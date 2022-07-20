Police in Georgia are searching for a bank robbery suspect who tried to thwart authorities by dressing up as an elderly woman during a heist.
The McDonough Police Department said the suspect hit a Chase Bank on Monday. He allegedly told a bank teller he had a gun and used a note to demand cash.
He allegedly fled in a vehicle with no registration tags, police said.
Authorities said he was wearing a floral dress, white wig, and orange latex gloves.
He was described as 6 feet tall and slender.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is inviting guests with adventurous senses of smell to visit one of its most unusual residents: a corpse flower that is about to bloom.
The zoo said in a Facebook post that the corpse flower, known scientifically as Amorphophallus titanum, is showing signs that it will soon bloom and begin to emit the scent that earned it the name.
"We've all heard how bad the smell is, but it's just one of those things that you want to experience in order to describe it in your own words," Cincinnati Zoo horticulturist Jerome Stenger told WXIX-TV. "And the fact that the occurrence is so rare, sometimes just blooming once in a decade, makes everyone want to see it."
The zoo said the bloom is expected to last for 24 to 36 hours.
The plant was dubbed "Morticia" in a vote by the zoo's social media followers.
"The odor, color, and temperature, which can rise to 98 degrees, of the flower are meant to attract pollinators that are attracted to dead animals," Stenger said. "Since the Discovery Forest greenhouse isn't crawling with dung beetles and flesh flies, we are trying to get our hands on some pollen so we can help Morticia pollinate."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A group that removed more than 400 pounds of garbage from a Texas park found something special among the trash -- a message in a bottle launched 27 years earlier.
Members of the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission said they removed more than 400 pounds of garbage during their Coffee & Cleanup event at Highland Bayou Park.
Participant Terry Pettijohn said he was cleaning up the shoreline when he found the message in a bottle.
"I'm walking along the shore there, and I saw the bottle," Pettijohn told KRIV-TV. "It was buried about halfway. I said, 'You know, I think we've got a note in the bottle.'"
The message inside the bottle included two phone numbers, but both were out of service. Group members searched the four signatures on Facebook and were able to contact Brian Standefer, one of the message's authors.
"I had to do a double take on the piece of cardboard," Standefer. "[I thought] that's my phone number. That's my handwriting. That's my signature."
Standefer said he and three friends were 10 years old in 1995, when they launched the bottle about two miles away from where it was found.
Standefer said he remained close friends with the other three message authors, but one of them died about a year and a half ago.
"This gives me goosebumps. He had something to do with it, shining down, saying everything is going to be OK," he said.
The City of La Marque said in a Facebook post that the bottle had survived "several hurricanes & countless storms" in the time since it was launched.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Firefighters in Florida responded to a resident's home to relocate a giant sea turtle that showed up on the back porch.
Brevard County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that the Station 64 crew responded to a Melbourne Beach home Tuesday when a resident reported a massive sea turtle had taken up residence on the back porch.
"Using equipment from Engine 64 that is commonly used to move heavy objects, the crew safely moved the turtle off of the porch and back to the beach where it peacefully returned to the ocean," the post said.
Brevard County Fire Rescue conducted another sea turtle rescuer earlier this month when a 200-pound turtle became stuck under a boardwalk at Satellite Beach.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Michigan State Police sergeant came to the rescue of a great horned owl found injured at the side of a road.
MSP Bay Region said Sgt. David Murchie responded when a member of the public reported seeing an injured owl at the side of US-10, near M-47 in Williams Township.
Lt. Kimberly Vetter, an MSP spokesperson, said Murchie wrapped the owl in a towel and brought the injured avian to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.
MSP Trooper Brayden Rich previously another injured great horned owl found alongside a road in Huron County in November.
Erica Zuhlke, founder of Critter Crossing Rehabilitation, said raptors are sometimes clipped by cars while hunting for rodents and other small prey often found near roads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in Florida said an alligator fleeing from officers attempted to crawl under a patrol cruiser and became stuck beneath the car.
The Leesburg Police Department tweeted a photo showing the alligator wedged with half of its body beneath the patrol car.
"While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car," the tweet said. "We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle!"
It was not clear whether the alligator was relocated or released at the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A blimp, not a hot air balloon as was originally thought, made an emergency landing at a State University of New York campus on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
It wasn't clear how many people were aboard the blimp when it landed in a field by SUNY Purchase College around 7:15 a.m., the FAA said. It didn't have details on possible injuries either, but SUNY said none were reported.
Police say the pilot experienced unexpected high winds and had to land early. He left from Westchester County Airport in White Plains but didn't quite make his destination, officials said.
He did, however, make it to college.
"This morning a hot air balloon made an unscheduled landing on the campus grounds," SUNY Purchase said in a statement Wednesday. "No injuries were reported, thank you to all of the emergency responders who assisted."
Westchester County Airport didn't immediately return a request for comment. The FAA says its investigation is ongoing.