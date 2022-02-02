WASHINGTON (AP) — A wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon, a local animal welfare organization said.
The loose hen was found early Monday morning near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia, wrote on social media.
“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon,” the group posted.
The chicken was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees.
Chelsea Jones, a spokesperson for the organization, said in an email that she couldn’t reveal the precise location where the bird was spotted.
“We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found,” Jones said. “We can only say it was at a security checkpoint.”
It’s also unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon.
The hen — which has brown feathers and a red comb and wattles — is a Rhode Island Red. Jones described the bird as “sweet” and “nervous” but said she has allowed some people to pet her.
She’s now known as Henny Penny, one of the names given to the chicken that thinks “the sky is falling” in a folk tale.
This one has gained notoriety of her own: Jimmy Fallon performed a song about her on “The Tonight Show.”
“Are you a normal clucker or an undercover spy?” Fallon sang on his Tuesday episode.
Jones said Henny Penny is being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm in western Virginia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho family remodeling their house removed the roof shingles covering a bedroom wall and made a surprising discovery -- about 1,600 baseball cards glued to the plaster.
Melissa Brodt said she has been remodeling a Boise home for her son and made a surprising discovery when she started peeling away the dark green roof shingles covering the wall of a bedroom.
"I was surprised, shocked, confused," Brodt told KTVB-TV. "I wasn't sure what I was looking at until we continued to pull down the shingles."
Brodt soon realized the wall under the shingles had been wallpapered with about 1,600 baseball cards from the 1970s and 80s.
Brodt, whose family bought the home from the estate of the previous owners in December, was able to contact Chris Nelson, 44, the son of the original owners and the former occupant of the bedroom.
"In the late 80s I was absolutely obsessed with baseball," Nelson told CNN. "We just decided we were going to wallpaper one of the walls with the excess baseball cards."
Nelson said he and his parents spent a weekend using a strong adhesive to stick the cards to the wall. He said the roof shingles came into play a few years later when it was time to remodel his room again.
"We ended up with a few packages of roof shingles, and we just nailed them up on the wall and painted them," Nelson said.
Nelson said the cards are unlikely to be of any value, even if they hadn't been covered in adhesive.
Brodt said the cards are affixed to the wall too strongly to remove. She said she is willing to allow someone to take the wall away if they are interested.
"I would love for somebody to come in and take it if they think it's useful," Brodt said."We don't have any interest in keeping it because it doesn't really go with mid-century modern decor and we're not really baseball fans."
Nelson said he doesn't care whether the wall ends up preserved or trashed, but Brodt's discovery brought back a nice memory of his parents, who died last year.
"It's a nice memory of a family activity that we did for a couple of days where we were all getting along and having fun together," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's a good thing they check the mail.
Correction officers with Long Island's Suffolk County sheriff's office found a meat cleaver in an Amazon.com package addressed to an inmate at the Riverhead Correctional facility last week, officials said Wednesday.
It was one of the items in the package, and while the rest of the contents weren't shared by authorities, they kept the meat cleaver and gave the inmate anything that was permissible. String, maybe?
All packages sent to the correctional facility are opened and inspected in accordance with state law, but it's probably rare to find a meat cleaver inside.
"Careful inspection and processing of all mail and packages before they enter the correctional facility is critical. Any dangerous item, let alone a large knife, that makes its way into the facility could be deadly for staff and inmates alike," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon said in a statement. "While this large meat cleaver was easy to detect, I thank my staff for their careful work in preventing smaller dangerous weapons and drugs from making their way inside through the US mail."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — Peacocks could be on the outs in some South Florida neighborhoods after the Miami-Dade commission agreed to loosen a law protecting the birds.
While the 20-year-old law still protects peacocks from harm, commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow cities to opt out if they present appropriate plans to humanely remove the divisive birds from areas where they're not wanted, the Miami Herald reported.
"Mating season is when we get the most complaints. They get very aggressive," said sponsor Raquel Regalado, whose district includes neighborhoods in Coral Gables and Miami where peacocks roam freely. "They lay their eggs, they build their nests, they peck the cars."
Neighbors often clash over the peacocks. Some love the colorful birds while others complain of droppings, noise and the damage they cause by roosting on cars or houses.
"In my district, we learn to live with these peacocks," said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, representing Palmetto Bay, which has designated itself a bird sanctuary. "They almost become a part of the community. I know our residents lose it when anyone harms any of these peacocks."
Non-native species have a tendency to wear out their welcome in sunny Florida, where the state wildlife commission has encouraged the killing of iguanas and Burmese pythons.
The county's 2001 peafowl ordinance was adopted following a petition drive to save a flock of peacocks in south Miami-Dade, forbidding their killing or capture. An exemption allowed homeowners to remove them, and one neighborhood did so in 2020 after an amendment allowed for removal of excess peacocks.
State laws on non-native species prevent them from being released back into the wild, however, and many sanctuaries won't take them.
"We searched statewide for a sanctuary or zoo that would accept them," said Assistant Director Kathy Labrada. "The alternative is humane euthanasia."
Regalado initially tried to repeal the ordinance entirely, but other commissioners resisted to avoid killing the birds, the Herald reported.
"Are we talking about sentencing peacocks to death now?" asked Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.
Commissioners finally agreed 5-4 to water down the law, allowing cities to opt out after submitting peafowl "mitigation" plans.
Regalado said the challenge for municipal leaders will be finding places to relocate the peacocks, since euthanizing them likely won't win support.
