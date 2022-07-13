BOSTON (AP) — A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.
“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.
Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.
“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?’ But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked.”
Rowdy’s time on the lam began June 24, as Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the U.S. from 15 years in Germany with the Army. When their Lufthansa flight landed, the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.
Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.
Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.
“It was such a community effort,” said Sahli, who is originally from New Hampshire and is moving to Florida. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her.”
LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man became trapped while trying to crawl down through a vent from a strip mall roof into a pizza restaurant on Tuesday, forcing firefighters to slice open the vent to free him, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital and the extent of his injuries was unclear.
Police told local news outlets that emergency responders cut open the vent where it extended upward from a pizza oven at a Little Caesars outlet in suburban Lithonia, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.
Brittany Davis, a U.S. Army recruiter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could hear the man yelling for help when she arrived for work at a neighboring recruiting office.
"I looked on the roof but couldn't see anybody," Davis said. She called 911.
Davis said a Little Caesars employee told her he could hear the man's voice coming from inside the oven. Davis said she went inside the pizza restaurant and spoke to the man, who reported he was in pain and having a panic attack.
"I'm not sure what time the restaurant closes at night but the oven still gives off heat after they close I imagine," DeKalb County Fire Cpt. Jason Daniels told WXIA-TV. "For him to get down into the pipe ... he had to do it in a certain window of time when the oven was cool enough and obviously nobody was there."
The man walked to an ambulance shortly after being removed and was taken to a hospital. Police did not identify him or announce any criminal charges.
Photographs showed the vent broken off and laying on the roof and firefighters cutting away the sheet metal vent while standing atop the oven.
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings.
The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
Inna Berkowits, an art historian at the Hecht Museum, said it was "quite an amazing discovery."
"Through the X-rays, we are really able to make this inanimate object speak," she told The Associated Press.
Modigliani is considered one of the 20th century's great Modernist artists. His lived a short, turbulent, Bohemian life in France, where his nude paintings were controversial. His work is typified by slender, elongated necks and faces, a signature style influenced by African and Cycladic Greek art that was just starting to arrive in France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The Jewish artist died aged 35, penniless.
One of his paintings, "Reclining Nude," fetched over $170 million when it was sold at auction in 2015, making it one of the most expensive paintings ever sold. Another was sold in 2018 for $157 million at auction.
The high demand for authentic Modigliani works has generated a thriving market for fakes and forgeries.
The last time Italy staged a big Modigliani show, a 2017 exhibit at Genoa's Palazzo Ducale, museum officials closed the show early after experts alleged that many of the works on display were fakes. A criminal trial has been underway for over a year.
In 2018, X-ray technology revealed a previously unknown Modigliani portrait beneath one of his paintings at London's Tate Gallery.
Modigliani's 1908 "Nude with a Hat" is already an unusual painting. Both sides of the canvas have portraits that are painted in opposite directions. Visitors entering the Hecht Museum's galleries are met by an upside down nude portrait. A likeness of Maud Abrantes, a female friend of the artist, on the reverse side is right-side up.
In 2010, the museum's curator noticed the eyes of a third figure peeking from beneath Abrantes' collar. But only this year was the hidden image brought into focus.
"When we decided to do the X-ray, we were only looking to learn a little bit more about the hidden figure underneath Maud Abrantes," Berkowits said. In addition to a hidden woman wearing a hat, they found two more portraits on the opposite side that were completely invisible to the naked eye: one of a man, and another of a woman with her hair pulled up in a bun.
The "Nude with a Hat" dates from early in Modigliani's career, not long after he moved to Paris from Italy, when he was struggling to find buyers for his art. The painting was purchased by the museum's founder in 1983.
The canvas is now known to contain five of his paintings, likely painted one atop the other out of necessity to save money on new canvases. X-ray photography and other noninvasive technologies have found hidden works by other artists such as Degas and Rembrandt.
Berkowits called the artwork "a sketchbook on a canvas," showing Modigliani's repeated tries and "never-ending search for artistic expression." She said there is "no doubt at all" that the painting is authentic.
"He was one of the very first multicultural artists who pulled inspiration from different sources," said Kenneth Wayne, director of the Modigliani Project, an organization that is working to compile an authenticated collection of the artist's works. He cited Modigliani's contemporaries Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse as other examples.
