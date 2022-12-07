BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.
Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.
Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it’s unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn’t spoiled.
They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia man loaded his four children into a stroller and ran a 10k race in 48 minutes and 1 second, earning a Guinness World Record.
Steven Christopher, an active-duty Air Force pilot from Sterling, participated in the Run the Greenway race while pushing a four-seat stroller containing his 4-year-old, 2-year-old and two 10-month-old children.
Christopher finished with a time of 48 mines and 1 second, becoming the first Guinness World Record holder in the category of fastest 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) pushing a quadruple pram (male).
"The real challenge, and why I think it's a Guinness World Record, is running while pushing a stroller with four kids that are in there for a long time and having to make them happy and with inclement weather and all those challenges because I think that changes the game completely," Christopher told Inside NoVa.
Christopher said he was inspired to pursue the record after previously running a half-marathon while pushing his oldest child in a stroller.
"A lot of people think the running piece is the hard part, but that's not the hard part," he said. "The hard part is actually the logistics of the kiddos, because making them happy is far more difficult than running 10 kilometers."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(en.as.com) Thousands of people who thought they were watching pirated streams of the World Cup in Qatar were in fact watching pixelated replays from famous soccer video game FIFA 23.
More than 40,000 people in France alone fell for the trick, which involved illegal streaming sites linking to YouTube channels which were emitting replays of FIFA 23 matches, but using headlines such as "Live Germany- Japan on 23/11 Group E World Cup 2022″, which did indeed correspond to that actual match at the World Cup (which Japan won by the way!).
Incredibly, the streams in question also had commentary in Vietnamese of the FIFA 23 match, but far from making the viewers more suspicious, it only added to the belief that this was an illegal stream, being captured from Vietnam.
"Until I saw the comments in the chat, and the close ups of the faces of the players I didn't realise these were replays of FIFA 23 matches," said one of the viewers after admitting to having been duped.
According to VNExpress, a Vietnamese outlet, this is in fact a standard trick used by pirate pages to earn "hundreds of dollars" during a World Cup match, just by playing FIFA 23. In Vietnam, where connections are often poor and users are used to poor quality images, they are less likely to realise it's a pixelated video game rather than just a bad stream of a real game.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A veterinary clinic in Scotland came to the rescue of a young seal that made its way from a harbor to the center of a town.
The seal pup was first spotted in the harbor area of Stonehaven on Tuesday night and was ushered back to the water, but the animal returned to land Wednesday morning and wandered all the way to the center of the town.
The seal was collected by personnel from Kirkton Veterinary Centre.
"We think it's a boy," veterinarian Emma Thompson told BBC Scotland. "He's very underweight and ended up in the middle of town probably just looking for some food. He probably just got confused and lost. But he's a bright wee thing."
Thompson said the seal was being rehydrated and would be taken to the Scottish SPCA rescue center in Fishcross for rehabilitation.
"If people find a seal on the beach, most of the time they are just hauled out to rest and you need to leave them be! Don't allow children or dogs to approach as they are wild animals and will bite if they feel threatened," Thompson told UPI in an email.
The veterinarian said anyone who suspects a seal might be injured or in distress should call the Scottish SPCA, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue or their local veterinarian, as attempting to move the animal themselves could lead to a bite and "nasty infections."
"Young seals are often left on the beach by their mums too -- or tucked away in the rocks -- and if you disturb them too much the mum might not be able to find them again," Thompson said. "We picked up this one because he was in the middle of High Street and too underweight to survive on his own."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Nevada came to the rescue of a wild donkey that wandered into an abandoned mine and became trapped in a 10-foot hole.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies worked together with animal control and Beatty Fire personnel to conduct a rescue operation for the stranded burro, which fell into the mining hole outside of Rhyolite.
The sheriff's office said the donkey had been spotted by a hiker and the rescuers found they had to travel to the hole on foot due to its location.
The rescuers tied a rope around the donkey and hoisted it to safety in an hours-long operation, the sheriff's office said.
The donkey was released back into the wild. The sheriff's office said the mine will be blocked to prevent other animals from becoming trapped.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said.
The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region said the incident occurred when a Pegasus Airlines flight from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul with 228 passengers on board requested the emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.
As the woman was getting evacuated from the plane, 27 passengers exited the aircraft without authorization and "tried to flee," officials said.
