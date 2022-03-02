A Pennsylvania man is accused of drunken driving after police said he operated an Amish horse and buggy in a “reckless manner,” authorities said.
Ray Byler, 20, of Sigel, faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and was also cited for careless and reckless driving, WJAC-TV reported.
According to the Brookville Police Department, officers observed Byler on Sunday and began following him. The officers said the buggy sped up and rounded a turn, the Patriot-News of Harrisburg reported. Byler then locked the buggy’s brakes and slid the wheels, sending sparks flying, WJAC reported, citing a police report.
When police stopped Byler and asked if he was OK, they said he responded with slurred speech, according to the Patriot-News. Byler also admitted that he had been drinking “a couple of beers,” the newspaper reported.
According to police, Byler told them the horse was skittish, so they allowed him to remain by the animal’s side until a family member arrived to take care of it, WJAC reported. Byler was arrested after he refused a blood draw at an area hospital, the television station reported.
LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A woman from Liberal, Kansas, is this year's champion of the traditional Pancake Day Race against women in Olney, England.
Whitney Hay won the U.S. leg of the race in Liberal on Tuesday with a time of 1:07, KSNW-TV reported. That beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, who ran her race in 1:10.
The race returned after a hiatus in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hay, a 21-year-old college student, also won the Liberal race in 2020 but lost to Olney that year.
Contestants must carry a pancake in a frying pan and flip it at the beginning and end of the 415-yard (380 meter) race. The event began in Olney in the 15th century. In 1950, Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition.
The crepe-like pancakes are traditionally eaten in the United Kingdom on Shrove Tuesday, the start of Lent.
Olney in Buckinghamshire, is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of London. Liberal is in southwest Kansas, just north of the Oklahoma state line and about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of Wichita.
March 2 (UPI) -- A pair of pigs escaped from their backyard pen in Florida, leading police and neighbors on an hours-long chase through the neighborhood.
Residents said the pigs escaped Tuesday morning in Lehigh Acres, and the porcine fugitives were on the loose for more than 12 hours.
Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies, neighbors and Randy Love, a cousin of the animals' owner, chased the pigs around the neighborhood into Tuesday evening.
Love and a deputy managed to capture one of the pigs as the sun was setting.
"I was about to give up. Then that pig got a little slower, and I just went for it and grabbed him," Love told WBBH-TV.
The second pig remained on the loose, but Love said he was confident it would be captured safely.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a quilling experience for all.
Percy, a porcupine puppet of prodigious proportions, emerged from her giant stump home for an audience of schoolchildren and media members at a Los Angeles park on Tuesday.
The adorable beast inspired oohs and awwws as she blinked her droopy eyes and opened her mouth to show her buck teeth. She stood nearly two stories tall with a nose the size of a Volkswagen.
A joint project of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Percy was let out to celebrate next week's opening of the zoo's new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.
Six months in the planning, the puppet is modeled on the prehensile-tailed porcupine, native to South America. It has a circumference of nearly 40 feet (12 meters), and has 2,000 foam quills that it took a house-worth of paint to put stripes on.
"We've done some fantasy creatures a little bit bigger, but in terms of duplicating an animal it's the biggest we've ever done," said Peter Brooke, creative supervisor for Jim Henson's Creature Shop.
The prehensile tail that gives the tree-dwelling, fruit-eating species its name exists in this case in the imagination only. Just the front half exists and pokes out, the rest appearing to stay safely inside the log.
(cnet.com) The Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, is one of Australia's most iconic species. Even though it has been extinct since 1936, the slender, striped marsupial maintains its place in Australian mythology because of a constant string of supposed sightings that has captivated the public and the media. Just last year, one group claimed to have spotted the "Tassie tiger" padding through Australia's forests. The claims were never verified.
Sadly, the Tasmanian tiger is gone -- but with advances in biotechnology, that might not have to be the case.
A group of researchers from the University of Melbourne plan to bring the Tasmanian tiger back from the dead. On March 1, they announced the creation of the Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research (TIGRR) Lab, thanks to a $3.6 million ($5 million AUD) philanthropic donation.
Andrew Pask, a marsupial evolutionary biologist and Tasmanian tiger expert at the University of Melbourne, will lead the project. He notes that yes, the grand challenge of the research is to bring back the Tasmanian tiger from the dead. However, while that is the headline goal, the biotechnology that will be developed along the way is critical for marsupial conservation efforts today.
