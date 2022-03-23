March 23 (UPI) -- Auction house Sotheby's said it expects to fetch up to $551,000 for an unusual item -- a receipt for a piece of invisible art by French artist Yves Klein.
Sotheby's said Klein sold numerous pieces of imaginary art, which he dubbed Zones of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility, in exchange for a weight of pure gold, and he would issue receipts to the buyers.
The receipt up for auction April 6 is dated Dec. 7, 1959, just a few years before the artist's death in 1963.
The auction house said the receipts are rare today because Klein invited buyers to participate in a ritual that involved burning the receipt and throwing half of the gold into the Seine River in order to make the buyer the "definitive owner" of the conceptual artwork.
The receipt, originally issued to antiques dealer Jacques Kugel, is one of 100 items being auctioned by Sotheby's on behalf of art advisor and former gallery owner Loic Malle.
Sotheby's said Klein's conceptual artwork predicted the rise of cryptocurrency and the exchange of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
"Some have likened the transfer of a zone of sensitivity and the invention of receipts as an ancestor of the NFT, which itself allows the exchange of immaterial works," the auction catalog states. "If we add that Klein kept a register of the successive owners of the 'zones,' it is easy to find here another revolutionary concept -- the 'blockchain.'"
Sotheby's said it expects the receipt to sell for between $331,000 and $551,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- Hotels in Venice, Italy, announced guests are being armed against the city's aggressive seagulls with an unusual form of protection: water guns.
The AVA, the hotelier's association for the city of Venice, said guests are being given orange water guns to ward off the city's seagulls, which are known to aggressively go after food and anything else they see as edible.
"They really work, they're also colored orange, which those birds don't like," Paolo Lorenzoni , director of the historic Gritti Hotel near the Grand Canal, told ANSA.
He said the birds are already learning to avoid anyone brandishing a water gun.
"As soon as they see the pistols, they fly away," he said. "You don't even need to use them, you just need to keep them on the table."
The AVA said it has been considering further measures to protect tourists from gulls, including the use of electrostatic and sound-based devices.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited his wife's need for a bathroom break with leading him to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been driving with his wife when they stopped at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea so the woman could use the restroom.
The man said he decided to go into the store and bought a Carolina Riches scratch-off ticket.
The player said he waited until his wife returned to the car to scratch the ticket, which revealed a $200,000 top prize.
"We didn't know what to think," the man recalled. "It was a surprise."
The couple said they have not yet decided how to spend their winnings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- A firefighter climbed a 30-foot-tall cellphone tower on Wednesday to rescue a cat spotted stranded high up on the structure.
The Pune Fire Brigade and local animal rescue volunteers responded to the tower, located on the terrace of the three-story Sundar Corner building in Pune, after a resident reported seeing a cat stranded atop the tower.
Firefighter Chandrakant Ananddas climbed the tower and attempted to lure the feline into a basket.
The fire brigade said Ananddas was able to wrangle the cat after a couple of failed capture attempts and he brought the feline safely back down to the ground.
The cat was returned to its owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Oldham, England, responded to a call about a tiger loose in a neighborhood garden that ended up being a stuffed toy.
A concerned citizen made the call thinking that a real tiger was resting on the grass.
Police quickly arrived onto the scene and determined that it was a stuffed toy.
The GMP Oldham Central Facebook page uploaded a photo of the stuffed animal and provided a quote from Tony the Tiger who exclaimed "They're grrrrrrrreat!" when asked about Oldham Police.
"Tony is now safely booked into property at Oldham Police station," the Facebook post continued.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- A stuffed bunny left behind at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia was reunited with its young owner after a social media search.
Reagan Airport and Traveler's Aid International launched a social media search for the stuffed rabbit's owner after it was found left behind at Terminal B's Baggage Claim on March 14.
The airport and Traveler's Aid posted photos to Twitter showing the rabbit in various locations around the facility, posing on a plane and getting a private tour of a cockpit.
Some BUNNY got a special tour of the airport while waiting to be picked up! Big thanks to @DCATravelersAid for helping find his family! pic.twitter.com/GukkUBOMmo— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) March 16, 2022
The tweets received a response from a person who identified the bunny as Hoppy, a beloved toy belonging to the person's young daughter.
Traveler's Aid posted a photo Tuesday showing the young girl being reunited with Hoppy.
"It's been a long wait but Hoppy is back with his person today," the tweet said.
The reunion was also celebrated by the Regan Airport account.
"Reunited and it feels SO GOOD," the airport tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania game warden used his sharpshooting skills to free a deer found with its antler entangled in vineyard netting.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a Facebook post that Game Warden Ryan Zawada responded to a property in Berks County where a resident reported finding a deer with its antler caught in a vineyard net.
The post said Zawada was concerned that tranquilizing the deer could cause a heart attack due to the animal's state of distress, so he decided to remove the entangled antler.
Zawada used his sharpshooting skills to shoot off the antler without any injury to the deer. The buck ran off after being freed from the net, the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A dog in North Carolina is looking for a new home after his previous owners dumped him at an animal shelter because they said they feared he might be gay.
"Fezco," who is described as a 4- to 5-year-old dog of an unknown breed, was recently dropped off at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle.
The reason? Fezco apparently humped another male dog, and the dog's owners assumed the canine was a "gaynine" and didn't want him around so they left him at the shelter.
Now the shelter wants to find Fezco a new home and says he likes people and other animals, according to a report Thursday on Charlotte CW affiliate WCCB.
Although Scientific American notes that homosexual behavior has been observed in more than 1,500 animal species, the ASPCA says that it's common for dogs to mount and thrust against other animals, people and objects, including wadded-up blankets, dog beds and toys, as a form of masturbation or as a response to stress.
HuffPost reached out to the shelter to find out if Fezco has been adopted, but no one immediately responded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 23 (UPI) -- A total 252 people donned lion costumes in an Irish town to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as lions.
The Wicklow and District Lions Club teamed up with students and teachers from the nearby Dominican College to take on the record.
The Lion's Club said Guinness World Records officials told organizers the goal to beat was 250, and a total 252 people in lion costumes were tallied during the event.
The club said it had been planning the record attempt for nearly three years, as planned record attempts in 2020 and 2021 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.