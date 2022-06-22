SKIATOOK, Okla. — An Oklahoma fast-food worker has been arrested after a customer allegedly found a bag of meth in their order, police say.
Skiatook police officers said in a news release Tuesday that a customer placed an order at a restaurant and when they picked it up, they found a small bag of drugs inside their food order.
According to KOKI, the man reported the drugs to the Carl’s Jr. manager who gave him new food. The man also reached out to the police. The officers conducted a field test of the drugs which came back positive for methamphetamine.
Police said they spoke with the employees and arrested one of them, Bryce Francis. Francis has been booked on recommended charges of distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance.
If you are eating out, police encourage you to check your order before eating or giving it to a child. If you find drugs or anything that is suspicious in your food order, call the police immediately.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- A New York woman said she and her family received a fright when they discovered a 9-foot boa constrictor slithering in the grass outside her home.
Cindy Schmitz said she and her 2-year-old granddaughter were relaxing at her home in Derby when they heard the scream of the person who spotted the snake.
"I had no idea what was going on. I ran around the side of the house and there it was. The snake," Schmitz told WKBW-TV. "At first I was terrified. I'd never seen anything like it."
Schmitz said she and her neighbors worked to keep the snake contained while awaiting rescuers from the Erie County SPCA.
Officer Jennifer Maleskis, an Erie County SPCA animal rescue investigator who participated in the boa constrictor's capture, said the snake is believed to be a pet that escaped or was intentionally abandoned by its owner.
"The process of 'dumping,' or releasing exotic pets and animals into the wild after a period of domestication, is pretty common in Western New York. However, the animals are usually set up for failure. They either hurt themselves ... or in this case, they can hurt you," Maleskis said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The."
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university's request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of "The" on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
"THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives," said Ben Johnson, the university's senior director of media and public relations. He noted the university's licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million a year in revenue, which helps fund student scholarships and university programs.
Ohio State started pursuing a trademark in August 2019 after fashion retailer Marc Jacobs had filed an application for the word a few months earlier. The company and the university reached a deal in August 2021 that allows both parties to use the branding.
The patent office rejected Ohio State's initial application, finding the trademark appeared to be used for "merely decorative manner" and as an "ornamental feature" that didn't appear to function as a trademark that would differentiate the items from others.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Ugh, you might say. But how about broiled copi, fresh from the Mississippi River?
Here's the catch: They're the same thing.
Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a market-tested campaign Wednesday to rechristen as "copi" four species previously known collectively as Asian carp, hoping the new label will make them more attractive to U.S. consumers.
Turning carp into a popular household and restaurant menu item is one way officials hope to rein in a decades-old invasion threatening native fish, mussels and aquatic plants in the Mississippi and other Midwestern rivers, as well as the Great Lakes.
"The 'carp' name is so harsh that people won't even try it," said Kevin Irons, assistant fisheries chief with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "But it's healthy, clean and it really tastes pretty darn good."
The federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is funding the five-year, $600,000 project to rebrand the carp and make them widely available. More than two dozen distributors, processors, restaurants and retailers have signed on. Most are in Illinois, but some deliver to multiple states or nationwide.
"This could be a tremendous breakthrough," said John Goss, who led the Obama administration's effort to halt the carp invasion and worked on the renaming project. "The next couple of years are very critical for building confidence and acceptance."
Span, a Chicago communications design company, came up with "copi." It's an abbreviated wordplay on "copious" — a reference to the booming populations of bighead, silver, grass and black carp in the U.S. heartland.
Imported from Asia in the 1960s-70s to gobble algae from Deep South sewage lagoons and fish farms, they escaped into the Mississippi River. They've infested most of the river and many tributaries, crowding out native species like bass and crappie.
Regulators have spent more than $600 million to keep them from the Great Lakes and waters such as Lake Barkley on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Strategies include placing electric barriers at choke points and hiring crews to harvest the fish for products such as fertilizer and pet food. Other technologies — underwater noisemakers, air bubble curtains — are in the works.
It would help if more people ate the critters. Officials estimate up to 50 million pounds (22.7 million kilograms) could be netted annually in the Illinois River, a link between the Mississippi and Lake Michigan. Even more are available between the Midwest and the Gulf Coast.
"Government subsidies alone will not end this war," Goss said. "Private-sector, market-driven demand for copi could be our best hope."
In the U.S., carp are known primarily as muddy-tasting bottom feeders. But the four targeted species live higher in the water column, feeding on algae, wetland plants and — in the case of black carp — mussels and snails. They're high in omega-3 fatty acids and low in mercury and other contaminants, Irons said.
"It has a nice, mild flavor ... a pleasant surprise that should help fix its reputation," said Brian Jupiter, a Chicago chef who plans to offer a copi po'boy sandwich at his Ina Mae Tavern. The fish is adaptable to a variety of cuisines including Cajun, Asian and Latin, he said.
Yet it could be a hard sell, particularly because the fish's notorious boniness makes it challenging to produce the fillets many diners expect, Jupiter added. Some of the best recipes may use chopped or ground copi, he said.
Span researchers considered a number of names — "butterfin" among them — before settling on "copi," Irons said. It sounded catchy, a tad exotic, even fun, he said.
Span conducted surveys, interviews and focus group meetings involving more than 350 Illinois residents, design principal Nick Adam said.
