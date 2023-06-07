Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms will first impact the central Idaho Panhandle early Thursday and transition to heavy torrential rainfall by mid to late Thursday into northeast and north central Washington. Burn scars in steep terrain will be susceptable to flash flooding. Urban and rural areas may experience flooding in low lying areas and roadways. The threat for flooding will continue overnight into Friday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&