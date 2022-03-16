Orlando, FL - Firefighters helped rescue a man stuck on top of a construction crane in Florida.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in Orlando on State Road 417 near the Florida turnpike.
According to police, the man climbed the crane without permission.
Then after reaching a certain point... he was unable to get back down.
That's when crews with Orange County Fire Rescue were called in to help.
The man was eventually lowered to the ground and taken away in an ambulance for evaluation.
No word on the person's condition or why he climbed the crane.
(Barstool) There's no brainers and then there's this, the most obvious move in the history of marketing. The cannabis industry is a gold mine right now but what's severely lacking is brand recognition. Your local dispensary has some home grown, and depending on the rules and regulations of your state you may see multiple different brands toting their own strains and products on the shelves of said dispensary. The East Coast is about 40 years behind on what the West Coast has going on, where dispensaries are run more like Apple Stores than what you'll find out this way, but the point remains there are few recognizable brands that have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. It's still early, eventually we'll have the Coke and Pepsi of THC, but we're not quite there yet.
I say all that to say this: you're a buffoon if you're going out to pick up some gummies and pass on Mike Bites. The branding even goes a step beyond the obvious eat-biting callback to his fight against Evander Holyfield. Nothing makes me sound like an older man than talking about the potency of modern marijuana but boy oh boy is the shit today genetically engineered to place you into a mild coma. A coma not unlike the punches Tyson used to deliver on PPV 30 years ago. Some TKO THC in these Mike Bites and you've got yourself a product with name recognition and an immediate frame of reference for what this specific product will do to you once you get home. Brilliant.
PS - Holyfield deserves a cut of this. Whatever percentage of his ear ended up in Tyson's mouth is the cut he should get. That feels fair.
March 16 (UPI) -- A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Paul Drecksler, who traveled to Miami to officiate a friend's wedding, said he arrived at what he thought was his Airbnb at 2 a.m.
"I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door," Drecksler told WSVN-TV.
Drecksler said everything appeared to be in order at the home, which had been left unlocked.
"In the bedroom, the bed was made and ready to go, and there were two clean folded towels waiting for me," Drecksler said.
The traveler said he was confused when there was a knock at the door in the morning.
"The next morning, I get woken up by a knock on the door. I was surprised the guy even knocked on his own door. He goes, 'Hey, can I help you? This is my house,' and I'm like, 'Um, no, this is an Airbnb that I rented.' He goes, 'No, this is my house,'" Drecksler said.
Drecksler soon discovered his actual Airbnb was the home next door. He said the man who woke him up was very understanding.
"He could have come in shooting or could have called the police or a combination of both," he said in an Instagram video. "Obviously a number of bad things could have happened. The way he reacted was so accommodating to the mistake. It was definitely the best possible outcome that could have occurred."
Drecksler, a regular traveler, said he will make sure to triple-check his Airbnb addresses from now on.
"I've stayed in hundreds of Airbnbs, and never had this happen before," Drecksler said.
A medical student in India has come under scrutiny after he was allegedly caught cheating with a micro Bluetooth device believed to be surgically implanted into his ear, a college official said.
It was the student's final attempt on Monday to clear the exam after repeatedly failing it since getting admission into the college 11 years ago.
The student of the private medical college was appearing for the exam at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College when he was found with a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser which was connected to a Bluetooth device, Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean at the medical college told The Independent.
But they were not able to recover the Bluetooth device while frisking the student, whose name has not been revealed by the college.
"He was taking the General Medicine exam on Monday with 13 others when a university squad of the Devi Ahilya Bai University came for a surprise check and they found one student with a mobile phone and another with some Bluetooth device," said Dr Dixit.
"The devices have been confiscated and their answer sheets were seized. They were given new answer sheets," he said.
After questioning by the college officials, one official reportedly said that he had a skin-coloured micro Bluetooth device fixed in his ear by an ENT surgeon, reported Hindustan Times.
Another student was caught with a small SIM-powered device and a micro Bluetooth device, but told college authorities that it was not surgically inserted and can be removed with a pin.
Dr Dixit told The Independent that the students had purposefully concealed these devices because they were asked to submit all the electronics items to the invigilators.
An internal investigation has begun in the matter by the university examination committee and devices have been sent for examination.
After the conclusion of the investigation it would be determined whether the case merits a police case for using unfair means in an exam, deputy registrar Rachna Thakur who was with the squad told the newspaper.
Renu Jain, vice chancellor of the invigilator squad that caught the two students, told PTI: "We think these microphones were surgically fitted in the ears of both the students. Cases have been prepared against both the students. A committee of DAVV will take a decision in this regard."
Students getting caught in mass cheating or deploying sly means to not get caught is not uncommon in India where competition is fierce as aspirants outnumber the number of vacancies for a job and seats in colleges for courses.
