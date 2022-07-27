SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office.
The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself.
San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office’s doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday.
Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.
The lieutenant said the thief took a bank bag with an unknown amount of cash.
“Part of the investigating is finding out why this specific business was targeted,” he said.
Craig Blum, founder of Johnny Doughnuts, said his company plans to deliver a few dozen doughnuts to the San Rafael police officers “who came to our aid to ensure that we can continue serving our community hand-crafted doughnuts without interruption.”
“It was an unfortunate incident, but we’re glad no doughnuts or team members were harmed,” Blum said. “Sometimes even the thought of a doughnut makes you do crazy things.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night.
Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
The video shows the bear reach out with its paw to ring the doorbell.
"The bear kind of ambled up on the porch and was reaching up around the doorbell and there was a little nose print on the window that you can see," Watson told WHNS-TV.
"He looked around a little bit and went back down. and while he was out here, he ate a lot of bird seed."
Watson said the bear is a regular visitor to her neighborhood and has destroyed two of her bird feeders.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
Called the "Lulo Rose," the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine's owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced Wednesday on its website.
"Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you're certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond," Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told The Associated Press.
The pink gemstone is expected to fetch a high value when auctioned, but Wetherall said he doesn't know what kind of premium will be paid because of its color.
Lulo is an alluvial mine which means the stones are recovered from a river bed. The Lucapa company is searching for the underground deposits, known as kimberlite pipes, which would be the main source of the diamonds, said Wetherall, speaking from the company's headquarters in Australia.
"We're looking for the kimberlite pipes that brought these diamonds to the surface," Wetherall said. "When you find these high-value large diamonds ... it certainly elevates the excitement from our perspective in our hunt for the primary source."
About 400 staff are employed at the Lulo mine which has already produced the two largest diamonds ever found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond, he said.
The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa.
The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company, Sodiam. Angola's mines make it one of the world's top 10 producers of diamonds.
"This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry," Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, according to the Lucapa website.
The pink diamond is an impressive size but many clear diamonds are larger than 1,000 carats. The Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905 tips the scales at 3,106 carats and it's in the British Sovereign's Scepter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Long Island region of New York are urging residents to keep watch for a large exotic cat spotted wandering the area.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the cat was spotted wandering loose this week in Islip.
Rescuers urged residents to call 911 or local rescue groups while keeping a safe distance from the animal.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League did not identify the species of the exotic feline, but another local group, Humane Long Island, said the cat appears to be a lynx.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman apparently seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend tried to set fire to a house owned by someone else, according to a sheriff's office.
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
As the homeowner went to get a garden hose, he saw burning pieces of wood around a propane tank. The garden hose didn't work because the woman had apparently used a sealant to block the flow of water, deputies said.
The homeowner grabbed a rifle and confronted the woman, who was holding one of his dogs on a leash. With law enforcement and emergency personnel approaching, the woman drove off, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies arrested the woman and charged her with felony first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of an animal. Bond was set at $101,500. It couldn't be determined Tuesday if she had an attorney.
Investigators estimate the home sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, July 26) — A lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to declare the act of "ghosting" — or ending communication with someone without explanation — a form of emotional abuse.
In House Bill No. 611 which was released to the media on Tuesday, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. said ghosting causes trauma as it "develops feelings of rejection and neglect."
"Studies have shown that social rejection of any kind activates the same pain pathways in the brain as physical pain, meaning there's a biological link between rejection and pain. That goes for friends and partners, alike," Teves said.
"It can be likened to a form of emotional cruelty and should be punished as an emotional offense," he added.
In an interview with CNN Philippines' The Final Word on Wednesday, Teves also explained the emotional abuse caused by ghosting is also detrimental to the nation's productivity.
"If you're a worker that is not in a good state of mind, yung trabaho mo ay hindi ganun kaganda dahil na-ghost ka (your work will be affected because you have been ghosted)," Teves said.
The lawmaker added he did not indicate any proposed penalty as he needs to consult his colleagues in further refining the measure.
"For me, the offense should not be heavy. We can an impose a penalty of community service for offenders to realize that ghosting is not right," Teves said.
