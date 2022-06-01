WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have discovered the world’s largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that has grown by repeatedly cloning itself.
Genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years.
The research was published Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Scientists confirmed that the meadow was a single organism by sampling and comparing the DNA of seagrass shoots across the bed, wrote Jane Edgeloe, a study co-author and marine biologist at the University of Western Australia.
A variety of plants and some animals can reproduce asexually. There are disadvantages to being clones of a single organism — such as increased susceptibility to diseases — but “the process can create ‘hopeful monsters’” by enabling rapid growth, the researchers wrote.
The scientists call the meadow of Poseidon’s ribbon weed “the most widespread known clone on Earth,” covering an area larger than Washington.
Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it’s vulnerable. A decade ago, the seagrass covered an additional seven square miles, but cyclones and rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change have recently killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.
PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) — A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile cougar was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.
"The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom," he said. "The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it."
Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared "lost and scared."
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was called to humanely remove the big cat and return it to its natural habitat, officials said.
Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley's likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.
The licensing company that controls the name and image of "The King" is ordering Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday. Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels, which are expected to be compliant by now.
With Elvis so closely tied to Vegas' wedding industry, some say the move could decimate their businesses.
"We are a family-run business, and now we're hanging with the big dogs," said Kayla Collins, who operates LasVegasElvisWeddingChapel.com and the Little Chapel of Hearts with her husband. "That's our bread and butter. I don't get it. We were just hitting our stride again through COVID, then this happens."
Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya, who led a marketing campaign promoting Las Vegas as a wedding destination, said the order for chapels to stop using Elvis couldn't have come at a worse time for the sector.
The city's wedding industry generates $2 billion a year, and officials say Elvis-themed weddings represent a significant number of the ceremonies performed.
"It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood," Goya said.
One chapel last weekend had its Elvis impersonator change instead into a leather jacket, jeans and a fedora for a "rock 'n' roll" themed ceremony, the Review-Journal reported.
Graceland Wedding Chapel, which performs 6,400 Elvis-themed weddings per year, has not been served a warning yet, according to manager Rod Musum.
In the cease-and-desist letter, the company said it will halt unauthorized use of "Presley's name, likeness, voice image, and other elements of Elvis Presley's persona in advertisements, merchandise and otherwise." The letter also said "Elvis," "Elvis Presley," "and "The King of Rock and Roll" are protected trademarks.
In a statement Wednesday, Authentic Brands Group said it has strong relationships with Elvis tribute artists and fan festivals. There is "no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas."
"We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis' name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate, so they can continue their operations," Authentic Brands Group said. "Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas history."
The licensing company oversees the estates of big names like movie star Marilyn Monroe and boxer Muhammad Ali and 50 consumer brands.
The order should not translate into legal action against Elvis-themed stage shows in Las Vegas such as "All Shook Up" because impersonating someone for live performances such as shows is considered an exception under Nevada's right of publicity law, according to Mark Tratos, a local attorney who helped write the statute.
"An Elvis show is a performer essentially entertaining others by re-creating that person onstage," Tratos said.
Presley became indelibly linked to Sin City in the '60s and '70s. His 1964 movie, "Viva Las Vegas," yielded a title track that became the city's unofficial theme. In July 1969, Presley famously redefined the Vegas residency with his live stage comeback at the Las Vegas International Hotel. What started as a four-week gig turned into more than 600 shows and lasted until December 1976.
Presley himself got married in Las Vegas in 1967 to wife Priscilla, cementing his association with Vegas weddings.
Kent Ripley, whose business is called Elvis Weddings, said he has never run into this issue in 25 years of performing as Elvis.
"They want to protect the Elvis brand. But what are they protecting by taking Elvis away from the public?" Ripley asked.
June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in West Texas said a rare desert visitor -- an alligator found hiding under a car -- was likely an escaped pet.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park when a resident called to report an alligator under his car.
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Dr. Tommy Wilson of A to Z Veterinary.
