HELSINKI (AP) — The deputy mayor of Finland's capital is facing possible legal action, and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign, after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel last weekend.
The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency told public broadcaster YLE on Wednesday that cleaning up graffiti illegally painted by Paavo Arhinmäki, one of the four deputy mayors of Helsinki, cost the city around 3,500 euros ($3,830).
Arhinmäki, 46, and a friend were caught by guards in a rail tunnel in eastern Helsinki on Friday just after they had completed graffiti, which Finnish street art experts said looked partly inspired by works seen in New York City in the 1970s.
Finland's largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, published a photo of the large-scale graffiti in a tweet.
In a Facebook posting on Sunday, Arhinmäki, who is known as a strong supporter of street art and as a creator of graffiti in his youth, apologized for his "stupid fooling around." He is a former lawmaker and chairman of the Left Alliance, and served as a minister for culture and sports in 2011-2014.
Police are investigating the act as vandalism and interference with rail traffic, which had to be temporarily halted because of the incident. The rail tunnel is used by cargo trains running to and from a Helsinki port.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Arhinmäki would face legal charges.
"I have committed a crime and bear full responsibility for it," Arhinmäki told YLE on Monday, but has refused to resign from his post and the Helsinki City Council where his Left Alliance party is backing him.
The case has caused uproar and debate among Helsinki citizens in social media with a majority condemning — but some also fiercely supporting — the actions of the deputy mayor who is in charge of culture and leisure affairs in Helsinki, a city of 650,000 inhabitants.
The Finnish capital spends an estimated 650,000 euros ($710,000) annually to remove illegal graffiti throughout the city, and is currently seeking to establish additional sanctioned sites for street art.
Jordan Haber's name will not be called in Thursday's NBA draft. But the simple fact he is among the draft-eligible players this year is a feat in itself, especially considering he has never played basketball.
Haber has never played collegiately. Nor did he play in high school or middle school. But the viral TikToker, Heat fan and soon-to-be student at the Cardozo School of Law (New York) discovered an NBA loophole to circumvent that minor detail and enter his name.
"I made a bet with my friends and I made it to the NBA draft, and if you don't believe me that's the official NBA email, that's my email down there," Haber said in a May 18 TikTok that showed the purported communication between him and the league.
"This is some of the officially official paperwork I had to fill out that the NBA sent me. I think they're like, 'Who is this kid, why did he find the loophole into actually getting into the draft? Because this is not supposed to happen.' ... I am now Jordan Haber, member of the 2023 NBA Draft class. Soon to be undrafted class."
Haber's gumption to enter his name to the NBA draft is noteworthy, but not exactly difficult: He simply found an easily sidestepped loophole in the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement to become eligible.
Here's everything you need to know about the rule and how Haber exploited it to enter the draft:
How Jordan Haber became eligible for 2023 NBA Draft
Article X, Section 1 of the 2017 NBA CBA (Page 273) stipulates the surprisingly few rules for entrants such as Haber to enter their names in the draft:
(i) The player (A) is or will be at least nineteen (19) years of age during the calendar year in which the draft is held, and (B) with respect to a player who is not an international player (defined below), at least one (1) NBA Season has elapsed since the player's graduation from high school (or, if the player did not graduate from high school, since the graduation of the class with which the player would have graduated had he graduated from high school); and
(ii) (A) The player has graduated from a four-year college or university in the United States (or is to graduate in the calendar year in which the draft is held) and has no remaining intercollegiate basketball eligibility. ...
(F) The player has expressed his desire to be selected in the draft in a writing received by the NBA at least sixty (60) days prior to such draft (an "Early Entry" player). ...
Haber met the initial eligibility requirements to enter his name into the draft: He's 21 years old and is a December 2022 graduate of the University of Florida, majoring in business and minoring in entrepreneurship and communications. Because he had the wherewithal to reach out to the NBA 60 days prior to the date of the draft, he is an official member of the 2023 class.
"You really have a three-month, four-month window to really do this," Haber told The Los Angeles Times. "And it's because of that window, not many people are going to think to do it because they think, 'Oh it's a waste of time, there's some paperwork to fill out.' And it's what it really is."
Haber told the Times he was simply bored after graduating from Florida. That's why he looked into the CBA and discovered the language that would allow him to become eligible. He told the Times he intends to attend the 2023 draft at the Barclays Center because of "connections" he has at the venue, and will also document his experience via YouTube.
The Times reports Haber is not among the 300 names included in an April memo sent to teams of draft-eligible players: He is instead one of 18 names under a separate category of "unknown individuals."
While his name won't be called on Thursday, Haber certainly isn't an "unknown" anymore.
