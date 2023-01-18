Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix wants to hire a flight attendant for one of its private jets, and says pay can reach $385,000, according to a job listing on the streaming service's website.
While the job description on Netflix's website doesn't specify an exact salary, the posting says the "overall market range" for the position ranges from $60,000 to $385,000 in total compensation.
The flight attendant will operate out of San Jose International airport and fly on a G550 Super midsized jet, according to the company.
Specifications for the position, laid out by Netflix, require the flight attendant to be based in Northern California and to "embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility."
The position require the employee to be FAA-certified, able to assist procuring aircraft stock before trips, and able to carry 30-pound bags.
-----------------------------------------
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A teenager in Detroit has won a $613,000 Lucky 7's Fast Money jackpot with a ticket that was gifted to her by a friend.
The ticket was purchased at a gas station on Van Dyke Road in Detroit while the young woman was out with her friend.
"I was out with a friend, and he purchased a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket while we were at the gas station," the 19-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials.
"He handed the ticket to me and said he bought it for me because he wanted to get me a little something as an early Christmas gift," she continued.
"We looked the ticket over together, and when we saw I'd won the jackpot, we stated screaming and jumping up and down," she said.
After winning the jackpot the woman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.
-----------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A visitor to a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Australia captured video of an unusual sight -- a horse riding in the back seat of a drive-through customer's car.
Donna Bevan posted a video to TikTok showing the surprising scene outside the eatery in New South Wales.
The video shows Bevan briefly converse with the driver of the car, who explains the horse is "excited for his ice cream."
Bevan said in the post that it was an "only in Australia" encounter.
------------------------------
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a seagull spotted entangled in string and dangling from a utility pole.
The St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the pole on South Beach after "several callers" reported a dangling seagull in distress.
The Station 2 crew arrived on the scene and used their ladder truck to reach the "nearly listless bird."
The seagull was turned over to local animal control to receive veterinary care.
"As stated by a concerned citizen, 'We hope he'll be flying again soon,'" the post said.
-------------------------------
Despite the distinction of being Emmanuel Macron's birthplace, Mayor Brigitte Fouré doubts that Madonna has heard of Amiens, a city in the north of France halfway between Paris and Lille. However, on Monday, Fouré revealed a connection and asked the singer to consider loaning the city a painting it lost during World War One as it attempts to become a 2028 European Capital of Culture.
The work – "Diana and Endymion" by French Neoclassical painter Jérôme-Martin Langlois – depicts the Roman goddess of the hunt enamored with a shepherd of unsurpassed beauty. It also has no ordinary history.
Completed in 1822, it was commissioned by Louis XVIII for the Salon of Diane at the Palace of Versailles. Acquired by the French Republic in 1873, the painting hung in a museum in Amiens until 1918, when the Germans heavily bombed the city.
At that point, the painting vanished and was feared to be destroyed.
French daily Le Figaro reported Monday that the painting, or a nearly identical one, reappeared and went on sale at an auction in New York in 1989 where Madonna paid $1.3 million for it.
A curator from Amiens only noticed it in 2015 in the background of a photo of Madonna in her home that was published in Paris Match magazine, according to the Guardian.
"This painting is probably a painting that had been lent by the Louvre to the museum in Amiens before the First World War and of which we had then lost track," Fouré explained.
Since the painting is 3 cm smaller than the artwork which disappeared in 1918, there are some doubts as to whether it is the original. However, experts have hypothesized that the discrepancy in size is due to the signature and date on the painting being removed.
The museum in Amiens has lodged a legal complaint of theft against persons unknown, but according to Fouré, this shouldn't concern Madonna.
"We won't dispute in any way the legal acquisition that you made of this work. But be aware that we are candidates to be the European Capital of Culture in 2028. So, I would like, if on this occasion, in 2028, you could lend us your painting so that the inhabitants can rediscover this work and enjoy it," Fouré said.
The European Union will announce the 2028 European capital of culture this year. The initiative allows cities selected to receive EU support in organizing a yearlong celebration of art and culture. It has been known to help cities develop in a number of ways, economic or otherwise.
Madonna has yet to respond to the request. Tuesday, the singer announced plans for a worldwide tour which would celebrate the entirety of her career. 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the singer's first studio album, "Madonna."
---------------------------------------
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 and giving most of the increased amount to the state Highway Patrol. The full Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled to take up the bill Wednesday.
Lawmakers passed the so-called "slowpoke" bill in 2021. Over roughly a year, state troopers wrote nearly 500 tickets. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.
The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn't get reported to a driving record.
The senators on the subcommittee said they noticed compliance when the law was first passed, but slower drivers have started to creep back into the left lane, necessitating a tougher penalty.
"Would the committee entertain a motion to make this retroactive — to this morning — maybe a blue Camry?" joked Republican state Sen. Sean Bennett who has about a 95-mile (153 kilometer) commute from Summerville to the Statehouse on Interstate 26.