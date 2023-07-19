The get-up is elaborate: A balaclava. Thermal underwear and a compression shirt. A Halloween-store Darth Vader costume complete with a helmet.
Jon Rice tries to make his near-annual "Darth Valley" run as difficult as possible. He waits for the hottest day in the weather forecast, dons his multilayered outfit and sets out for Death Valley, where he runs a mile as fast as possible at the hottest time of day.
It's exhausting. It's exhilarating. It's also, Rice freely admits, incredibly stupid.
"I don't agree with anybody else doing this," he said, adding: "I don't even really agree with me doing this, particularly."
People who know a few things about heat and California's Death Valley, believed by some to be the hottest place on Earth, emphasize the danger of even being in such scorching conditions, let alone exercising in them. The unofficial high in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, when Rice did his latest run, was 128 degrees Fahrenheit — a few degrees below the record of 134 degrees set in 1913 (although some have questioned that reading).
"You spend very long in temperatures like that and you have any kind of health problems at all, you'll end up dead," said Jeff Goodell, the author of "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet."
Rice, 52, said he knows the risks. He trains all year for the tradition, running around his neighborhood near Santa Fe and throwing punches to the beat of EDM music in his in-home sauna. Working out in the 150-degree room several times a week is meant to acclimate his body to the temperatures in Death Valley, which is even less tolerable than usual this week as a heat wave blankets much of the country.
Rice said he makes sure to select routes with cars nearby in case he feels himself overheating and needs to ask for help. His wife, Laura Rice, accompanies him to the park most years and waits at the end, blasting their car's air conditioning and preparing to toss him a cold towel.
The unusual tradition has become routine for her. When the couple met around 2010, Jon was Laura's kooky neighbor who ran around the neighborhood on hot days before collapsing in his driveway. He was just starting his Darth Valley sprints and also had a habit of running for miles through the park's canyons and salt flats.
Laura Rice said she quickly put a stop to the longer runs but has adjusted to the shorter annual tradition. Each year, she jests with her husband that he should make sure his will is up to date and leave her any important phone numbers.
"I do joke because I don't want him to do anything silly that would risk his life," she said. "But I also know he won't."
Jon Rice began running in Death Valley in 1997, when he and a friend were cruising around the United States in a rented Mustang. When they started heading down the park's Artists Drive, Rice decided to get out of the car and run.
He ended up jogging four miles as his friend continued to drive, he recalled. By the end, he wasn't feeling well. He started to hallucinate and became convinced that he was heading in the wrong direction, even though they were on a one-way road.
Despite the terrible first-time experience, Rice was hooked. Running in extreme heat was a big challenge, but it was one he said he wanted to accept — just with more preparation next time.
For the next few years, Rice traveled from his native England to California to run in Death Valley. He later moved to Colorado, then Missouri and finally New Mexico, traveling religiously to the park from wherever he lived.
Around 2010, Rice wanted to make the runs harder, and he thought wearing a mask and black clothing would do the trick. When he remembered that parts of the Star Wars franchise were filmed in Death Valley, he got the idea to dress up as the villain of the series.
Rice, who edits a cryptocurrency trade publication, has done the Darth Valley run most years since then, with breaks during the coronavirus pandemic and a cross-country move. Sometimes other runners join him — occasionally in a Chewbacca costume.
Rice's fastest time was last year, when he said he recorded a 6 minute 18 second mile. This year, he said, he ran it in about 10 minutes after recovering from an injury.
The run was particularly tough this time around. Rice said he felt like a hairdryer was pointed down his throat as he tried to breathe, and his fingertips seemed like they were burning. He coughed for hours after the feat.
Sometimes, park rangers raise their eyebrows at Rice, possibly fearing he'll be seriously injured, his wife said. A 65-year-old man died of extreme heat in his car in Death Valley this month, and the Park Service regularly helps visitors experiencing heat-related illness.
Nichole Andler, Death Valley's chief of interpretation and education, urges visitors not to exert themselves after 10 a.m. Seven of the park's 10 hottest summers have happened in the past decade, she said. Alongside that shift, monthly visitor tallies have recently topped 100,000 in July and August each year.
The draw, Andler thinks, is curiosity.
"If you're from someplace where the highs are normally in the 90s and it's very rare to get over 100, when it's getting to 120 or more, that can make a difference and pique people's interest," she said.
