Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: government records of the FBI’s excavation.
Finders Keepers filed a federal lawsuit against the Justice Department over its failure to produce documents on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold, which took place nearly four years ago at a remote woodland site in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The FBI has since dragged its feet on the treasure hunters’ Freedom of Information Act request for records, their lawyer said Wednesday.
“There’s been a pattern of behavior by the FBI that’s been very troubling,” said Anne Weismann, who represents Finders Keepers. She questioned whether the agency is “acting in good faith.”
A message was sent to the Justice Department seeking comment on the suit, which asks a judge to order the FBI to immediately turn over the records.
Finders Keepers’ owners, the father-son duo of Dennis and Kem Parada, had spent years looking for what, according to legend, was an 1863 shipment of Union gold that was lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. The duo focused on a spot where they say their instruments detected a large metallic mass.
After meeting with the treasure hunters in early 2018, the FBI brought in a contractor with more sophisticated instruments. The contractor detected an underground mass that weighed up to nine tons and had the density of gold, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed last year at the request of news organizations, including The Associated Press.
The Paradas accompanied the FBI to the site in Dent’s Run, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, but say they were confined to their car while the FBI excavated.
The FBI has long insisted the March 2018 dig came up empty, but the agency has consistently stymied the Paradas’ efforts to obtain information.
The FBI initially claimed it had no files about the investigation. Then, after the Justice Department ordered a more thorough review, the FBI said its records were exempt from public disclosure. Finally, in the wake of the treasure hunters’ appeal, the FBI said it had located 2,400 pages of records and 17 video files that it could potentially turn over — but that it would take years to do so.
Finders Keepers asked the Justice Department for expedited processing, which can be granted in cases where there is widespread media interest involving questions about the government’s integrity. The Justice Department denied the request — and, as of last month, had yet to assign the FOIA request to a staffer for processing, according to the lawsuit.
“From the outset, it seems as if the FBI is doing everything it can to avoid answering the question of whether they actually found gold,” Weismann said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Beth Davis really wants you to swipe right on her daughter's dating profile.
So badly in fact — that the Boston mom teamed up with the dating app Wingman to put up a billboard in Times Square — letting the world know that Molly is looking for love.
"Date My daughter," the sign reads, along with a picture of Molly, a 30-year-old Boston native, and a link to her dating profile. A smaller one showing Beth Davis, who calls herself Molly's wingman, sits just below.
But it's more than just a stunt. The 61-year-old mom says she is taking drastic measures to find love because she may not be around long enough to see her find it without her help. Beth Davis says she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2020 and that it had spread to her bones.
"There was a little more urgency to see my daughter settled with a wonderful man," she said.
It was that urgency that caught Wingman founder Tina Wilson's attention. She said she wanted to help and decided going big in the Crossroads of the World was the best bet.
"She still is focused with love and attention for her daughter and so I wanted to help her accelerate that search and find someone great," Wilson said.
As for Molly, she's taking the maternal meddling in stride.
"It's such a trip," she said. "Especially up there next to Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo. It's just crazy."
The pair even made a trip down from Boston to see the billboard — and, just maybe, score a date.
"I'm hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox," Molly Davis said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — Two dogs trained to detect an odor distinct to people who are sick with COVID-19 will visit three school districts in Bristol County this week.
A black Labrador named Huntah and a golden Lab called Duke can detect the smell of the virus on surfaces and will sit to indicate when they pick up the scent.
The dogs will visit schools in the Freetown, Lakeville and Norton school districts, WBZ-TV reported Tuesday.
"With COVID, whether it's the omicron, whether it's the delta, our dogs will hit on it," said Bristol County Capt. Paul Douglas. "And if there's a new variant that comes out in six months, hopefully there isn't, but if there is one, COVID is COVID."
Fairhaven School Superintendent Tara Kohler welcomed the dogs saying their presence shows students, "we are doing everything we can to mitigate the risk and I want them to feel secure and safe and not anxious about their surroundings."
The dogs were trained using a detection program developed by Florida International University's International Forensic Research Institute. WBZ-TV first reported on the Bristol County's use of the detection dogs in July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Tennessee House Republican lawmaker has apologized for losing his temper and being ejected from watching a high school basketball game after a confrontation with a referee. The dustup included what appeared to be either a feigned or failed attempt at pulling down the official's pants, according to video footage.
On Tuesday, Rep. Jeremy Faison, 45, posted on Twitter that he "acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref."
"I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym," Faison wrote. "I've never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me.
"Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong."
Providence Academy, a private religious school in Johnson City, livestreamed the boys game Tuesday against Lakeway Christian Academy, a private religious school in White Pine. Faison's son is on the Lakeway team.
The video feed shows Faison sitting in the stands before players hit the ground on a loose ball in the third quarter, spurring the referee's whistle and a brief scuffle between the two teams.