Officials were left red-faced at a beer factory in Japan's Okinawa region on Tuesday, after a mishap turned a large body of water a sinister shade of scarlet.
A leak filled a port area in the city of Nago with the lurid-coloured water, which one Twitter user described as looking "venomous".
Orion Breweries said water used for cooling, which contains a liquid called propylene glycol -- dyed red with food colouring -- had leaked from a factory in the area.
In a statement, it apologised for "causing enormous trouble and worry".
"We believe the leaked cooling water seeped through rainwater gutters into a river, and consequently turned the ocean red," the company said.
The red water poses no danger to humans or the marine ecosystem, the Yomiuri newspaper also quoted the company as saying.
Okinawa is a subtropical island chain famed for its crystal blue waters, and is popular with scuba divers.
"The red does look venomous, but it's a relief to learn it's just food colouring and not likely to cause major damage," wrote a Twitter user under the name Aresu.
Authorities say a property owner in Kinnelon, New Jersey illegally cut down 32 large trees on his neighbor's property — clearing the views on a property that real estate listings boast of as an ideal location to "watch sunrise light up (the) New York City skyline like gold."
A teleconferenced municipal court hearing on Tuesday for charges against Grant Haber drew so many people that the town prosecutor was initially unable to log on. Much of the attention appears to have been fueled by a Twitter post that had been retweeted thousands of times in the day heading into the session.
Kinnelon's tree removal ordinance requires anyone who illegally removes a tree to replace it with "another of like or superior species." In the Twitter post, user Sam Glickman said he'd been told Haber had been quoted a $1.5 million cost to have a service road built to allow access for tree replacements, then plant the new trees and water them for two years. Municipal officials, however, haven't confirmed that figure.
Violations of the ordinance also carry a fine of up to $1,000 per tree.
Haber was charged with nine counts of illegal tree removal. The case was postponed on Tuesday so his attorney can review the evidence.
The tree removal occurred on March 4, and the charges were filed on March 14, according to citations issued to Haber. Two tree cutting services were also charged in the case as well.
Haber's own nearly 7-acre property is on what several real estate website listings describe as a "totally private mountaintop" with an in-ground pool and waterfall. The listings say it's in one of Kinnelon's "most prestigious, family-friendly neighborhoods." Realtor.com estimates its value at nearly $1.75 million.
Haber did not return a phone call message and his lawyer declined to comment.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A truly bizarre crime spree in which thieves are stealing just the glass from cars' side view mirrors in Arlington, Virginia, has victims wondering why suspects are targeting these specific car parts.
Paul Snodgrass had side view mirrors stolen from both of his cars.
"It was a rude awakening to come outside and find both mirrors gone," Snodgrass said. "At first I thought someone had just clipped the cars, but then on closer look, there was no glass on the ground and no damage to the vehicle otherwise."
Over a 24-hour period this weekend, suspects stole the glass from the side view mirrors of 14 cars, damaging three other cars.
This happened in four neighborhoods a short distance from each other: the 4400 block of Fourth Street South, the 2500 block of South Arlington Mill Drive, the 2100 block of South Quebec Street and the 2800 block of South Wakefield Street.
"It couldn't have come at a worse time because I've got family in town who need to get around. It's not a big impact to me because most of the time I ride my bike with my kids, but just this one time when I need the car I find it damaged and made less safe," Snodgrass said.
Back in April, police were called to investigate an almost identical string of crimes targeting side view mirrors.
Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said his car was also hit by the thieves.
"Many other cars in the neighborhood have also been hit at, specifically, their driver's side mirrors for some reason. I don't know why that one side," said the anonymous neighbor. "We were surprised. This is a very quiet neighborhood. We don't usually have things like this happen."
An Arlington County Police spokesperson told 7News that detectives were still investigating these cases, including the motive, and provided the following statement:
Incidents of stolen side view mirrors were first reported in late April of this year. Thefts of vehicle parts like catalytic converters, tires and rims and airbags are periodic regional and national trends. Traditionally, we have seen vehicle part thefts being committed for resale however, these cases remain active investigations and the motive for stealing these items remains under investigation. Officers are conducting extra checks in the areas of reported incidents.
While detectives are still looking for the motive, neighbors believe the mirrors were likely stolen to be resold.
However, they told 7News they're confused because mirrors would fetch them a lot less than other car parts — like catalytic converters, which have been known to be resold for hundreds of dollars.
"It's going to cost between $200 to $300 to fix, so it's going to be a real hassle. I will say whoever did it knew what they were doing because, as you can see, it's all very carefully taken out," said the anonymous neighbor. "My only guess is they're for resale on the black market for car parts. I don't think the VIN, for example, would be on the glass itself, so it would be easier to move around, where if it was something major you would have to start filing things down."