Modigliani sought "an air of the strange and beauty" and achieved that through the incorporation of those foreign styles in his art, Wayne added. Wayne and his colleagues use scientific methods and art expertise to weed out fakes.
The X-ray photography was conducted ahead of a sweeping exhibition of Modigliani's works at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.
Wayne said a growing number of technical studies like that by the Barnes Foundation have increased confidence in confirming genuine Modiglianis.
The foundation museum said the exhibit opens Oct. 16 and will explore the artist's working methods and materials based on forensic study of dozens of Modigliani's paintings and sculptures loaned from collections around the world.
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (AP) — A Florida man who aspires to be a commercial pilot showed his skills in an emergency when he landed a single-engine aircraft on a four-lane North Carolina road, missing cars and power lines as he touched down.
Vincent Fraser was flying the plane July 3 when the aircraft began to lose engine power as he was checking out land he had purchased near a lake. Fraser's father-in-law also was aboard.
"There was nowhere to land so ... I think I told him I loved him and that I was sorry for putting him in the situation," Fraser told The Associated Press.
His father-in-law responded that he loved Fraser and to do the best he could.
"And from there on, I was just like, 'Game on. Let's get down alive," he said.
He was heading for a river when a highway, U.S. 19, appeared below the aircraft. A GoPro video posted by the sheriff's office showed the airplane sailing over cars before it landed on the road, where oncoming traffic pulled off to the shoulder to avoid a collision.
Fraser, a former U.S. Marine who is currently a flight attendant, said he began having second thoughts about his piloting goals afterward. But the successful landing, along with family and community support, bolstered his resolve.
"Now I know that I can do it and I can make it out alive and safe," Fraser said.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.
Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!" she said.
The thing? An iguana.
The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.
Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.
"This is the second one this week already," he said.
Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds' toilet.
Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.
"He took up most of the toilet bowl," Reynolds said.
Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.
It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.
While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.
July 13 (UPI) -- A lottery club in Michigan won a $1.85 million lottery jackpot after 20 years of pooling together to buy lottery tickets.
The five anonymous winners, who dubbed themselves the Lunch Bunch Crew, bought the winning Lotto 47 ticket at Tom's Market in Ortonville, according to Michigan Lottery Connect.
Members of the group, who take turns buying a ticket each week, didn't realize they won.
"One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket," an anonymous group member told Michigan Lottery officials. "We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom's Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!"
The ticket matched the winning numbers for the June 18 drawing: 02-04-06-17-31-36.
The Lunch Bunch Crew elected to take their prize in a lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million.
"We are still in shock," a club member said. "Winning is life changing for all of us."
(UPI) For one state, passing down knowledge and awareness about hurricane season is as easy as combining refreshment and enlightenment.
In South Carolina, the Dorchester County Emergency Management Department was searching for a way to spread the word about the Atlantic hurricane season and how people can stay prepared during potential storms, something beyond the typical public service announcement.
"I was thinking of interesting ways to get the message out there that's never been done before ... maybe get adults interested in it," Dorchester County Emergency Management Preparedness and Recovery Specialist David Amann said.
After some discussion, Amann broached the idea to partner with a brewery for a hurricane seasonal beer, which could print crucial evacuation preparedness messaging on the cans of newly-crafted brew.
The beer idea blossomed into a partnership between Dorchester County and Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston, cresting with the creation of the "Know Your Zone" beer. The light-tasting beer, brewed with California hops, is being sold in select local grocery stores with a special purpose.
Each can of "Know Your Zone" features a QR code that residents can scan using their phone. The QR code leads to South Carolina's new emergency preparedness website, just in time for hurricane season.
The Carolinas were given a taste of what the season has to offer in early July, when Tropical Storm Colin formed on July 2. The third named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Colin brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Carolina coastlines before quickly losing organization.
But there is a long way to go between now and Nov. 30, the official end of hurricane season in the Atlantic. Other potential storms, including some more dangerous than Colin, will require locals to stay up-to-date with vital safety information.
"The website will teach people how to create an emergency kit, how to create a family emergency plan, how to find your hurricane evacuation zone ... it's just a one-stop shop for that hurricane preparedness information right on the can, easily accessible by your phone," Amann told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor.
