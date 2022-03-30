LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Volunteers picked up a record amount of trash from New Jersey’s beaches last year, with plastic items dominating the haul, and bizarre castoffs including male enhancement pills, a set of braces, a glow-in-the-dark condom and a Turkish Airlines hygiene kit found on the sand as well.
The Clean Ocean Action coastal environmental group released its annual report Wednesday on the result of the prior year’s beach sweeps. Over 10,000 volunteers picked up over half a million items along the state’s 127-mile (204-kilometer) coastline in cleanups held in spring and fall of 2021.
And some of it was just head-scratching, if not stomach-turning.
A hunk of human hair; a full set of dentures (“I TOLD you not to take your teeth to the beach!”); a thong; a used narcan kit (used to revive drug overdose victims); several marijuana bags (empty, of course); a bullet casing, and a fake eyeball were among items picked up.
There also was a parking ticket; a lottery ticket; a glue stick; a mini-refrigerator; a toilet brush; a TV remote control; a Mason jar filled with (we hope) liquor; a plastic monkey, and a set of rosary beads, possibly from someone praying for the cast of characters that left all this behind.
And someone found a message in a bottle.
“We don’t know what it read, although I hope it would have said, ‘Don’t litter,’” said Cindy Zipf, Clean Ocean Action’s executive director.
All told, 513,605 items were collected last year, the most ever since the beach sweeps began in 1985.
“It’s disappointing to see it increase,” Zipf said. “We keep hoping the numbers will go down. And the weird stuff just keeps getting weirder.”
More than 82% of the total haul was plastic items or pieces. Bottle caps or cup lids reached a record number of 69,454, as did food and candy wrappers or bags, at 58,589.
The cleanup data also pinpointed seasonal shifts in the type and amount of litter on New Jersey’s beaches: 67 out of 95 categories were significantly higher in fall than in spring, including dog waste bags; plastic bottles; smoking-related litter; plastic food takeout litter, and ice cream spoons or sticks.
Fewer face masks were found in fall as compared to spring, but over 3,600 discarded masks were left behind or washed up on the sand.
Zipf said Clean Ocean Action’s data helped make the case for New Jersey’s pending ban on most plastic bags and foam packaging at retail outlets beginning in early May, which she called one of the toughest such laws in the nation.
The spring 2020 cleanups were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, so the group used 2019 full-year data for more accurate comparison purposes.
March 30 (UPI) -- A British woman was reunited with her beloved chihuahua when the dog turned up at a playground 10 years after being stolen during a walk.
Tae Bennett, 22, said she was only 12 years old when she was walking her chihuahua, Ollie, at a park near her family's London home and thieves cut through the leash and fled with the dog.
Bennett said she was shocked when she received a call reporting Ollie had been found late last week wandering at a playground about 20 miles away from where he was stolen.
"When I was told he'd been found alive I just burst into tears," Bennett told MyLondon. "It was incredible and I never thought this would happen. Ollie was found in a park by some children, I've no clue where he came from."
Bennett said Ollie, who was 2 years old when he was stolen, appears to be in good health.
"My family had a call from a Hounslow Council Animal Welfare Officer, letting us know that a stray had been found near Hounslow Heath. And due to his distinct, yet gray markings and microchip he was identified as Ollie," Bennett said.
She said Ollie is settling in back at home with her family.
"As soon as Ollie came into the room and heard my stepdads voice, he immediately walked over to him, rolled onto his back and let him scratch his belly," Bennett said. "He definitely recognized him. As for myself, it took him a little bit longer, believe it or not, I look and sound completely different than I did when I was 12."
Bennett said Ollie is getting along well with her dachshund, Chili.
"I often catch them having a cuddle on the beanbag," she said.
March 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York are urging members of the public to be on the lookout for a loose wallaby that escaped from a local zoo.
The Town of Goshen Police Department said the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped from the Noah's Park Retreat zoo late last week and was last seen heading into a wooded area near Gate Schoolhouse Road.
The zoo's owners said the wallaby, named Rocco, escaped when a repair worker accidentally left a gate open. The owners said Rocco is not dangerous, but is skittish and likely to flee from strangers.
Police recommended anyone who spots the marsupial on the loose attempt to use foods such as bananas, sweet potatoes and white bread to keep Rocco in the area until officers can arrive.
Rocco previously escaped in April 2021 and was captured by police after a few hours in the loose.