To Rice, the risk of running in such temperatures is worth it. He's willing to accept the possibility of being hurt in exchange for the joy the project brings to his life — and, he said, to the lives of others. Early in the era of his Darth Valley runs, he noticed people leaning out their car windows and staring with shock and amusement as they passed him on the road.
The image stuck with him.
"I just thought, 'What a fantastic thing, to bring a tiny little bit of wonder back into someone's life,'" Rice said. "I loved the idea that people had stories to tell when they got home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Janna Clinton was sitting on her back porch watching her son Charlie, 11, fish in a pond behind their house in Oklahoma this past weekend when he suddenly started yelling for her.
"He was screaming, 'Oh my God, mom! Oh my God!' " Clinton told NPR.
"I thought he was just being dramatic, to be honest," she added.
Then she got a close look at Charlie's alarmingly weird catch.
"Obviously being in a neighborhood pond, we're used to just catching a few bass or catfish," she said. "I mean, nothing with human-like teeth."
It turned out that Charlie had landed a pacu, a fish that's a cousin of the piranha — and whose outsized teeth have long struck fear in swimmers. The pacu is a native of South America, but this one was swimming in a small pond in the Clintons' suburb north of Oklahoma City.
"He said it put up a heck of a fight," Janna told NPR, saying her son reeled the fish in on his own. "He was the only one down there fishing and he did a great job."
The pacu was released back into the water
The Clintons posted a photo of the unusual fish to their neighborhood Facebook page and got in touch with a game warden. But before learning of its provenance, they returned the pacu to the water.
"It's a catch and release pond," Janna said, "so we unfortunately did release it back because we didn't know any better at the time."
People who later recognized the fish said it was invasive and shouldn't be released, she said, adding, "We made a mistake there."
Since then, Charlie has been stalking the fish.
"He did stay at the ponds pretty late that night trying to catch it again," Janna said, adding that her son has been rising early and staying at the pond late, hoping to get another bite from that pacu.
If Charlie succeeds, a neighbor has offered to eat the pacu. But Janna Clinton has other ideas.
"If he catches it again, we're going to get it mounted for him. I think that's a heck of a prize and he deserves it," she said. "I told him we'd make it look like the fish was smiling so you could see its teeth."
The wildlife agency blames a pet owner for the pacu's presence
Game wardens believe the pacu was a pet that outgrew its tank and was released into the wild.
"How dare you," the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said, addressing the fish's previous owner via Twitter and setting off a lively exchange with surprised members of the public.
"WHY DOES IT HAVE HUMAN TEETH," a dismayed commenter asked. "IDK WE DIDN'T MAKE THEM," the wildlife agency replied.
When asked what kind of bait Charlie used to entice the pacu to bite, his mother said, "You're going to laugh. It was just a piece of bread."
Pacu have been found in Oklahoma before
Not only is this not the first pacu caught in Oklahoma — it's not the first time one's been hooked by an 11-year-old in the state. Charlie follows in the footsteps of Kennedy Smith of Lindsay, Okla., who caught a pacu five years ago.
"These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways can be incredibly harmful to native wildlife," the wildlife agency said via Facebook. It warned that pacu can grow to sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds.
As for whether the invasive pacu is becoming more common in Oklahoma, Kelly Adams, a communication and education supervisor at the agency, told NPR, "This is not an increasing trend. I'd say every couple of years we get a report."
Anyone who catches a pacu should keep the fish and contact a game warden, Adams said.
The fish also has a scary nickname
Along with its creepy appearance, the pacu has a troubling nickname: "the ball cutter," a label that stems from its purported habit of attacking men's testicles. That dubious distinction prompted warnings for skinny-dippers in Scandinavia after one of the fish was caught in the wild in 2013.
"It's not normal to get your testicles bitten off, of course, but it can happen, especially now in Sweden," fish expert Henrik Carl said at the time, although he warned that people were still more likely to die from drowning than from a pacu attack.
In reality, the red-bellied pacu and related species actually rely on nuts and seeds from fruit trees and plants as a main food source, according to Animal Diversity Web, a project by the University of Michigan's school of zoology. Still, the animals are omnivores — and their appetite grows with their size.
If one pacu is a nuisance, multiple pacus are a problem. Their feeding behavior revolves around "bite events," the Michigan website says, "with each event containing a number of individual bites, which is similar to the feeding behavior observed in true piranhas."
