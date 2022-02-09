Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who mailed NFL running back Warrick Dunn a trading card to sign finally received a response from the now-former player 21 years later.
Eric Emanuele said in a video posted to Twitter that he collected NFL trading cards when he was a child, and he would frequently mail cards to players with a request that the card be returned with an autograph.
Emanuele said he was shocked to receive an envelope in the mail recently from Warrick Dunn, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during his 1997-2008 NFL career.
The envelope contained the 2001 Upper Deck trading card Emanuele had mailed Dunn 21 years earlier, along with a note.
"Thank you for your unwavering support of my football career. My apologies if this response has not reached you in a timely manner. It's a great pleasure to autograph the enclosed memorabilia," Dunn wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Business Insider) New York City Mayor Eric Adams equated heroin addiction to being "hooked on cheese" in a Monday press conference.
Adams, a self-proclaimed vegan who claims to have cured his own diabetes and even reversed blindness he was experiencing in one eye by switching to a plant-based diet, was rolling out new initiatives to encourage New Yorkers "to have as many plant-based meals as possible."
While preparing a bowl of vegan chili in front of City Hall's press corps, Adams veered into a tangent about the addictiveness of certain foods, particularly cheese.
"Food is like a drug," Adams said. "And in fact, the studies show the same level of brain that encourages you to use drugs also addicts you to food.
"Food is addictive," the mayor continued. "You take someone on heroin, put them in one room, and someone hooked on cheese, put 'em in another room, and you take it away, I challenge you to tell me the person who's hooked on heroin and who's hooked on cheese."
Back in 2015, a University of Michigan study was mistakenly cited in a wave of articles claiming "Cheese Is as Addictive as Cocaine" or "Cheese Really Is Crack." Cheese ended up ranking around the middle of a list participants provided researchers when asked which foods were the most difficult to cut down on.
According to the CDC, "overdose deaths from opioids increased to 75,673 in the 12-month period ending in April 2021, up from 56,064 the year before." The federal agency does not track deaths from eating too much cheese.
Earlier on Monday, Adams talked about his own vegan diet and why New Yorkers shouldn't get down on themselves for straying off the best nutritional path.
"Does Eric eat fish?" Adams said, referring to the primary-eve stakeout of a Brooklyn brownstone apartment he listed as his primary residence despite the refrigerator containing what appeared to be salmon. "Does he eat a hamburger? Does he do this, does he do that?
"Does he do this, you know — I mean, it's just, listen, here's my message: The more plant-based meals you have, the healthier you are going to be. New Yorkers, don't beat yourself up. No one is perfect in this city."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Malaysia said a reported body wrapped in plastic sheets behind a motorcycle shop turned out to be a discarded mannequin.
Police in Shah Alam were summoned to a commercial area on Tuesday when bystanders reported seeing what appeared to be a human body wrapped in plastic sheets behind a motorcycle store.
Investigators cordoned off the area and the scene was cleared when officers removed the plastic sheets and determined the reported body was a discarded mannequin.
Shah Alam District Police Chief and Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the case was closed as there was no evidence of criminal acts.
The Jones County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said deputies responded last week to a report of a body on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest, but arrived to discover the supposed corpse was a "life-sized doll, complete with accessories."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KUOW Radio) At KUOW, we often hear from listeners who say that their car radio is always set to 94.9. But now some drivers don't have a choice.
Mazda owners from around the Puget Sound region have written to KUOW or posted on social media that for some reason their radio is permanently fixed on our station.
Scott Smith in Seattle returned to his car after grocery shopping recently one night and found the car's "infotainment system" going whacky.
The menu on the screen kept cycling through options, and wouldn't stop.
"I tried rebooting it because I've done that in the past and nothing happened," Smith said, "I realized I could hear NPR, but I can't change the station, can't use the navigation, can't use the Bluetooth."
Ears held captive by his local, public radio station, Smith is only able to adjust the volume.
"Luckily I am an NPR listener so that's fine," Smith said.
We're flattered, but it still might be a good idea to have access to the navigation system.
Smith, who drives a 2016 Mazda CX-5, isn't alone in this new KUOW purgatory. Other Mazda owners who spoke to KUOW also drive cars from around that year.
Service managers at three local Mazda dealerships said they've been flooded with calls during the last three weeks about this issue. One employee said it's a sore subject, and they've been getting calls about the issue for weeks.
So who, or what, is responsible for trapping these Mazda owners in a public radio echo chamber they can't escape, even by car?
