BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly raised a hatchet toward a convenience store clerk who tried to stop him from stealing doughnuts.
Brently Iron Road, 36, faces a charge of felony terrorizing and misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with the incident on Friday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
According to a police affidavit, a clerk at the Simonson Station store confronted Iron Road after Iron Road allegedly put packaged doughnuts in his coat.
Iron Road put the doughnuts back but became agitated. When the clerk told him to leave he pulled a hatchet from his waistband and raised it toward the worker. Iron Road left the store after the clerk told him again to leave.
Police found the hatchet in a snowbank and viewed store video that shows Iron Road raise the hatchet to shoulder height and shaking it toward the clerk, according to the affidavit.
Court documents didn’t list an attorney for Iron Road.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book on the Dewey decimal system was recently returned and found to be just shy of 50 years overdue.
The Nantwich Library in Cheshire, England, said in a Facebook post that the book, Introduction to Dewey Decimal Classification for British Schools, was checked out in late 1972 and had been due back Jan. 30, 1973.
The book was returned last week, making it just shy of 50 years overdue.
The library said the tome had been borrowed by the headteacher of a local school, although it was unclear why it took so long for it to be returned to the facility.
"Some of the information in this volume may be slightly outdated," the library said in a comment on the post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A hallmark feature of outdoor weddings is, typically, nature's majesty.
When couples commit to schlepping out to the middle of the woods to say "I do," it's most typically vistas of unspoiled wilderness and guests taking in deep breaths of pine-tree-scented air that convince them to do so.
Typically, a bear mauling a moose calf isn't on the mood board. But, at an August ceremony in Glacier National Park, that's exactly what interrupted one couple's vows.
In a December 10 TikTok uploaded by Colorado wedding videographer Stanton Giles, and since viewed more than 48 million times, the sound of thrashing water, animal screams, and cries of shock from guests appear to draw the attention of the photographer and couple to the scene. Across the water, a grey bear straddles a moose on the shore.
In footage captured on film, the bride covers her mouth with her hand, and voices can be heard exclaiming, "oh my God," and asking, "is that the mom?" as a larger moose swims in the opposite direction of the danger.
"Good thing it didn't rain," commented one viewer.
"Bear: "Oopsies! You guys can continue." *walks into woods with carcass," commented another.
The park is home to as many as 1,000 bears, according to the National Park Service.
In the full video, uploaded to YouTube by Giles on December 3, the groom can be heard delivering his vows — telling his future wife that he looks forward to watching her grow and retiring early — as the animal noises crescendo and guests turn one-by-one to steal glances at the attack.
"Since I became a videographer," Giles said, "I've seen some pretty crazy things and been to some really cool places, but none of that is as crazy as when I saw a grizzly bear kill a moose during a wedding."
"The grizzly bear chased the moose off the mountain and down onto the shore of the lake while the groom was reading his vows," Giles explained. "And why didn't I capture it on camera, you ask? Because I'm a good wedding videographer, and I was filming the groom. Torn between being a National Geographic filmmaker and a wedding videographer, I held my camera on the groom until he finished his vows."
Giles did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
In the full-length video, the small crowd of guests can be seen looking toward the noise and inquiring, "is he okay?"
As the mauling continues across the shore, one of the guests runs to fix the bride's wedding gown train.
"Well, that's quite the wedding story there," someone can be heard saying.
As the calf continues to lash in the water, a voice asks the group, "do we want to relocate up the shore?"
"Nature don't stop for nobody," another TikToker commented.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Today) It might seem obvious, but Skittles were meant to be eaten, not pelted at your favorite musician during a concert.
Sadly, one Harry Styles fan apparently missed that memo, so the candy brand just released a brilliant ad to remind everyone that Skittles are candies, not weapons.
The Skittles saga started last week when a fan tossed the rainbow-colored candies at Styles during one of his concerts. TikTok video footage shows the singer shielding his eyes but maintaining his composure as he takes his bows.
In response, the candy brand used the unfortunate incident as an opportunity to educate consumers about the proper use of Skittles, starting with the following Nov. 15 tweet that read, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."
Just days afterwards, a full-page ad appeared in the Nov. 19 edition of the Los Angeles times which read, "Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don't throw the rainbow."
The brand also took its campaign to social media, posting a similar message on its Twitter page on the same day. The graphic reads, "Protect the rainbow" over very Styles-esque heart-shaped sunglasses with a green Skittle flying towards them. On the bottom of the image, the words "Taste the rainbow" appear.
The brand captioned the post, "PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them)."
Per Billboard, Styles' bandmate Pauli the PSM held an Instagram Live session later in the evening after the Skittle debacle and reassured fans that Styles' eye was ok. "But do me a favor, don't throw no more Skittles on stage," he added.
Sadly, this has become a bit of a trend during Styles' tour. Over the summer, a fan also threw chicken nuggets at the singer during another concert and Styles addressed the bizarre moment in a video that was shared on social media.
"Who threw the chicken nugget?" he said as fans chanted, "Eat it!"
Styles then replied, "I don't eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's a tradition the Martinez family does during the holidays, creating over-the-top decorations for the neighborhood to enjoy.
"A lot of them cruised by every night to put their kids to bed and stuff to see our decorations," said Christopher Martinez.
But this year, that joy was ruined after someone stole one of their decorations and the theft was caught on their home surveillance camera.