"It's not all Jurassic Park and, you know, 'we shouldn't be playing God'," says Pask. "We actually need a lot of this stuff for protecting marsupials right now."
There have been calls to resurrect the Tasmanian tiger for over two decades. In 1999, paleontologist Michael Archer took over as director of the Australian Museum and committed around $57 million to a project that hoped to clone the iconic marsupial from old specimens. It was called a "fantasy" at the time and by 2005, it was canned.
Since then, two decades of breakthroughs in gene editing have allowed scientists to dream big about "de-extinction," the process of bringing extinct species back from the dead. The major revolution is thanks to CRISPR, a powerful DNA cut-and-paste tool, which presents a way for scientists to recreate the genetic code of species long extinct.
The technology is at the heart of a proposal to bring back the Woolly Mammoth by 2027, led by the biotech firm Colossal. In September, the company announced it had received $15 million in funding and would attempt to have the first calves in "four to six years" and rewild herds of mammoth into the Arctic.
Bringing back a species would require understanding its DNA code, from start to finish.
Scientists would then be able to take cells from a related species and use CRISPR to change that code. For instance, the Tasmanian tiger is related to another marsupial species, the mouse-like dunnart. "It turns out the dunnart is pretty much the closest thing to a thylacine of any living marsupial," he says.
Starting with a dunnart cell, you can edit in all of the DNA differences to turn it into a Tasmanian tiger. Think of it like turning a copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone into a copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. You can leave some of the words, characters, sentences intact, but you're going to need to rejig and reorder the text so it becomes a completely different book.
The first step is complete. Pask's group was able to decode the full genome of the Tasmanian tiger in a study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution back in 2017. However, the work needed to mould one species into another is still at least a decade away, Pask estimates. "It is dependent on leaps in that technology over the next few years," he says.
The point of starting the TIGRR Lab is to use gene editing techniques developed at places like Colossal to make more immediate gains in marsupial gene editing, Pask adds.
He speaks specifically to one project: Gene editing in the quoll, an endangered species of carnivorous marsupial. Quoll numbers have declined dramatically across Australia thanks to urbanization and the invasive cane toad. Quolls love to feed on the toads, but the toad's poison can kill them, posing a major threat to the species survival.
Some of the techniques developed on the way to Tasmanian tiger de-extinction could allow researchers to engineer resistance to cane toad toxins in the quoll population.
De-extinction projects have drawn the ire of some conservation researchers, who have suggested spending big dollars on bringing animals back from the dead could actually result in a loss of biodiversity.
The argument against bringing species back is that there's a significant cost involved in maintaining the populations. For Pask at least, the Tasmanian tiger is a special case with obvious benefits. The environment it lived in 90 years ago hasn't changed all that much and it was the apex predator of its time. You could slot it back into the environment, he suggests, and immediately see the benefits.
It wouldn't be as simple as just breeding and dropping off baby tigers though. It's likely such a project would require intense monitoring and maintenance and the effects on the overall ecosystem are hard to predict. Understanding the complexities and the interplay between species is a key consideration – and any intervention would need to be discussed with stakeholders.
Will we see Tasmanian tigers roaming Australia in the next decade? It's hard to say. The pedigree of Pask's laboratory and the funding certainly puts humanity on the path to such a future. The biotechnological advances in gene editing demonstrate that we've entered a new reality where science has the power to manipulate DNA in a way that can, in theory, bring back extinct species.
As I wrote in 2019: With our power over the genome increasing every day, the question is no longer "can we resurrect the dead?" but "should we?"
An off-duty police officer in Las Vegas is accused of robbing a casino at gunpoint early Sunday, police said.
Caleb Rogers, 33, a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2015, is charged with burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from his agency.
Police said they were dispatched to a casino in the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. Security at the casino, which police did not name, told officers they had detained a suspect.
"Responding officers contacted security and identified the suspect as off-duty LVMPD officer Caleb Rogers," police said.
The department said Rogers, who is assigned to the Community Police Division, Bolden Area Command, will be "placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations."
Rogers made an initial appearance in court Monday and was held on $250,000 bail with high-level monitoring and a mandate that he have no weapons if he posts bail, a representative for the Clark County District Attorney's office said.