Madhya Pradesh state was gripped under a massive scandal, called Vyapam cheating scam, when the Supreme Court had to cancel the licenses of 634 doctors who were involved in it. During the scam, spanning the period between 2008 and 2013, several people were arrested for involvement in leaking question papers, rigging answer sheets and hiring proxies to sit for exams instead of the student.
Dr Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam, said: "It is very easy to get Bluetooth fitted in the ears. It is attached to the ear temporarily and can be removed. Such a technique was used by a Vyapam scam accused too to clear his medical exam eight years ago."
In another incident that grabbed both national and international headlines, several parents and relatives of the students were filmed scaling school walls in 2015 as police stood nearby watching the mass cheating unfold in Bihar. The pictures went viral, hundereds were arrested, including some parents, and at least 750 students were expelled.
March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard.
Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
Atwood said the vessel was passing under the State Road 520 bridge over the Indian River in Brevard County when he noticed Jessica was no longer standing at his feet.
"When we couldn't locate her, we immediately put two small boats in the water and started canvassing the water to try and find her," Atwood told WKMG-TV.
The family couldn't locate Jessica anywhere in the nearby waters.
"Prior to Sunday she had never been in the water, so we had no idea if she would even knew how to swim," Atwood told the Space Coast Daily.
Atwood continued the search for more than 24 hours before posts about Jessica's disappearance on social media led to his being contacted by a resident in Rockledge.
Jessica had apparently swam 7 miles to the Rockledge shore and ended up in the homeowner's back yard.
Atwood said the homeowner who found Jessica refused a $500 reward.
"I just want to say thank you. Thank you for caring. Thank you for being kind and thank you for being compassionate," Atwood said.
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time."
The Jacksonville Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Applegate Valley Fire District #9 when a car crashed at the intersection of Highway 238 and Wagon Trail Road.
Firefighters discovered the car had left the road and tumbled into a wooded area. No injuries were reported from the crash.
"What makes this crash peculiar is that it landed right next to the car that has been down there for quite some time growing moss on it. Does anyone have the history on the older car and when/how it got down there?" the fire department said in a Facebook post.
The post said officials are now attempting to solve the mystery of the abandoned car.
"Does anyone have the history on the older car and when/how it got down there?" the post asked.
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir.
Lisa Small said she was on her way home after picking her son up from Parkway School in Greenwich when she spotted the owl dangling from some fishing line that was tangled in a tree branch over the South Stanwich Reservoir.
Small said the local animal control office was closed for the day, so she called her husband, David Chase, a volunteer firefighter and president of the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company.
Chase responded to the scene with Round Hill Assistant Chief Sharon Strain and Glenville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Raiente.
The firefighters cut the owl free and contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which placed the bird in the care of avian rescue group Christine's Critters.
The bird of prey is currently being rehabilitated, but Chase said he is concerned the female owl might have left a nest unattended. Anyone who spots an unattended great horned owl nest is being urged to contact the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company or Christine's Critters.
(CBS) Chick-fil-A is causing some squawking in southern California, one of multiple locations across the U.S. where the fast-food chain is finding itself to be a victim of its own success.
In Santa Barbara, the city is close to dubbing its sole Chick-fil-A a "public nuisance" due to long drive-thru lines that often has cars filled with hungry customers backed into the street for hours at a time.
The eatery known for its waffle fries and chicken sandwiches has had a restaurant in Santa Barbara since 2013, drawing a steady flow of patrons whose vehicles block nearby driveways and sidewalks and make city buses and emergency vehicles find other routes, according to city officials.
Chick-fil-A's drive-thru lane heightens the odds of traffic collisions and pedestrians getting injured. At peak-volume, the drive-through blocks one lane of traffic for as much as 90 minutes on weekdays and for as much as 155 minutes on Saturdays, according to a city traffic report.
"The city's traffic engineer, police chief and community development director have evaluated the situation and believe that the persistent traffic back-up onto State Street is a public nuisance and that the nuisance is caused by the operation of a drive-through at the Chick-fil-A restaurant," the document stated.
Kristen Sneddon, a member of Santa Barbara's city council, believes the restaurant may have outgrown the location and that the problem can't be fixed, according to the Santa Barbara News-Press. "Chick-fil-A has a good problem here. They are so successful, they have outgrown their site. It's possible they were oversized for that site, to begin with," Sneddon told a council meeting earlier this month, the newspaper reported.
That success is reflected in long drive-thru lines at Chick-fil-A's elsewhere around the country. Quick-service restaurant trade pub QSR listed Chick-fil-A as having the busiest drive-thru windows of any national chain in a 2019 study.
At the city council session, Sneddon and other members unanimously approved moving toward a potential public nuisance designation. Chick-fil-A representatives asked the council to delay the nuisance designation and give it additional time to work on the fixing the problem. The council agreed to continued a public hearing until June 7.