It still isn't clear why specifically KUOW's signal is affecting some specific Mazda cars. One theory points to the recent rollout of 5G technology for smartphones.
A few weeks ago cellphone companies — and KUOW — switched to a 5G signal. But many cars are still only equipped with 3G and glitch when faced with the newer 5G. Some car companies put out advisories to customers last year ahead of the switch that an issue like this could arise.
But the 5G theory still doesn't answer why some Mazdas are only affected by KUOW.
Michaela Gianotti, a spokesperson for KUOW, said in a statement that the station is "in contact with Xperi, the company who owns the technology behind HD Radio, and have given them complete access to our transmitters to investigate what is causing this issue."
Mazda drivers stuck will have to wait a while for a fix. Mazda USA did not respond to a request for comment, but service managers at various dealerships said a replacement part could be available in a few weeks.
When Smith, a Mazda driver, called his dealership for an estimate on the repair, the service employee put his name down on a list.
"I was one of hundreds, he said, of other people he let know that there was a problem," Smith said.
So… thanks for listening?
Read the entire statement from KUOW:
KUOW is aware of an apparent issue between our signal and some Mazda infotainment systems, causing radios to reboot when they connect to KUOW's 94.9 FM signal. We have been in contact with Xperi, the company who owns the technology behind HD Radio, and have given them complete access to our transmitters to investigate what is causing this issue. Our operations team is doing everything they can to support them in finding a quick resolution. We also appreciate the assistance of listeners who helped alert KUOW to this issue and have provided additional information to aid the investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a water treatment plant to assist a badger stuck in an empty treatment tank.
The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service said rescuers Trevor Weeks and Keith Ring responded to Southern Water's treatment works when staff spotted a badger that had fallen into an empty concrete water treatment tank.
The rescuers climbed into the tank using a ladder, and Ring used a yellow stretcher to guide the badger toward Weeks, who ensnared the animal in a net.
The men said getting the badger from the net into a transportation crate proved challenging.
"This is easier said than done as badgers are very strong animals. They don't have a scruff like foxes so can be difficult to control," Weeks said in a WRAS Facebook post.
A veterinarian at East Sussex WRAS's Casualty Center examined the badget, and found the creature to be free of serious injuries.
The rescuers said they waited until late night to release the badger back into the wild near the plant.
"It would not be safe to release him during the day, so our rescuers released him late at him when the roads are quieter and its safer for him to run back home," veterinarian Lourdes Cortes Saez said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan came to the assistance of a duck stranded on the ice of the Detroit River with a fishing hook caught in its mouth.
The Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary put out a call for help Tuesday night on Facebook when the duck was seen on the icy river with a fishing hook caught in its beak and the line attached to the hook snagged on the ice.
Volunteers arrived at the river and used a ladder and a tow rope to climb down the 6-foot wall to the river, where a rescuer cut the line and carried the duck to safety.
The sanctuary said the fishing hook was stuck through the slot on the side of the duck's beak and had ensnared the avian's tongue. The duck will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) Peloton has laid off 2,800 of its employees, and part of their severance is a 12-month subscription to the company's fitness services.
John Foley, the exercise bike company's co-founder, announced the layoffs on Tuesday in a bombshell message, in which he also said he'd be stepping down as CEO.
"I recently shared that we have been in the process of re-evaluating our costs across the entire organization to ensure we are appropriately structured for the post-COVID landscape," Mr Foley wrote. "As part of this program, we've made the difficult decision to reduce the size of the Peloton team by approximately 2,800 positions globally."
The former CEO – now Peloton's "executive chair" – added that outgoing employees would receive a "meaningful cash severance allotment," extended health coverage ("for a period of time"), career services, and a free year of Peloton's live-streamed exercise classes.
"The Peloton monthly membership will be complimentary for impacted team members for an additional 12 months," he said.
At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Peloton's sales skyrocketed as gyms closed and fitness fanatics found themselves trapped in their homes. But as the lockdowns have loosened, Peloton's profits have taken a huge hit – since January 2021, the company's stock has sunk by 80 per cent.
Mr Foley acknowledged these challenges in his letter.
"We navigated COVID-19 together, did our best to meet unprecedented demand, increased the size of our team, and grew our product portfolio," he said. "However, as our post-COVID demand picture looks different than anticipated, these investments no longer align with how we intend to operate our business going forward."
Accordingly, Peloton is scrapping its plan to build a factory in Ohio, which would have been its first plant in the United States.