In the meantime, Snodgrass says it will be tough to do anything to prevent being targeted again.
"One of the things I think about owning a car is that it invites this kind of theft. They're easy targets. We can't be watching them all the time. They're out in public all the time," Snodgrass said. "My preference is to use public transportation and bikes."
Arlington County Police recommends that you park your car in well-lit areas and take part in the "9 P.M. Routine," which is their message to check your car at night. They're also asking anyone with surveillance video to contact them, and to call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Astronauts are supposed to be in excellent health. It's part of the job description. They quarantine before blasting off to avoid getting sick and derailing a mission. Once aloft, they live and work in a sterile environment.
And yet, when they get to outer space, some have viral flareups or break out in rashes. It's a puzzle that got Odette Laneuville, a molecular biologist at the University of Ottawa, asking herself, "Why is it that they get infections up there?"
In a new study in Frontiers in Immunology, Laneuville and her colleagues suggest it could be due to the reduced activity of one hundred immune-related genes, which help give opportunistic infections a toehold.
Knowing what causes astronauts to be more vulnerable to infections could help make future missions to space safer, experts say — and may improve treatments for those who are immunocompromised back here on Earth.
Normally, Laneuville says our bodies host a multitude of viruses and bacteria at any given moment — even when we feel just fine.
"And because we're healthy, we manage to keep those at check and dormant," she says. "But if we're stressed or if there's a dysregulation of the immune system," then those viruses and bacteria can cause infections. Laneuville thought maybe something in space was triggering a change in the gene activity of of the immune cells in astronaut blood that was allowing these opportunistic infections to surface.
So she and her colleagues enlisted 14 American and Canadian astronauts — all headed to the International Space Station for several months at different times. Laneuville had their blood sampled before and after their missions here on Earth, but also during their time in outer space. The 10-minute procedure on land took 90 minutes in orbit.
"They have to be very careful to pull out all their equipment, the needles, the tubes. And they have to secure everything," Laneuville says. "We don't want any leak. Not a drop of blood. Otherwise, it will float in the air and contaminate everybody."
The astronauts spun the blood down and stored it in a super-cold freezer until they returned to Earth, samples in tow. "I was supposed to hire someone to process those," she says. "But then I said, 'No, they're too precious. This blood comes from space.' It was my baby and I had to take care of it."
All told, across multiple missions to the International Space Station, it took five years to collect all the samples. "One has to be very patient," says Laneuville. "But it's worth waiting. I was gonna wait more if I had to."
Here's what that special blood revealed. Exactly one hundred immune-related genes get dialed down in outer space. It could be due to stress. But Laneuville thinks there's another possibility: "Those genes respond to a decrease in gravitational force."
She says that when an astronaut enters microgravity, their blood shifts from their legs to their torsos and heads. It's uncomfortable and throws things out of whack. Their body resolves the problem by reducing the fluid by up to 15%. But that now means that there are too many immune cells crammed into this smaller amount of blood.
Laneuville thinks the drop in gene activity helps eliminate those extra cells. And this in turn affects the way the immune system responds to pathogens.
"It's as if the body is telling them, 'Don't defend, put your guards down,'" she says.
And this would allow viral and bacterial infections — normally held at bay — to rise up, infecting the astronauts.
But once they step foot on land again, the whole thing reverses as the genes are dialed back up and fluid levels return to normal. This reversal takes no longer than a year, but for many genes it's only a matter of a few weeks.
Down the road, the study may have something to say about those with compromised immune systems right here on Earth, says Brian Crucian, a research immunologist at NASA who wasn't involved in the work.
"Think about a transplant patient," or someone who's elderly or under a large amount of stress. "There are a lot of ties between astronauts and terrestrial medicine."
People who spend long periods of time in Antarctica may also benefit from this research. With these individuals, "you run them through difficult travel to a profoundly extreme environment," says Crucian. "You put them in a base for a year, they experience 24-hour darkness, 24-hour daylight. And so you've got almost everything but microgravity and radiation in the Antarctic."
This study is a good start, says Jeremy Teo, a biomedical engineer at NYU Abu Dhabi who wasn't part of the research.
As we send astronauts farther and father out — to the Moon and even Mars — experts say it will be harder to get them back to Earth for recovery or expedient treatment.
"The feasibility of extraditing compromised astronauts back to Earth is just not there anymore," says Teo. "And hence, we need to develop these new countermeasures to cater to these space travel stresses on the immune system."
