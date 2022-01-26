(TODAY) It’s no surprise that toddlers have a fascination with technology and are becoming more savvy when it comes to navigating their parents’ phones. Remember that time a toddler accidentally live broadcasted her mom in the shower, or when a dad’s son locked him out of his iPad for 48 years?
Pramod and Madhu Kumar got a surprise of their own from their 22-month-old son, Ayaansh, in the form of a seemingly endless stream of deliveries from Walmart caused by one rogue click of a “place order” button.
While playing with his mom’s phone, Ayaansh managed to access her full cart on Walmart’s website and completed checkout for an order of furniture close to $2,000.
When the packages started to arrive out of the blue, Pramod and Madhu began to question one another about who placed the order without asking for any input on the items. As it turns out, neither had technically ordered anything from Walmart. In reality, their son was the culprit of the large order consisting of items for their new home in New Jersey, which they moved into back in March 2021.
“My wife does online shopping, so at the time, she was checking some things on Walmart and she added to a cart,” Pramod told TODAY on the phone. “She was not intending to purchase those, she just added to a cart and said, ‘OK, we’ll come back later.’ But then she put the phone down and somehow my son managed to get the phone.”
Ayaansh’s innocent playtime on his mom's phone turned into his first online shopping spree, as he accidentally completed the order for his parents. His Walmart haul included various household items, accent chairs and flower stands, but it doesn’t stop there.
“We’re still getting the packages,” Pramod said. “We have a bunch of packages. Like today, there are two packages just sitting outside of our house.”
At first, Pramod was confused by his son's ability to make a purchase so easily.
"If you go online shopping, it asks you multiple times about the items you need to select and you have to click here to be able to confirm and then reconfirm to make sure before ordering,” Pramod explained. “So I was really surprised to see how he was able to complete the whole transaction.”
As it turns out though, Ayaansh knows his way around a phone. While speaking to NBC New York, the toddler was able to close out the calendar application on a reporter’s phone, search through the contacts and even sent an email.
“We learned a big lesson,” Pramod said of the incident. In the future, he said that they will require more difficult passcodes or will turn on facial recognition to avoid another accidental purchase.
Once they realized that their son had accidentally placed the order, it was already too late to cancel the order as the packages had already begun to arrive. They are still waiting for more deliveries to be made before they go to Walmart to return some of the items. Even though most of the orders will be returned, they’ve decided to keep a few items to remember the funny debacle in the future.
Luckily, the family has found humor in the situation, and said they've been laughing about it a lot.
“We are asking the same questions (to Ayaansh) again and again, ‘Oh, did you order that?’" Madhu said.
Pramod added, "He's totally clueless to what he did, because nothing he ordered is of interest to him."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colorado (KDVR) – Interested in owning your own Old West cow town? There's such a place on a 320-acre ranch in Colorado, less than four hours southwest of Denver.
The property, located in Saguache County, was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033. Over the years, they spent an additional $10.8 million developing it into a modern Old West town.
"They left no detail unconsidered," real estate agent Adrienne Haydu told Nexstar's KDVR. "For example, the ceiling tiles in the saloon and hotel are imported from Italy."
The brothers ultimately auctioned the property at a "deliberate loss" in 2011, taking in just under $2 million, according to Haydu. ("I guess that was their business model," Haydu said.) The place has changed hands a few times, and today the entire property is selling for $4.7 million.
Interested buyers will not only find a saloon on the property (because what Old West town wouldn't have a saloon?), but also a general store and chapel. Other amenities include a mini golf course, a shooting range, an outdoor stage, a hotel, a dance hall, two original cabins from the Hoaglund Stagecoach line, a bunkhouse, RV hookups, a five-stall livery stable and a barn with 13 stalls.
There's also a three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury "Ponderosa Lodge" on the property with a gourmet kitchen and Amish hardwood flooring throughout, per the listing. In addition, the lodge boasts an indoor glass floor that sits atop an indoor stream, which is fed by a waterfall visible upon entering the living room.
