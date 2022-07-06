Giant snails that can grow up to the size of a rat have been reported in a town in Florida.
The invasive species, native to Africa, carry the parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans.
On June 23, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed the detection of the giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County.
The area was quarantined the next day.
Unlike a Covid-19 quarantine, this one means residents are prohibited from moving plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost and building materials outside the designated zone.
‘The giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world and consumes at least 500 different types of plants,’ said the FDACS.
The species was first discovered in Florida in 2011, and has cost officials $10.8 million (£8.9 million) so far.
These snails reproduce quickly, making about 1,200 eggs in a year.
They’re also tough to eradicate because they do not have any natural predators.
Each snail can live up to nine years and grow to be eight inches in length, roughly the size of an adult hand.
The US Agriculture Department started the treatment to eradicate this pest last week using a pesticide called metaldehyde that’s known for controlling snails and slugs.
Property owners inside the treatment area will be notified in person or by posted notice at least 24 hours in advance of the planned pesticide treatment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 5 (UPI) -- A father and son walking along the York River in Virginia found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a young boy 44 years earlier.
Brian Daliege said he was walking with his son on Monday near York River State Park when they found an old glass Pepsi bottle on a ledge over the water.
"The river comes up and there's a 4-foot drop, and it was on top of that, like a big wave had pushed it up there," Daliege told WVEC-TV.
The bottle contained a note that appeared to have been written by a child. The note included a phone number and instructed the finder to "ask for Don Kendrick."
The phone number turned out to be a dead end, but Daliege's wife, Megan Daliege, posted photos of the discovery on Facebook, and her post was shared hundreds of times within hours.
The post came to the attention of Tracy Kendrick, whose husband, Don, had thrown three messages in bottles into the river 44 years ago, when he was 12 years old.
"We've offered it back to Don Kendrick, we haven't heard back yet whether he wants it or not," Brian Daliege said. "It's just a cool story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual animal found swimming in a lake -- an alligator.
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said the alligator was spotted in Long Lake and was captured by the Osceola Boat Patrol, which turned the reptile over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Conservation wardens then brought the gator to the animal rescue group.
"Legally, we are able to take in alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary," John Moyles of JRAAR told WFRV-TV.
The rescue group said the alligator will be kept for a week to give its owner time to claim it. The alligator will be rehomed at an accredited sanctuary if it is not claimed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games.
The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
The woman said she attempted to cash the ticket in at a local store, but the clerk scanned the ticket and informed her that she was mistaken -- the prize was actually $30,000.
"Are you kidding me?" the winner recalled shouting at the time.
The winning ticket was purchased from the Wawa store on North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen.
The winner said her prize money will go toward some home improvement projects.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a confused dog that ran into the water and swam one and a half miles from shore.
The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said its Marine 1 Unit was dispatched when the 10-year-old Siberian husky, named Caiden, was reported in distress in Raritan Bay.
The sheriff's office said Caiden had swam about 1.5 miles out into the water before he was picked up by the Marine 1 Unit.
The canine was not injured and was returned to his owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts went diving in a river to recover a diamond ring dropped into the water by a visiting couple.
The Cambridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a woman was visiting the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge with her husband when her ring ended up in the Charles River.
The department's Dive Team and Marine Unit determined the water in the area did not seem hazardous, so divers plunged into the river and followed the husband's directions to where he believed the ring had fallen into the water.
The divers located the ring within a few minutes, the department said.
"The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC) For decades, Judy and Ed Craine parked their car in the driveway in front of their San Francisco home. Parking in the Golden City can be tricky with its steep hills and busy streets, and the Craines say they were lucky to have a spot that's all their own for the past 36 years.
That is, until they received a $1,542 fine for parking on their own property -- with the threat of a $250-per-day fee if they didn't get the car off their carpad.
The Craines told ABC-affiliate KGO-TV that the San Francisco Planning Department is enforcing a decades-old section of code that bans motor vehicles of all kinds from being parked on a carpad or setback in front of a house unless it's accompanied by a garage or cover.
"I wrote them back saying I thought this was a mistake," Judy Craine said.
Added Ed Craine: "To all of a sudden to be told you can't use something that we could use for years, it's startling. Inexplicable."