It was unclear whether Rogers had retained an attorney. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.
His relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.
Earlier Monday, prosecutor Christopher Laurent said in court that Rogers also is a suspect in two other armed robberies in the area. They include recent holdups at Red Rock Resort and Aliante Hotel, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
"They have similar MOs," Laurent said, adding: "It appears to be the same person. Metro is currently investigating. He is a danger to the community with that kind of training and knowledge."
A representative for the district attorney's office deferred to Las Vegas police when asked whether Rogers is a suspect in additional casino robberies. A spokesperson for Las Vegas police declined to answer and pointed to the department's statement from Sunday when asked the same question.
"Additional charges may be forthcoming," police have said.
Steve Grammas, the president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said Rogers' arrest is not a reflection of the department.
"While everyone has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, if these allegations are true, the LVPPA could not be more disappointed and disgusted by the actions of one rogue officer," the statement said.
"This is not indicative of the excellent work and character that the men and women at LVMPD exemplify on a daily basis. ... If these charges are proven to be true, we hope the criminal justice system accurately holds the person accused accountable."
LIMON, Colo. — The first statewide prison radio station in U.S. history launches Tuesday, March 1.
"Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio" reaches over 14,000 incarcerated listeners via the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) closed circuit TV network. The radio station broadcasts music, stories, news, and entertainment into all facilities in the CDOC.
The public will be able to listen to the simultaneous signal beginning Tuesday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at ColoradoPrisonRadio.com and on the Inside Wire app on Apple and Android.
A project of the University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative (DU PAI), the radio station's programming is created by incarcerated producers in production studios in three prisons: Limon Correctional Facility (LCF), Sterling Correctional Facility (SCF) and Denver Women's Correctional Facility (DWCF).
"There's such a wealth of stories and perspectives behind the walls," said Ryan Conarro, DU PAI staff member and Inside Wire's General Manager and Program Director. "Radio is the perfect medium for this environment. We really believe that listening and sharing are essential human acts, both in and out of prison."
"The reality is that 90-95% of incarcerated people will be released from prison and return to communities as our neighbors," said Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams. "It's important that through programs like Inside Wire, incarcerated people have the opportunity to maintain a sense of connection with each other, with the community, and have a purpose and focus in their life while they are serving their time."
Inside Wire's 24-hour program schedule includes a weekday morning music show out of LCF and a weekly show "Up to the Minute with Dean Williams," billed as "an unfiltered conversation between residents and the CDOC executive director."
"The idea for this radio station took shape for us a year ago, during the first winter of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Hamilton. "We were asking, 'How can we create meaningful experiences for people inside prison, when isolation is at an all-time high? How can we continue to create community and meaningful creative experiences for folks inside, even during this time?'"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Two men are recovering after getting lost in the caves under a mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Fire and rescue spent Wednesday morning looking for any signs of the men, eventually finding them in an abandoned train tunnel.
Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos finally walked out of a tunnel underneath Lookout Mountain, after a harrowing 24 hours.
The two reunited with family and friends who waited at the base of the mountain for hours as rescuers worked to find the two 20-year-olds.
"So, there's a gate area and in the gated area that's the end of the cave. That's the furthest that's been mapped. And we went past that," Dobos said.
The fire department said the pair had to huddle for warmth in nearly 300 feet of crawl space until help arrived.
"We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk takers," Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Chris Warren said.
Warren hopes the cave will now be secured and not accessible to any future risk-takers.
"I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there," Warren said. "So, pick a better place. It's probably a bit safer. And make better decisions."
As for Vaughn and Dobos, they are grateful for everyone who helped rescue them.
"I took a lot of everybody else's time today," Dobos said.
Warren said Vaughn and Dobos will be facing trespassing charges.
Police said the search halted Norfolk Southern trains for hours, all the way up to Chicago.
March 2 (UPI) -- An Armenian athlete set his second Guinness World Record by performing 23 pull-ups in one minute from a flying helicopter.
Guinness World Records shared a video showing Roman Sahradyan performing pull-ups from one of the helicopter's skids as it hovers several feet over the ground.
Sahradyan previously set the Guinness World Record for most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants in 2011, when he completed 1,001 of the spinning maneuvers.