They're supposedly delicious
The fish is known for having a mild, slightly sweet flavor. And in some cases, rogue pacu have been suspected of reaching far-flung waters after being imported by fish farmers.
A 1997 U.S. academic study found the taste of pacu to be "comparable to that of hybrid striped bass, tilapia, and rainbow trout, but superior to catfish."
As for what it's like to catch a pacu, it's not easy. They're known to be very elusive.
Here's how British fisherman Jeremy Wade, who once caught a 40-pound pacu in Papua New Guinea, described the experience in 2011:
"When I reeled it in, it had this mouth which was surprisingly human-like, it is almost like they have teeth specially made for crushing.
"They are like human molars and the fish have powerful jaw muscles. They are very deep bodied and solid like a carp, with strong muscles."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 19 (UPI) -- A Maine woman was stunned to receive a postcard that turned out to have been sent from Paris, France, in 1969.
Jessica Means, who has lived in her Portland home for 17 years, said she initially thought the postcard in her mailbox Monday must have been delivered to the wrong address.
"At first I thought it must have been meant for one of my neighbors," she told the Bangor Daily News. "But then I realized it was addressed to the original owners of my house."
The postcard, bearing the image of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, was addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Rene A. Gagnon and signed by someone named Roy.
"Dear folks," Roy wrote, "By the time you get this I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don't have a chance to see much but having fun."
The postcard appears to bear a French postmark from March 15, 1969, but also has a new stamp and a July 12, 2023, postmark from Tallahassee, Fla.
Means said someone also recently wrote "or current resident" after the names of the intended recipients.
Rene Alberia Gagnon, born in Quebec in 1905, died in 1988. His wife, Rose Rachel Gagnon, died at the age of 90 in 2002. Rene Gagnon's obituary revealed his daughter was married to a man named Roy Salzman, and the couple lived in Belgium in 1988.
Records show other relatives ended up in Florida. Means theorized one of those relatives may have come across the old postcard and decided to put it into the mail.
"I'd really like to say thank you to whoever decided to put a stamp on the postcard and drop it in the mail on July 12," she said. "I'm sure they knew the intended recipients were long gone and yet they chose to mail it anyway. I just want that person to know that the card not only made it but that that one small, simple gesture made my day."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 19 (UPI) -- It took two police officers and an intern to rescue a raccoon seen running through a Florida neighborhood with an empty mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
The Plainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger responded with a police intern named Gill when calls came in about "a masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head."
A video of the rescue shows the trio chasing the raccoon through a street before managing to get a catch pole around its neck. The jar is then carefully removed.
"You never know what you'll see on night shift," police wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Little libraries — through which people can share books in their neighborhood — are a common sight in the D.C. region, but one that was set up in Kensington, Maryland, had drivers hitting their brakes.
This little library on McComas Avenue in Kensington didn't look like a little wooden birdhouse, but instead a Montgomery County speed camera.
"I got a kick out of it," said Matthew Fairbank, who found the mysterious library along the road outside of his home last weekend.
Once he saw it, Fairbank said he ended up sitting on his porch and watching as cars would slow down on the road — which has had a long history of vehicles, many driven by nonresidents, speeding through the neighborhood as a cut-through between Connecticut and Georgia avenues.
"That's actually the first time — I've been living here now three years — the first time I've seen people slow down in front of my house," Fairbank said.
Tuesday morning, after media reports about the library went out, the county's department of transportation arrived to remove the little library. Neighbors stepped in to take it so it wouldn't be disposed of.
Fairbank said his disappointment is not over the library, which contained several books about safe driving, being removed.
"The disappointment is more in the fact of the response to have it taken down with same day, yet we've had this issue for a couple of years now and it seems to not gain any traction about the speed issue here on McComas," Fairbank said.
The department of transportation, when asked about the library's eviction, said placing unauthorized signage or objects in the public right of way is illegal. The library was situated next to the road.
As for if the library would be allowed on private property, spokesperson Emily DeTitta said that question would be for the county's permitting department. WTOP is awaiting a response from the permitting department.
As for the speeding issue in the area, DeTitta said a project known as the McComas Avenue Neighborhood Greenway Project is currently in the design phase.
"The goal of the Neighborhood Greenway Project is to prioritize walking and biking on this corridor while lowering vehicular speed using traffic calming measures, signing and marking, as well as updating existing sidewalks and crosswalks where needed," DeTitta said.