"Within manufacturing operations, we have decided to wind down our Peloton Output Park (POP) plan," Mr Foley said.
Replacing Mr Foley as CEO will be Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of both Netflix and Spotify.
"This appointment is the culmination of a months-long succession plan that I've been working on with our Board of Directors, and we are thrilled to have found in Barry the perfect leader for the next chapter of Peloton," Mr Foley said. "I look forward to working with him and invite you to welcome him with open arms."
The 2,800 laid-off employees make up 20 per cent of Peloton's workforce. For those in North America, Mr Foley said the "separation conversations" would begin immediately.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A pub purported to be the oldest in Britain is closing because of financial difficulties 1,229 years after it was established.
The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub in St. Albans, England, announced on Facebook that it was closing permanently after financial problems made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pub's website states the business first started pouring drinks in the year 793.
"Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going," pub manager Christo Tofalli wrote in the Facebook post.
"However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future."
Tofalli said the pub's financial problems predated the pandemic, but issues continually worsened until the team determined it no longer would be able to meet financial obligations.
"It goes without saying I am heartbroken. This pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honored to have played even a small part in its history," he wrote.
Mitchells & Butlers, the brewery that owns the building, said the pub could potentially reopen.
"We are currently exploring all opportunities for the site's future and hope to reopen the pub under new management as soon as possible," a spokesman told CNN.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BUNNELL, Fla. – A Bunnell man was arrested early Wednesday morning after threatening firefighter paramedics who he called to his home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Flagler County Dispatch reported that John Benning, 55, called 911 a total of five times late Tuesday night in regard to a medical emergency, an affidavit shows.
When law enforcement arrived, deputies said Benning smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot, glossy eyes. Benning told deputies he believed his brother had been poisoned by their partner, but Benning's brother stated he was overreacting, according to the affidavit.
As Benning's brother was seen by first responders, he allegedly began to yell at them, deputies said. This alerted Benning, who picked up what deputies said was a large, heavy metal pipe and swung it back "as if to strike the firefighter paramedics on scene," according to the affidavit.
Benning was ordered to drop the pipe and back away from the home before deputies arrested and charged him with aggravated assault on a firefighter and misuse of 911, according to the affidavit.
Benning was taken to the Flagler County Inmate Facility, deputies said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A woman spent two days floating alone on an air mattress atop a frigid lake. A pair of watchful freight train workers came to her rescue on Thursday.
Conductor Cristhian Sosa told CNN on Monday the BNSF southbound train was headed to Irving, Texas, from Madill, Oklahoma, in the afternoon. That was when Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster noticed her.
The woman was stranded on rocks next to Lake Texoma, a large reservoir on the border of Oklahoma and Texas, about 85 miles north of Dallas. She was waving her arms and yelling for help, according to the two men.
They stopped the train and Sosa said he walked to the woman.
The woman, who told Sosa her name was Connie, had cuts on her hands and was bleeding. "She was wet, confused and had no recollection of time," Sosa told CNN.
"She was either on the early stages of hypothermia or she already had it," Sosa added. The temperatures were below freezing, and it was slightly snowing, he said.
Connie told the crew that she had been floating on an air mattress for days after attempting to use it as a raft to get to a boat on the other side of the lake, according to Sosa.
Connie's fiancé had been with her at first, Sosa said, and the couple had initially gone into the water to recover items that had fallen from that boat.
Connie told Sosa she was separated from her fiancé -- who was using a different flotation device -- earlier on.
She then floated for two miles down the lake, coming to a stop when she ran into what Sosa described as a levee, he said. She climbed up and sat on the rocks, and this is where the train members saw her.
"It was just kinda unexpected," Luster told CNN affiliate KXII. "With the weather we were having we were the only train out there at the time ... and I'm glad we could be there when we were."
Connie's fiancé eventually made it ashore, wet and freezing, and went to a nearby house to get help, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man told the highway patrol his significant other had gotten swept away a day before, police said.
Police received the call about the missing woman from her fiancé an hour before the train crew called. They did not see the woman when they first responded to the call, the patrol's media operations director Sarah Stewart told CNN. Highway patrol officers arrived at the scene about 15 minutes after the train crew's report.
Connie was then taken by EMS to the hospital, and the highway patrol said she is expected to survive. No information was immediately available on her fiancé.
Sosa told CNN he's glad Connie is safe and hope her recovery continues to go well. "I'm glad I was with Mr. Luster and the both of us together could help get her some help," he said.
The highway patrol said since there was no crime committed, they are not conducting an official investigation.