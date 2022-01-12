KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.
A tourist made a big impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip. That enabled the staff to easily track him down after police released webcam video showing vandals setting fire to a Christmas tree.
The arson caused more than $5,000 in damage to the city’s landmark buoy marking the southernmost point in the United States, and sent the island’s “coconut telegraph” gossip chain into high alert, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.
Like other locals across the city, bartender Cameron Briody watched the video, and recognized the 21-year-old man who had stiffed him at Irish Kevin’s on Key West’s famous Duval Street. “I knew immediately that I had served him and that he had used a card, so his name would be on the slips,” Briody told the Herald.
The bar’s general manager, Daylin Starks, turned to recordings from the “ton of cameras” that watch over the bar each night, and matched credit card receipts to time-stamped videos of the man and his 22-year-old friend.
“We could follow them the whole time, in and out of the bar,” Starks said. “We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on.”
Armed with their identifications and matching their movements to the vandalism down the street, police swiftly announced arrest warrants for the vandalism suspects, and city workers quickly restored the 20-ton concrete monument, which proclaims it stands just 90 miles from Cuba. Key West visitors couldn’t wait to pose for more pictures at the spot.
“We’ve all been that age and made dumb mistakes and we just learn from them.” Starks told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “So I hope that’s what they do is learn from the mistake.”
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers received a call about 3:30 p.m. Monday reporting a moose stuck in the basement of a Breckenridge home.
CPW said officers arrived to find the moose had fallen through a snow-covered window well while grazing and ended up getting inside the house.
"Responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, but could not get the moose to leave because it required going up a basement staircase to reach the exits," CPW said in a news release.
Officers ended up tranquilizing the moose and cutting off its antlers so it could fit up the staircase without further damaging the home. The agency said moose antlers typically fall off this time of year and would regrow in the spring.
The moose was carried outside and released back into the wild.
"It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy," CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay said in the release.
CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said window wells can pose hazards to wildlife.
"Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home," he said.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store's lottery vending machine was out of $10 scratch-off tickets, leading him to purchase the $5 ticket that earned him a $50,000 prize.
The Emmitsburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he went to Jubilee Foods in Emmitsburg to cash in a $5 prize from a scratch-off ticket, and while at the store he decided to pick up a $10 ticket from the store's lottery vending machine.
The man said he prefers to play $10 scratch-offs, but he discovered the machine was sold out of all tickets in that price range, so he turned his attention to the $5 tickets.
"I decided to pick the first one I looked at," the player recalled.
The man said he took the ticket, a $5 Lucky game, home and "threw it on the counter and told my wife, 'It's yours.'"
The man's wife came downstairs a short time later and asked him to double check the ticket, which turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
"It's amazing," the husband said. "I never win anything. It shocked me!"
The couple said they plan to use their winnings to make some home improvements.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Yale University professor said her free online course on the science of living a happy life has seen enrollment spike by about 3,000% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laurie Santos, a professor of psychology, started teaching her class, Psycology 157: Psychology and the Good Life, in March 2018, and the next semester she made the class available for free online via Coursera under the title "Science of Well-Being."
Santos said the COVID-19 pandemic led to enrollment in the course spiking to 3,000% of what it was in 2019.
"I do think people wanted to do more to protect their happiness during the pandemic," Santos told The Hill. "I think people were getting great evidence-based advice about how to protect their physical health -- mask up, socially distance, get a vaccine -- but people were struggling with what to do to protect their mental health. The class provided that evidence-based advice for improving well-being."
The 10-week course features science-based examinations of well-being contrasted with common misconceptions about happiness. Students learn to develop and implement strategies to increase their own well-being and are given "happiness-boosting challenges" as homework.
"In class people learn about a lot of strategies that are helpful for navigating the mental health hit that comes from life during Omicron. For example, you'll hear about ways to boost your social connection, even if you can't get together in person," Santos said.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a swan spotted frozen to the ice covering the Mystic River.
The Somerville Fire Department responded to the river, near Assembly Row, just after noon on Tuesday when a call came in about a bird in distress.
Firefighters discovered a swan appeared to be stuck to the ice about 50 feet from shore, so crews used an ice sled to reach the bird.
The swan was extracted from the ice and turned over to Somerville Animal Control, which it o the New England Wildlife Center for care.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles home made famous by the 1984 slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street sold for almost $3 million -- and it came with Bo Burnham's guest house.
The house, which served as protagonist Nancy Thompson's home in exterior shots of the Wes Craven horror classic, sold for $2.8 million after being listed for $3.5 million shortly before Halloween 2021.