More public outreach will happen this fall, she said, and construction is set to begin next spring.
Fairbank said his fear is that, without changes to the road and more enforcement of the current speed, someone will get hit.
Longtime resident Bill Avery hopes the attention the library received and the message it sends will result in county officials adding a camera to the road.
"It's overdue to get a speed camera in here because this has really become a thoroughfare, not a residential street," Avery said.
In the county, residents can request that police place cameras in their neighborhood online.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TripAdvisor has placed a warning message on the page of a hotel in Thailand after one of its guests was accused of defamation for writing a negative review.
American Wesley Barnes was facing up to two years in prison and spent two nights in a Thai jail after Sea View Resort in Koh Chang had him arrested over a negative TripAdvisor review, as Insider's Kelly McLaughlin previously reported.
Sea View Resort's Tripadvisor page now has a red message at the top warning potential guests, which reads:
"This hotel or individuals associated with this hotel filed criminal charges against a TripAdvisor user in relation to the traveler writing and posting online reviews. The reviewer spent time in jail as a result. TripAdvisor serves its users best when travelers are free to share their opinions and experiences on our platform – both positive and negative. The hotel may have been exercising its legal rights under local law, however, it is our role to inform you so you may take this into consideration when researching your travel plans."
TripAdvisor said in a statement that it "strongly opposes" establishments using local laws to punish travelers for expressing their opinion.
However, Sea View Resort told Insider that Tripadvisor "went back on their word," claiming all parties had reached an agreement that would not involve any message being placed on the website.
Wesley Barnes, who lives in Thailand, visited the island resort in June 2020 and has been accused of posting multiple negative reviews.
He left a one-star review of the property, titled: "Unfriendly staff and horrible restaurant manager."
Barnes wrote: "Unfriendly staff, no one ever smiles. They act like they don't want anyone there. The restaurant manager was the worst. He is from the Czech Republic. He is extremely rude and impolite to guests. Find another place. There are plenty with nicer staff that are happy you are staying with them."
However, Barnes had also posted another now-deleted review, which accused Sea View Resort of "modern slavery," according to the hotel.
Sea View Resort told Insider that it was this review plus "a series of harassment reviews" which led to its legal action.
The hotel claims it asked Barnes to delete his review, and when he refused, they contacted the police and accused him of defamation. He was arrested in September and then spent two nights in jail while facing two years in prison for the allegation. However, the BBC reports that Wesley will now avoid jail time after reaching an agreement with the hotel.
Thailand has strict anti-defamation laws, which can lead to two-year prison sentences or fines of 200,000 baht ($6,300).
The hotel claims TripAdvisor went back on a promise not to give them a 'red badge'
TripAdvisor paid Barnes' legal fees and he was released from jail, and all parties reportedly reached an agreement that charges would be dropped if Barnes deleted his review and TripAdvisor didn't post a warning on the hotel's page.
But visitors to Sea View Resorts' TripAdvisor page are currently greeted by a "red badge" at the top, which can be a "death knell" for hotels, according to Forbes.
"The hotel is deeply disappointed that TripAdvisor decided to dishonor the agreement and put a notification message on the hotel webpage," Sea View Resort told Insider.
The hotel claims there was a mediation process with TripAdvisor, the Thai Tourism Authority, and Barnes, after which all parties were satisfied.
"We fail to understand how TripAdvisor going back on their word, and not being impartial, is helpful to any of the parties involved in this case," it said.
However, Tripadvisor told Insider that it was never involved in any agreement.
The hotel said further discussions would need to be had with all parties "to determine the objectives and reasons for such acts that cause more damage to our reputations."
The hotel said it had seen a drop in its ranking due to the red badge and claims this is "extremely misleading."
TripAdvisor maintains it will encourage freedom of speech
In a statement sent to Insider, TripAdvisor said: "TripAdvisor believes in the right of every traveler to write about their first-hand traveling experiences — good or bad. Travelers love to share good news about their travel and dining experiences on our platform. Most negative reviews posted are valuable customer service and learning experiences for businesses who choose to constructively engage with this feedback."
The statement continued: "However, TripAdvisor strongly opposes any action where a business, like the Sea View Hotel & Spa in Koh Chang, uses local law to send someone to jail for expressing their opinion. This extraordinary action is why we have taken steps to issue an alert to other travelers, in the form of a notification on the hotel's listing page on Tripadvisor."
Wesley Barnes did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------