Travis Collins, the franchised operator of the restaurant, said in a statement emailed to CBS MoneyWatch by Chick-fil-A that he wants to "be a good neighbor," and was continuing efforts to ease the traffic issues. That's including hiring additional staff and third-party traffic control, he said.
For some people living nearby, the traffic issue has been brewing for years, and it's only of late that the problem is getting serious attention by the city and the company.
"In the past, it felt like the complaints were taken half-seriously," resident Rick Closson told the Los Angeles Times. "Over the years, you've had Chick-fil-A putting together their fixes that really did not do much to fix the traffic problem. But then you have the city coming forward with a possible nuisance title, and the corporation is now saying, 'Oh my goodness, please just give us more time to solve this.'"
Drive-thru businesses are unusual in Santa Barbara as the city has prohibited their construction for more than four decades. But Chick-fil-A is grandfathered into its location, as it was previously a Burger King drive-thru with nothing like the current traffic.
Chick-fil-A's long drive-thru lines have ruffled feathers elsewhere. Business owners in Toledo, Ohio; Beaumont, Texas; and Union, New Jersey, all have sued Chick-fil-A in 2020 after alleging that long drive-thru lines were turning away customers, according to Insider. The publication also reported finding dozens of such complaints, police interventions and significant traffic woes related to Chick-fil-A's drive-thru lines in more than 20 states in recent years.
In Norwalk, Connecticut, Chick-fil-A is proposing that it get rid of an existing drive-thru and rebuild it on the other side of the building to ease traffic backups occurring since it opened two years ago, a local newspaper, The Hour, recently reported.
One of the issues behind the congestion is that "this is the only Chick-fil-A around," Elizabeth Sucky, an attorney for Chick-fil-A told a city zoning commission last year. "The closest around are in Danbury and Brookfield. Folks really like this product and the customer service that goes along with it, it's very popular."
Also in Connecticut, Brookfield city officials last year opted to build an extra lane for cars crossing into a Chick-fil-A entrance, with the federal government picking up 80% of the tab, CT Insider reported this month. And another town in the state, Fairfield, in November denied the chain's proposal to take over a former restaurant, with officials saying they made the decision after considering Norwalk's experience with the chain.
Traffic also regularly causes congestion near a Chick-fil-A close to one of the busiest intersections in Brooklyn, New York, slowing vehicles to a crawl and causing backups. Efforts to mitigate the problem, including placing metal barriers in the street to deter people from double-parking, have been only partially successful, according to one local resident.
In Redding, California, a newly opened Chick-fil-A drew a long line of cars in March of last year, according to a local CBS affiliate, and had police issuing a traffic alert to heed off congestion outside the eatery.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) - An Oregon man helped turn a lottery lesson with friends into a multimillion-dollar payday.
Wilbur Brown gathered with a group of friends on Christmas Eve at the Moose Lodge in Springfield, where a friend of Brown's showed him how to purchase a multi-drawing Megabucks ticket, according to the Oregon Lottery.
Lottery officials said Brown's friend bought a "26 for $25″ Megabucks ticket, an option that lets players buy a single Megabucks ticket for 26 consecutive drawings for $25, and Brown decided to buy one, too.
Brown's Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec. 25, 2021, to Feb. 19, and he tucked the ticket into his wallet.
"After the first few drawings, I'd check my ticket. Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn't checking," Brown said.
In February, Brown was at the Moose Lodge again and remembered his ticket. He scanned his ticket on a self-check terminal at the lodge, and the message "See Customer Service" popped up. Not knowing what that meant exactly, Brown then gave the ticket to the server to scan. This time the message was "Large Lottery Winner."
Lottery officials said Brown, still not sure what he may have won, and other friends sitting at the lodge began using their phones to check the web for results. It soon became clear that he was indeed a large jackpot winner, having won $8.9 million.
Representatives with the Oregon Lottery said Brown opted to take the 30-year annuity option for his prize when he picked up his first check at the lottery office in Salem on March 8. After taxes, he will receive an annual check for slightly more than $200,000. He also set up a trust for his prize winnings.
Brown won his big prize on the eighth drawing on his 26-drawing ticket. His winning numbers were 15, 33, 34, 40, 42, and 47.
Brown was not the only winner when he won his jackpot. The Oregon Lottery said thanks to its contract with lottery retailers, the Moose Lodge received a retailer selling bonus of $89,000 – 1% of the jackpot.
"The last couple of years have been a challenge for us," Moose Lodge manager Michael Scott said. "The influence of receiving such a big chunk of change is huge. We'll be working with our members to figure out the best way to use the bonus money. And now everyone is buying the '26 for $25′ Megabucks tickets."