After just a few weeks on the shelves in Dorchester County, the cans have piqued the interest of the public, both from those living in the area as well as outside visitors. Tradesman Brewing Company owner Sara McConnell stated that out of the 119 QR codes scanned, 31 were in the local vicinity, while the rest were from those taking interest from outside Dorchester County.
As the brewing company keeps up with the scans, McConnell said that the partnership has been a success.
"People understand that it's more than just beer, that there's other community (members) involved, and that we're trying to keep people safe," she said. "It's very exciting."
The joint initiative is expected to become an annual hurricane season tradition, with Amann hoping that more counties in South Carolina and other states can implement similarly unique awareness opportunities.
"We're not trying to make this idea just a Dorchester County thing," he said. "We're happy (that) people love the initiative, we're hoping it maybe inspires other emergency management departments."
MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Center man faces federal charges after he lit his own camper on fire to make it look like a politically-motivated crime, and then allegedly filed several fraudulent insurance claims.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Denis Vladmirovich Molla, 29, is charged with two counts of wire fraud in connection with the fire that took place on September 23, 2020.
Molla reported to police that someone set fire to his camper "because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it," and spray painted the Antifa or anarchy symbol, "BLM" and "Biden 2020" on his garage door. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Molla actually lit the fire and defaced the garage himself.
Court documents show that Molla then "submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire."
Molla submitted insurance claims totaling more than $300,000, receiving only $61,000 in the process. He then accused his insurance company of "defrauding him." Court documents show he also yielded more than $17,000 from two GoFundMe accounts.
Molla made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Delia Owens, author of the novel "Where the Crawdads Sing," the basis of a Reese Witherspoon movie opening this week, is wanted for questioning by Zambian authorities in the death of a man whose execution-style killing was caught by an ABC News documentary crew in 1996.
The revelation comes from a piece published Monday in The Atlantic written by Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, whose exhaustive reporting and personal experience in the matter can be read in full here. The movie will be released by Sony this weekend.
In his words, Mark and Delia Owens, a crusading American animal-conservationist couple on a mission to save elephants from poachers and corrupt officials in the '90s, allegedly raised, trained, outfitted and commanded a brutal local militia that did their bidding – in a tale that "more closely resembled 'Heart of Darkness' than 'Born Free.'"
Goldberg reports that the military-style operation, outfitted with guns, knives and other weapons supplied by Mark Owens, used ruthless tactics against anyone deemed a threat to the reserve they patrolled – including torture, kidnapping and murder.
In 1996, an ABC News crew filming the couple for the news-magazine show "Turning Point" caught a man – who may have been a poacher, though his identity was never confirmed – being shot to death while he lay on the ground. The shooter is not seen on camera. Goldberg's reporting implicates Mark Owens in the killing, and suggests it might not be the only blood on the activist's hands.
A representative for Delia Owens at her literary agency Scovil Galen Ghosh did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Messages sent to Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's production shingle, were not immediately returned Monday.A representative for Sony did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Atlantic piece also references a 2010 article that Goldberg wrote for The New Yorker about the Owens' activities called "The Hunted." In it, one of the ABC cameramen who filmed the killing – which ABC aired as part of its documentary, though it glossed over the details – said it was Owens who fired the fatal shots. Goldberg says a subsequent interview with a detective in charge of the investigation concluded that Owens, "with the help of his scouts, placed the victim's body in a cargo net, attached it to his helicopter, and then dropped it into a nearby lagoon."
The body was never found, and former Zambian national police commissioner Graphael Musamba told Goldberg that the investigation stalled with no body: "The bush is the perfect place to commit murder … The animals eat the evidence."
A representative for Mark Owens, who lived most of his life in Africa and is no longer married to Delia, could not be located. He's believed to be living in Idaho, where Goldberg said he had alienated his new neighbors by trying to aggressively educate them on bear conservation.
Like most countries, Zambia has no statute of limitations on murder charges; but it also has no extradition deal with the United States. Though neither of the Owens has been formally charged with a crime, Zambian authorities say both are wanted for questioning in not just the on-camera death, but the extent of their activities during their time in Africa.
While Zambian officials say they are most eager to speak with Mark Owens, as well as the couple's son Chris – allegedly placed in charge of training and disciplining recruits – they "also believe that Delia Owens should be interrogated as a possible witness, co-conspirator, and accessory to felony crimes."