The Craines believe the space has been used for parking since the house was built in 1910. So the planning department told the couple that the city would waive the fine if they could prove that the lot has historically been used for parking.
The Craines dug up a photo of their daughter from 34 years ago, where their car is just visible in the driveway -- but officials said the photo wasn't old enough.
Then, after a lot of Googling, they found a blurry aerial photo from 1938 that shows a car -- or a possibly a horse-and-buggy -- pulling into the driveway of the home. But the planning department says they never were shown this photo and will reconsider Craines' parking plight.
"The 1938 aerial photo shown in ABC7's segment was never shared with the Department," Daniel A. Sider, the chief of staff at the San Francisco Planning Department, told ABC News. "The first we learned of it was during Friday's broadcast. To that end, we're reopening the matter and hope to have more clarity in the coming days."
The planning department was alerted to the Craines' use of their driveway by an anonymous complaint that was lodged against the Craines and two of their neighbors, who were also tagged with the same violation.
Sider told ABC News that the anonymous request about their property was made last year, but was not enforced until the Craines sought to renew their permit to use the property for short-term rentals. The Municipal Code bans new permits until outstanding code enforcement issues on the property are resolved.
Sider previously told KGO that the code was enacted decades ago for aesthetic reasons.
"I recognize that the property owner is frustrated. I think I would feel the same way in their situation," Sider said in an email. "But the Planning Code doesn't allow for the City to grandfather illegal uses on account of their having flown below the radar for a length of time."
The city has since closed the case against the Craines and threw out the fines after the couple agreed to no longer use the carpad. However, that may be under reconsideration if the 1938 aerial photo passes the test.
City officials told the Craines that the couple can build a cover for the carpad, or a garage, if they want to continue to park there.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 6 (UPI) -- The Italian owner of the world's largest collection of Pepsi cans broke his own Guinness World Record when his current total was verified as including 12,402 different cans.
Christian Cavaletti originally earned the Guinness World Record for largest collection of Pepsi cans in March 2004, when his collection was tallied at 4,391 pieces.
Guinness said Cavaletti has now officially broken his own record with a total 12,402 cans.
Cavaletti said he and his brother, Edoardo, began collecting Pepsi cans in 1989, after becoming enamored with the Back to the Future trilogy. The brothers collected items related to the films, including a futuristic can of "Pepsi Perfect" from Back to the Future Part II.
The brothers then branched out into collecting Pepsi cans, which now reside in Cavaletti's basement.
The collector said he owns cans from 81 different countries and the oldest dates from 1948, the first year the beverage was sold in a can.
Cavaletti said he is now planning to turn his collection into a mini museum.
"More than 15,000 different cans will be displayed, but day by day, the number will increase, making each visit a unique experience, even after several times," the collector wrote on his website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A missing dog has been reunited with his family after eight years.
The family says their dog, Harley was only a few years old when he went missing in Lee County from their house in February 2014.
"I turned them out to go to the bathroom," Betsy DeHaan told WINK News. "Turned my back for a second and they went off into the woods and we went looking and never found Harley."
Despite frantic searching, the family wasn't able to find Harley.
"We searched and cruised and looked and put up posters and sent out the wanted, missing pet and just never stopped looking for him," DeHaan told WINK News.
They felt hopeless after not finding Harley.
When they later moved to Missouri, the family didn't get another dog, deeply missing Harley.
Harley was found in San Carlos Park on Barto Boulevard by a woman, Angie Bray, and her friend.
"The dog was so sweet, super well-behaved. Seemed as happy as can be aside from being really skinny. He had some really overgrown nails," Bray told WINK News.
DeHaan was contacted after Bray took Harley to the Cypress Lake Animal Hospital and Lee County Domestic Animal Service.
Harley was microchipped, which played an important role in locating Harley's family and reuniting them.
When she got the news, DeHaan was in disbelief.
"We got the text on Saturday and I'm like, 'Is this a scam?' Because we were talking about him that morning. You know, what an amazing dog and where could Harley be. Is he still out there? And I got the text," DeHaan told WINK News.
"And you know, you think Google always picks up on your advertisement? I'm like, this is a scam," DeHaan told WINK News. "This is not real."
Reports say DeHaan drove all the way from Missouri — about 1, 100 miles —to reunite with Harley.
DeHaan cried as she finally saw Harley again.