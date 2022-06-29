June 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house for sale in Oklahoma is drawing attention online due to its resemblance to the titular family's domicile from classic cartoon series The Jetsons.
Nancy Davis Vandenhende of Halloran Home Team - eXp Realty, who showed the unusual Tulsa home in a popular TikTok video, said the house features its own elevator that takes residents and visitors up to the saucer-shaped main floor of the house.
The home features windows on all sides and features a "breathtaking view of the Tulsa Skyline," the listing states.
"It reminds me of The Jetsons. Views from every turn," Vandenhende told KOKI-TV.
The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2005. The current asking price is $415,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- A northern Minnesota family captured video when they spotted an unusual non-avian perched on a bird feeder -- a black bear.
A video of the bear balancing on the bird feeder was posted to Twitter by user @AH55408, who wrote the photo depicted a Tuesday scene outside of their mother's house.
"Northern Minnesota can be WILD," the post said. "My mother had quite the shock to see this little guy in her bird feeder this morning."
The Twitter user said the video was filmed at the Nebish Township home by Richard Prokuski.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- A Florida teenager made an adventure out of flooding in his area by tying a rope to the back of his dad's truck and going wakeboarding in the streets.
Brett Holland, 16, said he saw the flooding in the aftermath of Sunday's storms in Cape Coral and was reminded of a video he once saw on the Internet.
"When we were living in Mississippi, I saw a couple people doing this on the Internet," he told WBBH-TV. "And now that I wakeboard and surf I was like, 'I gotta do it!'"
Holland tied a rope to the back of his father's truck and wakeboarded behind the vehicle while his dad drove through the flooded streets.
"It was pretty fun. It was nice, relaxing just to get out there," Holland said. "I brought the rope with me, and the skimboard, and got out there. It was fun."
Holland said he wouldn't necessarily recommend others attempt his stunt.
"There's risks. I mean, I fell, skinned my hand a little bit," he said.
The Cape Coral Police Department said Holland's father could have been issued a citation if the stunt had been witnessed by an officer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois truck driver who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Michigan said he was shocked when what he initially thought was a $2,000 prize turned out to be a $1 million jackpot.
The 48-year-old Illinois man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Mystery Multiplier scratch-off ticket from the Speedway gas station on Cole Avenue in Mattawan.
"I'm a truck driver, so I'm in Michigan a lot and like to buy lottery tickets while I'm here," the player said. "I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes."
The driver said he was soon in for a surprise.
"I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $1 million. I didn't believe it was real until I called the lottery office to confirm my prize," he said.
The winner said he plans to put some of his prize money toward a new vehicle and save the remainder.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- Parks department officials in a Wisconsin city said the final animal missing after a zoo break-in earlier this month, a great horned owl, was safely recaptured and returned to the facility.
The Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said Linda the great horned owl was spotted near the Ochsner Park Zoo on Tuesday and was captured by a zoo intern with help from local police.
A video captured by a witness shows the intern using a net to ensnare Linda while the bird was perched in a tree.
Officials said four animals, two otters and two owls, escaped from the zoo as a result of an overnight break-in June 7.
The two otters, Mitch and Moe, were spotted by kayakers on the day of the break-in and were safely captured by zookeepers. The second owl, Jerry, was found with two fractures in his wing three days after the break-in.
Ochsner Park Zoo specialist Ellen Gallagher said the animals appeared to have been intentionally released during the break-in.
The Baraboo Police Department has charged an Indiana man with breaking into the zoo and damaging the locks on several animal enclosures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 29 (UPI) -- The chairman of a construction-themed amusement park in Britain drove a more than 2-ton digger a distance of nearly 100 feet across a pair of tightropes.
Hugh Edeleanu, chairman of the Diggerland theme park in Strood, Kent, England, drove the Komatsu PC14 digger across two parallel ropes suspended about 13 feet in the air.
"A lot of people have done balancing stunts with diggers and I thought a couple of tightropes and a digger at high level sounded like a challenge," Edeleanu told KentOnline. "I practiced it on a bit of metal first at a high level but that was a solid piece of metal that didn't move."