Police stopped 13 of them. The other 14 managed to elude the police at the airport and remained at large.
The woman who was thought to be in labor was detained on charges of public disorder after doctors at a hospital determined that, although pregnant, she was not about to give birth.
Of the 13 fleeing passengers grabbed by police, five agreed to get back on the plane and continue on to Istanbul. The other eight were getting processed for non-admission to Spain and expected to be put on another Pegasus flight out of the country, officials said.
The Spanish government's office did not divulge the nationalities of the passengers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Mysterious debris revealed in the wake of Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores could be a ship from the 19th century.
Archaeologists with the state uncovered about 20 feet of what appears to be a cargo vessel or merchant ship, the equivalent of a semitruck, on Tuesday. They said the ship is likely 100 feet in length and believed to be from the 19th century.
Chuck Meide, director of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program, said features of the debris resemble shipwrecks that date to the 1800s.
"If you have a random, wooden shipwreck on the beach, it's most likely a wreck from the 1800s and that's because there were so many more ships sailing in the 1800s than in the centuries before, so there were a lot more shipwrecks," he said.
The wreckage was discovered just south of Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores after Hurricane Nicole came through in November.
It's believed the unprecedented beach erosion caused by Nicole and Hurricane Ian in September led to the ship being uncovered.
The team says it will continue to uncover the shipwreck. Meanwhile, they hope to go through maritime and insurance records to identify the vessel. Meide said the presumed ship did not break into a bunch of pieces but looks like "we have the intact maybe bottom or side portion of a big sailing vessel."
"It's really hard with a beach shipwreck or really any shipwreck to identify it beyond a shadow of a doubt and know the name of it but certainly we can look at the archives. We have a big database of ship wrecks and we can see which ones went down in this area," Meide said.
He said it may have been a trading vessel that possibly was sailing from New Orleans to Boston or from New York to the Caribbean.
Meide said the team won't try to remove the ship, because it's protected where it is in the sand.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A police horse named Brooklyn has been named the victim in an unusual battery case, after it was slapped for no apparent reason in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Third Street North, the department reported in an affidavit.
Two officers were patrolling the area on horseback when one reported seeing a man approach with one hand raised, the report states.
"The defendant walked up behind my partner who was also riding a police horse. ... I observed the defendant then with his open hand slap the rear of my partner's police horse," the report states.
"The defendant immediately looked at officers and stated that he didn't know he wasn't allowed to hit the horses."
The suspect was arrested and identified as a 27-year-old man from Odessa, about 40 miles north, officials said. He was unarmed and not intoxicated, the report notes.
He has been charged with battery on a police horse, according to the affidavit. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, and applies to anyone who "intentionally maliciously touches, strikes, or causes bodily harm to a police canine, fire canine, SAR canine, or police horse," according to the state legislature.
Brooklyn, the horse involved in the incident, is a 1,400-pound Percheron "thoroughbred cross gelding," who was born in 2003.
"He mainly works in the downtown district (and) is currently one of three horses in the Dept.'s Mounted Patrol Unit," police officials said. "He was a mounted patrol horse with the Boston Police Dept. until he was donated to St. Petersburg Police in 2009."
A similar incident occurred in Orlando in 2017, when a man from Pace, Florida, "slapped a police horse on the hindquarters while it was on patrol," The Associated Press reported.
The suspect in that case was arrested and "charged with injuring a police horse, resisting arrest without violence and cocaine possession," it was reported. The outcome of the case was not reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.
With the help of Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines, the town's entire population of 100, was invited to visit Tampa. On Monday, 95 of the residents touchdown in sunny Florida.
Upon their arrival, the city's new guests were welcomed to Tampa International Airport with multiple signs, one of them reading "there is no place like Tampa," nodding to the iconic movie 'The Wizard of Oz' that's set in Kansas.
According to a press release, the small rural town of Tampa, Kansas, has just 24 businesses including a fitness center, a hair salon, a few restaurants, and a construction center to name a few.
To compare, Tampa Bay has a population of around 3 million people, with multiple outdoor activities, roller coasters, and plenty of things to do to stay busy year-round.
TPA shared on its Twitter page that the entire town will spend its week exploring the city.
While here, the fellow Tampa residents will indulge in all things Florida and Tampa Bay including trips to the zoo, aquarium, history and art centers, eating at Tampa's best dining spots, and of course, walking along the Tampa Riverwalk.