at CES way back in 2019, and not a whole lot has changed from that initial announcement. It still has Alexa built-in, and it still has lots of LED lights and speakers, so any guests who come over will know you appreciate the techier things in life. There doesn't appear to be a warning built into the toilet telling users Alexa is listening to their bowel movements, so as a courtesy, I'd suggest you factor that into your bathroom redesign. Perhaps a tasteful little sign over the toilet paper dispenser?
Beyond the extremely Tech nature of this commode, its got a lot of the features one should expect from a super expensive smart toilet like the ones made by the Japanese company Toto. That means a bidet that can wash both front and back bits, UV lights for cleaning said bidet, and control over the temperature, position, and pressure of the bidet. It's also got a bowl that gets automatically misted to minimize poo residue, auto flushing, auto deodorizing, a heated seat, an air dryer for your tush, and an emergency backup flush for... I guess when you really go to town?
The remote sticks to the wall instead of the side of the toilet as with most Toto toilets.
Most importantly for anyone who has ever lived with a person who leaves the lid up — it has a lid that automatically opens and closes.
All those features are controlled by a handheld remote (you'll have to clean that yourself), and the integrated LED and surround sound features are managed by the Kohler Konnect app. Kohler hasn't said anything about support for Matter, so beyond interoperability, with Alexa, you'll have to get crafty if you want this toilet to work with other smart home systems and their automations.
And again, you'll also have to pay $11,500 just to buy this toilet. But if you really need a toilet that can play a sick beat as you do a sick bowel movement, the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet is available to distributors today and should be available to purchase directly over the coming days.