The listing said the home terrorized by Freddy Krueger had its interior redesigned in the mid-2000s, before being sold in 2013 to Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria.
The listing includes a guest house, which itself was made famous by comedian Bo Burnham, who filmed his pandemic-themed special, Inside, in the domicile.
MOLINE, Ill. – Many parents are upset about planned after-school meetings by a group called The Satanic Temple at Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline.
The After School Satan Club is scheduled to meet from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the school (3520 53rd St., Moline) Thursday, Jan. 13, as well Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and May 12. A flyer about the club says the activities will include science projects, puzzles, games, arts and crafts projects, and nature activities.
Moline-Coal Valley School District spokeswoman Candace Sountris said Tuesday that there is concern and confusion over this upcoming after-school club at Jane Addams Elementary.
"The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Board of Education have policies and administrative procedures in place which allow for community use of its publicly funded facilities outside the school day," the district statement said Tuesday, noting it doesn't discriminate against any groups who wish to rent public facilities, including religious-affiliated groups.
"Religiously affiliated groups are among those allowed to rent our facilities for a fee," the district said. "The district has, in the past, approved these types of groups, one example being the Good News Club, which is an after-school child evangelism fellowship group. Flyers and promotional materials for these types of groups are approved for lobby posting or display only, and not for mass distribution.
"Students or parents are then able to pick up the flyer from the lobby, if they so choose, which is aligned to District policy," the statement says. "Please note that the district must provide equal access to all groups and that students need parental permission to attend any after-school event. Our focus remains on student safety and student achievement."
According to The Satanic Temple website, the mission of the nationwide group says it is to "encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice and undertake noble pursuits."
The flyer from The Satanic Temple about the new after-school club, for 1st through 5th-grade students.
Among its fundamental tenets are:
One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.
The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.
One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone.
The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.
The group — which distributes "Devil's Advocate" scholarships to students — has become the primary religious Satanic organization in the world with congregations internationally, and a number of high-profile public campaigns designed to preserve and advance secularism and individual liberties, the website says.
"The rise of The Satanic Temple has been met with an increase in commentary regarding what Satanism is as media outlets struggle to grasp how this upstart religion has begun to shift religious liberty debates with claims of equal access," the site says.
A Facebook post Monday from Moline parent Necia Cole (attaching a photo of the club flyer) was met with incredulous responses, including this: "Wait what????? How is this even a thing? Who approved this? I just know they're about to catch hell because I would be going tf off."
Cole added to her post Tuesday: "I will add that the flyer was only allowed due to the rules and regulations that the school has to allow it. My kids attend a pretty good school. I may also add that no teacher physically passed out the flyers."
Israeli Instagram model Yael Cohen Aris says a sex doll of her has been made without her permission, with the likeness so accurate it includes a beauty mark she has just below her lip.
Cohen Aris, 25, told the UK's ITV television network on Monday that the toy being marketed by Irontech Dolls even shares her name, "Yael."
To leave no further doubt as to the origin of the item's design, it is being promoted online using real-life images of her, she said.
Chinese company Irontech Dolls markets top-level sex dolls that come with an internal skeleton and detachable heads that can be switched. One of the heads it offers along with a life-size doll is called the "Yael" and has Cohen Aris's dark hair, facial structure, eyeglasses, and beauty mark.
"It's not just about a beauty mark and my name, because sex dolls are still just dolls and there is a limit to how much they can look like a human being," Cohen Aris told ITV's This Morning show. "But once it was connected to my identity and image and videos, social media, there is no mistake here."
"I don't have anything against the sex doll industry; the problem here is they did it without my consent, without my knowledge," she said. "It's doubly wrong because it's connected to my identity — it's not just a doll that looks like me or inspired by me; they never hid the fact it's developed from me."
The IDF veteran and computer programmer has sought legal action and is demanding that the company remove the item. She said she would not agree to leave her head on the market if offered a percentage of sales.
"No, I think first of all it should get off the shelves, and then maybe we could talk about what happened and how things went wrong and why," she said. "I'm not talking about compensation, I think learning a lesson from this would be the best thing to come out of this story, and this is also what I hope to achieve by raising awareness — that is what I am trying to pursue."
She said she wants to "bring a real conversation about our privacy, if we want to share ourselves online."
"We need to have this conversation about how we can protect our identities," she said.
Cohen Aris said that though she enjoyed programming, which she also did in the army, she had always wanted to be an actress and social media was a way of realizing that dream.
