July 5 (UPI) -- A ride malfunction at a Wisconsin festival left eight passengers stranded upside down for more than four hours.
Scott Brass captured video at the Forest County Festival when the Fireball ride, which features looping track, malfunctioned and left eight passengers stuck upside down high up in the air.
Firefighters from multiple nearby towns responded to help get the passengers back to earth.
All of the passengers were safely brought down and were examined by ambulance crews.
Firefighters said a mechanical failure was to blame for the stalled ride. They said it had recently been inspected by the state of Wisconsin.
An international team of scientists has reportedly created a genetically-modified 'superbanana' that contains significantly more nutrients, especially vitamin A.
Vitamin A deficiency has been plaguing poor countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia for hundreds of years, inhibiting children's growth, causing blindness and significantly weakening their resistance to deadly treatable diseases such as diarrhea and measles. The World Health Organization estimates that 190 million preschool-aged children worldwide are deficient in vitamin A and that malnutrition accounts for 6% of early childhood deaths in Africa alone. Luckily, a cheap and viable solution to malnutrition and vitamin A deficiency, in particular, may be available in the very near future…
Uganda is one of several African countries battling malnutrition, but it could also be the source of the cure to this plague. A team of researchers from the African country's National Agricultural Research Laboratories, in collaboration with Australian agricultural scientist James Dale and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has reportedly created a genetically-modified banana that contains all the necessary nutrients to combat malnutrition.
The Banana21 project was launched in 2005, and after 18 years of investments – the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alone contributed $11 million – hard work and failed attempts, scientists have finally created a banana capable of saving millions of children's lives. Cases of genetic modifications in banana trees to better resist pests, fungus or drought are well documented, but this is reportedly the first time a banana has been successfully altered to act as a nutritional supplement for humans.
According to National Geographic, the superbanana is ready to be cultivated, but scientists are still waiting for approval from the local government. Unfortunately, this may be a significant hurdle, considering the strong opposition to the cultivation of genetically modified foods in Uganda. Such crops are currently strictly forbidden. Hopefully, legislators will take the example of their Kenyan peers who recently lifted a decade-long ban on GM crops.
Luckily, the problem of Vitamin A deficiency has all but disappeared in economically-developed countries thanks to supplement supplementation.
HOUSTON -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood are questioning whether a 25-year-old man found alive after he was reported missing eight years ago was really ever missing.
Kisha Ross and her family were shocked this week when they heard Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was found, saying they never knew he was reported missing.
Civil court records reveal his mother lives on the same street in northeast Houston.
"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," Ross said. "That boy has never been missing."
Ross' cousin, Broderick Conley, said he and Farias would hang out often.
"Laughing ... good times," Conley said.
"Sometimes he would go to the park by himself," Ross added.
They know him as Dolph, short for his given name Rudolph. They said he goes to their home often, but they hadn't seen him in the last few weeks.
According to the Houston Police Department, someone called officers on Thursday morning after a man was found sleeping outside of a church.
The man had an item on him with a family member's identification, which is how police were able to contact Farias' mother.
Police identified the man as Farias, who was first reported missing in 2015 when he was 17. His mother reported him missing after she said he never returned from a walk with his dogs.
The Texas Center for Missing announced that Farias had been found over the weekend, sharing the following statement on behalf of his family:
"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29, after being missing for eight years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."
The chief of the Houston Fire Department said Farias refused to be transported by ambulance, which his mother signed off on, and he was left in his family's care.
Farias' mother shared pictures with Eyewitness News, claiming she brought her son to the hospital. She said she believed her son was beaten, abused, and thought someone kidnapped him for all those years.
Another neighbor, who wished to stay anonymous, said he's seen Farias' living at his mother's home for years.
"I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him," he said. "It's shocking to everyone."
At the time of Farias' disappearance, his mother told officials that he suffered from depression and PTSD since his brother died in a motorcycle accident in 2011, an incident neighbors say he spoke about.
"He said he had lost a brother in a motorcycle accident," Ross said. "I know when he was thinking about his brother, he wouldn't come to hang out; he would go and sit there in the back in the woods by himself."'