Earlier, Teves also filed a controversial bill pushing for the renaming of the country's main gateway Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport. In filing the bill, he wrongly claimed that the air hub, which was previously called the Manila International Airport, was constructed during the late dictator's presidency.
The airport has been in operation long before the late Marcos ruled the country from 1965 to 1986. He declared martial law in 1972, and Ninoy Aquino — one of Marcos' staunchest critics — was assassinated at the tarmac of the airport in 1983.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — They say hospitality in Naples is second to none, and one tourist got a singular experience of the Italian city when thieves robbed him of his watch at gunpoint -- then brought it back when they realized it was fake.
Two Swiss tourists sitting down for a drink just before midnight on Sunday in Piazza Trieste e Trento, one of the city's main squares, were approached by a young man, who pulled out a gun and held it to the head of one of the men, before grabbing his watch and walking off.
Seven minutes later, another young man made his way through the cafe's outdoor seating area, raising his hands in a gesture of apology, saying sorry, and then delivered the watch back to its owner.
The extraordinary footage was captured on the CCTV camera of the bar where they were sitting, Monidee Café.
Piazza Trieste e Trento is in the heart of Naples, with the Royal Palace and opera house, the Teatro San Carlo, in pride of place. Leading on to the famous, colonnaded Piazza del Plebiscito, and bordering the ritzy Chiaia neighborhood, the busy square is known for its cafes and bars, with tourists flocking to the historical Gran Caffe Gambrinus.
Naples has long struggled with its reputation, and while tourism is booming, a spate of watch thefts this summer has led to one tourism boss suggesting that hotels give out plastic watches for visitors to use.
In the CCTV footage, two Swiss male tourists are sitting in the busy outdoor area of the bar, as people walk past on the busy sidewalk, including a heavy-set young man in t-shirt and shorts.
As the waiter brings the menu to the tourists and heads back inside, the young man is seen walking round the side of the cordoned-off seating area, and then walking in from the square towards the tourists. He pulls out a gun and holds it to the tourist's head while ripping the watch off his wrist. The incident is over in seconds, and the tourists look in shock as they explain what just happened to the waiter.
But subsequent footage, taken just seven minutes later, shows the tourists -- who decided to stay for their drink -- being approached by another young man in a white t-shirt, waving his arms to show he's unarmed, and then giving them back the watch.
The reason? It was a counterfeit watch, rather than the priceless Richard Mille contraption it purported to be.
But rather than a goodwill gesture, the owner of the bar said it was more likely to be an attempt to avoid legal reprisals.
"They brought it back saying 'Sorry, sorry,' maybe as an attempt to get him not to report it," Antonio Visconti told CNN.
The watch, if real, would have been a top prize for the thieves.
"They thought it was worth €300,000," Francesco Emilio Borrelli, a councillor for the Campania region for the Europa Verde party, who campaigns against crime in Naples, told CNN.
Borrelli said the square has been a hub of criminal activity for some time.
"In 2019 there was a 'stesa' (a mafia intimidation technique) with kids shooting into the sky. Another time, in 2018, there were delinquents circulating in the crowd, armed, to shoot another criminal. We had video of people fleeing in the middle of the square.
"A few weeks ago I shared a video of someone filming a Tiktok by swimming in the fountain. In the evening, the piazza becomes an illegal car park.
"I've been reporting problems in that piazza for some time, but there's no surveillance. It's a few feet from the prefecture, the historical superintendence and the army headquarters, and one of the most frequented squares by tourists. It's one of the least safe areas of the city, and it should be one of the safest."
Borrelli said that there are "groups of delinquent youths on scooters" committing crimes in the area at night, who have become so emboldened that they don't even bother disguising their identities.
"They don't care. They're using a pistol at 13, 14 years old -- the guy who did this knew how to use it, he even pointed it at the head of the Swiss tourist.
"They take the watches to be resold immediately, but the people they take them to are good, and immediately realized it wasn't genuine.
"So, knowing the law, they sent another kid to return it. Because they know the bars there have CCTV, and they know that images were recorded.