The next step: Seeking approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration, which says "coined or fanciful" fish labels can be used if they're not misleading or confusing. A familiar example is "slimehead," which became a hit with consumers after its market moniker was switched to "orange roughy."
Illinois also plans to register the "copi" trademark, enabling industry groups to develop quality control procedures, Irons said.
Other regulatory agencies and scientific groups have their own policies and might not go along with the switch.
The American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists and the American Fisheries Society have a committee that lists fish titles, including scientific names in Latin and long-accepted common names. The panel never adopted "Asian carp" as an umbrella term for the four invasive species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to stick with "invasive carp" and the four individual names, as its focus is on managing and controlling their spread, said Charlie Wooley, the agency's Midwest director. The Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which involves numerous federal, state, local and Canadian provincial agencies, will do likewise.
They dropped "Asian carp" last year because of concern about anti-Asian bigotry.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- A Swedish strongman broke a Guinness World Record in Italy when he threw a washing machine a distance of 14 feet and 7.2 inches.
Johan Espenkrona broke the world record while going head-to-head with Dutch strongman Kelvin de Ruiter on the set of Guinness World Records' Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.
The bodybuilders took turns throwing washing machines in an attempt to break the record of 13 feet and 6.6 inches, which was set by Lithuanian man Zydrunas Savickas.
De Ruiter initially broke the record with a 14-foot, 1-inch throw but Espenkrona ultimately took the title by throwing his washing machine 14 feet and 7.2 inches.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are trying to solve the mystery of a cat that stowed away on a delivery truck -- and may have come from any of several locations in Scotland and England.
The Scottish SPCA said the cat, dubbed Maverick by rescuers, was brought to the rescue group after being found aboard a delivery truck.
Officials said they are trying to track down the feline's owner, but the situation is complicated because they don't know when the feline boarded the truck.
The truck started its journey in Barsley, England, and the vehicle then traveled to Scotland and stopped in North Berwick, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow before the cat was discovered in Bridge of Weir.
"There's no way to know which stop he got on the lorry at, he could have come from anywhere," Scottish SPCA Center Manager Judy Button said in the news release. "Maverick is extremely nervous, so we have been unable to get close enough to locate a microchip."
The organization is appealing to the public to get into contact if they have information about the cat's origins.
"Thankfully Maverick is now safe at our center, but we are desperate to find his owner," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- A British library said it has a new record for an overdue book after a tome was recently returned nearly 76 years after its due date.
The Bradford Council's Keighley Library in England said officials recently received an email from Charlie Studdy, who found a play called This Way To The Tomb by Ronald Duncan while sorting through some of his family's books.
The book bore markers from the library and had a due date of July 17, 1946.
"That is definitely a record for us, nearly 76 years overdue," the library said on Twitter.
Studdy hand-delivered the book to the library. He said his deceased mother, Eileen Hoyle, must have checked the book out while she was living in nearby Haworth.
Librarians calculated the book would have amassed $4,357.86 in late fees at the current rate, but officials chose to waive the fine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.
"The bear was able to actually punch through the screen and came in, ate some food in the kitchen and then ended up working its way into the master bathroom," Werner told WBAY-TV.
The family managed to close the bear into the bathroom and fled the home.
"Our original plan was to actually try to funnel this bear -- open the bathroom door, use some furniture to funnel it to the front door and let it out that way. Unfortunately, the bear didn't cooperate with us and didn't want to come out of the bathroom," Werner said.
Werner ended up using a catch pole to wrangle the bruin out of the house. Video of Werner's bear wrangling skills was captured by Shane Gyger.
"I've dealt with wolves and bobcats and other animals that have been caught in traps and helped release those, but as far as releasing a bear from a house, this is a first," Werner said.
Guests at a California Airbnb were recently faced with a similar situation when a bear entered the Northstar-area home through a window.
The California Highway Patrol said officers arrived to find an "extremely aggressive bear" had entered through an open window and the occupants had locked themselves in other rooms to hide from the animal.
The bear "proceeded to destroy the house looking for food," the CHP said. "The bear charged at officers multiple times until they were able to get it back outside."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Cuban man charged in a $4.2 million Medicare fraud scheme is being held as a flight risk after officials said he tried to flee the U.S. on a Jet Ski.
A federal judge in Miami ordered Ernesto Cruz Graveran, 54, of Hialeah, to be detained pending trial Monday, according to court records. He has been charged with health care fraud.
According to a criminal complaint, Cruz Graveran's company, Xiko Enterprises Inc., submitted approximately $4.2 million in fraudulent health care claims to Medicare from February to April this year for medical equipment that Xiko never provided and that Medicare beneficiaries never requested. Medicare paid Xiko over $2.1 million.
Investigators learned last month that Cruz Graveran was planning to travel to Havana and approached him several days before his flight, the complaint said. Cruz Graveran agreed to cooperate with a criminal investigation during an interview, and officials said they took his passport.
But last Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported finding Cruz Graveran aboard a broken-down Jet Ski in the waters south of Key West, headed in the direction of Cuba. The island nation is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of the Florida Keys.
Cruz Graveran was aboard the personal watercraft with a person known to law enforcement as a migrant smuggler. Investigators say the Jet Ski was outfitted with a special fuel cell for long trips and was carrying extra food and water bottles.
Online court records didn't list an attorney for Cruz Graveran.