"We are experienced in catching Rocco. We've done it before and will do it again. Goshen police always come through," Goshen Town Police Officer James Post told News12.
March 30 (UPI) -- A Kentucky hotel is offering houseplant-loving tourists the chance to bring them along to the "World's First Plant-Friendly Hotel experience."
VisitLEX, the convention and visitors bureau of Lexington, teamed up with Elwood Hotel & Suites to offer a special set of amenities to guests traveling with their houseplants in tow.
"Thanks to a years-long pandemic and the rising costs of parenthood, pets are the new babies. And plants have been promoted to the new pets," VisitLEX said in a news release.
The "World's First Plant-Friendly Hotel experience," which kicks off April 8, will offer The Gardener's Premier Corner Room Package for six king suites "specially chosen for their abundance of plant friendly natural light."
The package also includes greenery provided by Pemberton's Greenhouses, a complimentary potted succulent, botanical toiletries from Kentucky Soaps & Such and a "tea" for plants served in a pink mug.
All guests will also have the option to partake of "plant-centric perks" including a Garden Mojito cocktail special made with blackberry syrup, fresh herbs and edible flowers at the downstairs Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar.
"Since guests already love Elwood's existing plant-themed design, we thought it made perfect sense to partner with VisitLEX to take things to the next level and encourage travelers to bring their beloved plants along for the adventure," said Barbara Jean Josey, director of business development and hospitality sales for Elwood Hotel & Suites.
"After all, there are plenty of pet-friendly hotels out there. Why not offer the same Southern hospitality to the houseplants people love just as much?" Josey said.
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.
Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been the laid-back alpha male of a troop of monkeys ruling this tract of land, tucked off a busy runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But this day he lost when challenged by a feisty youngster called Spike. Mikey fled screaming and was now sullenly staring at humans watching him from 15 feet (4 meters) away.
"Did you have a bad day?" asks Deborah "Missy" Williams, a Lynn University science professor who has been studying the troop and others nearby since 2014. She is also founder of the Dania Beach Vervet Project, which seeks to preserve this unique colony. "We will leave you alone so you can ponder."
The United States has no native monkeys, but the smallish vervets have roamed Dania Beach since the late 1940s after a dozen brought from West Africa fled a now long-closed breeding facility and roadside zoo. Today, 40 descendants are broken into four troops living within 1,500 acres (600 hectares) around the airport. Florida also has a few colonies of escaped macaques and squirrel monkeys.
Florida wildlife officials often kill invasive species to protect native animals. But they tolerate the vervets, if they stay put. The monkeys are local celebrities, their travails detailed by TV and newspapers, and popular visitors with nearby workers, who feed them despite signs saying that's illegal.
"My friends are like, 'You have monkeys at your job?'" laughed airport parking lot attendant Harlen Caldera as she gave them raisins and nuts. Some ate from her hand, while others snatched what food she scattered.
Travelers are often surprised to see the monkeys. They squeal in delight and grab their cellphones, hoping for photos. Vervets are gray and black with a greenish tinge, helping them blend into the trees. Males typically grow to 2 feet (0.6 meters) and 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms); females reach 18 inches (0.5 meters) and 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms). They live about 20 years.Caldera and her coworkers are protective of the monkeys, which have no fear of humans, making sure no one tries to catch or harm them. "You never know what people will do," she said.
The entrance to the 16 acres (6.5 hectares) ruled by Mikey, the matriarch, Snow White, and their troop is at the parking lot's rear, sealed by a locked fence. The mangrove trees are thick and the trail muddy — except where it's covered in shallow water.
Williams began studying monkeys while doing doctoral work at Florida Atlantic University, and stayed on. As she and her guests waded deeper into the monkeys' grounds one recent afternoon, the 16-member troop approached. The colony lives on spiders, ants, lizards, seeds and flowers — when not scrounging people food.
"They quickly learn to adapt to a human diet — they love sugary things and salty things," Williams said, noting they tolerate human food remarkably well.
In Africa, vervets are eaten by leopards, eagles and snakes. But in Florida the dangers are outside the mangroves — mostly cars and trappers, who sell them as pets.
Because of their small population, Williams is concerned inbreeding will harm the monkeys' health. In Africa, vervet males leave their birth troop when they reach sexual maturity at 5 years and join another. They move again every few years. With only four local troops, there isn't enough rotation among the males, making the genetic pool small.