"This really is not about killing," she said. "This is about moving."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said a fisherman attempting to launch his boat from a ramp ended up with his boat, trailer and pickup truck submerged in the water.
The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that a man was attempting to launch his boat Tuesday morning at Chickamauga Lake in Soddy-Daisy when disaster struck.
"He did not realize the boat ramp had a huge drop off and accidentally submerged his back tire into the water. Unfortunately, the fisherman could not stop the truck from entering the lake," the post said.
The boat, trailer and Dodge pickup truck ended up submerged in the water. The driver escaped uninjured.
A towing company was able to haul the items back to shore. The Facebook post said the boat and trailer were determined to be salvageable, but the man's truck was declared a total loss.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man whose wife sent him to the store to buy precooked chicken came home with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000.
The 52-year-old Hagerstown man told Maryland Lottery officials his wife sent him to the Martin's store in Hagerstown to pick up an important ingredient for the family's dinner.
"My wife sent me in to get precooked chicken," the man said.
While at the store, he stopped at the lottery vending machine to buy $10 worth of Mega Millions tickets and a $10 scratch-off ticket.
The man said he scratched the ticket, a Monopoly X50 game, after dinner. He said he initially misread the prize.
"I thought, at least I won $10 and I'll get my money back," he recalled.
The player soon realized the prize was actually $100,000.
"He let out a line of words that our kids are not used to hearing," the man's wife said. "They thought he was upset."
The couple said their plans for the winnings include a family vacation, paying down their debt, making home improvements and possibly buying a new TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rescued a dog found trapped in a storm drain at a public park.
Jay B. Neal said he was walking around his Clewiston home, which borders Harlem Academy Park, when he heard the sound of a dog whimpering.
"I kept hearing this dog whining and couldn't quite figure out where it was coming from," Neal told WBBH-TV.
Neal searched the area and eventually found the dog was trapped underground, below a heavy metal storm drain cover.
Clewiston Animal Services responded to the park, but was unable to find a way to reach the canine. The agency said in a Facebook post that the Clewiston Fire Department was contacted for assistance.
Firefighters arrived and were able to remove the drain cover so the dog, a 2-year-old female, could be lifted to safety.
The dog, dubbed Stormy, was taken to the city shelter and examined by a veterinarian, who found the canine to be free of injury.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(12 News) PHOENIX — 2022 is already giving us 2020 vibes and it all started with a viewer email.
Staring at my inbox this morning, one email stood out from the rest. In the body of the electric correspondence were only eight words.
"Monolith next to the l-17 mysterious Christmas tree."
My eyebrows popped up with intrigue. "Are they back?" I thought to myself. In 2020, similar metallic installations appeared in places around the globe, including Utah and California.
The world was captivated by these metal objects for months as the media and social sleuths tried to uncover their mystery.
But now it appears these metallic objects are making a comeback. So to verify the claim made by our eagle-eyed viewer, we sent one of our photographers to the scene.
After a quick drive north of Phoenix, he arrived near Sunset Point along I-17 and identified the monolith near the side of the road. He got out of the car and snapped a photo to show the newsroom what he found:
Further investigation revealed that this particular monolith wasn't even metal. According to our photographer, it was made out of some type of reflective tape over wood material.
So it doesn't look like it's an other-worldly memento or some technologically-advanced messaging device. It looks like it just appeared to be some elaborate prank by someone trying to get a little creative with the Arizona landscape. Mystery solved.
On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation released the following statement about the monolith:
"This object is not a part of any ADOT project. It appears to have been placed there by a member of the public. We will determine if it's a memorial of some sort and try to find who placed it there just to make sure it is handled appropriately."
If you happen to see this as you drive on I-17, rest assured you aren't seeing some extraterrestrial message or artifact.
But hey, you can't help but wonder...
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New York zoo announced a mated pair of male penguins have become the facility's first same-sex penguin couple to become parents.
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse said Humboldt penguins Elmer and Lima were chosen as foster parents for an egg taken from a breeding pair with a history of inadvertently breaking their eggs.
The zoo said Elmer, hatched in 2016, and Lima, hatched in 2019, incubated the egg for several weeks, and it hatched into a healthy chick.
Officials said Elmer and Lima have been warming and feeding the chick in the same way a successful breeding pair would.
The zoo said Elmer and Lima, the zoo's first same-sex penguin parents, were tested with a dummy egg before becoming foster parents.
"Some pairs, when given a dummy egg, will sit on the nest but leave the egg to the side and not incubate it correctly, or they'll fight for who is going to sit on it when," Zoo Director Ted Fox said in the zoo's announcement. "That's how we evaluate who will be good foster parents, and Elmer and Lima were exemplary in every aspect of egg care."
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has hatched more than 55 Humboldt penguin chicks since joining the Species Survival Plan for the vulnerable species in 2005.
"Elmer and Lima's success at fostering is one more story that our zoo can share to help people of all ages and backgrounds relate to animals," Fox said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of 1990 video game John Madden Football for the Sega Genesis sold for $480,000, setting a new world record for the highest price paid for a sports video game.
Heritage Auctions said the video game, the first in a series of yearly releases of Madden football games for home consoles, fetched $480,000 in the auction, a new record for a sports video game.
"This particular copy is especially extraordinary as it comes from the offices of its famous namesake," Heritage said in announcing the new record.
Madden, a legendary former NFL coach and broadcaster, died in December at the age of 85.
"Heritage will be donating the buyer's premium of the sale of the game to a charitable foundation created in Madden's honor," the auction house said.
A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System became the most expensive video game ever sold in August 2021 when it fetched a price of $2 million.