Edeleanu said he had some fears before his attempt.
"I was a bit worried that it would be like trying to get into a hammock, where you get halfway in and it turns upside down, so if that had happened, that would have been a real problem," he said. "But I did all the engineering calculations beforehand and sure enough, it paid off."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ArsTechnica) When Zachary Cohn and his wife bought a house in the Northgate neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, they didn't expect any trouble getting home Internet service. It was only after closing on the house in July 2019 that they learned the bad news. "All six neighbors I share a property line with are wired for Comcast, but our house never was," Cohn told Ars.
Comcast's predecessor company had wired up the neighborhood with cable decades earlier and the ISP provides high-speed broadband to the abutting properties. But the cable TV and Internet service provider never extended a line to the house purchased by Cohn and his wife, Lauryl Zenobi.
Cohn spent many months trying to get answers from Comcast on how he and Zenobi could get Internet service. Eventually, he contacted his City Councillor's office, which was able to get a real response from Comcast.
Comcast ultimately said it would require installing 181 feet of underground cable to connect the house and that the couple would have to pay Comcast over $27,000 to make that happen. Cohn and Zenobi did not pay the $27,000, and they've been relying on a 4G hotspot ever since.
"I was just flabbergasted that a house like this, in an area like this, could possibly have never been wired for Internet," Cohn said in a phone interview. Because the house is "in the middle of Seattle, it didn't even dawn on me that that was possible," he said, adding that the lack of Internet service would be "more understandable if I was two miles from my nearest neighbor."
The Seattle Kraken hockey team's $80 million practice facility is in the same Northgate neighborhood, about a half-mile from the house. There's a major bus station in the area, a light rail station that recently opened nearby, and an elementary school within about a 90-second walk, Cohn said, noting that the property is "well within the Seattle city limits."
The house, built in 1964, is also about 10 miles from both T-Mobile Park, where the Seattle Mariners play, and Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks stadium named after CenturyLink's Lumen brand. T-Mobile doesn't offer its new home Internet service at the house. CenturyLink offers Internet service at Cohn's address—but only its ancient DSL with download speeds of up to 3Mbps and upload speeds up to 500kbps. Cable and fiber just aren't available at the house.
We've written about other people who bought houses without realizing there was no home Internet service, but those stories generally took place in small towns or rural areas. In some cases, Comcast's website and customer service employees falsely told home buyers that service was available due to errors in the company's availability database.
Comcast availability data wasn't a problem in this case, as Cohn said he didn't think to check that there was a Comcast connection before closing on the Seattle house. "Honestly, I didn't even think to look. What house in the middle of Seattle wouldn't be wired for reasonable Internet?" Cohn said.
Cohn contacted Ars after reading one of our previous Comcast horror stories, hoping to get the word out to others that an Internet connection is no guarantee even in densely populated cities—and even when all your neighbors have service.
Government broadband programs generally focus on "connecting neighborhoods in particular underserved communities, which I think is great," Cohn said. But he wants people to know "there are large swaths of people, both in large geographic areas and in small individual cases, that just never got connected to high-speed Internet, and how difficult it is to go through life without that sort of connection."
While Cohn's situation is unusual because all the surrounding houses have broadband, he's far from the only urban dweller without modern service. It's particularly a problem in lower-income areas where ISPs have chosen not to upgrade old telephone lines. With the properties abutting Cohn's, there are overhead power lines that Comcast used to extend cable to the houses. But "our power is underground and so... there are no poles to ride off," Cohn said.
The block is shaped like a triangle, Cohn said, adding, "We're the only house on our side of the triangle, and the other two sides each have three houses." On the side of the house that doesn't face its neighbors, there is an arterial road. The nearest Comcast junction box is across that road, "so they would have to dig under the arterial to connect our house to that junction box."
Cohn told us the sellers disclosed in documents before the sale that Internet wasn't connected at the home, but he didn't realize it wouldn't be possible to get service at all. After the failed attempts to get service, "we had our agent reach out to the sellers to figure out what actually is going on here," Cohn said.