"And in front of the law, to have brought the watch back means a much lighter punishment. Because they've committed the robbery, but they did bring back the property."
The co-owner of Monidee Café, Antonio Visconti -- who sent Borrelli the CCTV footage of the robbery in a bid to draw attention to what's happening in the piazza -- told CNN he was "regretful" about the incident.
"It's not just about our business, it's bad publicity for Naples," he told CNN.
"For years we've been saying the same things -- we need a social pact, we need to reboot our sector. We are not used to this kind of violence but we suffer aggression every day. We are waging a war against this kind of thing, but we are on our own."
On Thursday morning, he and Borrelli joined a flash mob in the square, protesting the "degradation and criminality" in the piazza.
The group demanded a fixed police patrol and CCTV after 11 p.m. and on weekends in the square.
Visconti and others have also met the prefect of Naples, who shared plans for the square with them, though he said the city council has been less forthcoming. The council did not respond to a request for comment.
The tourist, Visconti said, didn't seem scared by the incident. Not only did he stay on for the drink, but, said the owner, "He said, 'What a great adventure.'"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 27 (UPI) -- A woman searching for sea glass at South Carolina's Myrtle Beach State Park ended up capturing video of something far more unusual -- a timber rattlesnake in the surf.
Michelle Robert said in a Facebook post she was walking along the beach and looking for sea glass when her attention was drawn by the snake in the surf.
"Waves were tossing him around and he kept going back in," Robert wrote.
Park officials called Russell Cavendar, owner of Snake Chaser, to relocate the serpent.
Cavendar said the snake was a timber rattlesnake, also known as a canebrake rattlesnake. He said the species is highly venomous.
He said the snake was released in a swampy rural area of Horry County.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Vice) A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina posted a job opportunity on Facebook that offered to pay "volunteers" in chicken, not money.
The store, in Hendersonville, is celebrating the opening of its new "Drive Thru Express" like this: "We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express!," the Facebook post, which was just deleted after getting widely dragged, read. "Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details."
The post racked up 265 comments before being deleted. Many of the commenters pointed out that Chick-fil-A is a massively popular fast food chain whose owners are worth roughly $14 billion and thus should not be asking people to illegally work for free. Like many fast food operations, some Chick-fil-A stores are franchises that are quasi-independently operated. The Hendersonville location is a franchise, according to local reporting. Chick-fil-A corporate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reached by phone, Ryan—a manager at the Hendersonville location who did not provide his last name—defended the idea. "What happens with some brands in a community is that they establish a relationship with the community. As a result, there's an expression of desire from the community to be more a part of what that brand is doing," Ryan said. "We get people all the time that want to be a part of what we're doing. This is designed to be an opportunity for that."
Ryan said he was not in control of the Facebook account and declined to comment on the post.
"Thanks for everyone's concern on this matter," the store said in response to a post that said it should not be offering "volunteer" positions. "This is a volunteer based opportunity, which means people can opt in to volunteer if they think it's a good fit for them. We've had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily. We are still hiring full time and part time team members, so if you are interested in working in our store, we pay $19/hr."
"During the launch of our new drive thru express we offered opportunities for customers to earn free food to simply traffic direct other guests," another post by the store read. "Usually a win-win for us and the volunteer who gets free Chick-fil-A! That way, our team can focus on serving the guests in what we do best."
If you live near a Chick-fil-A then you know that the lines get so long that traffic spills into major roadways and often causes traffic jams.
That's why locations like Hendersonnville have been building these Drive Thru Express lanes. Stores that have them use a portion of the parking lot to build out multiple drive thru lanes worked by multiple employees. But it does require employees to work, and it looks like Hendersonville is so hard up for staff that it's asking for volunteers to work for nuggets and sandwiches. This location famously employed Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn for five years.
Asking for labor and paying with nuggets isn't the first time the fast food giant has been criticized. The controversies surrounding its founder, his opinions on the LGTBQ community, and money the company has donated to anti-LGBTQ causes is so vast and complicated it necessitates its own Wikipedia article.