JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol alert sent cellphones blaring statewide: Authorities in Gotham City, Missouri, were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT.
But there is no Gotham City, Missouri, and the car referenced was the one used by the Joker in the 1989 “Batman” movie. Soon after the Tuesday evening alert, the patrol sent another saying to disregard it.
In a brief news release, the patrol said a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently transmitted statewide. The system is meant to let the public know when a police officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
“During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public,” the news release stated. A message left with patrol on Wednesday seeking additional information wasn’t immediately returned.
(New York Post) It's every international traveler's dream scenario.
Kai Forsyth said that finding himself to be the only person on a British Airways flight was the "weirdest experience," the Daily Star reported.
Forsyth, from Derbyshire, was headed from London to Orlando, Florida, but was the lone passenger on the plane. He shared his experience on TikTok, where a video of his once-in-a-lifetime trip has gone viral with 312,000 views.
"The cabin crew said I was the only person on board the flight," Forsyth says in the clip posted on Jan. 9 as he pans around to an aircraft full of empty seats.
Flight attendants waited on the passenger hand-and-foot, providing him with an "unlimited" supply of airplane snacks, including an entire box of pre-packaged Walkers cookies, and allowing him to put up the armrests and stretch out across an entire row of seats.
"It was eight hours so I set up a bed," he said. "Literally the comfiest I've ever been on a plane," he captioned the scene.
Forsyth also made a new friend, he revealed in a second video
"The flight attendants reminded me that there was more pilots than passengers," he wrote with a video of a crew member watching a movie with him.
"I decided to make friends with one of them," he continued. "We sat and watched movies for hours and ate unlimited snacks."
He captioned the video: "@British Airways find this flight attendant. he needs a promotion."
Still, one aspect of his airliner remained off-limits to the lucky customer: first class.
While Forsyth was living the dream, thousands of other citizen conservationists were signing a petition to see that wasteful "ghost" flights become a banned practice in the airline industry.
Airlines are known to run flights regardless of passengers just to hold down a regular route schedule and landing gate — what the industry called "keeping slots warm" — so that even an empty jet takes off on time. For example, it was recently reported that Lufthansa Group, which owns the German airline by the same name as well as Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, "will have to carry out 18,000 extra, unnecessary flights just to secure our take-off and landing rights," their CEO Carsten Spohr said.
The UK parliamentary petition demands: "At a time of climate emergency we need to drastically reduce our fossil fuel use, and in the context of our steadily dwindling carbon budget, it beggars belief that planes fly empty."
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Australian man found a 25-year-old message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media.
Marty Monson, of King Island, said he found the bottle in early January along the Sea Elephant River and posted photos of it and the faded message he found inside to a community Facebook group.
The message, dated June 14, 1996, was signed by Mark Burton and included contact information, but Monson said the phone numbers apparently were out of date.
"There were a couple of numbers on the message, but being so old, we couldn't get through," Monson told The Examiner newspaper.
Burton said he recently received messages from his sister and mother alerting him to Monson's post, and when he looked he was shocked to see the message in a bottle he and a friend had tossed into the river 25 years earlier.
"It's one of those things you do as a kid, and you don't think anything will come of it," Burton said.
Monson said he was surprised and delighted to receive a message from Burton about his post.
"I just couldn't believe how long it had been floating around for," Monson said of the bottle.
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol helped corral an escaped water buffalo that was spotted wandering loose in the middle of a road.
The CHP said an officer responded to the area of North Zediker and Ashlan avenues in Fresno when residents reported a loose water buffalo standing in the middle of a roadway.
Dan Villanueva, the local resident who reported the animal sighting to CHP, said he was concerned for the safety of the animal and passing drivers.
"I was on my way back from the store, and he was standing there in the road, and I didn't want anybody to get hit," Villanueva told the Fresno Bee.
A CHP officer arrived on the scene and, with Villanueva's help, was able to guide the water buffalo into a fenced-in area.
The animal's owners, cousins Ken Moua and Leng Moua, were called to the scene and walked the water buffalo back to their property, located nearby.
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a man who called and claimed someone stole his prescription medicine at gunpoint ended up in trouble with the law over a drug issue himself.
"PSA . . . If you are calling the police to your home to report a robbery of your legal prescription medication, be sure to hide your illegal drugs before they arrive," a post on the Milton Police Department's Facebook page said.
Cory Means was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Friday after officers responded to his residence on Glenwood Street and saw 5 grams of crystal methamphetamine in plain view in the living room, Milton Lt. K.L. O'Dell said.
O'Dell said Means had called and reported someone armed with a gun robbed him about 3 a.m. of all of his prescription medicine.
After officers spotted the meth in his house, Means claimed the meth wasn't his, O'Dell said.
Police said Means was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Western Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond. There was no listing for Means at 3 p.m. Friday on the West Virginia Regional Jail's website.
(BBC) A cat missing for eight months has been reunited with its owner after she recognised his familiar meow on the other end of the telephone while on a call to her vet.