They learned that the previous homeowners struck a deal with a neighbor who ran a cable "from his Comcast hookup, across his property, across our property, and then into this house," Cohn said. The previous owners were renting out the house, and "they sort of made this last-minute deal with the neighbor to appease the renters," Cohn said.
But "when we talked to the neighbor, he made it very clear that he was pretty unhappy with that arrangement in the past," Cohn said. "I basically convinced our neighbor to continue that arrangement until we could come up with some alternative."
One of the hardest tasks for Cohn was getting any information by calling Comcast. Customer service representatives didn't have access to useful information, and he would invariably be transferred to other Comcast employees who also couldn't help.
"I did frequently get a ticket number that I was supposed to be able to reference to sort of shortcut some of this, because it would always take five or six hops to be able to be redirected to the right or even the wrong voicemail and office," Cohn said. "They were never able to get me a direct number to call. I always had to be transferred into it, which is why it always took so long and so many hops to get back to anyone's voicemail."
After about eight months of calling Comcast, leaving voicemails, and not getting calls back, "finally I decided to contact my City Council person," Cohn said.
Cohn reached out to the office of Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez. Within days, Cohn received a call from a Comcast engineer, and the company later performed a site survey to determine the cost of extending Internet service to the property.
"The City Council person and their staff have been great this whole process," Cohn said. "They weren't able to fix it with me but they were very much able to get Comcast to respond in ways that I wasn't able to."
It took another few months for Comcast to tell Cohn how much the project would cost. Cohn provided us with a November 2020 email from a Comcast employee with the title of "new build account executive."
"I've received verification that hard cost for contribution is $27,119.00," the email said. While it would be possible to get an easement over a neighbor's property, the Comcast executive told Cohn this wouldn't reduce the cost much because it "would only save about 30 feet of wirinig, and we would still need a permit, as we would need to go under the road as well."
At another point, a Comcast employee "told me the job actually was going to cost something like $80,000, and they were only requiring me to pay a portion of that," Cohn told Ars.
Cohn reached out to Juarez's office again in December 2020, saying he found the $27,000 fee to be "insane" given that it would be in addition to "whatever Comcast's monthly subscription cost would be for the rest of time."
Later on, the city government's broadband and cable program manager talked to Comcast to get more information on the property. In April 2021, the city's IT governance advisor provided Juarez with an update via email, and Juarez forwarded the email to Cohn.
"This residence is an unfortunate case of an odd-shaped, hard-to-access lot that was never connected with cable service in years past, and the City has no authority to require Comcast—or any other Internet service provider—to make the connection," the email said. "Unless a service provider can find another way to help support recovery on the large capital investment (i.e., connecting more households in an area) then it's typical for the provider to expect the resident to support the cost of construction. In this case... there are no other potential customers gained by the buildout; the neighboring households are already on Comcast's network."
The $27,000 price is "based on directional boring for the underground work, as well as engineering, permitting, mobilization, and restoration costs required to do the work," the email said. Because the "existing distribution plant is on the opposite side" of the street, it would "require 181 feet of underground construction to get to the property," the email from Seattle's IT governance advisor said.
The email suggested that "the most cost-effective option will still be a wireless hotspot through a mobile carrier," which is what Cohn and Zenobi were already using.
"Although it seems like there are solutions, I don't believe this is the result you were hoping for," Juarez told Cohn when she forwarded the email.
A Comcast spokesperson told Ars that the company never received a request to wire up the house before the current homeowners moved in. The spokesperson described it as a major project because of the requirement to dig underground to cross the street, which has two lanes plus a center turning lane.
Comcast told us it first installed cable in the neighborhood in the late 1970s or early 1980s. (The wires were installed by a predecessor company as Comcast entered the Seattle area when it bought AT&T's cable division about 20 years ago.) Though it's not unusual for Comcast to install underground wiring, it only used aerial wiring in that neighborhood, the spokesperson said. Comcast also confirmed to Ars that there are no other homes in the immediate area without a connection to the Comcast network.