"We're hoping a possible owner calls to claim our friend that's obviously lost in the desert," the post said.
NEW YORK -- Two airline pilots reportedly fell asleep on a flight from New York City to Rome last month while their plane was still in the air with as many as 250 passengers on board, investigators found.
The investigation said that both pilots of an ITA Airways flight that departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 30 were allegedly sleeping in the cockpit as their Airbus 330 flew 38,000 feet over France.
While one pilot slept during his designated sleeping break, the airplane's captain fell asleep too, investigators said.
Air traffic controllers told investigators they lost contact with the plane for about 10 minutes. Amid fears of a terror incident, they prepared fighter jets to intercept the plane, but the pilots eventually responded.
John Nance, an ABC News contributing aviation analyst, called this situation "extremely dangerous," especially if the pilots were unable to monitor weather conditions and the plane's fuel status.
"The plane can still fly on autopilot, but this is not smart or safe," he said.
ITA Airways, previously known as Alitalia, said the captain claimed the radios stopped working, but investigators found "strong inconsistencies between the statements made by the captain and the outcome of the internal investigation," according to a statement.
The Italian airline said in a statement that the captain's behavior "was not consistent with the rules dictated by the company."
The plane still managed to land safely in Rome, and ITA Airways has since fired the captain.
In April, pilots at Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines pressed airlines to address pilot fatigue amid climbing demand for travel and staffing shortages.
"Fatigue, both acute and cumulative, has become Southwest Airlines' number-one safety threat," the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, or SWAPA, told airline executives in a letter.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet (nine meters) up Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and caught it in a net.
The bear plunged into the net in the early afternoon after a state wildlife crew used a fire department ladder truck to get in close to immobilize the animal. The bear had climbed a towering pine tree on the edge of Washington Park in a residential neighborhood about a half mile from the Capitol.
The sprawling park is in the center of Albany, hemmed in by busy streets and surrounded by commercial strips and city neighborhoods of brownstones or single-family homes.
Albany police tweeted out several pictures of the bear in the tree, including one in which the animal looked like it was taking a nap.
Police said the bear would be medically evaluated before being released into a forested area of the Catskills, south of the city.
Police closed off the street for a few hours as a state Department of Environmental Conservation crew worked to get the bear safely out of the tree.
(The Guardian) Every day on the respiratory ward at one of Kyrgyzstan's biggest hospitals, Aidai Temiraly kyzy, a 24-year-old nurse, puts on the music and leads her patients in the Kara Jorgo, the national dance of the central Asian country.
This involves a range of body movements and leaves everyone smiling – but Temiraly kyzy is not doing it for fun. The session is part of a treatment programme offered to people with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – a common, preventable and treatable lung condition.
"Almost all patients, before doing this, complain of shortness of breath, a cough and say they have no physical aptitude," she says. "But, even on the second or third day, the improvement is noticeable. Physically, they can do more.
"I've seen patients with really low mood transform and, by the end, they smile and are so grateful," says Temiraly kyzy.
COPD develops from midlife onwards; symptoms include breathlessness, a chronic cough, often with phlegm, and tiredness. It is usually caused by smoking, but also by air pollution. There is no cure, and if left untreated it can lead to premature death. If detected early, it can be treated and managed.
It is one of the top three causes of death worldwide, and 90% of deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Globally, there are 3 million deaths a year from COPD but this number is expected to rise to 5.4 million by 2060, according to the latest report from the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease.
"In Kyrgyzstan, COPD is a very serious problem," says Prof Talant Sooronbaev, director of the National Centre of Cardiology and Internal Medicine, located in Bishkek, the capital city. Although official figures put the prevalence at between 30,000 and 40,000 cases, he cites research that suggests up to 200,000 people, out of a population of about 6.5 million, have the disease.
"We have patients who don't understand why they have a cough, or problems with breathlessness. They don't visit health services and remain undiagnosed," he says.
