June 7 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Washington were dispatched to an apartment complex to wrangle a pair of escaped pigs seen checking out the local real estate.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies and animal control officers responded to an apartment complex on 70th Avenue East in University Place when the pair of porkers were spotted running loose around the buildings.
The department posted a video to Facebook showing the two surly swine oinking and grunting in protest as an animal control officer puts leashes around their necks.
"Animal control officers quickly wrangled up the pigs and were just about to transport them to the Humane Society when deputies located the owners," the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.
The owner of the pigs, named Piggy Pay and Peter Porker, said the animals had escaped from their fenced-in outdoor enclosure.
"Deputies helped guide the piggies back home and the owner made sure to block the spot where they escaped," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 60-year-old American driver was arrested last week after he took a wrong turn and ended up at the Canadian border with a huge quantity of cannabis and more than $600,000 cash in his car, according to law enforcement authorities.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release that Andrew Lee Toppenberg was following GPS coordinates that were entered incorrectly when he mistakenly ended up in the border lineup at Canada's Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Toppenberg, of Tustin, California, was subject to an inspection because he did not have his passport with him, according to police.
Canadian border officials said that they found 181 kilograms, or about 399 pounds, of cannabis during the inspection that was valued from $269,775 to $539,552. They also found more than $600,000 cash in the vehicle, the news release said.
The drugs and the money were located throughout the car, with the cannabis in vacuum-packed containers and the cash separated into bundles that were concealed in a safe, suitcase, and lockable case, according to police.
The police said the packaging looked like the sort of containers drug dealers or money launderers used, which led to them issuing charges against Toppenberg on suspicion of the possession and import of cannabis, and the possession of more than $5,000 knowing that all or parts of the proceeds were obtained by a crime.
Toppenberg appeared in an Ontario court on Monday and remained in custody, the news release said.
Jeff Walters, the director of Niagara District Operations for Canada's Border Services Agency, said in a statement: "The CBSA is extremely proud of the diligence shown by our officers. Their hard work has a profound impact on continually ensuring public safety at our borders."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In November 2021, Omega was thrilled to join the ranks of Rolex and Patek Philippe—luxury watchmakers whose pieces sold for millions of dollars.
A Speedmaster timepiece—a cult favorite among the watch community—had sold for 3.1 million Swiss francs, around $3.4 million at today's exchange rate.
The unusual watch featured a "vibrant milk-chocolate face," Omega wrote in a press release at the time, which had garnered extra attention given its status as a "Moonwatch"—the design worn by NASA astronauts during the first Moon landing in 1969.
The stainless steel watch is all the more unusual because of the fade on its face, which is "incredibly even throughout," coupled with "the luminous material on both the dial and hands (aging) to an attractive golden tone."
The piece, sold by global auction house Phillips, had been estimated to sell for between $87,100 and $131,000, but after a fierce bidding war—reportedly featuring buyers from China, Texas, and Oman—the watch was eventually purchased by its very own maker.
The watchmaker confirmed to Bloomberg it had purchased the "broad arrow" hands piece from 1957 itself—a decision it may well now be regretting.
Following an investigation—both by Omega owner the Swatch Group and Swiss newspaper NZZ—the watch was discovered to be a "Frankenstein"—a piece made up of various watch parts, which hadn't originally been pieced together.
In some cases, the parts didn't even fit together.
But how did a fraudulent watch manage to make its way to a $3 million sale?
Omega CEO Raynald Aeschlimann has alleged three former staffers were in on the scam.
Responding to a query from NZZ, Aeschlimann said: "The initial findings (of this investigation) have provided clear evidence that three former employees were involved in this operation with clear criminal intent, and to the massive detriment of Omega.
"After we confronted them with the facts, they confessed to acting fraudulently and criminally. We are now working to reconstruct everything down to the last detail and also to pin down (probable) external accomplices."
In a statement to Bloomberg this week, the company added that a former employee of both the Omega Museum and the brand's heritage department is alleged to have participated in the scam.
The ex-employee "worked in tandem with intermediaries to purchase the watch for the Omega Museum," arguing to company executives that it "was a rare and exceptional timepiece that would be an absolute must" for Omega's collection, the company noted.
The brand previously said it intends to take the parties to court as soon as possible, and did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.
'Sophisticated forgery'
The investigation by NZZ details work which would supposedly cost "thousands of francs" in order to pull off the scheme, such as replacing hands on the watch and even making it slightly radioactive—a component keen buyers would test for with a Geiger counter.
The forgery is so sophisticated, in fact, that Omega believes former employees may have been involved in its assembly.
"Its false legacy allowed the profiteers to justify a highly inflated bid made through the intermediaries," the watchmaker said.
A spokesperson for Phillips told Fortune it is "most concerned" to have been targeted by "organized criminal activity."
The auction house highlighted that prior to the sale, it had confirmed with Omega the watch's manufacturing date, serial mounter, the model of watch that its movement was fitted to, as well as the date it was sold.
Phillips added that Omega representatives had also seen the watch before the transaction took place, noting the house will be cooperating "in full" with any investigations or prosecutions by authorities.
The spokesperson added: "Buyers come to Phillips because they know we are committed to the highest standards and due diligence levels in the watch market.
"Until last week, nobody had ever suggested this Omega watch was not authentic; the watch was inspected by specialists, experts, and even the manufacturer at the time of the sale, and nobody raised any concerns over it. Even now, we have not seen any reports or had access to the watch to carry out an in-depth analysis of the watch regarding those claims."
Neither the auction house nor the Swatch Group revealed the identity of the seller.
The Frankenstein watch is not the first case of its kind to make headlines—with counterfeit jewelry, handbags, alcohol, housewares, and more hitting the market for eye-watering sums in the past few years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A crocodile in Costa Rica has made herself pregnant, the first recorded instance of a "virgin birth" in the reptile species.