Rachael Lawrence, from Braintree, Essex, was talking to the vet about her other cat when she heard Barnaby's distinctive cry in the background.
She was told it was a stray but phoned back later and asked for details of the cat as "it was bugging me", she said.
Barnaby is now back with his family.
Ms Lawrence said she was so sure she could recognise her cat's meow that she called the vet again asking if the "stray" she had heard over the phone was black, with a white patch on one of his back feet.
When the surgery confirmed the description she took in photographs of Barnaby to show to staff.
She said she "knew it was him" as soon as he was brought into the room.
"I cried," she said. "We hadn't seen him for eight months."
Her three children had nicknamed Barnaby "Fatman", but when he was brought in he had "loads of scabs" and was "all skinny and missing fur", Ms Lawrence said.
However, the family's wayward pet was "more than happy to be picked up and cuddled".
She added: "We just need to fatten him up to get him back to Fatman."
Ms Lawrence said she had paid to have Barnaby chipped before he went missing but questioned whether the procedure had been "done properly".
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Transport Ministry has criticized a stunt that saw a Czech millionaire drive his high-powered sportscar along a public highway at speeds of up to 414 kilometers per hour (257 mph).
A video posted online this month shows Radim Passer pushing his Bugatti Chiron to extreme speeds on a stretch of Germany's A2 Autobahn between Berlin and Hannover.
Beneath the video, Passer wrote that the stunt was filmed last year on a 10-kilometer (6-mile) straight section with three lanes and "visibility along the whole stretch."
"Safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe to go," he said.
But the car can be seen passing several other vehicles on the highway and the light in the video suggests it was at twilight.
While much of Germany's Autobahn network famously has no speed limit, the Transport Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it "rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users."
"All road users must abide by the rules of the road traffic regulations," it added, citing the first clause of Germany's road traffic law, which states that "anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances."
The ministry noted that the law also requires drivers to "only drive so fast that the vehicle is constantly under control."
Passer, who according to Forbes is the Czech Republic's 33rd-richest person with a wealth of 6.6 billion Czech crowns ($308 million), suggested beneath the video that he placed his faith in more than just his driving skills during the stunt.
"We thank God for the safety and good circumstances, as we were able to reach the speed of 414 km/h!" he wrote.
The Green party, now a junior partner in Germany's coalition government, called for a 130 kph (80 mph) speed limit across the Autobahn network in last year's election campaign, as part of efforts to cut the country's carbon dioxide emissions. But that idea was ditched during talks to form the new government.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a lottery ticket on his birthday checked the winning numbers the next day and discovered he had won a $402,063 jackpot.
The Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he celebrated his 71st birthday by purchasing a Fantasy 5 ticket from the Dixie Party Store in Clarkston.
"I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket on my birthday hoping to win big, but you never expect to," the player said. "I went to the store the next day and got a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I'd matched all five, I couldn't believe I had actually won, especially since it was on my birthday!"
The man's ticket matched all the numbers drawn, 01-03-19-28-29, earning him a $402,063 prize.
The winner said he plans to share his prize money with his family.
(USA Today) Ever turned a slice of bologna into a face mask with bites taken out of it for eyes and a mouth?
Oscar Mayer said it's paying homage to the classic childhood tradition with a new skin care product inspired by the lunch meat.
The Kraft Heinz brand partnered with Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty and skin care company, to create the face sheets, which are described as "a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention."
The limited-edition masks that resemble bologna go on sale Wednesday at Amazon.com for $5 each and will be available while supplies last.
"Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert," Lindsey Ressler, a senior marketing analyst at the brand, said in a statement.
Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired masks will be sold on Amazon while supplies last.
But these masks with Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients are not edible and come with a warning to "not eat" them because "that's what bologna slices are for."
"Our bologna has a nickname and it's B-E-A-U-T-Y," the Amazon product listing says, a throwback to the popular Oscar Mayer jingle, "My Baloney Has a First Name" from the 1970s, which spells out O-S-C-A-R. "No, this sheet mask is not real bologna. Put it on your face, not your sandwich."
The mask packaging looks similar to a pack of Oscar Mayer bologna complete with the Wienermobile, which was added to packages last year as part of the "Keep It Oscar" rebranding and transformation campaign.
Here are the directions on how to use the Oscar Mayer face masks.
According to the directions, after cleansing your face, apply the mask and relax for 10 to 20 minutes. The mask should then be removed.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Chicago man who found a wedding ring on a sidewalk said he was able to return the lost item to its owner after his social media post went viral.
Jonah Newman said he was walking with his wife, Amy Kirscher, on Sunday afternoon when they found a wedding ring on the sidewalk in front of a Wicker Park home.
The ring was inscribed with the message, "I love you," and the date of the owner's wedding.
Newman's Twitter post about the ring went viral with thousands of retweets, and he posted an update Thursday saying the owner had been found.
"The ring is now back on the hand of its owner, who lost it while delivering groceries for Instacart on Sunday," Newman tweeted. "He and his wife are celebrating their 7th anniversary at the end of the month. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word!"