"The property is incredibly unique and one of a kind," Haydu said. "It's old-town charm with all the conveniences of modern amenities. All the buildings are actual buildings and not just a fake facade. It's a great horse property."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.
In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah's grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at the California Academy of Sciences believe it is about 90 years old, with no known living peers.
Methuselah is a 4-foot-long (1.2-meter), 40-pound (18.1-kilogram) Australian lungfish that was brought to the San Francisco museum in 1938 from Australia.
A primitive species with lungs and gills, Australian lungfish are believed to be the evolutionary link between fish and amphibians.
No stranger to publicity, Methuselah's first appearance in the San Francisco Chronicle was in 1947: "These strange creatures — with green scales looking like fresh artichoke leaves — are known to scientists as a possible 'missing link' between terrestrial and aquatic animals."
Until a few years ago, the oldest Australian lungfish was at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. But that fish, named Granddad, died in 2017 at the age of 95.
"By default, Methuselah is the oldest," said Allan Jan, senior biologist at the California Academy of Sciences and the fish's keeper. Methuselah's caretakers believe the fish is female, although it's difficult to determine the species' sex without a risky blood draw. The academy plans to send a tiny sample of her fin to researchers in Australia, who will try to confirm the sex and figure out the fish's exact age.
Jan says Methuselah likes getting rubbed on her back and belly and has a "mellow" personality.
"I tell my volunteers, pretend she's an underwater puppy, very mellow, gentle, but of course if she gets spooked she will have sudden bouts of energy. But for the most part she's just calm," Jan said. Methuselah has developed a taste for seasonal figs.
"She's a little picky and only likes figs when they are fresh and in season. She won't eat them when they're frozen," said Jeanette Peach, spokeswoman for the California Academy of Sciences.
Organic blackberries, grapes and romaine lettuce are rotated into her daily diet, which also includes a variety of fish, clams, prawns and earthworms, said Charles Delbeek, curator of the museum's Steinhart Aquarium.
The academy has two other Australian lungfish that are younger. Named for their sizes, "Medium" arrived at the museum in 1952 and "Small" in 1990, both from the Mary River, in Queensland, Australia, said Delbeek. They weigh about 25 pounds (11 kilograms) and 15 pounds (7 kilograms), respectively.
The Australian lungfish is now a threatened species and can no longer be exported from Australian waters, so biologists at the academy say it's unlikely they'll get a replacement once Methuselah passes away.
"We just give her the best possible care we can provide, and hopefully she thrives," Jan said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.
German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.
The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.
A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros ($3,045) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros ($2,030). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A wood and wicker chair purchased from a thrift store in Britain was auctioned for more than $21,000 when it was identified as the work of an early 20th-century artist.
Auction house Sworders said a woman bought the chair for just under $7 at a thrift store in Brighton, England.
"When I got the chair home, I had a closer look and thought it looked really interesting. I emailed some pictures to the V&A museum but had no response," the seller, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sworders.
"My next stop was Sworders. I emailed design specialist John Black and he responded immediately."
Black recognized the chair as the 1902 work of Austrian artist Koloman Moser. Black consulted a specialist on the Vienna Secession, who confirmed his identification of the chair.
Moser, a teacher at the Vienna School of Applied Arts, designed the chair as a modern reinterpretation of a traditional 18th-century ladder-back chair, the auction house said.
The chair sold for $21,874.12 at Tuesday's auction, Sworders said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina high school said a book checked out from its library in 1979 was recently returned in the mail by a former student who apologized in a "heartfelt letter."
Bandys High School in Catawba said in a Facebook post that the book, titled "Basic Clutches and Transmissions," arrived in the mail recently.
"Brett Allred, a former BHS student, returned an overdue library book. The due date: February 15, 1979! Accompanying the book was a heartfelt letter," the post said.
Allred wrote in his letter that he was sorry for taking over 40 years to return the book, "because I have potentially deprived a student or students of the education that could be gained by this book."