In cases where multiple homes don't have service, a group of neighbors could split the cost, or Comcast might not require any up-front payment if the project adds enough homes to the network to make it profitable for Comcast. But with only one house lacking service, a single homeowner has to pay the full amount Comcast demands.
Cohn and Zenobi have been using UnlimitedToGo, an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that resells cellular network service from AT&T and other carriers. "I picked UnlimitedToGo because they made a really big deal about how their service was truly unlimited," without any data caps or throttling, Cohn said.
But after experiencing slowdowns and "talking to UnlimitedToGo a bunch of times," Cohn said he learned that AT&T was clamping down on heavy data users. "We finally got the answer, which is that AT&T has these undocumented data caps where they won't cut your service off like they did with traditional data caps but they will throttle you if you're in a higher tier of users during peak congestion times," Cohn said.
Cohn and Zenobi each do about six hours of video calls a day for their jobs and have to tether from their phones' Internet connection when the UnlimitedToGo hotspot gets to be unusable. "My Internet connection would grind to a halt, typically in the morning and in the evening, to the point of being unusable even for like basic web browsing, let alone video calls or Netflix or something like that," Cohn said.
Cohn said the couple uses about 300GB of data per month. The hotspot has worked pretty well lately, but "we definitely still have occasional problems," he said. When the connection is working well, they get speeds of about 10 to 15Mbps downstream and 5 to 10Mbps upstream.
"Usually the quality is fine until it's not. It's fine until there's lag or the connection drops or something like that happens," he said.
With no competition, "you have to pay whatever they want to charge"
At the previous places he's lived in Seattle, Cohn could choose between two ISPs and threaten to switch if one raised the rates. Not even having that option after paying $27,000 is one reason he's leery of paying it.
"I'm just very nervous about dropping $27,000 to lock myself into a company who can then jack the rates up, and we don't even have the classic 'send me to your retention department because I'm going to threaten to quit and switch to another company' argument. You just have to pay whatever they want to charge," Cohn said.
Another concern Cohn raised is that the $27,000 would get them a cable connection with much slower upload speeds than download speeds, instead of a fiber line with symmetrical bandwidth. Still, if mobile Internet gets to be unusable, "maybe there's a way I could take a loan out or refinance the house" in order to get Comcast cable, he said.
Cohn signed up for the SpaceX Starlink waiting list and recently got an invite. But the Starlink mobile app that tests a location's suitability for satellite Internet showed that it likely wouldn't work well, Cohn said.
"Unfortunately, our neighbors have a lot of very tall trees," Cohn said. Cohn said he posted screenshots from the app to the Starlink subreddit, where people with experience using Starlink advised him that he would suffer "drops every couple of minutes, and video calls will be unusable."
The email from Seattle's IT governance advisor pointed out that future 5G upgrades could make cellular Internet more suitable for a home connection. "Zachary Cohn's location, so close to the Northgate retail area and the coming NHL facility, will see that type of wireless capacity improvement," the email said.
But our recent checks of Cohn's address on carrier websites showed that T-Mobile and Verizon aren't offering their 5G home Internet services in that location. AT&T doesn't sell 5G home Internet at all yet.
"If T-Mobile were to offer 5G home Internet here, I would certainly try it," Cohn said. Still, he noted that mobile providers' use of "deprioritization" could mean that ditching UnlimitedToGo would just be "trading one ISP for another with the same problem." T-Mobile's Home Internet FAQ says, "During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than customers using other T-Mobile services due to data prioritization."
Although Cohn and Zenobi likely wouldn't have bought the house if they had known what was in store, there are still positives. Cohn said the "house is wonderful in every other way" and that "when we have kids, it will be a 90-second walk to school."
But Cohn and Zenobi worked at home even before the pandemic began and intend to continue, so they have to deal with the stress of wondering whether the Internet will work on any given day. "Not having a reliable, consistent Internet connection in the year 2022 is very problematic," Cohn said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sfgate) Fish are falling from the sky in parts of San Francisco, and a boom in coastal anchovy populations is to blame.