The crocodile was kept in captivity in a zoo and had no contact with males - but a fully-formed foetus was discovered inside one of her eggs.
The foetus was 99.9% genetically identical to the mother, confirming it had no father.
Virgin births, or parthenogenesis, have been documented in birds, lizards, snakes and fish, but never before in crocodiles.
The crocodile in question was 18 when she laid a clutch of eggs in 2018.
Seven of the eggs appeared to be viable and were incubated but when none hatched after three months they were opened. One contained a stillborn crocodile foetus.
Researchers from Virginia Tech who specialise in parthenogenesis analysed the foetus and their findings were published in the Royal Society journal Biology Letters.
They said the discovery suggests virgin births could be happening in crocodiles without anyone realising.
"It is not uncommon for captive reptiles to lay clutches of eggs, given the period of isolation from mates, these would normally be considered non-viable and discarded.
"These findings therefore suggest that eggs should be assessed for potential viability when males are absent.
"Furthermore, given that (virgin births) can occur in the presence of potential mates, instances of this may be missed when reproduction occurs in females co-habited with males."
The scientists said the discovery offers "tantalising insights" into the possible reproductive capabilities of extinct relatives of crocodiles, particularly dinosaurs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Locals in the Indian state of Maharashtra were shocked to discover that their newly-laid road was actually just a carpet with a thin layer of asphalt poured over it.
According to the Lokmat Times, the people of Karjat-Hast Pokhari, a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, had long been pleading with elected representatives to rebuild their poor roads, and last month, their prayers were finally answered. Or, at least, that's what they originally thought when they saw the layer of asphalt covering their dirt roads. Only their joy was short-lived, as it soon became clear that the company in charge of the project did a very shady job, laying a very thin layer of asphalt over a carpet-like canvas that could easily be lifted from the dirt base with little effort.
A video of disgruntled locals in Karjat-Hast Pokhari criticizing the company responsible for the work and lifting up the asphalt carpet to show that the 'road' was 'bogus' has been doing the rounds on Indian Twitter for the past week. The people in the video can be heard criticizing the local contractor and calling the road 'fake'.
The poor road was built as part of the Prime Minister Rural Roads Scheme, and the company that worked on this particular project claimed to have used the latest German technology to build the road.
The villagers demanded action against the contractor, the road engineers, and the concerned department for trying to fool them with this shady work that will most likely not last very long.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CNN
—
Adventure cruise company Hurtigruten Norway today revealed plans for a zero-emissions electric cruise ship with retractable sails covered in solar panels, which is due to set sail in 2030.
The company currently has a fleet of eight ships, each with a capacity of 500 passengers, that travel along the Norwegian coast from Oslo to the Arctic Circle. Although a relatively small firm, CEO Hedda Felin hopes that this innovation "can inspire the entire maritime industry."
The project, named "Sea Zero," was initially announced in March 2022 and since then, Hurtigruten Norway, along with 12 maritime partners and Norway-based research institute SINTEF, has been exploring technological solutions that could help to achieve emission-free marine travel.
The resulting design will run predominantly off 60 megawatt batteries that can be charged in port with clean energy, as renewables account for 98% of Norway's electricity system. Gerry Larsson-Fedde, SVP of marine operations for Hurtigruten Norway, who came up with the idea of a zero-emission ship, estimates that the batteries will have a range of 300 to 350 nautical miles, meaning that during an 11-day round trip, one liner would have to charge around seven or eight times.
To reduce reliance on the battery, when it's windy, three retractable sails – or wings – will rise out of the deck, reaching a maximum height of 50 meters. They can adjust independently, shrinking to pass under bridges or changing their angle to catch the most wind, explains Larsson-Fedde. He adds that the sails will be covered in a total of 1,500 square meters of solar panels that will generate energy to top up the batteries while sailing – and the battery levels will be displayed on the ship's side.
"In Norway, although it can be dark sometimes in winter, we still have sun in the south. And we have sun 24 hours a day in the summer. We will be super-powered by the midnight sun on top of everything else," he says.
The ship will be fitted with 270 cabins to hold 500 guests and 99 crew, and its streamlined shape will result in less air resistance, helping to further reduce energy use. On board, guests will be invited to minimize their own climate impact through an interactive mobile app that monitors their personal water and energy consumption.
"We want to make them more aware of how much energy they use by spending 10 minutes more in the shower or having air conditioning going full," says Larsson-Fedde.
The shipping industry accounts for around 3% of global manmade greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN body that regulates global shipping. In 2018, the IMO introduced a target to cut the industry's greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2050.
This has led to a new wave of designs for eco-friendly sailing vessels, from the transatlantic car carrier Oceanbird and various cargo ships with retractable sails, to Oceanco's Black Pearl superyacht and Chantiers de Atlanique's cruise ship with folding solid sails. But most of these will also rely on engines that run off fossil fuels. Larsson-Fedde notes that while Hurtigruten Norway's design will have a backup engine for safety reasons, it will run off green fuels, such as ammonia, methanol or biofuel.
Hurtigruten Norway has long touted sustainable shipping. In 2019, it launched the world's first hybrid, battery-supported cruise ship and is currently in the process of converting the rest of its expedition fleet to hybrid battery power.
"We are dependent on the ocean and the environment. That's our product: clean oceans, clean harbors, local suppliers," says Felin. "We want to push and be the leader in sustainability, as we believe that our industry is far too slow and not ambitious enough."
Over the next two years, Hurtigruten Norway will test its proposed technologies before finalizing the design in 2026, and aims to begin shipyard production in 2027. The first vessel is due to enter Norwegian waters in 2030. After that, the company hopes to gradually transform its entire fleet to zero-emission vessels.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------