"It was one of my favorite books for several years as I was completely enamored by muscle cars and hot rods beginning during these years and lasting all my life," Allred wrote.
The former student wrote that he never graduated from BHS, but he credits his education at the school with setting him on the path that led to him owning his own successful HVAC business.
"I deeply wish I had finished high school at Bandys. I had every opportunity and no one to blame but myself and my shortsightedness," Allred wrote. "I did get an AHSD and attended several tech schools and college classes, but I missed out on so much by not attending my senior year."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer's badge was returned to his department 127 years after he was killed in the line of duty, officials said.
Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer said Officer Albert Jacobson became the department's only officer ever to be slain in the line of duty when he was shot and killed while pursuing a burglary suspect in 1894.
"They got one person in custody and they had encountered the second one," Schafer told WCCO-TV. "A foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect turned around and fired some gunshots at Albert and his partner."
Schafer said he met Gloria Hagestuen, Jacobson's great-granddaughter, in 2017, and she gave him what is now the department's only photo of the slain officer.
Schafer said Hagestuen reached out to him a few weeks ago to give him Jacobson's badge. Hagestuen said a second cousin had found the badge while going through a chest in her attic.
"What can you say? This is a piece of history 130 years old," Schafer said. "It's got a lot more sentimental value and means a lot more than anything we could produce today."
The city of Hastings said in a Facebook post that the badge is believed to be one of the first ones issued by the department.
Schafer said the badge will form the centerpiece of a museum dedicated to the department's history.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A driver said he feels lucky to be alive and uninjured after a chunk of concrete fell from a Massachusetts overpass and crashed through the windshield of his car.
Leonard Brown, 64, of Santa Barbara, Calif., said he was driving Tuesday on Route 28 in Somerville, approaching the southbound ramp to Interstate 93, when something he initially thought to be a chunk of ice or snow crashed through his windshield.
"It went right by my head," he told WBZ-TV.
Brown pulled over to examine the damage and he discovered what had actually crashed through his vehicle.
"While I was standing there responding, I realized what really had happened," he told the Boston Globe. "I had just barely missed being hit by a piece of concrete that was 12, 15 inches across and several inches thick and had gone from the front window and was sitting on the back deck of my Audi Q5 in the backseat."
Brown, who is visiting Massachusetts so his wife can undergo cancer treatments, said he was grateful she wasn't in the car at the time of the incident.
"I think I'm very lucky to not be injured," he said.
Kristen Penucci, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said the agency dispatched inspectors to determine whether the bridge is safe.
"MassDOT was alerted to a report of concrete falling from the Exit 20 overpass and immediately dispatched staff to inspect the structure," Penucci said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.
Commuters at the South Acton station captured photos and videos Monday evening of the stubborn swan.
The London Underground said trains were unable to travel between Willesden Junction and Richmond during the swan's sit-in. Fourteen trains had their routes canceled or redirected while workers attempted to coax the bird off the tracks.
The swan finally stood up, and workers wrangled the bird to the Kingswood Road station entrance, where rescuers with London Wildlife Protection picked it up.
"The bird was so disorientated it simply did not know what to do. When we measured him, he was underweight, so it's likely that he simply did not have the strength to fly away. He was very lucky not to have any injuries though and avoid the electrified rails," London Wildlife Protection said in a statement provided to MyLondon.
The swan was kept overnight and released back into a flock Tuesday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.
The Fairhaven Police Department said in a Facebook post that the dog, named Casper, ended up trapped in the seat motion mechanism underneath the front seat of his owner's SUV.
The post said said Officer Laurie Cannon, Sgt. Matthew Botelho, Capt. Michael Botelho and Animal Control Officer Evan DeSousa were joined in their rescue efforts by Fairhaven Fire Lt. Josh Benoit and veterinarian Nicholas Dagenais of New England Animal Hospital.
Police said Casper was successfully extracted from under the seat and treated for minor injuries.