On Tuesday, ABC13 attempted to speak with Farias' mother, who did not want to do an on-camera interview but said the man her neighbors have spent time with and seen living with her is her nephew.
She shared a picture of the nephew, but neighbors insist that it's not him. Now, a Houston community is trying to wrap their heads around why either of them would say he was ever missing.
"I do not know. That's what I have been trying to figure out all day," Ross said. "I am confused right now. I am like, 'What's going on?'"
According to the Houston Police Department, a family member called them in 2018 and said Farias was living behind a relative's home, but when police went to investigate, they didn't find him.
Investigators have yet to speak with Farias since he was found. They're scheduled to speak with him on Wednesday.
Monday was the hottest day recorded on Earth, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
On July 3, the average global air temperature 2 meters above the planet's surface reached 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit or 17.01 degrees Celsius, according to the data analyzed by the University of Maine.
Robert Rohde, of the University of California, Berkeley, said the extreme heat was the result of both climate change, as well as the El Niño weather pattern, which can cause parts of the northern U.S. and Canada to become warmer and dryer than usual.
Meanwhile, the effect can make Gulf Coast and the Southeastern U.S. wetter, according to NOAA.
He also warned that humanity should expect more scorching temperatures over the next month and a half.
"NCEP has placed Earth's average temperature yesterday as the hottest single day thus far measured by humans," Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, tweeted Tuesday. "This is driven by the combination of El Niño on top of global warming, and we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks."
Monday's temperatures beat the previous record set in July 2022 and August 2016 of 62.46 degrees Fahrenheit or 16.92 degrees Celsius.
Director of Field Operations, Francis J. Russo
@DFONewYork
Jul 3
Recently, a passenger arriving at @JFKAirport was all CLAMmed up when chosen for a baggage exam. During the inspection, @CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered prohibited live blood clams from El Salvador. The #clams were seized and turned over to the @NYSDEC.
A new wedding package promotion by McDonald's has sparked a series of jokes and memes on social media.
The fast food restaurant is offering to provide 100s of chicken burgers, 100s of four-piece McNuggets as well as other deals.
The package appears to only be available in Indonesia and the company's Indonesian Twitter page announced the deal on June 27.
"Let's make your wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package! For only IDR 3.5 million (roughly $232.51), you can get 100 Chicken Burgers and 100 packages of McNuggets containing 4 pieces," the tweet read according to a Google translation.
"There are various other attractive package options available with a minimum order of 200 pieces."
One social media user joked about the promotion by sharing an image of former President Donald Trump in 2019 when he provided the 2018 Football Division I FCS champs, North Dakota State Bison, McDonald's during a trip to the White House.
"This is how I pull up on my wedding day," Twitter user TrapSouiiii wrote.
"I feel like sending the McDonald's wedding package to ONE PERSON," Twitter user do0_dle added.
"Happy meal ever after..." Twitter user Dr. Irvan Kartawiria joked as he shared the promotion.
The Indonesian McDonald's Twitter page also explained in the comments that a McDonald's food stall can be requested for weddings as well.
One Twitter user also remarked that this is not the first time the fast food outlet has offered similar wedding package deals.
A 2019 report by Culture Trip, a company that offers and promotes trips across the world, highlighted entire wedding celebrations could be held at McDonald's locations in Hong Kong.
"Couples can choose from a total of four different wedding packages, ranging in price from HK$2,999 (US$380) for the 'Happiness Party' to HK$9,999 (US$1,275) for the 'Love Forever Party,'" the report stated.
The most expensive package included venue rental for two hours, a pair of McDonald's balloon weddings rings, character gifts for 50 guests and, 50 pieces of invitation cards and thank you cards, a party MC, and McDonald's apple pie wedding cake display, according to the report.
In 2014, McDonald's spokesperson Jessica Lee told CNBC that the service had proven to be very popular since launching in 2011.
"We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald's is where they first started dating. McDonald's is where their love stories grew," Lee added
However, it is not clear if the Hong Kong branches still offer this service in 2023.
The Hong Kong restaurants' website has a page detailing the location of McDonald's wedding party locations but shows no mention of any wedding deals.
Newsweek has contacted the U.S. McDonald's branch via email for comment.