According to the video, Faison shows up on the court talking to a referee, who appears to call a technical foul. Faison is shown pointing a finger at the referee's face and then gestures as if he were trying to pull down the referee's pants.
The referee's pants stayed up and Faison subsequently walked away.
Faison, a Cosby lawmaker, has been the House Republican caucus chairman since 2019.
In his apology, Faison wrote that "for years" he has thought it is wrong for parents to lose their temper at sporting events, saying it is "not Christian and it's not mature and it's embarrassing to the child." Faison did not specifically mention the pants-pulling-down gesture in his post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A viral video showing a woman carrying a lion in her arms on a Kuwait street shows the aftermath of the animal's escape, local authorities confirmed.
The video, which circulated widely online after being shared on social media, shows a young woman carrying a young lion in her arms Sunday in the Sabahiya area, south of Kuwait City, while the animal appears to struggle.
Environmental police said the lion belongs to the woman and her father. Officers helped capture the big cat when it was spotted wandering the streets, and it was returned to the woman's custody.
Exotic animals, including lions, are legal to be kept as pets in Kuwait.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A British bachelor is taking an unorthodox approach to his search for the right mate: putting up billboards with his photo.
Muhammad Malik, 29, had multiple billboards put up in the Birmingham, England, area bearing the phrase, "Save me from an arranged marriage."
The billboards direct interested women to his website, findmalikawife.com.
Malik wrote on the website that a friend suggested he try advertising after he struck out on dating apps.
"I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen," he wrote.
Malik said his ideal mate would be a woman in her 20s who shares his Muslim faith.
"I'm open to any ethnicity, but I've got a loud Punjabi family -- so you'd need to keep with the bants," he wrote.
The bachelor said that despite the slogan on his billboard, he isn't against arranged marriages.
"I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages," he wrote. "I just want to try and find someone on my own first."
Malik told the BBC his billboards, which are scheduled to remain up through Jan. 14, have resulted in a flood of responses.
"I haven't had the time to look through yet," he said. "I need to set some time aside -- I hadn't thought this part through."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A ship that hit severe weather in the Sea of Japan arrived in Russia with its load of new cars encased in snow and ice.
The car carrier Sun Rio was loaded with new cars in Busan, South Korea, and arrived in Vladivostok a few days later with the ship and its vehicular cargo covered in ice and snow.
Footage of the cars being unloaded shows them covered in several inches of ice, with some appearing to have their windows shattered from the cold.
The ship had gone through extreme weather in the Sea of Japan, where high winds and low temperatures caused sea water to wash over the deck and freeze on any surfaces it touched.
The Sun Rio is owned by Duwon Shipping Co. Ltd., registered in South Korea.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A German shepherd named Tinsley, first thought to be a lost dog, successfully led New Hampshire state police to the site of its owner's rollover crash.
Both the vehicle's occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley's dogged efforts they quickly received medical assistance once officers discovered the truck, which went off the road near a Vermont interstate junction, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.
"The dog was trying to show them something," said Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police. "He kept trying to get away from them but didn't run away totally.
"It was kind of, 'Follow me. Follow me.' And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it's just, they were almost in disbelief," he said.
A New Hampshire state trooper and police from the nearby city of Lebanon responded to the crash site late Monday, just across the state line in Vermont.
There were no further details on the condition of those injured in the single-vehicle crash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old lifeguard at an Australian beach rescued a kangaroo that got caught in rough surf and had trouble paddling back to shore.
Lillian Bee Young said it was only her fourth day as a lifeguard at Iluka, a beach situated inside Bundjalung National Park on the north coast of New South Wales, when she saw a kangaroo jump off the rocks into the rough surf.
"My other workmate, Carissa and I, we were sitting on the tractor and she goes, 'Oh my God, there's a kangaroo jumping off the rocks!' and we were just figuring out what we should do," Young told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Young said the kangaroo appeared to be attempting to avoid some nearby fisherman when it ended up in the water. She said the animal seemed to be having difficulty finding a path back to shore.
The lifeguard got onto her rescue board and paddled out to the kangaroo's location.
"It was quite a windy day, very choppy," she said. "I paddled behind it and sort of guided it into the beach."
Young said her first rescue as a lifeguard was a highly unusual one.
"It was quite special. There were people cheering and clapping," she said.
A confused kangaroo was rescued from the cold waters of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin in September when bystanders saw it struggling. Bystander David Boyd captured video of two men working to get the marsupial back to dry land.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A cat was reunited with its Colorado family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store along with an old recliner.
Denver Animal Protection said personnel responded to the Arc Thrift Store in Denver when employees discovered there was a cat hiding inside a recliner chair that had been donated earlier in the day.
DAP was able to extract the feline from the chair, but employees found the animal's microchip information was out of date.
Luckily, the family that donated the chair had discovered the cat was missing and went back to the thrift store to see if the feline had stowed away with the seat. The store directed the family to DAP.
The cat, named Montequlla, was not injured and was reunited with her family.