Reddit user sanfrannie posted earlier this month that about a dozen 8-inch silver fish "rained down from the sky" onto their friend's roof and back deck in the Outer Richmond. Several other users commented with similar experiences — one person said they "heard a whoosh sound behind me and heard a massive splat" before seeing fish scattered on a nearby driveway. Another commented that they "almost got hit by a fish waiting for a bus" in the Castro, and a third person said they assumed "a band of roving kids were doing a Tik Tok sardine-throwing challenge on a roof somewhere" after seeing several fish fall onto an Outer Richmond sidewalk.
Local fishers and researchers are blaming seabirds that, because of an explosion in the anchovy population off the coast of the Bay Area, now have more fish than they know what to do with.
"From Half Moon Bay to Point Reyes, people are telling me they've never seen bait this thick," said Larry Collins, president of the San Francisco Community Fishing Association. "I heard stories just last week from guys who said that the water out there was just covered with thousands of birds, and the birds were just sitting on the water with anchovies in their mouths because they can't eat anymore."
Jim Ervin, retired laboratory analyst at San Jose's Environmental Services Department, wrote in a June 11 blog post for UC Davis' Otolith Geochemistry & Fish Ecology Laboratory that "the anchovy population just exploded in Lower South SF Bay."
"The monthly totals in April and May were 29 and 52, respectively," the post says. "The total number leaped to over 2,600 for the June trawls. This is the second-highest monthly total we have ever seen."
Adam Ratner, associate director of conservation education at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, attributes the phenomenon to normal patterns of upwelling, a process in which cold, nutrient-dense water rises from the ocean depths, replacing warmer water at the surface.
"The water temperatures right now do appear to be colder than normal, and this has provided some much-needed food for animals such as anchovies, seabirds and marine mammals," Ratner said. "It is unclear how long this burst of cold water will last, and we know with climate change that the trend is pointing towards warmer water temperatures becoming the norm, but for the time being, this appears to be providing some additional support for fishing communities, migrating whales and our local sea lions."
According to Collins, the water this year is the coldest local fishermen have seen in a long time, and the anchovies are a testament to that.
"It's just totally healthy ocean out there right now. I heard guys telling me about pelicans that, instead of diving to fill their mouths up, they're just skimming the water and getting full mouths of anchovies," Collins said.
As far as the fish raining onto city streets, birds like these pelicans are almost certainly to blame.
"The anchovies are in pretty big numbers right now, and are pretty close to shore," said Whitney Grover, interim deputy director at the Golden Gate Audubon Society. "So we're experiencing a lot of these seabirds fishing, and then if they fly back over the land on the way to wherever they're going, sometimes they drop fish."
Grover said that some bird species like the double-crested cormorant prefer to stay more inland, near freshwater lakes, but will travel to the coast when there's a large number of fish to feed on. Brown pelicans also tend to fly longer distances on daily foraging routes. Birds like these could explain people having to dodge falling fish in neighborhoods like the Castro.
"I could see them going to Ocean Beach and picking up some anchovies, then flying right over San Francisco and over the Castro to go into the bay," Grover said.
The boom in anchovies has also brought in large numbers of marine mammals that feed on forage fish. So while things might get a little slimy if you're planning on hitting the waves, it's the perfect time to try out some whale watching.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN LEON, Texas - Shrimp Boat Captain Keith "Kiwi" Soffes says his pup, Monster, never leaves his side. Monster even tags along on his shrimp boat for the daily runs out of San Leon, Texas.
Last week, the loyal dog fell overboard while they were out in Galveston Bay. Soffes says he didn't notice until they were already five miles out. He was beyond shocked and heartbroken.
After searching for several hours up and down the coast, Soffes turned to Facebook.
Thanks to everyone seeing his social media post, tips and prayers came pouring in.
Monster was located five days later, tied up at a nearby trailer park.
Captain Kiwi says he's never cried so much or received so many happy Monster Kisses! Luckily, she was healthy but tired.
Soffes says from now on, Monster will be wearing a life jacket and a tracking device.