"Just felt like it ripped my heart out, you know," Christopher saud. "I've been trying to get back into Christmas lately because my brother had passed a few years back. So I thought I'd give it another shot and get into Christmas this year."
It was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when one of his cameras captured someone creeping onto their property and running away with a nutcracker he and his wife built.
"We use random things like pots. We use trash cans, anything that we could do to be creative," said Janae Martinez.
The couple built two 10-foot nutcrackers and had them on display in their front yard.
One dressed like a fireman, because Christopher is a first responder in Belen.
"I go to work every day trying to help people, and then you see people come and take this away from me," Christopher said.
The thief is spoiling the holiday for the family.
"You can't let the Grinch steal your Christmas, though. I feel like you can't let somebody take that spirit out of you," Janae said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - As the city of Buffalo endured the worst of the winter bomb cyclone, a local snowmobile club was busy rescuing people and getting essential workers to their jobs.
Feet of snow are no match for a giant snow groomer.
"It can go through anything. It's just made for it, and I can go through 8, 10-foot drifts and it's just like cutting butter," said Rich McNamara of the Northern Erie Sno Seekers snowmobile club.
Friday night when the snow started to fall, club members knew western New Yorkers needed them.
"We got this machine, the groomer, took it out there and rescued people until about 3 in the morning." McNamara said.
Dozens have died in the historic winter storm. (CNN, Spectrum News Buffalo, New York State Police, NYSDOT Western NY, Erie County, City of Hamburg)
They worked along Main Street in Clarence, helping anyone they came across. The snowmobile club rescued more than 100 people during the storm.
"Five kids, three state troopers, three EMT guys. It was bad. Worst I've ever seen it," McNamara said.
After rescuing all the stranded travelers Friday night, on Saturday, the calls started coming in from essential workers, doctors and nurses who knew this ride might be the only one they could get to get in and relieve other people.
"Where I live it hadn't stopped snowing," said Shealyn McCoy, an ICU nurse at Buffalo General Hospital.
When she got up Sunday morning to get to her shift, she took one look outside and knew she'd never make it.
"So I put out a status on Instagram and said, 'Is there anybody who can pick up a couple coworkers and I from Transit?'" McCoy said.
That's when she was connected with McNamara and the snowmobile club.
He picked her and two of her coworkers up and drove them in the groomer to the hospital so other nurses could get a break.
"Don't' get me wrong; it's important to relieve any nurse at any point. Us getting there, we had coworkers that were crying tears of joy when they saw us coming through the doors. It was that level of relief," McCoy said.
She said she'll never forget this storm and the help that came from people like McNamara.
"We like to give back. The snowmobile club, we do a lot. And we have an opportunity to do something. We can get around better than anybody else out there," McNamara said.
"The epitome of the city of good neighbors. He said we can do what we do and that's it - but we have to find ways to be in service of others, and that really hit home because that's what these guys are doing, going out and doing whatever they can to save people's lives," McCoy said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Hollywood Reporter) Attention, my pretties, it appears that the Wicked Witch of the West's iconic hourglass has found a new home.
The signature Wizard of Oz prop recently sold for $495,000. Heritage Auctions, an organization known for auctioning off collectibles, described it as the "most famous and recognizable timepiece in film history."
The piece played a central role in the movie, in which the Wicked Witch threatens Dorothy, saying with the hourglass in hand, "You see that? That's how much longer you've got to be alive! And it isn't long, my pretty! It isn't long! I can't wait forever to get those shoes!"
Over the course of the scene, the camera zooms in on the hourglass and shows that Dorothy's friends, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion, are running out of time to save her from the Wicked Witch.
While many versions of the hourglass were created for the film, the one that sold on Dec. 17 was made out of wood and papier-mâché. It was used in the climactic scene where the Witch holds it above her head in an act of defiance against Dorothy and her friends as they try to escape.
According to Heritage Auctions, the hourglass' Gothic frame was crafted by studio artisans, who included winged gargoyles perched on top of its spiraled columns. The glass was also hand-blown and filled with red glitter later for display purposes, as the glitter doesn't fit through the glass' narrow neck.
After The Wizard of Oz, it was used in other films, like Babes on Broadway (1941), Diane (1956) and 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap, according to wildlife rescuers who saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.
The Mexican free-tailed bats that roost at Houston's Waugh Bridge went into shock when temperatures plunged below freezing last week, the Houston Humane Society said in a Facebook video.
The society's Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued hundreds of bats from beneath the bridge, along with another group of bats elsewhere in the Houston area that also went into hypothermic shock, said center director Mary Warwick. She said some were recuperating in dog kennels in the attic of her home. Nearly 700 of the estimated 1,500 rescued bats are set to be released back into the wild on Wednesday, she said.
The humane society is now working to raise money for facility upgrades that would include a bat room, Warwick added.
"That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through," she said. "We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland fourth-grader earned a Guinness World Record when he stacked 21 cans of food into the shape of a pyramid in 30 seconds.
Liam Kalbskopf, a student at Walkersville Elementary School, took on the record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in 30 seconds in the under 16 category and ended up building his six-tiered structure out of 21 cans of vegetables and other foods.
Liam beat the previous under-16 record of 15 cans.
"I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea, as long as nobody is coming to my doorstep to get my attention," Liam told The Frederick News-Post.