As monkeys are an invasive species, Florida puts tight restrictions on how Williams' group can help them. Trapped monkeys can't be released — they must be euthanized or placed into captivity.
As Williams doesn't believe monkeys should be pets, she doesn't seek veterinary care for seriously injured and ill monkeys, hoping nature will heal them. But her group is building an enclosure for vervets captured for treatment or because they wandered too far.
Ultimately, Williams wants Florida to allow the release of captured vervets. Unlike Burmese pythons, iguanas and other invasive species, she argues, the colony doesn't harm the environment.
"The monkeys' lives matter regardless if they are nonnative or native," she said. "All options should be exhausted to avoid euthanasia." Her models show that without change, the colony will die off within 50 years.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded that while the colony can remain, no exception allowing the monkeys' release after capture can be made because their effects on the ecosystem are "not well understood."
"There is also an inherent risk of injury when handling wildlife. Monkeys can act defensively and may bite or scratch. Mammals, including vervet monkeys, may harbor diseases transmissible to humans including rabies," the statement said.
As darkness neared, the troop moved from the mangroves into the airport parking lot. It's dinner time and there are seeds to pluck and workers' treats to get. Some played while others groomed each other. Spike and Mikey again tussled before Williams' admonition separated them. The aging king and his would-be heir then sat feet apart, eyeing each other warily.
Soon sated, the monkeys climbed back into their trees to spend another night in their unexpected realm, paying no heed to the loud metallic birds flying above.
March 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of Kentucky highway was closed Wednesday when an overturned truck spilled its load of beer bottles into the roadway.
Kentucky State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, near Louisville.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The Hardin County Government shared photos showing bottles of Bud Light Platinum spilled across the roadway and the shoulder of the highway.
The section of northbound I-65 was closed for several hours in the morning for cleanup work, and the roadway reopened in the afternoon.
IRVINE, Calif. -- New video shows just how close a mountain lion came to startled customers at a shopping center in Irvine.
The big cat - which was later caught, sedated and then released back into the wild - is seen prowling the parking lot of a brewery near the Irvine Spectrum.
Video shows the two-year-old male mountain lion running past shocked diners on the sidewalk just a few feet away and then dodging through the parking lot with animal control officers close behind.
The mountain lion then ran into the open door of a salon. Customers and employees got out quickly and then animal control officers were able to sedate him.
He was brought to a local animal hospital for evaluation and found to be fairly healthy.
The mountain lion was evaluated, tagged and released back into the wild Thursday.
March 30 (UPI) -- An Australian scuba instructor teamed up with reserve rangers to rescue a possum spotted clinging to a buoy near a pier.
The Whitecliffs Foreshore Reserve said in an Instagram post that rangers responded to a report of a possum seen hanging onto a buoy near Portsea Pier in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.
Luke English, who runs the RedBoats scuba diving business in Portsea, was at the pier at the time the rangers responded and offered to give them a ride to the possum on his boat.
"That was the first and last possum I will ever see on a mooring in Portsea," English told 9 News. "It was hilarious."
The possum became spooked when the vessel approached and jumped into the water, but the rangers were able to ensnare the animal with a net.
The marsupial was examined by a veterinarian and released back into the wild -- on dry land -- in the evening.
English said the possum had likely been nesting on a boat and panicked when the vessel started to move, ending up in the water.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole the Unipiper's unicycle, smashing the well-known Portland performer's car window outside his home.
The Unipiper, whose real name is Brian Kidd, tells KATU the theft happened months ago. He filed the police report for the smash-and-grab outside his northeast Portland home back in October when he was on a "Unipiper hiatus."
He decided to post about it online this weekend, and he said the unicycle is still missing.
"It hurt my heart a little bit when this happened, and I debated whether or not to even share the story. But it is because I love Portland that I think that in order for us to fix the problems, first we have to acknowledge them," said Kidd.
"So it's a hard truth, but I'm not giving up on Portland and I want it to get better so this can raise awareness and maybe put a little fire under people who have more power than I do, then I'm glad to help," Kidd continued.
He said he's already replaced it and always has backup unicycles.
If you'd like to support him and 'Weird Portland United,' he asks that you attend his beer release party at Gigantic Brewing this Friday.
Still, he asked people to keep an eye out for a black unicycle with twinkly lights along the inside of the wheel.
"If I find out that somebody is riding around on it playing the accordion, um, that would just make my day, and they could gladly have it," Kidd said.