The number of sufferers is expected to rise. Sooronbaev says the country has more than 500,000 smokers, and there is widespread indoor pollution caused by people in mountainous and remote regions heating their homes with wood, dung or coal during long and harsh winters.
Sooronbaev decided to act. Treatment for COPD in many countries involves prescribing oxygen, inhalers and antibiotics, which patients have to buy. In Kyrgyzstan this can cost more than a monthly salary. Sooronbaev and his team started experimenting with pulmonary rehabilitation, a physical exercise programme designed in 2016 for people with lung conditions, as part of an EU-funded research project called Fresh Air.
Over the years, the programme has evolved, and incorporated patient feedback. Now it is being adopted by Kyrgyzstan's health ministry, and is already in place in three hospitals and two GP surgeries. It runs for six weeks, with a couple of two-hour sessions a week. Added to lectures, dietary information and patient support groups is a regime of physical exercise incorporating elements of volleyball – which is popular in Kyrgyzstan – walking, cycling on exercise bikes, and dance. The idea is that patients can continue with what they are taught afterwards at home.
Dr Azamat Akylbekov, a pulmonologist in Bishkek, has seen the transformative effect. "I remember one woman who was 63," he says. "She cried because she had severe shortness of breath, coughed all the time, was dependent on oxygen, and took a lot of strong antibiotics and inhalers. She was really depressed."
She was invited to take part in the programme and the results surprised him. "Afterwards, she was like a flower – she smiled and her body language was more active. That sticks in my mind."
Tokhorbek Makeshov, 48, works at an animal market and lives in a village in the Naryn region, 190 miles (300km) from Bishkek. He noticed his health deteriorating in 2015 but thought it was just a smoker's cough. By 2016, he was coughing up phlegm and becoming increasingly breathless. His GP referred him to hospital in Bishkek where he stayed for 10 days and was diagnosed with COPD.
The hospital later invited him to take part in the pulmonary rehabilitation programme, which at that time was still part of a research project. He says: "I didn't believe it would work; I thought only inhalers or injections could help. But it was something new – I had nothing to lose.
"It had a massive impact. The rehab didn't cure me; I still cough and have flare-ups of COPD but I'm more active. I can walk more and do more around the house. I was surprised to see that such simple exercises could improve my respiratory health. My whole outlook changed."
Sooronbaev wants pulmonary rehabilitation to be available throughout the country from this year. Patients who have undergone the programme are being trained to teach others, and Sooronbaev and colleagues are due to speak at medical conferences to inform other healthcare professionals about their progress with the programme.
"When we give patients with COPD medicine and drugs, this is not a real medical service," he says. "Pulmonary rehabilitation is an important part of treatment. This is why we have plans to extend, and why we will share our experience with neighbouring countries – Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan."
This article was amended on 31 May 2022 to correctly write Aidai's surname as 'Temiraly kyzy', rather than 'Kyzy', in line with Kyrgyz naming conventions.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monopoly is about to get a refresh.
Following a monthlong vote, Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro announced that the thimble token will return in the next generation of the game later this year.
Hasbro, which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, let fans vote in April to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse and rider, or money bag.
The thimble will take the place of the soon-to-be-extinct T-Rex, which itself was voted out of the game. In 2017, Monopoly retired the thimble — as well as the wheelbarrow and boot — and added the penguin, T-Rex, and rubber ducky.
The thimble was among the original tokens included in the game when it was first sold in the 1930s. Other original pieces include the boot, top hat, and race car.
Monopoly games with the thimble will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S., and spring 2023 globally.
June 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia announced the safe capture of two patas monkeys that had been on the loose for over a week in a county near Savannah.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office, which revealed the monkeys were on the loose in a May 22 Facebook post, said Tuesday that the monkeys were safely captured and returned to their owner.
Rangers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had been brought to the county to help catch the monkeys.
The sheriff's office said more information about the monkeys' escape and capture will be released following the conclusion of a DNR investigation.