Her Instagram account now has over 1.1 million followers. It was one of her fans who first alerted her to the sex doll, in 2019, by sending her a link to a forum where there was a discussion about initial work on the toy.
"At the time they were talking about my head prototypes… and a few months later it was a sex doll for sale, then I realized the scale of it and what was going on," she recalled.
The "Yael" head was priced at $420 in 2019. A full Irontech Doll complete with "Yael" head is currently being marketed on websites for over $1,400.
Cohen Aris let her fans know her dismay, writing in a July 28 Instagram post, "I found out that a big company made a SEX DOLL about me WITHOUT my permission or me knowing.
"No it's not a joke, It's real. They even named the doll 'Yael,'" she wrote. "I am still shocked. don't really know what to do…"
A spokesperson for Irontech Dolls told the UK Daily Mail newspaper that similarities between the doll and Yael are a "coincidence."
The company said it offers a range of styles and likenesses to suit customer preferences and that similarities to real people are just chance. Nonetheless, it said it will no longer use "Yael" as the name for the doll.
"In order to avoid misunderstanding, we won't call this doll Yael anymore and ask all of our partners to stop using the name Yael," the spokesperson told the newspaper. "We will inform all the partners to stop using this name and also using any photos relating to her."
A search of the Irontech dolls website for "Yael" did not produce any results Tuesday, but the head, along with a doll, was still being marketed on other sites.
(NDTV.com) Haveri (Karnataka): Upset over the rejection of his loan application, a man allegedly set the bank on fire in the Haveri district on Sunday.
The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code, said the police
According to the police, the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. However, the bank denied his loan application after the verification of documents.
In a standoff that has lasted nearly a month, three cats based in Langford, B.C. on southern Vancouver Island have tried to claim ownership of a blender box — a saga that has fascinated social media users worldwide.
It all started on Dec. 16, according to Nikii Gerson-Neeves, one of the trio's owners, when she brought in a new Vitamix blender and left the still-unopened, knee-high box on the kitchen floor.
Her four-year-old tuxedo cat, Max, immediately jumped on the box, bemusing Nikii's wife Jessica, who took a picture and uploaded it to a Facebook group that celebrates chunky cats.
By morning the situation had escalated: Max's two 13-year-old siblings, George (Destroyer of Worlds) and Lando Calrissian, had taken an interest in the Vitamix box, too. From there, Nikii says, things spiralled out of control.
"We're creeping up on a month. It has been just shy of a month, which is ridiculous," Jessica said.
It's a month that has seen the couple deprived of the blender as their three fluffballs, all rescue cats, take turns atop their box perch, and their Facebook page explodes in popularity.
"When we started the page we have for the cats on Facebook … it had around 50 followers, something like that," Nikii said. "Now over 19,000 people follow the page."
Max, George and Lando have made their household famous, with stories of the cats' antics going beyond the shores of Vancouver Island.
"There are people commenting, 'Hey, from Italy!', 'We saw this on our news in Australia,'" Jessica said. "Like, what?"
"Someone sent us a post translated into Chinese the other day … it's everywhere," Nikii said.
"Cat videos go viral all the time, you just never expect it to be your cats."
After days of being deprived of their expensive blender, the couple hatched a plan to get the cats off their new throne. They reached out to Vitamix to ask the company for some dummy boxes.
"We thought that they might get a kick out of how much the cats had fallen in love with this," Jessica said. "If they decided to … send along three empty boxes, great, it'll be a terrific laugh for everybody involved."
That's exactly what the company did, sending the B.C. couple three empty Vitamix boxes.
The couple has reinforced one of the decoy boxes, filling it with material so a cat can sit on it and not fall through.
Now, photos show two cats sitting on boxes in the couple's kitchen.
The couple now has a few decoy boxes aimed at wrangling their blender away from their three cats, but has only reinforced one so far, with Lando and Max occupying two thrones. (Jessica Gerson-Neeves)
The battle over the Vitamix box has been a much-needed distraction amid the cycle of grim news in the province, according to the couple.
"Of course, we're not actually being held hostage, we can move the cats anytime we wanted," Jessica said. "This is about having something sweet and fun and whimsical and silly."
"There was a lady who said, 'I'm a COVID nurse in an ICU ward, and every day before I get out of the car to go into work, I read the latest post and I laugh."
Jessica says she wants people to contribute to their local animal rescue and adopt their own cats if they can.
"It's not big and consequential. It's not traditionally newsworthy," Nikki added.
"It's not high stakes, but it's making people happy and that's not nothing."